You are here

  • Home
  • Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank

Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank

Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank
From right to left, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, attend a conference to support Jerusalem at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7j98p

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank

Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank
  • Israel’s ‘unilateral measures’ in Jerusalem and the West Bank include home demolitions and expansion of settlements
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries Sunday condemned recent Israeli actions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where violence has surged between Israel and the Palestinians.
The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and attended by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas along with many foreign ministers and senior officials.
The high-level gathering came amid one of the deadliest periods of fighting in years in Jerusalem and the neighboring Israeli-occupied territory. Forty-five Palestinians have been killed so far this year, according to a count by The Associated Press. Palestinians have killed 10 people on the Israeli side during that time.
Speakers at the meeting condemned Israel’s “unilateral measures” in Jerusalem and the West Bank in statements, including home demolitions and expanding settlements.
They also condemned visits by Israeli officials to the city’s contested holy site, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims and has often been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian unrest.
There was no immediate comment from Israel’s government.
The officials also voiced support for Jordan’s role as custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. The mosque is built on a hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City that is the most sacred site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount because it was the site of the Jewish temples in antiquity.
Since Israel captured the site in the 1967 Mideast War, Jews have been allowed to visit but not pray there. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
Calling Jerusalem “the backbone of the Palestinian cause,” El-Sisi warned of dire repercussions of any Israeli move to change the status quo of the holy site, saying they would “negatively impact” future negotiations to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He said such measures would impede the long-sought after two-state solution to the conflict, which would leave “both parties and the whole Middle East with difficult and grave options.”
El-Sisi, whose country was the first Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, called on the international community to “reinforce the two-state solution and create conducive conditions for the resumption of the peace process.”
Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, the secretary-general of the pan-Arab organization, also warned that attempts to partition the Al-Aqsa Mosque and obliterate its Arab and Islamic identity “would fuel endless unrest and violence.”
Abbas, the Palestinian president, said his administration would resort to the United Nations and its agencies and demand a resolution to protect the two-state solution to the conflict.
“The State of Palestine will continue going to international courts and organizations to protect our people’s legitimate rights,” he said.
The ongoing bout of violence has put the region on edge. Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egyptian, Israeli and Palestinian leaders and urged them to ease tensions.
Israel is run by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right government. Many politicians in Netanyahu’s administration oppose Palestinian independence.

Topics: Palestinians Israel Arab League

Related

Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers
Middle-East
Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers
The Israeli government is taking measures to suppress the Palestinian collective national identity
Middle-East
How Israel’s new right-wing government impacts Palestinians

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN warns toll to double

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN warns toll to double
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN warns toll to double

Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN warns toll to double
  • UN relief chief Martin Griffiths: Chances of finding survivors dim with each passing day
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
AFP

KAHRAMANMARAS: Rescuers on Sunday pulled a seven-month-old baby and a teenage girl from the rubble nearly a week after a powerful earthquake devastated huge areas of Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 28,000 people.
UN relief chief Martin Griffiths warned that the death toll was likely to at least double, while denouncing a failure to provide sufficient aid for victims in war-torn northwestern Syria.
“We have so far failed the people in northwest Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived,” Griffiths said on Twitter.
“My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can.”
Griffiths arrived in southern Turkiye Saturday to assess the quake’s damage, telling Sky News he expected the death toll to “double or more” as the chances of finding survivors dim with each passing day.
Tens of thousands of rescue workers continued to scour flattened neighborhoods in freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.
Security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and dozens of people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkiye, according to state media.
But miraculous tales of survival still emerged.
“Is the world there?” asked 70-year-old Menekse Tabak as she was pulled out from the concrete in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, to applause and cries praising God, according to a video on state broadcaster TRT Haber.
A seven-month-old baby named Hamza was rescued in southern Hatay province more than 140 hours after the quake, while Esma Sultan, 13, was also saved in Gaziantep, state media reported.
Families were racing against time to find their missing relatives’ bodies in southern Turkiye.
“We hear (the authorities) will no longer keep the bodies waiting after a certain period of time, they say they will take them and bury them,” Tuba Yolcu said in Kahramanmaras.
Another family clutched each other in grief at a cotton field transformed into a cemetery, where a seemingly endless stream of bodies arrived for swift burials.
UN says millions are ‘homeless’
The United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need hot meals across Turkiye and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless.
Almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake, the World Health Organization (WHO) said as it appealed Saturday for $42.8 million to cope with immediate health needs as dozens of hospitals have been damaged.
Turkiye’s disaster agency said more than 32,000 people from Turkish organizations are working on search-and-rescue efforts, along with 8,294 international rescuers.
“Our co-workers are in a bad situation. Their families are victims and their houses are destroyed,” said Burhan Cagdas, son of the owner of a diner in Gaziantep that has served up to 4,000 free meals a day outdoors since the tragedy struck.
His own family has been sleeping in cars since Monday in the city where at least 2,000 have died and tens of thousands have been forced out of unsafe homes.
Clashes have also been reported and the UN rights office on Friday urged all sides in the affected area — where Kurdish militants and Syrian rebels operate — to allow humanitarian access.
Austrian soldiers and German rescue workers called off their searches for several hours on Saturday in Hatay, citing difficult security amid firing between local groups.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, considered a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has announced a temporary halt in fighting to ease recovery work.
On Sunday, a UN convoy of ten trucks crossed from Turkiye to northwest Syria, an area largely beyond the control of the central government in Damascus, via the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, according to an AFP correspondent.
The trucks were carrying shelter kits including plastic sheeting, ropes and screws and nails for tents as well blankets, mattresses and carpets.
A border crossing between Armenia and Turkiye also opened for the first time in 35 years on Saturday to allow five trucks carrying food and water into the quake-hit region.
Slow aid flow to Syria
Aid has been slow to arrive in Syria, where years of conflict have ravaged the health care system and parts of the country remain under the control of rebels battling the government of President Bashar Assad, which is under Western sanctions.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took a flight full of emergency medical equipment into the quake-stricken city of Aleppo on Saturday.
Damascus said it had approved the delivery of humanitarian assistance to quake-hit areas outside its control in Idlib province and a convoy was expected to leave on Sunday, though the delivery was later postponed without explanation.
The transport ministry said 57 aid planes had landed in Syria this week.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border aid points between Turkiye and Syria, with a meeting to discuss Syria possible in the coming days.
Turkiye said it was working on opening two new routes into rebel-held parts of Syria.
But after days of grief and anguish, anger in Turkiye has been growing over the poor quality of buildings as well as the government’s response to the country’s worst disaster in nearly a century.
Officials say 12,141 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake.
Turkish police reportedly detained 12 people on Saturday, including contractors, over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa.
Officials and medics said 24,617 people had died in Turkiye and 3,574 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 28,191.

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake UN Deaths Turkiye Syria

Related

Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
Middle-East
Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes

Daesh attack kills 11 in central Syria

Daesh attack kills 11 in central Syria
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

Daesh attack kills 11 in central Syria

Daesh attack kills 11 in central Syria
  • Several are feared kidnapped
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

At least 11 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack in central Syria blamed on the Daesh group, a war monitor said Sunday.
The Daesh group “attacked about 75 people on Saturday while they were collecting truffles in the Palmyra area, in the eastern countryside of Homs,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The attack killed “10 civilians, including a woman, and a member of the (Syrian) regime forces,” it said, adding that others remain missing.

Topics: Syria Daesh

Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes

Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes

Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
  • Death toll from Monday’s quakes stood at 28,191 – with another 80,000-plus injured
  • Construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards are too rarely enforced
Updated 12 February 2023
AP

ANTAKYA, Turkiye: As rescuers still pulled a lucky few from the rubble six days after a pair of earthquakes devastated southeast Turkiye and northern Syria, Turkish officials detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that toppled down and crushed their occupants.
The death toll from Monday’s quakes stood at 28,191 — with another 80,000-plus injured — as of Sunday morning and was certain to rise as bodies kept emerging.
As despair also bred rage at the agonizingly slow rescue efforts, the focus turned to who was to blame for not better preparing people in the earthquake-prone region that includes an area of Syria that was already suffering from years of civil war.
Even though Turkiye has, on paper, construction codes that meet current earthquake-engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced, explaining why thousands of buildings slumped onto their side or pancaked downward onto residents.
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late on Saturday that warrants have been issued for the detention of 131 people suspected to being responsible for collapsed buildings.
Turkiye’s justice minister has vowed to punish anyone responsible, and prosecutors have begun gathering samples of buildings for evidence on materials used in constructions. The quakes were powerful, but victims, experts and people across Turkiye are blaming bad construction for multiplying the devastation.
Authorities arrested two people in the province of Gaziantep on Sunday who are suspected of having cut down columns to make extra room in a building that collapsed, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.
A day earlier, Turkiye’s Justice Ministry announced the planned establishment of “Earthquake Crimes Investigation” bureaus. The bureaus would aim to identify contractors and others responsible for building works, gather evidence, instruct experts including architects, geologists and engineers, and check building permits and occupation permits.
A building contractor was detained by authorities on Friday at Istanbul airport before he could board a flight out of the country. He was the contractor of a luxury 12-story building in the historic city of Antakya, in Hatay province, the collapse of which left an untold number of dead.
The detentions could help direct public anger toward builders and contractors, deflecting attention away from local and state officials who allowed the apparently sub-standard constructions to go ahead. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, already burdened by an economic downturn and high inflation, faces parliamentary and presidential elections in May.
Survivors, many of whom lost loved ones, have turned their frustration and anger also at authorities. Rescue crews have been overwhelmed by the widespread damage which has impacted roads and airports, making it even more difficult to race against the clock.
Erdogan acknowledged earlier in the week that the initial response has been hampered by the extensive damage. He said the worst-affected area was 500 kilometers (310 miles) in diameter and was home to 13.5 million people in Turkiye. During a tour of quake-damaged cities Saturday, Erdogan said a disaster of this scope was rare, and again referred to it as the “disaster of the century.”
Rescuers, including crews from other countries, continued to probe the rubble in hope of finding additional survivors who could yet beat the increasingly long odds. Thermal cameras were used to probe the piles of concrete and metal, while rescuers demanded silence so that they could hear the voices of the trapped.
A 6-year-old boy was removed from the debris of his home in Adiyaman city on Sunday, 151 hours after the quake. The rescue was broadcast live by HaberTurk television, showing the child wrapped in a space blanket and put into an ambulance. An exhausted rescuer removed his surgical mask and took deep breaths as a group of women could be heard crying in joy.
Turkiye’s health minister, Fahrettin Koca, posted a video of a young girl in a navy blue jumper who was rescued. “Good news at the 150th hour. Rescued a little while ago by crews. There is always hope!” he tweeted.
The efforts of a team of Italian and Turkish rescuers also paid off when they removed a 35-year-old man from the wreckage in the hard-hit city of Antakya. The man, Mustafa Sarigul, appeared to be unscathed as he was being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance, 149 hours after the first quakes, private NTV television reported.
Overnight, a child was also freed in the town of Nizip, in Gaziantep, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, while a 32-year woman, was rescued from the ruins of a eight-story building in the city of Antakya. The woman, a teacher named Meltem, asked for tea as soon as she emerged, according to NTV.
In Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the first 7.8 quake that struck early Monday morning, efforts were underway to reach a survivor detected by sniffer dogs beneath a now-pancaked seven-story building, NTV reported.
Those found alive, however, remained the rare exception.
A large makeshift graveyard was under construction in Antakya’s outskirts on Saturday. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags arrived continuously. The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than 3 feet (a meter) apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically in the ground.
The picture is less clear of the plight across the border in Syria.
The death toll in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue worker group the White Helmets. The overall death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, though the 1,387 deaths reported for government-held parts of the country hadn’t been updated in days.

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye

Related

Special Death and devastation in Turkiye’s quake-hit Hatay underscore the precariousness of life video
Middle-East
Death and devastation in Turkiye’s quake-hit Hatay underscore the precariousness of life

Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers

Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers
Updated 12 February 2023
Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers

Netanyahu says Israel to step up campaign against Palestinian attackers
Updated 12 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel plans to step up its campaign against Palestinian attackers in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, in remarks that followed a deadly ramming attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem.
"The cabinet is meeting today to prepare for an even broader action against those carrying out terrorism and their supporters in East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, while preventing as much as possible harming those uninvolved," Netanyahu said, using a term common in Israel for the West Bank.

Topics: Israel Palestinians car ramming attack East Jerusalem

Related

Israeli troops kill Palestinian after alleged car-ramming
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian after alleged car-ramming
Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests
Middle-East
Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

Iran’s Raisi to visit China: state media

Iran’s Raisi to visit China: state media
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

Iran’s Raisi to visit China: state media

Iran’s Raisi to visit China: state media
Updated 12 February 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will head to China within days for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, state media reported on Sunday.
Raisi will set out for Beijing on Monday evening in response to an official invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.
Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties.
On his upcoming trip, Raisi is expected to hold private talks with Xi, and delegations from both countries are due to sign “cooperation documents,” according to IRNA.
The agency added that Raisi will also take part in meetings with Chinese businessmen and Iranians living in the country.
Iran and China have strong economic ties, especially in the fields of energy, transit, agriculture, trade and investment.
Both countries signed in 2021 a 25-year “strategic cooperation pact” said to include “political, strategic and economic” components.
China is Iran’s largest trade partner, IRNA said, citing the 10-month statistics of Iranian customs authorities.
Iran’s exports to Beijing stood at $12.6 billion, while it imported $12.7 billion worth of goods from China.

Topics: Iran China visit

Related

Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests
Middle-East
Germany sees increase in Iranian spying since protests

Latest updates

Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies
Rising appetite for Saudi capital market reflects robust G20 economies
Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank
Arab leaders condemn Israeli actions in Jerusalem, West Bank
Riyadh conference examines disability, giftedness and creativity
Riyadh conference examines disability, giftedness and creativity
Saudi Arabia to send first female astronaut into space
Saudi Arabia to send first female astronaut into space
Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN warns toll to double
Turkiye-Syria quake deaths pass 28,000, UN warns toll to double

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.