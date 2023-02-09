International conference on justice to be organized in Riyadh 

You are here

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its support and empowerment of the justice sector. (SPA/File)
  • The event will be held in the presence of legal experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, discuss opinions and enhance relations in the field of justice
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Justice has announced it will hold the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh from March 5-6.

The event will be held in the presence of legal experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, discuss opinions and enhance relations in the field of justice. 

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its support and empowerment of the justice sector. He added that the ministry is holding the conference as part of its endeavors to develop the legal field and technologies related to it.

Titled, “We facilitate access to justice with digital technologies,” the conference will discuss challenges and solutions to improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries and ways to render justice accessible through the use of technology.

The conference will see over 4,000 participants, over 50 speakers, 15 panel discussions and workshops, an exhibition on justice technologies, and accompanying events that will enable participants to discuss digital transformation and artificial intelligence strategies in the legal sector.
 

MAKKAH: Sheik Abdulah Kromah, chairman of the Hajj and Umrah Committee in Liberia, has commended the facilities and services offered by Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

Following a recent meeting with the Chairman of the Mutawwifin Company for pilgrims of non-Arab African countries, Ahmad Sindi, Kromah said the mega projects at the two Holy Mosques and other holy sites represent clear evidence for the attention paid by the Saudi government to care for pilgrims, which highlight the government’s keenness to offer more services every year to ensure that pilgrims and Umrah performers complete their rituals with ease.

The official also praised the services provided by Hajj companies.

 

 
 

RIYADH: Tawal, an ICT infrastructure service provider, signed a strategic partnership with Electromin, a technology-driven electronic vehicle solutions and services provider, during the second edition of the LEAP tech conference with the aim of enhancing the Kingdom’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We are pleased to launch this partnership with Electromin, a leading mobility solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We seek to launch initiatives and programs that help mitigate the negative effects of environmental challenges and contribute to the Saudi Green Initiatives in achieving net zero emissions by 2060,” said TAWAL CEO Mohammed Alhakbani.

“Through this partnership, Tawal is committed to building ICT solutions for national and global development and moving to carbon neutrality. Creating future-ready infrastructure is a key element of our sustainability strategy,” he added.

The agreement was signed during the four-day conference to further expand the installation of EV charging stations in the Kingdom.

These EV charging stations will be powered by Tawal’s network of towers spread across the Kingdom.

“The collaboration between Electromin and Tawal can revolutionize e-mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia. By combining our companies’ unique capabilities — from innovative e-mobility technology to cutting-edge integrated ICT infrastructure — we can create a positive impact within the Kingdom’s constantly evolving ecosystem,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Electromin.

“Our joint alliance is therefore aligned with national priorities for progress and prosperity,” added Sivagnanam.

On the sidelines of the LEAP tech conference, Alhakbani said: “We are very delighted to be participating for the second year in a row. It’s a good gathering to network and to meet all stakeholders and industry leaders and to celebrate the achievement that has been done so far in the Kingdom, as well as to look at the prospect and the future of digitization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“With Tawal being the leading ICT infrastructure service provider in the region, we are here to reinforce our position and showcase several of our new and innovative products,” he said.

The CEO explained that, during LEAP, they have signed five memorandums of understanding with end customers and with technology service providers.

“We’re signing multiple MoUs and agreements with various entities, be it government entities, private sector or mega-city developers, the likes of NEOM, Saudi downtown, as well as, for example, the Dakher, where we are providing them with solutions and infrastructure that could help them in their business as well,” he said.

Alhakbani highlighted the company’s strategy, with the Kingdom moving towards 5G and smart cities: “We’re focusing on the local market for serving all operators as we signed MSA’s (Master Services Agreement) with each and every mobile operator in the Kingdom, as well as helping them in enhancing their coverage of 5G coverage through different products. 

“We are also focusing on the region as well. So we started our operation in Pakistan as well as we are prospecting for different opportunities in the region.”

Tawal has over 16,000 towers across Saudi Arabia and aims to further expand its know-how to roll out infrastructure and increase the coverage of 5G.

“So the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision is very clear. One of the important pillars is the digital economy and the digital infrastructure. And we saw that very clearly during the pandemic where having a reliable and sustainable infrastructure was extremely important for the community as well as for the economy,” Alhakbani said, adding: “We are doing it in an efficient way by also taking into consideration sustainability and trying to reduce carbon emission as much as possible.”

  • Saudi Tourism Authority participates in major industry events across India in February
  • India has been the Kingdom tourism’s ‘key source market’ over the past 18 months 
NEW DELHI: Saudi tourism authorities and stakeholders showcased on Thursday the Kingdom’s travel potential at India’s biggest industry exhibition in their ongoing roadshow to draw visitors from the South Asian country. 

Since the beginning of February, the Saudi Tourism Authority has been participating in a series of travel and trade events across India, including the One World Travel Market in Mumbai and the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange, which runs in Noida in the Indian capital region from Feb. 9 through Feb. 11.

The roadshow is expected to provide a platform for industry players to engage directly with Saudi stakeholders, as developing tourism in the Kingdom is part of its Vision 2030 to establish a thriving economy through diversification. 

The STA, a government body promoting the Saudi travel and hospitality sector, aims to deepen relations with India, its fourth-largest trading partner, which it said has been a “key source market” over the past 18 months. 

“The strategy follows Saudi Tourism Authority’s (STA) ongoing efforts to increase awareness about Saudi as a unique, diverse, authentic tourism destination and ultimately, drive visits, as one of the key priority source markets for the country,” the STA said in a statement on Thursday. 

 

 

The current engagements with India, it said, are critical in helping the authority achieve its goals and “drive volume and growth.” 

At the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange — Asia’s leading platform for the tourism and hospitality industry — the STA established a huge pavilion promoting not only traditional religious tourism destinations like Makkah and Madinah but also the Kingdom’s ancient sites and futuristic projects. 

“We see lots of potential in the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange and in the Indian market. We see the Indian market as important for us,” Elodie Azar, deputy general manager of Saudi-based travel operator Kurban Tours, told Arab News. 

“We get lots of queries regarding Saudi Arabia and how they can send clientele from India to Saudi Arabia. We have both kinds of people — those who want to come for Hajj and those who want to come for leisure.” 

Another Saudi participant in the exhibition, Kizan Tourism, came to present its offer at the South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange as it is one of the world’s largest tourism shows. 

“Our expectation is that we will receive the largest number of visitors by participating in this event,” the tour operator’s representative, Faisal Al-Essa, told Arab News. 

“We expect to connect with other businesses based in India and grow the Saudi tourism market through this connection and platforms.” 

  • Al-Tuwaijri added that Saudi Arabia's leadership places human dignity at the heart of its approach to handling human trafficking issues
RIYADH: Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri, president of both the Human Rights Commission and the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, stressed that Saudi Arabia has been paying special attention to combating human trafficking and improving its legislative and institutional systems in order to do so.
Al-Tuwaijri’s remarks came during a recent meeting in Riyadh with ambassadors and representatives of countries that export laborers to the Kingdom. During the meeting, several topics related to combating human trafficking and international cooperation in this regard were discussed.
“Saudi Arabia has enhanced its efforts in the fight against human trafficking and has strengthened punitive measures against such crimes, in addition to establishing specialized prosecution offices to investigate and follow up on such offenses,” Al-Tuwaijri said.
Al-Tuwaijri added that Saudi Arabia’s leadership places human dignity at the heart of its approach to handling human trafficking issues and is committed to safeguarding human rights and ensuring that all people are treated equally without any discrimination.
Mohammed Al-Masri, general secretary of the National Committee to Combat Trafficking, told Arab News that trafficking in persons is a transnational crime that requires regional and international cooperation. He said this annual consultative meeting is an opportunity to enhance cooperation and coordination in combating this crime. It also goes in line with the objectives of the Anti-Trafficking National Action Plan, launched by the committee, which retains a central focus on the foundational pillars of Saudi anti-trafficking efforts: prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnerships.

RIYADH: Relief planes carrying urgent food and aid from Saudi Arabia have arrived at Adana Airport to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid told Arab News on Thursday: “The first Saudi relief plane arrived at Adana Airport in Turkiye this morning as part of the Saudi air bridge.

Relief planes carrying urgent food and aid from Saudi Arabia arrive at Adana Airport to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye. (Supplied)

“Later, a second Saudi relief plane arrived at Adana Airport, carrying 98 tons of relief materials, including food baskets, tents, shelter bags, blankets and rugs, in addition to medical materials.

“This aid is within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to support the affected groups in various parts of the world in the various crises and tribulations that they are going through.”

Relief planes carrying urgent food and aid from Saudi Arabia arrive at Adana Airport to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye. (Supplied)

KSrelief on Wednesday launched a national campaign to support those affected by the earthquakes which hit Syria and Turkiye on Monday, in implementation of the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser to the Royal Court and supervisor general of KSrelief, said on Wednesday: “Under the directives of the king and the crown prince, we are launching the National Campaign for the Earthquake Victims in Syria and Turkiye. These generous directives embody the noble humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom’s leadership and people.

Relief planes carrying urgent food and aid from Saudi Arabia arrive at Adana Airport to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye. (Supplied)

“KSrelief, in partnership with relevant Saudi authorities, is supporting everyone who was injured and otherwise affected by this event.

“This national campaign will collect donations through the Sahem donation website portal. The public can also donate by direct transfer to KSrelief’s dedicated bank accounts.

Relief planes carrying urgent food and aid from Saudi Arabia arrive at Adana Airport to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye. (Supplied)

“Donations received even before this launch have reached more than SR13 million, which certainly reflects the generosity and humanity of the Saudi people.”

He added: “We are ensuring that through this campaign many projects in various sectors will be implemented, including a relief airlift to be launched within the next few hours.

KSrelief volunteers from Saudi Arabia arrive at Adana Airport to support earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye. (Supplied)

“Shelter, medical and food aid will be sent through the airlift, along with rescue teams traveling to earthquake-affected areas to save the lives of the injured.”

Al-Rabeeah said rapid intervention teams, emergency medical groups, and volunteer Saudi cadres were being transported to the area to help relieve the suffering of the people affected in Syria and Turkiye.

