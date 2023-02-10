You are here

  • Home
  • Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Advanced Electronics Co. CEO, Ziad Al-Musallam, said the agreements represent a quantum leap in the Kingdom's digital transformation (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j27zm

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics Co. has signed eight agreements, memorandums of understanding and deals to increase cooperation with government agencies and international companies as part of its contribution to the digital transformation strategy in the Kingdom.

The agreements by the firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, included one with the Ministry of Sports to provide digital transformation support concerning smart stadiums, digital solutions, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Advanced Electronics also inked a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to support initiatives to improve digital infrastructure, while a MoU was signed with Saudi Arabia Railways to provide security solutions, managed services, and IT infrastructure solutions. 

A MoU was also penned with the Saudi Electricity Company to provide infrastructure solutions, transfer and localize technologies, and a contract for operating digital technical infrastructure and technical support was signed with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.

The deals were announced after the company participated in the LEAP 23 International Technical Conference, held in Riyadh, from Feb. 6 to 9.

Advanced Electronics Co. CEO, Ziad Al-Musallam, said the agreements will contribute to the development of the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom in various sectors and represent a quantum leap in the digital transformation process as an enabler to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Other deals included cooperation agreements with Chronolife, Intelligent Security Systems, and Advanced Technology and Cybersecurity. These deals include providing support in the areas of infrastructure development, infrastructure projects in government sectors, and enabling the smart cities sector.

There were more than 250,000 registrations for the LEAP 23 event, more than double the number who signed up in 2022.

A host of investment announcements were made, with programs worth $2.43 billion revealed on day three of the event, following the $9 billion of deals revealed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Information Abdullah Al-Swaha at the event opening.

This is in addition to eight other investment funds worth $646 million launched during the event to stimulate innovation and digital entrepreneurship.  

Topics: LEAP 23 Advanced Electronics Co.

Related

World’s biggest tech conference LEAP 23 concludes in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
World’s biggest tech conference LEAP 23 concludes in Riyadh
Saudi startup outlook to be explored at LEAP2023 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi startup outlook to be explored at LEAP2023 

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Electronics Co. has signed eight agreements, memorandums of understanding and deals to increase cooperation with government agencies and international companies as part of its contribution to the digital transformation strategy in the Kingdom.

The agreements by the firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, included one with the Ministry of Sports to provide digital transformation support concerning smart stadiums, digital solutions, cybersecurity and infrastructure.

Advanced Electronics also inked a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to support initiatives to improve digital infrastructure, while a MoU was signed with Saudi Arabia Railways to provide security solutions, managed services, and IT infrastructure solutions. 

A MoU was also penned with the Saudi Electricity Company to provide infrastructure solutions, transfer and localize technologies, and a contract for operating digital technical infrastructure and technical support was signed with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.

The deals were announced after the company participated in the LEAP 23 International Technical Conference, held in Riyadh, from Feb. 6 to 9.

Advanced Electronics Co. CEO, Ziad Al-Musallam, said the agreements will contribute to the development of the digital infrastructure of the Kingdom in various sectors and represent a quantum leap in the digital transformation process as an enabler to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, according to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency.

Other deals included cooperation agreements with Chronolife, Intelligent Security Systems, and Advanced Technology and Cybersecurity. These deals include providing support in the areas of infrastructure development, infrastructure projects in government sectors, and enabling the smart cities sector.

There were more than 250,000 registrations for the LEAP 23 event, more than double the number who signed up in 2022.

A host of investment announcements were made, with programs worth $2.43 billion revealed on day three of the event, following the $9 billion of deals revealed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Information Abdullah Al-Swaha at the event opening.

This is in addition to eight other investment funds worth $646 million launched during the event to stimulate innovation and digital entrepreneurship.  

Topics: LEAP 23 Advanced Electronics Co.

Related

World’s biggest tech conference LEAP 23 concludes in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
World’s biggest tech conference LEAP 23 concludes in Riyadh
Saudi startup outlook to be explored at LEAP2023 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi startup outlook to be explored at LEAP2023 

Oil Update - Prices slip, but head for weekly gain despite US downturn fears

Oil Update - Prices slip, but head for weekly gain despite US downturn fears
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

Oil Update - Prices slip, but head for weekly gain despite US downturn fears

Oil Update - Prices slip, but head for weekly gain despite US downturn fears
Updated 10 February 2023
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday but were still set for a weekly gain with the market continuing to seesaw between fears of a recession hitting the US and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world’s top oil importer.

Brent crude futures declined 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $84.15 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $77.65 a barrel.

The downturn was partly due to a report on Thursday showing the number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, reigniting recession fears.

“Sentiment overnight seemed to be tilted toward the downside after the jobless data in the US,” said Baden Moore, National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research. “However I expect the China demand recovery will be more material to the price outlook into (the second half of) 2023.”

An increase in China’s consumer price index (CPI) for January compared with December, with inflation approaching the target of about 3 percent that the government set last year, added an air of caution for the oil market.

“The rise in China’s CPI in January reflected the consumption demand of residents before the Chinese New Year, but the data is not as good as expected, reflecting the slow recovery stage of the economy,” said Leon Li, analyst at CMC Markets.

“Therefore, oil prices will remain volatile at this stage.”

The latest US oil inventory data this week also raised fears about a slowdown in the world’s biggest economy, with crude stocks having climbed to their highest since June 2021.

Nevertheless, Brent and WTI have jumped more than 5 percent so far this week, reversing most of the previous week’s losses as concerns about further sharp interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve have eased.

The market has been buoyed by Saudi Arabia’s move to increase its official crude sales prices to Asia, seen as reflecting a demand recovery in China, where crude runs are expected to increase in March.

“Refiners will likely boost run rates from March to meet domestic demand as well as export needs,” said Emma Li, analyst at Vortexa.

US inflation data on Feb. 14 will be key to risk sentiment and the dollar’s direction, analysts said.

“As inflation declines across Europe and the US, risks remain elevated that central banks will need to still deliver more tightening than what markets are pricing in,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note. 

Topics: Oil oil update

Related

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell
Business & Economy
Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulls out of Adani
  • The fund, which is set up to put the country’s oil and gas revenues to work, held some $200 million worth of shares in Adani group at the end of 2022
Updated 10 February 2023
AFP

OSLO: Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, said Thursday it has completely divested its assets in the troubled Indian conglomerate Adani.
The fund, which is set up to put the country’s oil and gas revenues to work, held some $200 million worth of shares in the group at the end of 2022.
It had a stake of 0.14 percent in Adani Green Energy, 0.17 percent in Adani Total Gas and 0.3 percent in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.
“Since year-end, so the five weeks since year-end, we have further reduced our exposure in Adani companies significantly,” said Christopher Wright, the head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk monitoring at the fund.
“So today for all intents and purposes, we have no exposure left,” Wright added.
Between 2014 and 2023, the fund had already divested from six subsidiaries of the Adani conglomerate, mainly for environmental reasons, namely their role in deforestation and their high greenhouse gas emissions.
The business empire of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani lost around $120 billion in value after US short-selling investment group Hindenburg Research accused it of artificially inflating share prices in a report released in January.
It clawed back some of that this week after pledging to repay $1.1 billion worth of early loans in a move meant to reassure investors.
Hindenburg accused Adani of artificially boosting the share prices of its units by funnelling money into the stocks through offshore tax havens.
Adani has repeatedly denied the allegations and accused the US investment firm of a “maliciously mischievous” reputational attack.
Last year, the Norwegian fund divested from a record 74 companies worldwide, judging their ESG practices to be detrimental to their profitability, and from 13 others after recommendations from an ethics council.
The fund has investments in about 9,000 companies, as well as bonds and real estate, and is governed by ethical rules that prohibit it from investing in companies that commit serious human rights abuses, manufacture nuclear weapons, or are involved in coal and tobacco.
 

Topics: Adani Green Energy Hindenburg Norway

Related

India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110bn
Business & Economy
India’s Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110bn
Gautam Adani. (REUTERS)
Business & Economy
India’s Gautam Adani: Asia’s richest man in the eye of a storm

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study

Emissions from fertilizers could be slashed by 2050: Study
Updated 09 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: The production and use of nitrogen fertilizers accounts for 5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which can be massively reduced with a few available interventions, a new study said on Thursday.

Nitrogen fertilizers — produced and used across the world —are crucial for global food security.

But their harmful emissions contributing to global warming exceed the aviation sector, and are on par with the iron and steel, cement and plastics industries.

Most existing research has focused on emissions associated with the production of fertilizers, but Thursday’s study showed that the majority — two thirds — come from the use of the fertilizers in croplands.

“There is the perception that the petrochemical industry has been causing the emissions producing the fertilizers, but actually that doesn’t seem to be the case. That was very surprising for us,” co-author Andre Cabrera Serrenho from Cambridge University told AFP.

The findings are important because they show “where we should prioritize action to reduce emissions,” he added.

Carbon emissions could be reduced by up to 80 percent by 2050 while still producing enough food to feed a growing global population, said the study published in the journal Nature Food.

“The interventions we propose in our study do not imply loss in crop productivity, and they consider the future growing demand for food to feed a growing global population,” Serrenho confirmed.

“We are currently really inefficient in the way we use fertilizers,” he said. “We put much more fertilizers in croplands than the amount of nitrogen that actually crops need to grow.”

The main emissions in the use phase come from the degradation of fertilizer by bacteria that exist in the soil and produce nitrous oxide, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases.

Carbon dioxide and methane are also emitted in the use phase, but simply using less fertilizer could help to slash those harmful emissions.

But convincing farmers to use fertilizers more efficiently — for example, applying them daily in smaller quantities instead of spraying in large doses them once a season — will require policy shifts.

“If we could have more economic incentives to farmers to change practices to reduce emissions, that seems to be the most obvious place to start,” Serrenho said.

Topics: climate change emissions COP28 FERTILIZERS food security

Related

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official
Business & Economy
Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell

Oil prices fall 1% as US crude, fuel inventories swell
Updated 09 February 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Thursday as US crude inventories swelled to their highest in months, while the prospect of the Federal Reserve continuing with an aggressive rate hike path rattled sparked fears about weakening fuel demand.

Brent crude futures slipped 86 cents to $84.23 a barrel by 11:57 a.m. ET (1657 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 87 cents to $77.60 a barrel. Both benchmarks have gained more than 5 percent so far this week.

“Relentlessly rising US commercial inventories and potentially entrenched inflation limit any immediate upside potential,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, adding that recovering Chinese demand and falling inflation were set to support oil prices in the second half of the year.

Crude oil stocks in the US rose last week to 455.1 million barrels, their highest since June 2021, boosted by growing production, the Energy Information Administration said. Gasoline and distillate inventories also rose last week, the EIA said, during unseasonably mild winter months.

US Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate rises are on the cards as the bank presses on with its efforts to cool inflation, sending bearish signals across risk assets like oil and equities.

The prospect of stronger demand from China provided some support to oil prices, as the world’s second largest oil consumer ended more than three years of stringent zero-COVID policy.

“We expect Chinese oil consumption to increase by around 1.0 million barrels a day this year, with strong growth emerging as early as late in Q1,” analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note.

“Overall, this should push global demand up by 2.1 million barrels a day in 2023.”

BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on Azeri crude shipments from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Feb. 7, after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday. Azeri oil continues to flow there via pipeline, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday.

Brent’s front-month loading contract rose to a $3-a-barrel premium over contracts six months out, a market structure called backwardation, which indicates traders seeing tight current supply.

A weaker US dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, also helped limit losses in crude prices. The dollar index fell 0.7 percent to 102.74.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI US OPEC OPEC+ China

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude steady; TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36bn in 2022 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steady; TotalEnergies net profits double to record $36bn in 2022 

Latest updates

Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
Advanced Electronics Co. signs 8 new agreements to drive Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation
MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive
MI Emirates eliminate Dubai Capitals to keep dreams of ILT20 glory alive
Japan to provide relief supplies to quake-hit Syria
Japan to provide relief supplies to quake-hit Syria
Oil Update - Prices slip, but head for weekly gain despite US downturn fears
Oil Update - Prices slip, but head for weekly gain despite US downturn fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.