Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkiye, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign yet of Tunisia’s intention to fully restore relations days after a deadly earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria.
Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago to protest the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters and activists opposed to the regime of President Bashar Assad.
After that, Tunisia reinstituted a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria. “The issue of the Syrian regime is an internal matter that concerns only the Syrians,” Saied said in statement following a meeting with his country’s foreign affairs minister.
He added that “the ambassador is accredited to the state and not to the regime.”
Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkiye, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say.
Tunisia sent aid planes to Syria, including rescue and civil protection teams, which arrived at Aleppo airport under the control of the Syrian regime.
Since Saied took control of almost all powers in July 2021 when he closed parliament and dismissed the government, Tunisia has sent signals it was open to changing its diplomatic stance with Syria.
Assad made his first reported trip on Friday to affected areas since the earthquake, visiting a hospital in Aleppo with his wife Asma.
His regime also approved humanitarian aid deliveries across the frontlines of the civil war, a move that could speed up the arrival of help for millions of desperate people.
The World Food Programme said earlier it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria as the state of war there complicated relief efforts.
Jordan sends field hospital to help earthquake victims in Turkiye
The medical facility, provided by the Jordanian Armed Forces, includes a team of 110 doctors, surgeons, nurses and administrative staff
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s armed forces have sent a field hospital and the medical team to staff it to Turkiye to help treat victims of the earthquake that struck the south of the country on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met the medics before they departed, passed on the greetings of King Abdullah, told them to help those in need, and urged them to be good ambassadors for the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Jordan News Agency reported on Friday.
“The field hospital was equipped in record time and under the direct supervision of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as time in such circumstances is an important factor,” said Brig. Gen. Hassan Shanatwah, the JAF’s director of military operations. “This reflects the high readiness of our armed forces to deal with such circumstances and developments.”
The Royal Jordanian Air Force transported the hospital, including its medical team of 110 doctors, nurses and administrators. It can provide specialist treatments and surgeries for a range of injuries affecting orthopedics, arteries, blood vessels, the face and jaw, chest, nerves and children, along with accident and emergency facilities, cosmetic surgeons, a radiology laboratory, a pharmacy, two operating theaters, an ambulance, and various medical and therapeutic aids.
EU member states, Norway and Switzerland renew call for ‘fair and transparent’ probe into Beirut blast — statement
The countries urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a “fair and transparent” probe into the Beirut port blast
Updated 1 min 4 sec ago
Arab News
BEIRUT: European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland on Friday urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a “fair and transparent” probe into the Beirut port blast and refrain from “all acts of interference.”
The EU member states and the Swiss and Norwegian missions expressed in a joint statement grave concern about the current situation in Lebanon.
“We call on the Parliament to urgently elect a President who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest, as a first step to restore the ability of the Lebanese state institutions to make decisions, both on the administrative and political level,” they said.
Kuwait Red Crescent Society signs $5m cooperation deal to aid Syrian earthquake victims
Food, medical assistance and tools for building shelters are essential elements of the agreement, according to the organization’s chairman
Updated 14 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
KUWAIT: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Friday finalized a $5m international cooperation deal to help Syrian victims of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkiye this week that also hit parts of northern Syria.
The deal was reached with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, KRCS chairman Hilal Al-Sayer told the Kuwait News Agency.
Food, medical assistance and tools for building shelters are essential elements of the agreement, he said, to help provide urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake. He added that the deal reflects his organization’s commitment to the directives of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s emir, who had called for immediate assistance to victims of the quake. So far, KRCS has sent 90 tons of aid, officials said.
Leaked recordings reveal IRGC soldiers’ ‘doubt and confusion’ over protest crackdown
The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran
Updated 33 min ago
Arab News
LONDON: Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are feeling “doubt and confusion” after nearly six months of anti-regime protests, senior officers have said.
Compounding this sense of frustration is their pay, The Times reported on Friday. The salaries of IRGC soldiers are a quarter of their counterparts in Lebanon’s Hezbollah forces, Iran’s most powerful Middle East proxy, according to sources.
The IRGC has brutally cracked down on the demonstrations that have swept Iran following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September last year, for not wearing her hijab correctly.
The crackdown has seen 528 civilians killed and tens of thousands imprisoned.
Some 70 IRGC soldiers have died during the unrest, The Times said.
Adding to the force’s frustration, sources say, is the fact salaries paid to IRGC soldiers are a quarter of those granted to their Lebanese counterparts in Hezbollah.
Documents seen by The Times show a guard earns $300 a month, while average pay in Hezbollah is around $1,300.
With the Iranian economy under huge strain, inflation has exacerbated the problem, and a source told The Times: “While Hezbollah militants get richer, the Iranian public is hitting rock bottom.
“It is a painful difference for the IRGC forces who have been on the front line for all these months. They feel undervalued and underpaid.”
Gen. Qassem Qureshi, deputy commander of the Basij paramilitary, a religious militia within the IRGC, told journalists that “a huge fraction of the revolutionary forces on the streets are experiencing doubt and confusion,” leaked recordings revealed.
Morteza Abbaszadeh, an Iranian defense reporter, said: “These young men were simply seeking stable jobs, but many of them could never have imagined this is what they were getting themselves into.
“They live in isolated housing so they conceal what they are really doing from their families, who prefer to believe they are away performing duties such as guarding critical installations such as power plants and governors’ offices.”
Despite running businesses worth billions of dollars, ranging from oil and gas to construction, the way IRGC money is spent is not made available to the public.
Mardo Sorghum, an economic analyst, said: “Nobody knows where all this proxy funding such as Hezbollah comes from, the weapons research, the money going to Iraq and Syria.
“It’s all hidden from the budget and, in turn, the Iranian people.”
Egypt’s pharaonic treasure trove of Saqqara still holds secrets waiting to be unlocked
Archaeologists working at the necropolis recently discovered the oldest complete mummy laced with gold
Excavation work uncovered tombs dating back to the Old Kingdom, indicating the presence of a huge cemetery
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Nada Shaker
CAIRO: More than a hundred years after the discovery of the Tomb of Tutankhamun archaeologists working at Egypt’s ancient sites are still making stunning discoveries, including the unveiling in January of a gold-laced mummy.
Dr. Zahi Hawass, the famed Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of state for antiquities affairs, recently announced a number of important new finds at Saqqara necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage site south of the capital Cario.
“One of the major discoveries we made here was the sealed sarcophagus we found in a room deep inside a shaft that was 10 meters deep. It weighs almost three to four tons,” Hawass said announcing the finds.
“To see a mummy dated to the Old Kingdom in a good condition, this means it is really a good discovery. From the Old Kingdom we have one mummy of a king and it is shown inside the Imhotep Museum here in Saqqara, and other mummies that belong to the Old Kingdom are in a very bad condition unfortunately.”
Many stone and plaster vessels and artifacts were found around the sarcophagus. When it was examined, it was found to be completely sealed with mortar, just as the ancient Egyptians had left it 4,300 years ago. It was inscribed with the name Hekashepes.
“Most of the archaeological discoveries we find are most probably stolen and incomplete, but this time the discovery is considered to be complete. The well is completely sealed,” Ali Abu Dasheesh, an Egyptian archeologist and a member of the excavation team, told Arab News.
“Also, the gold leaf covering the mummy indicates that the kings that were living at that time were rich.”
While some news outlets have described the discovery as the oldest known Egyptian mummy, that claim has been refuted. Hawass has since clarified to Live Science it is “the oldest complete mummy covered with gold.”
This does not undermine the discovery in any way. In addition to the layers of gold around him, the mummy wore a band on his head and a bracelet on his chest, signifying that he was a man of great wealth, Hawass told CNN.
The vast burial site at the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, where the latest discoveries were made, is home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal graves and old Coptic monasteries.
The finds were made in the Gisr El-Mudir district, 24 km southwest of Cairo, in an area known as the Great Enclosure. The site is located a few hundred meters from the Buried Pyramid and the Step Pyramid of Djoser — the oldest stone pyramid complex dating back to the Third Dynasty (2667-2448 B.C.).
Among the recent discoveries were several tombs dating back to the Fifth and Sixth Dynasties.
The largest of these tombs belonged to Khnumdjedef, the last king of the Fifth Dynasty, decorated with scenes of daily life, with the original colors beautifully preserved.
The second largest tomb appears to have belonged to Meri, who was a priest, the pharaoh’s appointed “secret keeper” — a priestly title held by a senior palace official bestowing the power and authority to perform special religious rituals — and assistant to the commander of the great royal palace.
Another of the discoveries was a tomb for a priest in the pyramid complex of King Pepi I, which contained nine beautiful statues.
One represents a man and his wife holding his right leg and their daughter holding a goose. Another represents servants, while one depicts a woman baking. The expedition did not find any inscriptions that might identify the owners of these statues.
Archaeologies also found a false door near the site where the statues were discovered. The owner of the false door was named Messi (meaning “newborn” in old Egyptian), indicating Messi may have been the owner of the nine statues.
FASTFACTS
Saqqara contains ancient burial grounds of royalty, serving as the necropolis for the ancient Egyptian capital, Memphis.
Located 30 km south of Cairo in Giza governorate, Saqqara contains the Pyramid of Djoser and a number of mastaba tombs.
Saqqara remained an important complex for non-royal burials and cult ceremonies for more than 3,000 years.
The false door is considered a connection point between the tomb and the mummy itself.
Ancient Egyptians believed the spirits of those entombed would leave their burial chamber at sunrise and return at sunset. The door thereby acts as a gateway, with the mummy usually placed behind the door to allow the spirit easy access.
A fourth tomb is thought to have belonged to a judge and writer named Fetek. There were also several statues appearing to represent Fetek, located next to an offering table and a coffin containing his mummified remains.
The Saqqara archaeological region still holds many secrets waiting to be unlocked, according to Hawass.
“The excavation work of the joint mission with the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities discovered tombs dating back to the era of the Old Kingdom, which indicates the presence of a huge cemetery with many important tombs,” he said.
“We made major important discoveries in Saqqara. If you visit the Egyptian Museum, you will find a lot of the displayed statues for kings and individuals were discovered in Saqqara. My dream now is to discover the pyramid complex of King Houni, the last king in the Third Dynasty.”
Saqqara’s discoveries came just days after new findings near the southern city of Luxor. The Supreme Council of Antiquities reported the discovery of several burial sites from the New Kingdom era, dating from 1800 B.C. to 1600 B.C., in addition to the ruins of an ancient Roman city.
Archaeologists found residential buildings, towers and what they described as metal workshops, containing pots, tools and Roman coins.
Not all of Egypt’s latest discoveries are new finds. Recent digital scans of a mummy held in storage since 1916 have revealed secrets that had remained hidden for millennia.
Buried some 2,300 years ago, the mummy was uncovered at a southern Egypt cemetery and stored, undisturbed, in the basement of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo ever since.
Researchers used CT scans to learn more about the teen in a process known as “digital unwrapping.” Scientists say the boy was buried with a trove of 49 protective amulets, many of which are made of gold, earning him the nickname “Golden Boy.”
Elsewhere, archaeologists recently discovered a cache of 2,500-year-old mummified crocodiles near an undisturbed tomb at Qubbat Al-Hawa, a necropolis on the western bank of the Nile River, offering fresh perspectives on animal mummification practices.
In October 2020, a huge archeological discovery was made in Saqqara, which included 59 colorful wooden coffins were found inside burial wells, in addition to dozens of statues, amulets and other treasures.
“We documented this discovery and other ones and they will be revealed in a documentary film that will be aired on Netflix soon,” Abu Dasheesh told Arab News.
The latest archeological discoveries form a key component of Egypt’s attempts to revive its tourism industry after years of political unrest and the travel bans and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sector had started to recover from the pandemic, but was hit again by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting the North African nation.
According to official figures, Egypt’s tourism industry accounts for 10 percent of GDP and about two million jobs.
The government’s plans — the crown jewel of which is the long-delayed inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the pyramids in Giza — aim to draw in 30 million tourists a year by 2028, up from 13 million before the pandemic.
Covering a site of almost 500,000 square meters, the new museum will house more than 100,000 artifacts from Egypt’s rich past, dating from prehistory through pharaonic times to the Greek and Roman periods.