BERLIN: Germany defender Jonathan Tah praised Jurgen Klopp’s instant impact, telling reporters on Saturday that the squad was “ready to walk through fire” for the coach after his first team talk.

Klopp took over in July after Germany’s last-32 World Cup exit, the four-time champion’s third-straight early elimination from the tournament.

The 59-year-old took his first training session with the squad on Monday and guided Germany to a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Nations League match with Greece in Augsburg, Bayern Munich defender Tah said that he could see what had made the former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz coach successful during his club career.

“It’s the experience he brings from every club, that mix of fun and passion, that absolute will to win, and also the way he brings the team along. He can really fire us up.

“I think after our initial meeting, everyone walked out thinking, ‘Okay, we’re ready to walk through fire together now’.

“He just has this ability to galvanize a team. We’ve seen that in the past too. That’s something he does exceptionally well and I think that’s why he’s been so successful.”

Germany looked energetic in Klopp’s opener on Thursday but were also outclassed for long periods against the Netherlands, who started aggressively under new coach Xavi Hernandez.

“In the moments when we worked together against the ball, we had some great defensive spells,” Klopp said on Saturday.

“Problems arose when old habits crept back in.”

Sunday’s match will be the first time in 25 years that the German national team has appeared on home soil in front of a crowd including standing terraces after a change in UEFA regulations.

Germany has a strong culture of standing terraces in the club game and is one of 10 national associations to be included as a part of a UEFA project to reintroduce the practice.

“The atmosphere in the stadium has a dramatic impact on performance,” Klopp said.

“When the right people are standing, the atmosphere is outstanding and the influence is huge.”

Injuries to Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala forced Klopp to bring under-fire Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz into the squad for Sunday’s match, having planned to include him only in Germany’s third and fourth games.

“We need to make sure Flo feels comfortable here and can fit into the role we envision for him. Hopefully, he’ll simply be able to be himself here.”

Tah also backed Wirtz to find his form.

“I find it pretty extreme the way he’s been attacked,” Tah said.

“I know the kind of player he is and that he’s going to shine even more.

“I know what he’s capable of and eventually, everyone will understand.”