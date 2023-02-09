You are here

UAE, Hong Kong eyes opportunities in finance, tech and sustainability 
The visit was organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council,
RIYADH: A delegation of business leaders from Hong Kong is currently visiting the UAE to strengthen existing business ties and develop new areas of collaboration in the technology, sustainability, and finance sectors. 

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, leaders from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will accelerate commercial ties with the UAE and support the strategic development of the country, Hong Kong, and mainland China. 

A press conference was held on Wednesday in Dubai, which was followed by a business forum and dinner in the presence of Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade, Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair, chairman of Dubai Chambers and Sultan Bin Sulayem, chairman of Dubai International Chambers. 

Three memorandums of understanding were signed by Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Dubai Chamber, Ho & Partners Architects, Negawatt, Masdar City, and The Catalyst, as well as Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park. 

The important strategic relationships which exist between China and the UAE are based on a shared backing for liberal trade policies, investment in cutting-edge technology, low tax regimes and backing for pro-business regulation. 

RIYADH: Equity markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region remained lackluster on Thursday as investor apathy loomed large across all critical indices of the region. 

While Dubai Financial Market General Index closed highest among all indices at 28.69 points to 3,445.70, Tadawul All Share Index was the poorest performer losing 95.56 points to 10,412.16. 

FTSE ADX General Index, MSX 30 Index and Bahrain All Share Index closed up slightly at 10,010.64, 4,768.67 and 1,936.98, respectively. 

Qatar Exchange Index fell 78.20 points to 10,424.20, even as Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index slipped 33 points to 8,201.47. 

“Kuwait and Qatari benchmarks declined today by 0.7 percent each while the rest of the markets in the GCC were flattish, with only Dubai seeing a noticeable gain of 0.8 percent,” Junaid Ansari, head of investment strategy and research at Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

“The decline in Kuwait was led mainly by the mid and small-cap Main Market Index, which dropped 2 percent while the Premier Market Index dropped by 0.4 percent,” Ansari added. 

Oil prices also remained contained on Thursday as Brent crude LCOc1 futures dipped 12 cents to $84.97 a barrel by 3:27 p.m. Riyadh time, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures inched down 15 cents to $78.32 a barrel.  

Non-oil private sector growth in the UAE declined in January, registering a 12-month low, as weak global conditions weighed on export demand, revealed the latest S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index report. 

The S&P Global UAE PMI fell to 54.1, slipping slightly from 54.2 in December and the lowest since January 2022.   

Dubai logistics firm Aramex announced a 27 percent decline in net profits to 165 million dirhams ($44.92 million) for the year 2022, even as its revenues fell 2 percent to 5.9 billion dirhams in the corresponding period. 

Closer to home, Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose 7.3 percent year on year in December 2022, primarily driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activities, the General Authority for Statistics declared. 

Saudi British Bank posted a net profit rise of 52 percent in 2022 to SR4.87 billion ($1.3 billion) from SR3.20 billion a year earlier, driven by higher gross operating income mainly due to a rise in net special commission income. SABB’s earnings per share also increased to SR2.37 from SR1.56 during the period. 

But none of the corporate announcements or economic indicators could lift the investor sentiment in the Kingdom. 

“The Saudi index has lost around 4 percent over the last nine trading sessions, with the banking index being the biggest decliner falling 6.5 percent, followed by media and capital goods indices, which booked losses of around 4.7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively,” pointed out Ansari. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR3.5 billion, marginally up from Wednesday’s SR3.41 billion.  

ACWA Power signs 4 more renewable energy deals with Azerbaijan

ACWA Power signs 4 more renewable energy deals with Azerbaijan
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power signs 4 more renewable energy deals with Azerbaijan

ACWA Power signs 4 more renewable energy deals with Azerbaijan
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed four agreements to develop renewable energy in the Republic of Azerbaijan, said a press release issued on Thursday.

It said the company has signed key implementation agreements with the Central Asian country’s Energy Ministry and a cooperation agreement with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic.

Following on from recent collaborative efforts between the two parties for the SR1.1 billion ($293 million) 240 MW wind power plant project, ACWA Power’s new memorandum of understanding with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy entails the development of a battery energy storage system, together with implementation agreements for 1 GW and 1.5 GW of onshore and offshore wind, respectively.

While the cooperation agreement reached with SOCAR will ensure collaboration and exploration in the fields of renewable energy and green hydrogen. 

“Our collaboration with ACWA Power is key to reducing carbon emissions, accelerating the energy transition, as well as ensuring new capacities for the planned green energy corridor from the Caspian to Europe,” said Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov. 

The agreements are aimed at enhancing Azerbaijan’s national electricity grid by integrating additional renewable energy sources, as well as positioning the country to broaden its export market and ensuring the population benefits from battery storage and offshore wind capabilities. 

“At ACWA Power we greatly value our relationship with our Azerbaijani partners and with the signing of the new agreements today, we are excited to expand our role in accelerating the nation’s energy transformation,” said ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan. 

ACWA Power entered the Azerbaijan market in 2019 and continues to expand its geographic footprint in the country. 

Saudi customs clearance time reduced to just 2 hours: Official

Saudi customs clearance time reduced to just 2 hours: Official
Updated 09 February 2023
Reem Walid

Saudi customs clearance time reduced to just 2 hours: Official

Saudi customs clearance time reduced to just 2 hours: Official
Updated 09 February 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reduced customs clearance time by 84 percent to just two hours by the end of 2022, down from 13 hours the previous year, the director general of Customs Operations Department at the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority revealed on Thursday.

Ammar Al-Salami was speaking at a session titled “Custom clearance within two hours” on the second day of a conference organized by the authority in Riyadh. The top official highlighted the authority’s achievements and measures it is taking to expedite official procedures to facilitate all stakeholders.

“We started in 2021 in January with about 13 hours (custom-clearance time) to end up with about two hours for clearance in 2022,” the director general disclosed.

Back in 2017, customs clearance used to take around 12 days, Al-Salami added. He went on to explain that the clearance within the two-hour initiative is directly linked to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

Moreover, the number of documents required for import has also been reduced to two, down from 12 papers previously.

The end goal of the initiative is to further elevate and improve the customer experience in Saudi Arabia, the official said.

He acknowledged the fact that some customers faced inordinate delays or other issues but said that the relevant authorities are taking all steps necessary to control such incidents.

 “We have re-engineered the operational model. We are reclassifying importers, exporters, and brokers,” the director general said.

“We have also activated electronic services to submit the declaration through Fasah which helped us to automate customs data,” he added.

Fasah is a unified electronic window launched to facilitate the import and export system. It is an integrated platform that aims to facilitate international trade services by automating procedures.

The authority has also been working on continuously supporting customers which is evident through the launch of 10 new comprehensive services provided at different outlets, Al-Salami said.

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs conference aims to tackle global experiences in the fields and discuss the future of digitizing those sectors as well as propelling trade and protecting national security.

Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu

Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu

Horizon Foods issues prospectus for 20% IPO on Nomu
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi livestock meat firm Horizon Foods, a subsidiary of Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., has issued the prospectus to list 1.6 million shares on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu. 

According to information on the Saudi Stock Exchange website, the offer shares represent 20 percent of the firm’s total capital of SR80 million ($21.32 million), which is divided into 8 million shares.

Earlier in December, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority had approved the request of Horizon Foods to float 1.6 million shares on Nomu.

According to the Tadawul statement, the offer period will run from March 5 to 9. 

Wasatah Capital has been selected as the financial adviser for the upcoming initial public offering. 

Established in 2018 in Alkhobar, Horizon Foods’ main operation includes the production of chilled and frozen poultry, rabbits, and birds. 

UAE In-Focus — Non-oil business growth slips to 12-month low in January  

UAE In-Focus — Non-oil business growth slips to 12-month low in January  
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — Non-oil business growth slips to 12-month low in January  

UAE In-Focus — Non-oil business growth slips to 12-month low in January  
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Non-oil private sector growth in the UAE declined in January, registering a 12-month low, revealed the latest S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index report.

The seasonally-adjusted S&P Global UAE PMI fell to 54.1, slipping slightly from 54.2 in December and the lowest since January 2022.  

“Weak global conditions weighed on export demand in January, as firms saw foreign sales decrease at the fastest rate since June 2021. Firms were somewhat optimistic about future output prospects,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, in the report.   

However, output and new orders both rose sharply, while robust supply chains and stable energy prices helped to keep input costs settled. Employment and purchasing activity continued to increase, the report stated.  

“While the UAE PMI was at a one-year low of 54.1 in January, it continued to signal a robust improvement in business conditions at non-oil companies at the beginning of 2023,” added Owen.  

UAE Aramex net profits fall 27% to $44.92m 

Aramex announced a 27 percent decline in net profits to 165 million dirhams ($44.92 million) for the year 2022, even as its revenues fell 2 percent to 5.9 billion dirhams in the corresponding period.  

In the fourth quarter, revenues declined by 5 percent to 1.5 billion dirhams, and net profit fell 27 percent to 33.8 million dirhams.  

The company attributed the decline in revenues to the COVID-19 restrictions in China, the general slowdown in economic growth and the decline in consumer confidence.  

Global inflation and currency depreciation in critical markets such as Lebanon and Egypt also took a toll on the numbers.  

ADNOC Distribution revenues soar 53% to $8.47bn  

ADNOC Distribution’s revenues surged 53 percent to 31.1 billion dirhams in 2022 from 20.9 billion in 2021.  

The company’s profits rose 22 percent to about 2.75 billion dirhams from 2.252 billion dirhams in 2021.  

The fuel distributor witnessed an increase in the total quantities of fuel sold during 2022, as it recorded a growth of 8 percent annually, with a 19 percent rise in the volumes of commercial fuel.  

On Thursday, the company’s board of directors recommended a cash dividend of 1.285 billion dirhams, or 10.285 fils per share, for the second half of 2022. It will be presented to shareholders for approval during the annual meeting of the general assembly to be held in 2023. 

