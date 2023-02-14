You are here

  • Home
  • Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead

Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead

Update Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as authorities respond to reports of shootings late Feb. 13, 2023. (Detroit News via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4fz5a

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead

Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
  • Hundreds of officers earlier swept the university campus in search of the gunman
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

EAST LANSING, Michigan: Police say a man suspected of killing three people and wounding five more at Michigan State University on Monday night has died.

Police say the man apparently shot himself off campus. The announcement came early Tuesday, four hours after shootings were reported, first at Berkey Hall and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

Michigan State lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been in place for students since around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The shootings began shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and also occurred nearby at the student union, a popular gathering spot, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department.

He described the suspect as a short man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

Rozman said hundreds of officers from different agencies were on campus. He urged parents to stay away.

“I can only imagine the emotion that’s involved right now... We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our campus and all of our students,” Rozman said.

The five victims were taken to Sparrow Hospital, said hospital spokesperson John Foren, who had no information on their conditions.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Separately, police reported a shooting at IM East, a recreational center for students.

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a less than a kilometer east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows “just in case.” Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

“It’s all very frightening,” Kelley said. “And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I’m OK, which is overwhelming.”

Authorities announced late Monday that all campus activities would be canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes. Via Twitter, people were advised not to come to campus Tuesday.

Michigan State has about 50,000 students.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Topics: US

Related

Three students killed in US high school shooting: Police
World
Three students killed in US high school shooting: Police
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
World
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings

Europe is employing ‘double standards’ in treatment of refugees: Save the Children

Europe is employing ‘double standards’ in treatment of refugees: Save the Children
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Europe is employing ‘double standards’ in treatment of refugees: Save the Children

Europe is employing ‘double standards’ in treatment of refugees: Save the Children
  • Deaths at sea are a result of the ‘harsh and draconian’ measures preventing entry to European nations, report warns
  • Almost twice as many Ukrainians have claimed protection under an EU directive compared with number of Syrians who applied during 2015-16
Updated 16 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: European countries are employing “double standards” in their treatment of refugees who arrive via the Mediterranean Sea compared with those from Ukraine, a newly published Save the Children report warns.

About one in 50 refugees die or go missing while crossing the Mediterranean during dangerous journeys to Europe, the “Safe for Some” report found. Of those who arrived safely by sea, 20 percent were children.

The charity contrasted the treatment of refugees arriving from the Mediterranean with those granted entry from Ukraine: About 8 million people, 40 percent of whom were children. Those leaving Ukraine “have not faced violence, pushbacks, or had to rely on smugglers when fleeing violence in their country,” Save the Children said.

The report highlighted efforts by European governments to help Ukrainian refugees access accommodation, education and medical care under the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive.

This stands in contrast to the “pushing back” of refugees from Syria who arrive by sea, the organization said, with “almost twice as many refugees from Ukraine having claimed protection under the directive as those who applied for asylum in 2015 and 2016” during the European migrant crisis.

Save the Children Senior Advocacy Adviser Daniel Gorevan, the author of the report, said: “The response to that crisis was dysfunctional at best and cruel at worst.

“It ushered in and hardened measures that continue to restrict the ability of children to seek asylum in the EU — to contain those who arrived, and deter others from coming.

“It doesn’t need to be this way. The welcome extended to Ukrainian families proves European countries can work together to protect traumatized and vulnerable children escaping war.”

Save the Children said: “With safe and legal ways for children to reach Europe and claim asylum closed off, 90 percent of refugees granted protection in European countries are forced to use precarious routes across land and sea.”

The deaths that occur at sea are a result of “harsh and draconian” measures by European countries to prevent migrants entering Europe, it added.

Further restrictions imposed on refugees regarding movement between European countries means that children often face difficulties in reuniting with their families, the charity said.

“The fact that family reunification can take many years in some European countries increases the risk of trafficking and exploitation of children as they attempt to reach families on their own,” it warned.

In compiling the report, Save the Children spoke to refugee children who had experienced violence during their journeys to Europe. Some were stripped naked and forced to stand in the cold, others suffered electric shocks.

A 10-year-old boy who arrived in Greece from Syria said: “It was very difficult. We were walking in the woods for hours, without food or water. We were just walking and praying that everything will be fine.

“But 100 meters before the police station a van took us. There I had a mental breakdown and was not doing well … the police asked us to strip naked and I refused to take everything off.”

The boy’s mother told the organization: “They took us back to the river and they had some really flimsy boats there … we couldn’t see anything and I couldn’t see my son.

“I didn’t know where he was and I was screaming to the masked men that I am not going anywhere without my son.

“On the other side we could see among the trees a man with a gun.”

Gorevan said: “A new European approach — one which puts the rights of all children at the heart of asylum policies — is possible.

“The EU is negotiating a Pact on Asylum and Migration — it has an opportunity and an obligation to put children’s rights at its heart.

“All children fleeing conflict must be offered safe and legal routes to safety, protection, and support to rebuild their lives.”

Topics: Migration Europe

Related

Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants
World
Mediterranean ships find 5 dead, rescue over 1,100 migrants
Mediterranean migrant deaths pass 2K this year
World
Mediterranean migrant deaths pass 2K this year

Chicago mayoral candidates vow to restore Arab American role in city affairs

Chicago mayoral candidates vow to restore Arab American role in city affairs
Updated 14 February 2023
RAY HANANIA

Chicago mayoral candidates vow to restore Arab American role in city affairs

Chicago mayoral candidates vow to restore Arab American role in city affairs
  • At a candidates’ forum, several hopefuls vowed to reverse previous ‘discriminatory practices’ and said restoration of the role of Arab Americans is a requirement of good public leadership
  • Incumbent Lori Lightfoot is accused of targeting Arab-owned businesses during a crackdown on gun violence, and failing to address actions of her predecessor that affected the Arab community
Updated 14 February 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Several candidates running for the office of mayor of Chicago have pledged to restore the role and involvement of the Arab American community in the affairs of the city, and reintroduce Arab cultural events and organizations that were were forced to close under a former mayor and were not reintroduced by the incumbent, Lori Lightfoot.
Speaking on Sunday to an audience of more than 450 people at a candidates’ forum and brunch in Bridgeview, hosted by the Arab American Democratic Club, the largest Arab American political organization in the Midwest, several of the hopefuls running in the election on Feb. 28 vowed to reverse what they described as Lightfoot’s “discriminatory practices,” and said restoration of the role of Arab Americans was a requirement of good public leadership.
“No one should be discriminated against because of their race or their religion,” said Willie Wilson, an African American.

Willie Wilson. (Twitter @DrWillieWilson)

“When I become mayor of the City of Chicago, we will not close down Arab businesses or any businesses. We believe in inclusion. We believe every citizen of the City of Chicago should be represented in that office. We believe every agency should reflect the population of Chicago … We have to get everyone involved to make this a better city.”
When Lightfoot was elected in 2019, one of her campaign pledges was to restore Arab rights eroded by her predecessor, Rahm Emanuel. His father was a member of the Irgun paramilitary group in Israel that was designated as a terrorist organization by the British Mandate government in 1947.
When Emanuel became mayor of Chicago, his actions contributed to the cancellation of the annual Arabesque Festival. His administration withdrew the city’s support for the event after Jewish activists complained that the Palestinian flag was on display during it, among other flags from the Arab World.
He also closed the Arab Advisory Council, which addressed allegations of anti-Arab discrimination, and marginalized the participation of Arabs in city commissions and events.
When Emanuel, who is now the US ambassador to Japan, retired as mayor in 2019 he was succeeded by Lightfoot, a former prosecutor who highlighted her minority status, as an African American and a lesbian, and vowed to support Arab Americans. But after taking office, she was accused of targeting Arab-owned small businesses in an effort to crack down on rising gun violence in the city. More than 100 Arab-owned stores were closed.
Wilson, a wealthy Chicago businessman, vowed to “include Arab Americans” in his administration.
“We will continue to support you and it doesn’t matter what color you are,” he said. “This is not just a Black and Brown situation; this is Black, Brown, white, Arab American, Latino and others.
“This is our city and we have to embrace this together … I am definitely one of you.”
Other candidates echoed this call for Arab activism in Chicago, including Paul Vallas, who previously served as Chicago’s budget director and as CEO of the Chicago Public Schools system.
“I will restore the Arab Advisory Council when I am elected mayor,” Vallas said. “Why is there even a debate about this? It will be restored. That advisory council will be empowered to make recommendations. We will resource the Arab Advisory Council so they can evaluate and recommend programs.
“We will work with the community to find individuals who will be put into positions of leadership. It will happen. I will ask you about who should be on the advisory council, what type of resources the advisory council will need and what role that advisory council will play in building and assembling the government I will bring in, in drawing from the community when I become mayor. It will be a robust council that you will pick.”
Vallas highlighted his long history of working with the Arab community in Chicago, including his role in the development of a cultural and language curriculum guide for the more than 500,000 Arab American students in the city’s school system.
Vallas said he “helped place Arab Americans in positions of leadership at the Chicago school board” and noted that his father-in-law, Dean Koldenhoven, fought for Muslim rights while mayor of the Chicago suburb of Palos Heights when, in the summer of 2000, residents opposed the opening of a Mosque there.
Koldenhoven failed to win re-election after supporting the mosque but was honored for his principled stand when he received the “Profiles in Courage Award” from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in May 2002.
Congressman Jesus Garcia, another of the mayoral candidates, reminded Arab Americans of how the community had worked with former Mayor Harold Washington to establish the Arab Advisory Council in 1983, and presented himself as a long-time advocate of Arab American and Muslim rights.
“My commitment to the inclusion, the advancement and the well-being of the Arab American community here in metro Chicago, and nationally, remains steadfast,” he said.
“It is very important that we continue our efforts in the US Congress to expose and to oppose and speak out whenever we see any vestiges or signs of Islamophobia. That is my position because I know what Muslims are. I know who they are and they are my closest friends as well.”
Garcia said his staff includes several Arab and Muslim Americans. He welcomed the election of Abdelnasser Rashid and Nabeela Syed to the Illinois state legislature in January, and said he had defended Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was removed this month from the House Foreign Relations Committee by Republicans critical of her support for Palestinian rights.
Garcia said he is also pushing for Minority Owned Enterprise status for Arab American business owners on a national level, in line with legislation introduced late last year in the Illinois Legislature by State Rep. Cyril Nichols.
AADC officials said Lightfoot declined an invitation to speak at the event on Sunday. Instead, she sent a non-Arab emissary who, in a short statement, said Lightfoot respects the rights of the Arab community. He declined to comment about the closure of Arab-owned stores in 2021 and 2022.
“She (Lightfoot) has not been responsive to our community at all. She wouldn’t meet with us,” said AADC President Samir Khalil, who worked with the American Arab Chamber of Commerce on efforts to force Lightfoot to allow the shuttered businesses to reopen.
Store owner Saad Malley, who also worked with the shuttered Arab businesses to help them reopen, said: “She can’t pretend that it didn’t happen. So many Arab business owners saw their businesses closed for no other reason than they were Arab American.”
Wilson, Vallas and Garcia are among the leading contenders among eight candidates seeking to unseat Lightfoot in the election on Feb. 23. If none of them receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast, the two leading contenders will face each other in an election on April 4.

 

Topics: Chicago

Related

Iowa voters elect first-ever Arab American state representative
World
Iowa voters elect first-ever Arab American state representative
Special Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says
World
Arab Americans can improve their image by telling their own stories, Egyptian-American actor says

Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry

Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry
Updated 14 February 2023
Reuters

Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry

Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian military aircraft over Poland — Netherlands’ defense ministry
  • Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania
Updated 14 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft over Poland and escorted them out, the Netherlands’ defense ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
“The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad,” according to Reuters’ translation of the ministry’s statement.
Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.
“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners.”
The Il-20M Coot-A is NATO’s reporting name for the Russian Ilyushin Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft while the Su-27 Flankers are NATO’s reporting name for the Sukhoi Su-28 fighter aircraft.
Russia’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.
The Netherlands’ defense ministry said that eight Dutch F-35s are stationed in Poland for February and March.

 

Topics: Netherlands Russia Ukraine

Related

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
Offbeat
Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia
World
Russian spy service says US grooming militants to attack Russia

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas

Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas
  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did have at least one definitive statement to try to tamp down unrestrained theories: 'I know there’s been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no — indication of aliens'
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: With few confirmed details from President Joe Biden’s White House, the downing of three unknown aerial objects in as many days by US fighter jets has prompted wild speculation about what they were and where they came from. It even fell to his press secretary on Monday to announce earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.”
The president had no public events Monday and has offered little reassurance or explanation of what to make of it all, following the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon crossing the country and the unprecedented peacetime shootdowns that have followed.
US officials said they still know little about the three objects downed Friday off the coast of Alaska, Saturday over Canada and Sunday over Lake Huron. But those shootdowns have been part of a more assertive response to aerial phenomena following the balloon episode blamed on an ongoing Beijing espionage program.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did have at least one definitive statement to try to tamp down unrestrained theories: “I know there’s been questions and concerns about this, but there is no — again, no — indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity.”
The US government insists the three objects did not pose a threat to American security and that even the massive spy balloon provided “limited additive capabilities” to China’s other surveillance programs. Still, they were shot out of the sky “out of an abundance of caution,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
Biden’s unparalleled decision to shoot down four objects over North America in eight days — when combined with US officials’ efforts to publicly downplay the foreign threat — has furthered the dissonant messages being sent about sensitive efforts to protect the homeland.
US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, acknowledge the confusion, saying the administration wants to keep the American public from becoming unnecessarily worried while also trying to maintain a tough posture toward China.
Kirby said that while the US has no specific reasons to suspect the aerial objects were spying, “we couldn’t rule that out.” He added that the most recent objects, flying between 20,000 and 40,000 feet, could have posed a remote risk to civilian planes.
That legal justification for the downings — that the objects might imperil civilian flight — is viewed by some officials as such a remote possibility that it raises questions about whether it was a mere pretext for acting tough.
Biden “wants to appear tough on China, and this is a good example of where actions speak louder than words,” said Brian Ott, co-author of “The Twitter Presidency: Donald J. Trump and the Politics of White Rage.”
“If we find ourselves next year in a presidential debate between the two of them, Trump will try to cast Biden as weak on national security, and Biden will be able turn to Trump and say, ‘How many of these Chinese balloons and unidentified objects did you shoot out of the sky?’”
Ott, a professor of communications at Missouri State University, said Biden’s relative silence on the takedown of the Chinese balloon and other objects could be guided, at least in part, by his 2024 reelection considerations. Republicans, from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to right-wing firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticized Biden in the days after the Chinese balloon was spotted in US airspace for being slow to act.
When pressed on whether the decision to shoot the objects down came in response to such criticism, Kirby insisted: “These were decisions based purely and simply on what was in the best interests of the American people.”
With little information to go on, senators in both parties demanded answers as they returned to Washington on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that senators would receive a classified briefing Tuesday morning and that Congress would work in coming weeks to get the “full story of what happened.” Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat behind Schumer, said Biden “owes the country some answers.”
Republican McConnell said Biden “needs to communicate and level with the American people.” He questioned what the administration knew about China’s surveillance efforts before the first balloon crossed the country.
After the balloon was shot down, the White House revealed that such balloons had traversed US territory at least three times during Trump’s administration unbeknownst to the former president or his aides — and that others have flown over dozens of nations across five continents. Kirby emphasized Monday that they were only detected by the Biden administration.
Jim Ludes, a former national defense analyst who now leads the Pell Center for International Affairs and Public Policy at Salve Regina University, said political parrying is inevitable.
“It doesn’t matter what the administration says. People are going to play politics with it and try to score points,” he said. “Either they acted too slowly, or too hastily.”
There’s good reason for the Biden administration to be cautious, Ludes added, noting that the blow-up over the aerial devices comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. The wrong statement from Biden could destabilize an already fraught situation.
“Next time we fly a B-52 down the straits, what does China do?” Ludes said. “There are opportunities for this to become very complex very quickly.”
Kirby on Monday sought to draw a distinction between the latest objects and the confirmed surveillance balloon, emphasizing their far smaller size, lack of maneuverability and the lack of any indication they were communicating before they were shot down. They were only detected, he said, because the US had adjusted the sensitivity on air defense radars to detect high-flying, slow-moving objects like the surveillance balloon.
Officials have yet to retrieve any parts of the three unidentified objects, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, citing the treacherous terrain, water and weather where they were brought down. US officials could not even say whether they were balloons or some other type of aerial vehicle, and have thus far declined to share imagery taken before they were shot down.
All that is clear, it seems, is that it wasn’t ET.
Kirby echoed Jean-Pierre on that: “I don’t think the American people need to be worried about aliens with respect to these craft.”

 

Topics: UFO Chinese Balloons aliens The United States

Related

F-22 fighter jets have now taken out three objects in the airspace above the US and Canada over seven days. (AFP)
World
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified, cylindrical object over Canada
Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon
World
Republicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases
  • Flood waters and landslides have cut off many settlements across the country including some near Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city
Updated 14 February 2023
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The New Zealand government declared a state of emergency Tuesday across the country’s North Island, which has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle.
The declaration enables the government to support six regions where local emergencies had already been declared and provide addition resources, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said.
The country was lashed by intense rainfall overnight that forced evacuations and brought widespread flooding, power outages and road closures.
“This is a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” McAnulty told reporters in the capital Wellington.
The state of emergency applies to the country’s largest city Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.
A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region had recorded three times more rain overnight than what usually falls for the entire month of February, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.
“It’s going to be wet, sodden, devastation around there,” Ferris told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“We’ve seen the worst of the storm now,” Ferris added. “We’ve just got to get through today.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was briefed by the emergency response in Auckland, the city which two weeks ago was swamped by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.
Hipkins said the military was already on the ground on the hardest-hit northern reaches of the North Island helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.
“I want to acknowledge the situation New Zealanders have been waking up to this morning,” Hipkins told reporters. “A lot of families displaced. A lot of homes without power. Extensive damage done across the country.”
“It will take us a wee while to get a handle on exactly what’s happened and, in due course, helping with the clean-up when we get to that point,” Hipkins added.
Much of Auckland ground to a halt Monday as train services were canceled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips.
Air New Zealand canceled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, airline officials said, although they might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also canceled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.
In all, Air New Zealand canceled more than 500 flights. More than 10,000 international customers had been affected, the airline said, with thousands still to be rebooked.

 

Topics: New Zealand cyclone

Related

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
World
New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
New Zealand’s next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense
Offbeat
New Zealand’s next PM known for his candour, diet, and poor dress sense

Latest updates

Europe is employing ‘double standards’ in treatment of refugees: Save the Children
Europe is employing ‘double standards’ in treatment of refugees: Save the Children
KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
KSRelief aid efforts continue for people in Pakistan and Niger
Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
Three people killed at Michigan State University; gunman dead
Iran’s President Raisi begins visit to China
Iran’s President Raisi begins visit to China
Chicago mayoral candidates vow to restore Arab American role in city affairs
Chicago mayoral candidates vow to restore Arab American role in city affairs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.