Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber meets with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber meets with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 25 sec ago
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets UN envoy

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber meets with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. (SPA)
  • The two officials reviewed the Kingdom’s political, economic, developmental, and relief efforts to support the Yemeni government and people
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber met with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The two officials reviewed the Kingdom’s political, economic, developmental, and relief efforts to support the Yemeni government and people.

They also discussed ways to strengthen and support UN efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end Yemen’s crisis and support its security, stability, and development.

Grundberg said he also met with the new Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi and senior Saudi officials to discuss ways to expand economic and humanitarian measures, and to progress toward a national ceasefire and an inclusive Yemeni-owned political process under UN auspices.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

Saudi crown prince discusses bilateral relations with Italy PM during call

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince discusses bilateral relations with Italy PM during call

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations with Italian premier Giorgia Meloni during a telephone call on Tuesday.

Prince Mohammed and Meloni also discussed opportunities for joint cooperation and ways to develop them in a number of fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Saudi Cabinet expresses solidarity with quake hit Turkiye and Syria

Saudi Cabinet expresses solidarity with quake hit Turkiye and Syria
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet expresses solidarity with quake hit Turkiye and Syria

Saudi Cabinet expresses solidarity with quake hit Turkiye and Syria
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi cabinet voiced its solidarity with Turkiye and Syria following the devastating earthquakes that ripped through the border area  between the two countries killing thousands and injuring thousands more.

The statement was made during Tuesday’s weekly Saudi Cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman, as the death toll exceeded 5,000, with tens of thousands more injured.

But international agencies like the WHO said the casualty number would grow significantly to thousands more.

The Cabinet statement published via the state news agency SPA said “the Kingdom expressed its solidarity” with the countries impacted by the earthquakes.

The first quake – of a magnitude 7.8 - struck the border area between Turkiye and Syria at about 4a.m. local time on Monday causing buildings to topple to the ground, their occupants caught unaware as they slept.

The second – 7.7 magnitude - quake struck the same area shortly before 2p.m. local time as search and rescue workers dug frantically through the rubble to find survivors.

There were two further earthquakes of a magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 on Tuesday morning as well as 312 aftershocks since the first quake struck.

The Cabinet also praised the bilateral ties between the Kingdom and Iraq and reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts made by the Iraqi government to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for its people.

It also reviewed reports on regional and international conferences recently held in Saudi Arabia to keep pace with the rapid developments and contribute to finding solutions to global challenges.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet

KSRelief Masam project clears 675 mines in Yemen

KSRelief Masam project clears 675 mines in Yemen
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

KSRelief Masam project clears 675 mines in Yemen

KSRelief Masam project clears 675 mines in Yemen
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly 675 mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemen have been dismantled in the Fifth week of 2023 by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)’s Masam project.
The mine-clearing team removed a total of 384,980 mines planted by the militia across Yemen since Masam project started, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Overseen by the KSRelief, special teams destroyed hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, unexploded ordinances and other explosive devices.

The KSRelief project, also known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthi militia, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

The Saudi project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also provides support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

KSRelief continue its efforts to aid people in need

KSRelief continue its efforts to aid people in need
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

KSRelief continue its efforts to aid people in need

KSRelief continue its efforts to aid people in need
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSRelief ) humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria continue with securing food parcels for people in need.
In Afghanistan the center distributed 650 food packages to families affected by the floods. And in Pakistan another 600 food parcels were distributed.
The agency has also extended its help to the Syrian people displaced in Jordan, in support to the education of Syrian refugees it distributed 3,262 school bags to students in Amman.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Erdogan after Turkiye quake

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Erdogan after Turkiye quake
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Erdogan after Turkiye quake

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Erdogan after Turkiye quake
  • Prince Mohammed also offered his condolences to the families of victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery
  • Major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 2,600 people on Monday
Updated 07 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences to Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and people after an earthquake rocked the country on Monday.

“We send to you, the families of the victims, and the Turkish people our sincere condolences and sympathy,” King Salman said. “We reiterate our stand with you in this painful event.” He wished the injured a speedy recovery and the missing a safe return.

The major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 2,600 people and flattening thousands of buildings as rescuers dug frantically for survivors.

Prince Mohammed also offered his condolences to the families of victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He added that the Kingdom stands with and supports Turkiye in the face of the natural disaster.

Erdogan thanked the crown prince and said he appreciates the Kingdom’s support in these difficult circumstances.

Multi-storey apartment buildings full of residents were among the 3,400 structures reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria announced dozens of collapses, as well as damage to archaeological sites in Aleppo.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

