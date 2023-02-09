How Saudi hospitals are using tech to improve health care

RIYADH: Technology is becoming a crucial component in health care, as the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center booth highlighted during LEAP2023.
The demonstration showed how trailblazing technologies are improving health care quality and bolstering the health care industry in the Kingdom according to three main pillars: operational quality, experience and care quality.
“Technology has always been an unparalleled force in advancing industries and societies,” Dr. Mohamad Alhamid, director of the Center for Healthcare Intelligence at the KFSH&RC, told Arab News.
“The team at KFSH&RC works to develop state-of-the-art medical tools powered by automation and machine learning, and to expand health care possibilities for all.”
Alhamid said the center is harnessing the power of the metaverse, AI, blockchain and virtual reality to bolster the Kingdom’s health care capabilities, as well as quality of operations and patient care.
“Among the many technology tools presented at our booth is a virtual reality system that enables children with autism to develop essential life skills, such as crossing the road, in a safe yet immersive environment, and a medical 3D printer that can be deployed and utilized for clinical and research purposes,” he said.
Lab manager Hana Alarifi at KFSH&RC Center for Autism Research’s human behavior laboratory is using cutting edge tools, such as AI and virtual reality, as part of her work to help autistic children.
