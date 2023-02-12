You are here

Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 

According to El-Kuwaiz, Saudi Arabia was the fourth-largest market in the world in terms of the amount of equity capital raised, just below China, India, and South Korea. 
According to El-Kuwaiz, Saudi Arabia was the fourth-largest market in the world in terms of the amount of equity capital raised, just below China, India, and South Korea. 
Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 

Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 
Updated 20 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: At least 23 companies are preparing for an initial public offering in Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, as the Kingdom emerges as a global financial hub in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, said a top official. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority said that 2022 was a record year for the Saudi capital market, with 49 listings, as well as SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) raised in equity capital; the highest number in any single year, barring 2019 when Saudi Aramco was listed. 

“Today, there are 23 of those companies on the runway, waiting for the appropriate time for an initial public offering,” said El-Kuwaiz. 

He added: “2022 was a record year in terms of the number of IPOs. We had 49 listings, which includes listings in the main market, listings in Nomu, as well as listings of other investment products. Last year, the capital markets raised about SR40 billion of equity capital, which was actually the highest number that was raised in any single year barring the year of the listing of Saudi Aramco.” 

According to El-Kuwaiz, Saudi Arabia was the fourth-largest market in the world in terms of the amount of equity capital raised, just below China, India, and South Korea. 

The CMA chairman, however, noted that despite the flurry of applications for IPOs, the authority is very vigilant in approving these requests. 

“In spite of the largest number of listings and a larger number of applications, we are also seeing a larger number of rejections. The CMA, for the first time, has started to reject files that do not meet disclosure and government standards,” he added. 

Commenting on the opportunity for dual listings, El-Kuwaiz added: “We are having several discussions on dual listings. We have started to see a vibrant wave of applicants that are seriously exploring opportunities. We will create frameworks based on this interest.” 

El-Kuwaiz also outlined the rapid increase of foreign investor participation in the Saudi capital market. 

According to the CMA chairman, foreign investors represent less than 15 percent of free float, and they were responsible for an inflow of SR43 billion in 2022 — the highest since opening the capital market and inclusion in global indices. 

“We are continuing to see a rapid increase in the proportion of foreign investors, both in terms of percent of ownership and trading. On the equity market, the feedback from foreign investors continues to be quite positive. Our expectation is that positive is never good enough. I think we need to further improve regulations to make the market more accessible,” he said. 

El-Kuwaiz further pointed out that Saudi Arabia has made all necessary arrangements and regulatory reforms to make the investment process simpler in the Kingdom. 

Talking about the ongoing Capital Market Forum, he said that the “number of people attending the conference is a reflection of the level of capital market activities and the level of IPO activities in the Kingdom.” 

Topics: Saudi Capital Forum Saudi Arabia IPO Tadawul NOMU Investment

Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023

Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023

Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aiming to create a global platform to address energy and technology policy issues, the World Government Summit and US-based think tank Atlantic Council will launch the first Global Climate Technology and Policy forum during WGS 2023, which will be held in Dubai from Feb. 13 to 15.

The ClimateTech Forum will foster global dialogue on the pivotal role of governments in finding feasible, innovative energy and technology approaches to address climate challenges.

The forum will have top decision-makers, government officials, civil service organizations, and experts addressing energy security and the potential of large-scale climate technologies as key areas for government leaders and policymakers to discuss.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications and managing director of the World Government Summit Organization, said: “The forum’s agenda is in accordance with the ‘Year of Sustainability’. It reflects the UAE’s directions for sustainable economic development and climate neutrality.”

“Cooperation to confront climate change must be a foremost global priority,” said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council. “Action on climate entails ambition, steadfast political will, and fruitful discussion between nations, all of which will be on display at this forum.”

In its 2023 edition, WGS is expected to witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, president of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of the Republic of Turkiye; Macky Sall, president of the Republic of Senegal and chairperson of the African Union; Mario Abdo Benitez, president of the Republic of Paraguay; and Ilham Aliyev, president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On day three of the WGS, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and founder, CEO and engineer of SpaceX, is expected to attend the summit.

The ClimateTech Forum comes as the UAE prepares to host the 28th UN Conference of the Parties Climate Change Conference, or COP28, this year, which will assess global progress in tackling climate change.

Through its sessions, forums, and dialogues, this year’s edition of the WGS will discuss the most notable global challenges – both existing and future – and how to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of governments to cope with changes and future challenges.

Topics: technology Summit forum Dubai

Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 

Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 

Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: With a value of $2.7 trillion, Saudi Arabia’s capital market is one of the strongest and fastest-growing investment destinations in the world, according to a top official. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 12, Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, said that over 1,000 bilateral, trilateral, and group meetings are expected to take place during the conference, which will end on Feb. 13. 

“The future of the capital markets needs to be built, not to be anticipated. Saudi Arabia’s capital market has been developing at a pace, whether in terms of size, reach or diversity. It stands out as one of the strongest and fastest-growing investment destinations with a value of $2.7 trillion,” said Al-Suhaimi.  

She added: “Over the course of the next few days, we are bringing together over 2,000 issuers, investors, and financial ecosystem participants to facilitate a deeper understanding of the significant structural changes taking place across our market and beyond.”  

Al-Suhaimi further noted that the number of registered qualified foreign institutional investors in the Saudi Stock Exchange increased from 118 at the end of 2017 to 3,151 by the end of 2022.  

According to Al-Suhaimi, initial public offerings are booming in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia leading from the front in 2022. She added that listings in the region outpaced Europe last year.  

“Initial public offerings in the Middle East in 2022 outpaced Europe, for only the second time since the global financial crisis in 2009, with foreign investors continuing to buy into the regional market despite wider global volatility. Last year was another record year for listings and IPOs in Saudi Arabia, including our first dual listing,” she said.  

Al-Suhaimi pointed out that the debt capital market is also supporting the economic growth of the Kingdom.  

“We are seeing continuous growth in our debt capital market, underpinned by an increase in appetite from both investors and issuers alike. Indeed, the number of trades in our debt capital market in 2022 increased one and a half times compared to 2021,” Al-Suhaimi added.  

She further noted that the Saudi Tadawul Group has an integral role to play in materializing the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

“By harnessing the growth of the last few years, Saudi Arabia has now become a capital market powerhouse. Saudi Tadawul Group has big ambitions for the future. We have embarked upon an ambitious strategy to develop Saudi Arabia into a global financial hub,” she concluded. 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul sock market

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 

Bahri Line launches new route to connect Asia with Europe via Jeddah Port 
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi logistics firm Bahri Line has announced the launching of a new pendulum service line between the Asian and European continents, as part of its expansion plan to widen its liner network.

The company said in a press release that the new cargo shipping line will strengthen its supply chains, and diversify shipping options to, from and through Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new service line runs eastward from Bremerhaven to Antwerp and Montoir in Europe through to Jeddah, then to Ennore in India, and onwards to the Port of Taicang port in China.

The service line’s westbound route runs from Taicang and Shanghai in China through to Ennore and Jeddah, onwards to Montoir-de-Bretagne, located in the west of France, further extending to both Bremerhaven and Antwerp.  

The company said the establishment of Jeddah Islamic Port’s newest shipping line is a proactive measure to increase and enhance local logistical capabilities, directly linking Asia and Europe via Jeddah.  

The new shipping line’s maiden journey embarked this year with the first vessel expected to reach Jeddah Islamic port in February 2023, it added.

Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, said: “The port’s leading operational capabilities, best-in-class standards and capacity to handle high volumes will surely serve as vital aspects of the success of this new service, helping us to cement the port and Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub linking India, China and Europe.”

He said Bahri Line is proud to work in support of regional supply chains and in cohesion with the economic growth and development occurring within the Kingdom.

As a specialized business unit of the national shipping carrier of Saudi Arabia, Bahri said its new liner service seeks to help expand the company’s logistical presence and widen its customer base by entering new global markets.

Bahri Line’s establishment of the new route comes in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June 2021. The national shipping carrier said it has been actively upscaling transport services to position the Kingdom as a renowned global logistics hub that connects three continents.

Topics: bahri line logistics Jeddah port

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with Standard Chartered to boost investments in mining 

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with Standard Chartered to boost investments in mining 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with Standard Chartered to boost investments in mining 

Saudi Arabia signs MoU with Standard Chartered to boost investments in mining 
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has signed a memorandum of understanding with Standard Chartered Bank to assess the requirements for sustainable investment in the mining sector in the Kingdom, as per the objectives of Vision 2030. 

The MoU will look at promoting knowledge transfer, technology enablement, job creation and implementation of the Future Minerals Forum outcomes. It will also encourage local and international investors to explore investment opportunities in the mining and mineral sectors in Saudi Arabia. 

The MoU also stipulates cooperation between the two parties with a view to accelerating the development of projects and investments in mining and mineral value chains, including green metals and battery components, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Vice Minister for Mining Affairs Khalid Al-Mudaifer; Global Head of Metals and Mining at SCB Richard Horrocks-Taylor; and CEO of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud. Also present at the ceremony were MIM’s Assistant Deputy for Mining Development Turki Al Babtain, and the Regional Head of Client Coverage Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking for Africa and Middle East at SCB Sarmad Lone. 

Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is witnessing unprecedented growth as the government is pushing to develop the industry with increased investment and upgraded laws to attract more private players.    

This saw the number of mining complexes in the Kingdom as of the end of 2022 rising to 377, with an estimated area of 44,365 sq. km, according to the latest government data. 

Saudi Arabia possesses more than 20 different types of minerals, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite and marble, stated the ministry in a tweet.  

The Kingdom has 35 locations with specific geological formations, called mineral belts, that contain abundant mineral deposits.  

The ministry upgraded its mining investment law in 2020 to develop the mining sector and designed a long-term integrated mining system aimed at protecting both employees and the environment.   

The government expects such improvements to spill over to adjacent sectors by way of providing jobs and boosting local spending in Saudi Arabia. 

In January, the ministry also signed an MoU with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority to regulate the country’s mining businesses. 

Under the MoU, both parties will enhance cooperation in all common fields that serve the various sectors related to regulating mining works in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Mining MoU Standard Chartered Bank

MENA region needs to bolster fiscal resilience, says IMF chief

MENA region needs to bolster fiscal resilience, says IMF chief
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

MENA region needs to bolster fiscal resilience, says IMF chief

MENA region needs to bolster fiscal resilience, says IMF chief
Updated 12 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that public debt in some Middle East and North Africa countries is of concern and that governments need to build resilience through fiscal policies to protect against shocks.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, addressing an Arab Fiscal Forum in Dubai, said the earthquake that devastated large parts of Syria and Turkey "brought tremendous tragedy on people but also a very significant impact on the Turkish economy".

"So, we have to build more resilience to these shocks," she said.

The IMF forecast last month that economic growth in the MENA region will slow to 3.2 percent this year, before ticking up to 3.5 percent in 2024.

Georgieva said global growth remains weak, but it may be at a turning point. "After expanding by 3.4 percent last year, we see growth slowing to 2.9 percent in 2023 and rebounding slightly to 3.1 percent in 2024."

On the positive, she said in her speech that they see inflation declining from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024—although for most countries, it will still be above pre-pandemic levels. "China’s reopening is helping, as well as resilient labor markets and consumer spending in the US and the EU."

While this is encouraging, Georgieva said the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside. "China’s recovery could stall. Inflation could remain higher than expected, requiring even more monetary tightening—which could cause a sudden repricing in financial markets. And Russia’s war in Ukraine could escalate, causing further fragmentation of the global economy," the IMF chief added.

As the global economy slows, she said growth is also expected to drop in the MENA region—from 5.4 percent in 2022 to 3.2 percent this year before ticking up to 3.5 percent in 2024. The IMF chief said the OPEC+ production cuts would reduce overall revenue for the oil exporters. "For oil importers, the challenges would continue. Public debt is a particular concern, with several economies in the region facing elevated debt-to-GDP ratios—some close to 90 percent," she added in her speech.

 

Topics: IMF MENA economy Oil

Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 
Saudi bourse has 23 new companies preparing for IPO in 2023: CMA chairman 
Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023
Global ClimateTech Forum to discuss key energy policy matters at WSG 2023
Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers
Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers
Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 
Saudi capital market is one of the fastest-growing investment destinations: Tadawul chief 

