Saudi banking, 'a cornerstone for the region, ought to eye global expansion'

Saudi banking, ‘a cornerstone for the region, ought to eye global expansion’
The current Saudi strategy aims to strengthen the global position of the Kingdom in Islamic finance, given it has the largest share of this sector. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago

Saudi banking, ‘a cornerstone for the region, ought to eye global expansion’

Saudi banking, ‘a cornerstone for the region, ought to eye global expansion’
  • George Kanaan, CEO of the London-based Arab Bankers Association, told Arab News Saudi banking is continually growing in sophistication and becoming more reliant on local talent
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The Saudi banking system has become a cornerstone for the industry in the region but the Kingdom needs to focus more on global expansion, according to an industry expert.

The country has undergone a process of modernization at a very rapid pace, which “is a good thing,” George Kanaan, the CEO of the London-based Arab Bankers Association, told Arab News, and having a coherent vision to work within is very important.

“You really cannot run a country, or create progress in a country, without having a vision as to where you want to see that country be, and the need for reforms is great,” he said.

Kanaan, a Harvard graduate who has worked in New York, Athens, Saudi Arabia and Chicago, said the Kingdom’s banking system is continually growing in sophistication and becoming more reliant on local talent, but there is still a lot of potential for growth, particularly in the international arena.

“The Saudi banking system, given what Saudi Arabia is all about, needs to become more globalized,” he said. “It could become the dominant banking system in the Middle East, generally, given its resources and its expertise right now, but it should go beyond the Middle East.”

The Kingdom should be looking expand its banking presence in Africa, Europe, the US and Asia, “where the growth in the future seems to be,” Kanaan said.

“We don’t see much presence, for example in the UK, (where) we have only two banks from Saudi Arabia, but its vision should be more regional and more global,” he added.

The Kingdom launched 11 initiatives in 2017 to help achieve finance-related aims of Vision 2030, the most prominent of which was the Financial Sector Development Program. This aims to create a diversified and effective financial-services sector to support the development of the national economy, diversify its sources of income, and stimulate savings, finance and investment.

In terms of size, the Saudi banking sector is expected to grow to hold assets worth SR4.553 billion ($1.214 billion) by 2030, compared with SR2.631 billion in 2019, the government has said. 




George Kanaan, second left,  and Sheikh Muhammed Al-Saikhan of The Arabian Cooperation Company and their staff at the signing of a large syndicated loan in 1983. (Supplied)

Saudi banking has come a long way since 1926, when the Netherlands Trading Society opened its first branch in Jeddah to provide financial services for pilgrims, who were the major source of revenue in the local economy before the discovery of oil in 1939.

After the Second World War, demand for oil surged. Production, government revenues and expenditure rose rapidly as a result, and foreign banks began to enter the market. By end of 1989, there were 1,007 branches compared with 247 in 1980.

Kanaan, who began his banking career with Citibank in New York in 1975, moved to Riyadh in the late 1970s where he worked as a relationship manager in the bank’s contracting division — which later became the Saudi American Bank and is now Samba.

“Saudi Arabia was being built, contractor financing was greatly in demand and we had innovated greatly in terms of our ability to meet contractors’ needs without taking too much risk, because contracting is known as a risky business,” he said.

“I was asked to form the first merchant-banking unit for the new bank, in the early 1980s, and this work was very important because the projects and work being introduced in the Kingdom were becoming larger and larger and the clients who were taking on these projects were beginning to need very large facilities.”

The clients were not able to do this on their own and so banks in Bahrain, Dubai, Hong Kong and London were all looking for a share of their business.

“The risk was relatively reasonable; the market in Saudi Arabia was huge, everybody wanted to be part of the action and I was the ticket,” Kanaan said.

“I became probably one of the most well-known bankers in Saudi Arabia because of the big deals and syndications being reported upon.”

Saudi banking regulations have become more extensive and sophisticated in the past two decades, particularly since the global financial crisis of 2008, he said, but in his opinion we have reached a point where, in some respects, the regulatory setup needs to ease off and rethink some of its aspects.

“Sustainable investment has become a priority in the global agenda,” Kanaan said. “There has been a rise in investments in environmental, social and corporate governance and related risk policies.

“It has even become a necessity to define and develop corporate-sustainability strategies and it is part of the agenda of global governments.”

The current Saudi strategy aims to strengthen the global position of the Kingdom in Islamic finance, given it has the largest share of this sector, he said.

“The strategy will also contribute to the necessary marketing and incentives to spread the tremendous capabilities that the Kingdom is undertaking in this sector,” said Kanaan.

“The Kingdom possesses adequate financial and intellectual capital to promote this sector locally and market it internationally, and this will allow it to attract more assets and influence in the Islamic finance sector and enhance KSA’s international position as the leader in Islamic finance.

“It’s become quite remarkable. It’s at the forefront of banking practice around the world. Saudi banking is interesting now and the successive efforts at Saudization — bringing Saudis into good positions in the banks — have succeeded, finally, and you are seeing a lot of Saudi bankers, not only Saudi banks full up with all sorts of expatriate talent.

“Saudi banking right now is highly rated and very professional, the banks are very, very strong, and the mergers are going to lead to even stronger and bigger banks.”

Saudi Arabia strives to become a global logistics hub

Saudi Arabia strives to become a global logistics hub
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia strives to become a global logistics hub

Saudi Arabia strives to become a global logistics hub
  • Game-changing initiatives aim to make the Kingdom a key logistics hub connecting three continents
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia launched its National Transport and Logistics Strategy in 2021 aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, some skeptics were doubtful about how the country was going to realize this ambitious dream.

But now, after 18 months, their doubts have been allayed as the progress achieved in Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector indicates that the government, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is heading in the right direction to make the Kingdom a pivotal hub in the global logistics map.

For Saudi Arabia, improving its logistics efficiency is very crucial as it is inevitable to strengthen the Kingdom’s supply chain, which in turn is critical to achieving the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.

Game-changing initiatives

The growth of the logistics sector in Saudi Arabia is driven by a host of game-changing initiatives led by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Logistics and Transport, the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Both Mawani and NIDLP are also heavily promoting the usage of advanced digital technologies including artificial intelligence to completely automate Saudi ports and logistics centers.

According to Paul Sullivan, lecturer at Johns Hopkins University and a senior associate fellow at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Energy and Environmental Security, both NIDLP and Mawani will “necessarily have to be big players in the future development of logistics in the country and with other countries.”

He added: “As investments and the systems within systems are developing, Mawani and the NIDLP have to be part of many of the discussions. Many other parts of the Saudi government at local to national levels need to also be part of these developments.”

To accelerate the growth in the logistics sector, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser had, in October 2022, announced plans to inaugurate 59 logistic zones to bolster supply chains.

On Jan. 12, during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jasser further noted that Saudi Arabia is on a path of transformation and the logistics sector in the Kingdom has to enable this transformation. 

Saudi Arabia could use the Gulf, the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, and its own land and its connections to develop the logistical systems within systems. Being close to the logistical hubs in the UAE is potentially a big plus for future logistics networks in Saudi Arabia.

Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics

“We currently enjoy a very strong infrastructure in Saudi Arabia when it comes to ports, railways, and roads,” he reiterated.

According to Sullivan, Saudi Arabia enjoys a crucial geographical advantage which will help it become a logistics powerhouse.

“Saudi Arabia could use the Gulf, the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean, and its own land and its connections to develop the logistical systems within systems. Being close to the logistical hubs in the UAE is potentially a big plus for future logistics networks in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Skill development

Sullivan further pointed out that Saudi Arabia should develop skills within the region by providing education and training programs to materialize its logistics goals.

“Laws and regulations need to be further developed as the logistical systems in Saudi Arabia are developed. More training in Saudi laws and regulations, as well as laws and regulations of other countries, will be needed to be understood,” added Sullivan.

The launch of the Saudi Logistics Academy in 2021 was one of the first steps taken by the government to increase jobs in the sector, along with training more Saudi nationals to equip them to be competitive in this growing industry.

The academy is targeting seven sectors which include postal logistics services, maritime and port transport, international trade, shipping and export, land transport, e-commerce, warehouse management, and air transport.

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority announced the launch of an initiative to localize the Kingdom’s freight brokerage offices. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with several other entities, including the Saudi Logistics Academy.

While speaking at the Local Content Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jasser specifically noted that the transportation and logistics sector of the Kingdom is working to increase the proportion of Saudi nationals in all its services.

Addressing challenges

Amid all these developments, Sullivan believes that Saudi Arabia will be better to position itself to address some challenges that may rise during this journey.

“Logistics are at local, national, regional and international levels. These levels are connected in complex ways. Saudi Arabia will need to not only further develop internal logistics networks but also cooperate with regional networks and networks out of the region,” he said.

Sullivan added that the Kingdom does not need to reinvent the wheel, “It can, for example, figure out cooperative investments and developments with the UAE and Egypt logistics systems. It could also do the same with the UK, EU, Indian, Japanese, Australian and other networks. Integration of logistics networks is a vital part of having them work best, and that includes integrated planning and investment with trusted partners and others.”

Earlier in January, Mawani announced that Geneva-based international liner operator Mediterranean Shipping Co. has added Jeddah Islamic Port to its new India-West Mediterranean route.

Mawani further noted that the development is a critical step toward boosting Saudi Arabia’s liner connectivity as the new route is set to open new opportunities for importers and exporters to all parts of the region.

Sullivan pointed out that a crucial part of developing internal and coordinated external logistics networks will only be possible by ensuring the security of the infrastructure, information, communications and other systems.

“Logistics, in its highest forms, are systems connected with systems, nested in other systems, and linked with yet more. Each one adds to the whole and all are needed to be working properly,” he noted.

As Saudi Arabia continues its journey to achieve the logistics goals outlined in Vision 2030, more monumental initiatives can be witnessed in 2023 and beyond, thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership which always aims high and strives toward achieving those lofty goals.

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap

Saudi startup ecosystem takes a huge leap
  • Flurry of deals, launch of investment funds boosts entrepreneurship, innovation
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem took a giant leap in the world of funding and venture capital with seven investment firms earmarked $636 million to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

The announcements were made during the LEAP2023 held in Riyadh last week. Saudi and regional venture capital firms launched massive funding programs to support startups in the region.

Saudi-based venture capital firm STV launched its first fund worth $150 million for alternative financing compatible with the Shariah law while Riyadh-based IMPACT46 also announced a $133 million fund, which targets emerging technology companies in the Kingdom and the Middle East.

Another Saudi venture capital firm, Merak Capital, launched a fund valued at $53 million.

Announcements at the event also included Rakeza’s venture capital fund backed by a global business accelerator in Riyadh valued at $25 million as well as Saudi venture builder BIM Ventures’ $100 million fund in partnership with Al-Sulaiman Group.

UAE-based venture capital firm Shorooq Partners launched a fund estimated to be worth $115 million to accelerate electronic games in the region while investment firm Planetary Capital floated the first Saudi-Canadian corpus to invest in emerging space technology companies, both local and global, amounting to $30 million.  

Saudi venture capital firm Flat6labs also dedicated approximately $20 million to its Startup Seed Fund which aims to invest in early stage startups. Saudi Aramco announced that additional funds had been allocated by the company to Wa’ed Ventures, increasing the size of its Kingdom-focused venture capital arm from $200 million to $500 million. 

Saudi-based palm.hr closed a $5 million funding round on Wednesday. (Supplied)

LEAP 23 also witnessed open-banking platform Tarabut Gateway signing a deal with Tamam, a Saudi micro-lending provider.

Nana secures $133m in its cart

Nana, Saudi Arabia’s dark store grocery delivery startup, raised $133 million in a series C funding round last Wednesday led by Kingdom Holding Co. and Uni Ventures with participation from other investors.

Established in 2016, Nana is a digital grocery shopping platform in the Kingdom that operates in a dark store model whereby orders are delivered to customers within 15 minutes.

“This milestone will serve as a motivator for us to strengthen Nana’s position as the leading company within the region, as the success of this round heavily supports our expansion plans and continuity toward the provision of more diversified services that serve all stakeholders,” Sami Alhelwah, CEO of Nana, said in a statement.

The company plans to utilize its funding to add more diversified services as well as expand its presence in the region. 

This milestone will serve as a motivator for us to strengthen Nana’s position as the leading company within the region.

Sami Alhelwah, CEO of Nana

Sultan Holding, Al-Jasser Holding, Red Diamond Co., Dallah Al-Baraka Group, and Al-Jammaz Holding took part in the funding round.

HR tech platforms

Saudi-based human resources technology platform palm.hr closed a $5 million pre-series A funding round on Wednesday to accelerate regional expansion.

Founded in 2019, palm.hr delivers a streamlined and intuitive work experience for teams handling onboarding, vacation tracking, and payroll operations.

“With the backing of our investors, we are excited to kick off our next stage of growth and play a role in contributing to the future of the region’s economy,” said Richard Schrems, CEO and co-founder at palm.hr.  

The company will also utilize its funding to scale up its product offering as well as hire to support its customer acquisition journey.

The funding round was co-led by venture capital firms Speedinvest and RAED Ventures with participation from Wamda Capital.

Another Saudi-based HR technology startup, Marn, closed $1 million in a post-seed funding round last Thursday led by Sukna Ventures with participation from Al-Majdia investment.

Established in 2017, Marn utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide recruitment solutions as Saudi Arabia’s first flexible work platform.

“With the tremendous growth of the local economy, there is a need for providing innovative recruitment solutions to keep up with it,” said Mohammad Al-Sabeeh, founder and CEO of the startup.

Based in Riyadh, the company will use its new investment to expand its team and customer base as well as create more opportunities for job seekers.

Healthtech platform

Egypt-based healthtech platform Yodawy raised $16 million in an initial close of its series B funding round on Thursday co-led by Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture capital firm of global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, and Global Ventures, a UAE-based venture capital firm.

Founded in 2018, the healthtech startup offers a marketplace where patients can process prescriptions and place an online order for medicines.

The platform has processed over 4 million prescriptions to date and partnered with 20 health insurance companies, 3,000 pharmacies, and more than 300 corporates in Egypt while raising a total of $24.5 million to date.

The company plans to use the fresh funding to drive the growth of its signature Care Program for chronic patients, continue to automate its operations as well as support its regional expansion strategy.

Moreover, Kuwait’s online flower and gift delivery platform Floward closed $156 million in a pre-IPO series C funding round on Tuesday led by Aljazira Capital, Rainwater Partners, and STV.

The company will use its funding to expand its gifting verticals and enhance its customer experience using AI and machine learning as well as ramp up its acquisitions and mergers activity.

Bahrain’s fintech Aion Digital closed a $5 million bridge round last Thursday led by Fintactics Ventures, which is a $40 million fintech-focused venture fund launched during the LEAP23 event in Riyadh.

Founded in 2017, Aion provides an API-based digital banking platform, enabling its clients to create personalized digital products to increase customer engagement.

Aion recently opened offices in the Kingdom and plans to utilize its funding to expand its presence across the region.

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai
Arab News

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai

19th International Property Show kicks off Sunday in Dubai
  • Over 120 exhibitors from more than 40 countries are expected to participate
Arab News

DUBAI: Under the patronage of the Dubai Land Department, the 19th edition of the International Property Show will kick off on Sunday, Emirates News Agency reported. 

IPS 2023 is an international platform that brings together prominent investors and real estate firms from around the world to share knowledge and experiences and form new strategic partnerships. The three-day event will highlight current and upcoming real estate projects as well as investment opportunities. 

Over 120 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, including the US, UK, Turkey, Cyprus, Portugal, Pakistan and India, are expected to participate.

“Organizing the 19th edition of IPS further validates and reflects the ability of Dubai’s real estate market to attract foreign investments and compete with global investment destinations in the real estate sector, thereby contributing to achieving the objectives of Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” IPS Director Tariq Ramadan said. 

Ramadan added: “This is due to the emirate’s wide range of advantages, including facilitated investment procedures and powerful legislation that protect investors. This (is) in addition to government decrees that have been recently and successively issued by the UAE leadership to facilitate doing business, such as the country’s new residency laws.

“Investors are also being attracted by the golden visas, which they will receive when they purchase one or more properties with a value of AED 2 million ($545,000).

“Another contributing factor is the rising trajectory…(of) the UAE’s national economy, which is supported by rising oil prices, the growth of the nation’s non-oil sector, and Expo 2020 Dubai’s positive outcomes,” he added.

IPS 2023 will include a series of programs and activities aimed at informing event attendees about property market trends, investment strategies and the most recent developments in the region's real estate sector. It will also see the signing of memoranda of understanding with numerous local and global entities in order to strengthen cooperation efforts. 

In partnership with the Property Network Partnership, IPS 2023 will host brainstorming sessions, bringing together real estate experts who will provide their insights and discuss new solutions to challenges in the real estate sector based on the following major pillars: crowdfunding, interior design, facility management, foreign direct investment in the real estate sector, marketing, regulations, and smart and sustainable cities.

Participants will present a set of recommendations for current and future challenges at the end of each session.

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the 'core' of its strategy

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy
Lama Al-Hamawi

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy

PepsiCo Middle East CEO: Sustainability at the ‘core’ of its strategy
  • PepsiCo aims to exchange know-how and best practices in the mission of promoting sustainable development
Lama Al-Hamawi

RIYADH: PepsiCo Middle East CEO Aamer Sheikh highlighted the company’s 100 percent local and regional water replenishment initiatives as a part of its sustainability goals on the sidelines of the second edition of the LEAP tech conference in Riyadh.

“What other companies have done is talk about sustainability. What PepsiCo has done is put sustainability at the core of its strategy. To be the leading global company in beverages and convenient foods, you have to do it while taking into account all the sustainability elements that come into play,” Sheikh told Arab News.

“When we talk about water conservation, we want to give back to the communities the amount of water we take. In our Riyadh plant, we are actually replenishing 100 percent of the water. And that simply means whatever water we use, we are working with the regional growers and the farmers to bring our best practices for them to be able to save an equivalent amount of water in their practices,” Sheikh explained.

Sheikh added that through their sustainability initiatives, they also aim to exchange know-how and best practices in the mission of promoting sustainable development.

“We are investing in technologies that are more efficient in using water. Our beverage franchise partner, Aljomaih in Riyadh, invested $10 million over the last five years. That reduces water consumption by 40 percent,” he explained.

As a part of the LEAP conference, PepsiCo also discussed its future ambition to embrace the digital revolution through the use of artificial intelligence.

“We are looking across all aspects of our value chain (to find out how we can) embrace and digitalize our organization at a much faster pace than what we have done in the past,” Sheikh said.

The PepsiCo CEO expressed the company’s mission in participating in the Kingdom’s transformation in line with Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is going through a very unique transformation at this point in time, and our objective is to really embed PepsiCo in the fabric of the society. So, if you notice, we are showing up in all the key events. We are participating in all the major events, whether it’s Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season or Formula E Grand Prix,” he said.

“Our objective is to make sure that PepsiCo, through the power of its brands, is participating in the transformation that is taking place in Saudi,” Sheikh added.

Through its initiatives, he said, the company aims to educate the public on what it is doing to “drive a more sustainable organization and environment” and encourage “others to join in as well.”
 

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $121.3m green finance agreements with Angola
  • Agreements aim to to boost the Angolan IT sector and install sustainable street lighting systems in major cities
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Exports Office, the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, has signed two green finance agreements with the government of Angola, worth a total value  of $121.3 million, Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

One agreement, which is worth $90 million, pertains to the acquisition of an analytical platform, main data center, backup data center, and national cloud platform to boost the Angolan IT sector.

The second agreement, worth $31.3 million, will allow Mark Cables, a Dubai-based company specializing in manufacturing cables, lighting, water, and electrification projects, to install street lights in the cities of Luanda, Malanje, N’dalatando and Uige.

“The two agreements constitute an important starting point for a new phase of developmental cooperation with the government of Angola,” said ADFD Director General Mohamed Saif Al-Suwaidi.

“They contribute to building efficient partnerships to support the development of modern, environment-friendly infrastructure in Angola in cooperation with well-established UAE companies, as well as companies based in Angola. These activities will also contribute to the efforts to diversify the UAE’s economy.”

Vera Esperanca dos Santos Daves De Sousa, Angola’s minister of finance, lauded the UAE for its effort to expand economic cooperation with Angola, explaining that the agreements would allow her government to develop data, financial and educational services, and install sustainable street lighting systems in major cities.

De Sousa said she hoped to broaden the scope of opportunities for Angola-UAE development cooperation.

