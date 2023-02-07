You are here

  • Home
  • Closing bell: TASI extends its downward slide, closing 86 points down to 10,461 

Closing bell: TASI extends its downward slide, closing 86 points down to 10,461 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR3.76 billion ($1 billion), with 101 stocks of the listed 224 advancing and 109 retreating. 
TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR3.76 billion ($1 billion), with 101 stocks of the listed 224 advancing and 109 retreating. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ufmk

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI extends its downward slide, closing 86 points down to 10,461 

Closing bell: TASI extends its downward slide, closing 86 points down to 10,461 
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Tuesday lost 86.21 points — or 0.82 percent — to close at 10,469.50. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 1.11 percent to 1,436.58, the parallel market Nomu rose 1.23 percent to 18,992.80. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR3.76 billion ($1 billion), with 101 stocks of the listed 224 advancing and 109 retreating. 

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. was the worst performer as it fell 5 percent to SR152. The other poor performers were Tourism Enterprise Co., Middle East Specialized Cables Co., Riyad Bank and Basic Chemical Industries Co. 

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development was the topmost gainer, rising 4.60 percent to SR24.54.  

Americana Restaurants International also soared 4.01 percent to SR3.89 — the stock’s highest level since it was listed in December 2022. The stock has risen 42 percent since then.  

The other top performers included Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co., Raydan Food Co. and Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. 

Among sectoral indices, 15 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest advanced. 

On the announcements front, Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. informed the stock exchange that it signed a one-year renewable framework agreement to provide cloud hosting services to government agencies. 

Under the contract, the company will carry out various types of cloud computing services by submitting direct purchase orders from the beneficiary to Edarat. Its share price edged up to SR304.20 

Savola Group’s board of directors approved the buyback of up to 2.5 million shares as treasury shares to be allocated for the long-term employee stock incentive plan. 

The purpose of the repurchase is to attract and retain outstanding talent and to motivate them to strengthen their performance further, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. However, Savola’s share price dropped 2.92 percent to SR28.3. 

Molan Steel Co. also renewed Shariah-compliant credit facilities worth SR5 million with Alinma Bank, the company said in a statement to Tadawul. 

In addition, the firm increased the credit facilities by SR3.5 million, bringing its total loans secured from Alinma Bank to SR8.5 million. 

The facilities are to finance the working capital requirements and will be available until Oct. 31. The steelmaker’s share price gained 1.44 percent to SR35.15. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. also told the exchange that it would outline its revamped five-year strategy in a virtual meeting on Tuesday. SPIMACO’s strategy sets ambitious targets to grow revenue by a compound annual growth rate of 13-15 percent up to 2027 and achieve a 15-17 percent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin by 2027 through adopting a new and improved business model. The company’s share price closed marginally up at SR23. 

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI Saudi Arabia stocks

Related

Closing bell: TASI continues to decline, closes flat at 10,589 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI continues to decline, closes flat at 10,589 

SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 

SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 

SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is set to invest $1.3 billion in the second phase of its energy transition, said Fahad Al-Sherehy, vice president of Energy Efficiency and Carbon Management.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the 44th International Association of Energy Economics Conference, the SABIC official revealed that in the first phase of its transition worth $1 billion, the company recorded a 10 percent drop in carbon emissions.

Reflecting on the key aspects of energy efficiency, Al-Sherehy said it is a key enabler for decarbonization. The official said technological advancement will play a crucial role in energy transition and help in reducing costs as well.

Prince Sultan Al-Saud, CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, also highlighted the importance of the latest technology in the ongoing energy transition and energy efficiency. He called for more investments in technology to achieve the energy targets.

“To achieve our energy efficiency target, we need a forward-looking view of the investments in technology. The ongoing dialogue is hindering these investments. As we look into the future, recognition in what gets us to our goal has to be consistent with research and development to ensure the availability of technology for future use,” the SIDF chief said. 

The panelists also discussed the cost-effectiveness of energy efficiency measures. 

Tatsuya Terazawa, chairman and CEO of the Institute of Energy Economics in Japan, divided the process to achieve energy efficiency into three steps. 

Firstly, he gave the example of adjusting air conditioners or cooling temperatures in countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. By doing so, he added, immediate results can be achieved with absolutely no cost. 

“Secondly, speed. Most energy efficiency measures do not take time. They can be done right away, as opposed to developing windmills and solar panels which takes years in R&D,” the expert added. 

Terazawa also explained that by lowering energy consumption, energy-importing countries would buy less fuel while exporting nations would have more to sell. 

The 44th IAEE International Conference is being held in Riyadh from Feb. 4 to 9, in what is a first for the Middle East and North African Region. 

The event’s theme is “Pathways to a clean, stable, and sustainable energy future,” and is being hosted by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center and Saudi Association for Energy Economics. 

Topics: IAEE23 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030
Business & Economy
SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030
Exclusive ‘Clean’ energy technologies are not absolutely clean, says top expert at IAEE conference video
Business & Economy
‘Clean’ energy technologies are not absolutely clean, says top expert at IAEE conference

Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 

Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 

Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi organizations are demonstrating they are not risk averse in adopting tech at the cutting edge, and in some cases are moving farther and faster than their peers, according to a report by KPMG.

The findings – based on surveys of more than 2,200 executives around the world, including 51 in the Kingdom – show that almost 66 percent of Saudi-based respondents believe their organizations are either extremely or very effective at using tech to advance their business strategies.  

This marks the highest confidence level in this research series, supported by a high return on investment and indicating that effective digital transformation is less of a differentiator than in previous years. 

Titled “Tech Survey Saudi Arabia 2022,” the report was launched during LEAP 2023, the annual tech convention being held in Riyadh.

“Our latest global tech report finds a resilient, forward-looking attitude among technology professionals in the Kingdom and their peers globally,” commented Robert Ptaszynski, head of digital and innovation at KPMG in Saudi Arabia. 

Some 18 percent of the respondents have extremely effective transformation programs that have generated at least an 11 percent uplift in profit or company performance.  

The survey also showed that 80 percent of organizations in the Kingdom are at an advanced stage of their digital transformation strategies, with the leadership support and funding required to drive their program forward.  

Although 41 percent admit that progress is slower than expected, in general, digital transformation programs have put Saudi organizations in the Kingdom in an advantageous position to embrace new technologies.  

Moreover, the expected timeframe for most Saudi organizations to invest in quantum computing is two years, with 70 percent of businesses suggesting they have advanced in their adoption of data and analytics systems. 

Almost 53 percent of executives in Saudi Arabia find security and compliance requirements to be the top challenge their organization faces in their cloud journey. In comparison, 63 percent of organizations plan to increase investment in application security, which is 20 percent more than the global average.  

Cybersecurity teams are under pressure to keep up with evolving threats, with cultural obstacles and limited funding getting in the way of security efforts.

Nonetheless, most Saudi organizations are confident of their ability to prevent or mitigate security risks. 

Topics: LEAP 2023 KPMG

Related

Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 
Business & Economy
Saudi insurance sector shakes off volatility to see premiums sector grow: KPMG 
Factories in Saudi Arabia to increase by 50% in five years, says deputy minister at LEAP
Business & Economy
Factories in Saudi Arabia to increase by 50% in five years, says deputy minister at LEAP

Microsoft to invest in a new data center region in the Kingdom  

Microsoft to invest in a new data center region in the Kingdom  
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Microsoft to invest in a new data center region in the Kingdom  

Microsoft to invest in a new data center region in the Kingdom  
Updated 29 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Global tech firm Microsoft announced its plans to invest in a new cloud data center region in Saudi Arabia in response to growing customer demand for cloud services and data residency in the Kingdom. 

A region is a set of collaborating zones or data centers grouped together based on their geographical proximity. 

Announced during the LEAP 2023 international technology conference, the company said the new cloud data center region will offer enterprise-grade reliability and performance combined with customer privacy, data residency, and high-speed latency standards in Saudi Arabia. 

“This new data center region will provide organizations, enterprises, and developers in the Kingdom and around the world with access to scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services while addressing their data residency, security, privacy, and compliance needs,” said Samer Abu-Ltaif, corporate vice president and president, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

Microsoft said its cloud region in Saudi Arabia will play a significant role in driving economic growth. Citing an IDC study, the company added that its partners, and cloud-using customers will together generate around $24 billion in new revenues above the 2022 level over the next four years.  

“Today’s announcement reflects Microsoft’s longstanding commitment to Saudi Arabia and its ambitions for digital transformation,” said Thamer Alharbi, president, Microsoft Arabia.  

He added that their data center region will enable even more enterprises and industries in Saudi Arabia to benefit from a trusted cloud framework that protects the privacy of organizations’ data to the highest standard.” 

Saudi Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali said: “This important step is consistent with the steps taken by the Kingdom to accelerate its digital transformation and strengthen its position as an innovation hub.” 

He said the data center will also provide huge opportunities for startups and small and medium enterprises looking to enhance their competitiveness and leverage the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to develop innovative solutions.   

“This supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of strengthening the role of the communications and information technology sector in creating a digital society, digital government, a thriving digital economy, and an innovative future for the Kingdom,” added Al-Ohali.  

Topics: Saudi Microsoft Investment datacenter

Related

Tawal to showcase latest smart city infrastructure solutions at LEAP 2023
Corporate News
Tawal to showcase latest smart city infrastructure solutions at LEAP 2023
Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 
Business & Economy
Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 

Saudi National Bank profits surge 46.7% in 2022 

Saudi National Bank profits surge 46.7% in 2022 
Updated 38 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank profits surge 46.7% in 2022 

Saudi National Bank profits surge 46.7% in 2022 
Updated 38 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank reported a 46.7 percent surge in annual profits in 2022 on the back of a rise in operating income.  

Annual net profits of SNB reached SR18.6 billion ($5 billion) at the end of last year compared to SR12.7 billion in 2021, according to a bourse statement.  

It indicated that the bank saw a 16.9 percent increase in operating profit in 2022 compared to the year before.  

Operating income yielded profit as a result of an 18.4 percent increase in net special commission income, and a 21.1 percent increase in money from banking service fees.  

Additionally, other operating expenses fell by 12.4 percent, and the total operating expenses – including credit losses – fell by 15.2 percent in 2022.  

This was driven by a 13.5 percent drop in other general and administrative expenses, as well as a 57.4 percent drop in the net provision for expected credit losses. 

In 2022, the SNB’s assets reached SR945 billion showing a 3.4 increase, revealed the bourse statement.  

The bank’s earnings per share amounted to SR4.06 last year compared to SR2.99 the year before.  

SNB’s net provision for expected credit losses plummeted by 57.45 percent – from SR3.96 billion in 2021 to SR1.69 billion in 2022.  

Topics: SNB Saudi national bank Investment Tadawul

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s SNB’s shares dip as it seeks to own 10% stake in Credit Suisse worth $1.5bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s SNB’s shares dip as it seeks to own 10% stake in Credit Suisse worth $1.5bn
Update Shares of KSA’s largest lender SNB gain as profit surges 59% to $2.4bn
Business & Economy
Shares of KSA’s largest lender SNB gain as profit surges 59% to $2.4bn

Factories in Saudi Arabia to increase by 50% in five years, says deputy minister at LEAP

Factories in Saudi Arabia to increase by 50% in five years, says deputy minister at LEAP
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Factories in Saudi Arabia to increase by 50% in five years, says deputy minister at LEAP

Factories in Saudi Arabia to increase by 50% in five years, says deputy minister at LEAP
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of factories by 50 percent in the next five years and pump SR1.4 trillion ($370 billion) into the industrial sector, said the deputy minister of industry and mineral resources.

Speaking at the launch of the Sanaei platform at the second edition of the LEAP technical conference in Riyadh, Osama Al-Zamil said the Kingdom ultimately wants to see the current number of such facilities rise from 10,500 at present to 36,000 by 2035. 

He also said the Sanaei platform aims to facilitate the adoption of best practices fomenting the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The level of reliance on skilled personnel will increase the competitiveness and operational efficiency of factories, present investment opportunities in the sector and provide incentives,” said the official added.

He stated that the “Future Factories Package” aims to transform 4,000 factories into operationally and technologically advanced facilities to raise digital maturity, operating efficiency and industrial capabilities, thereby promoting the development of exports, improving the work environment in factories, and providing attractive quality jobs by adopting the technologies of the 4IR.

The program focuses on two tracks. The first ensures new factories are designed and constructed according to high manufacturing and production efficiency standard, while the second transforms existing factories into facilities of operational excellence and advanced technologies.

Topics: LEAP 2023 Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)

Related

Logitech survey unveiled at LEAP23 reveals hybrid working creates an uneven playing field
Saudi Arabia
Logitech survey unveiled at LEAP23 reveals hybrid working creates an uneven playing field
Creative economy’s increasing importance evident in LEAP 2023 agenda
Saudi Arabia
Creative economy’s increasing importance evident in LEAP 2023 agenda

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI extends its downward slide, closing 86 points down to 10,461 
Closing bell: TASI extends its downward slide, closing 86 points down to 10,461 
German court rejects climate lawsuit against automaker BMW
German court rejects climate lawsuit against automaker BMW
Survivors ‘praying for miracles’ as Turkiye steps up quake rescue efforts
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a state of emergency for three months
SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 
SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 
Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 
Saudi firms among global leaders in adopting cutting edge technology: KPMG report 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.