Media coverage of surging Gulf economies explored in Al-Ahsa Forum launch

Media personalities from Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain were on hand to offer expert insights and open the dialog. (Supplied)
Media personalities from Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain were on hand to offer expert insights and open the dialog. (Supplied)
Updated 53 sec ago
Jasmine Bager

  • Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr attended the forum, in which three panels — “Media and Development,” “Economic Media” and “Pioneering Media Experiences” — examined different strands of the theme “Future Economy”
AL-AHSA: The Gulf Economic Media Forum launched on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, with a hall full of media personalities, economists and entrepreneurs from the Kingdom and neighboring Gulf states.

Hosted in the Somewhere Hotel, the day-long forum explored Gulf media coverage of surging regional economies.

It came as part of the wider 2023 Al-Ahsa Forum 2023 sponsored by Aramco, which will take place on Feb. 15-16.

In cooperation with the Bahrain Public Relations Association and the Al-Ahsa Chamber, the Gulf Economic Media Forum 2023 began fashionably early, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

The enthusiasm was palpable and almost every seat was occupied, with attendees live tweeting and note-taking. During opening remarks, it was announced that the forum will be held in Bahrain next year.

Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr attended the forum, in which three panels — “Media and Development,” “Economic Media” and “Pioneering Media Experiences” — examined different strands of the theme “Future Economy.”

One of the goals of the forum was to develop a robust community to support economic growth and its documentation in the media as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Media personalities from Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain were on hand to offer expert insights and open the dialog.

Attendees were encouraged to ask questions and engage in conversation following the panel discussions.

The first session, moderated by TV presenter Salah Al-Ghaydan, featured Baina Al-Mulhim, Ahmed Al-Shezawi, Barakat Al-Wegyan and Dr. Lulwa Budalamah.

The discussion examined the issue of quality over quantity in news reporting.

Budalamah noted that Turki Al-Sheikh, General Authority for Entertainment chairman, has 6.3 million followers on Twitter — more than the Saudi Press Agency’s account, which has 2.2 million.

This indicates that social media has a “huge pull” that must be used with integrity, Budalamah added.

Social media can be used a “soft power,” panelists said. Citizen journalists who offer good reporting can be promoted through algorithms, prioritizing them on user timelines, they added.

Panelists said that traditional media publications should also strive to join the online conversation through balanced reporting and accuracy.

The second and third panels were moderated by two powerhouse women in media: Taghrid Al-Howish and Roaa Rayan.

The forum highlighted Vision 2030 efforts to encourage the participation of women in the Saudi economy, including the media sector.

In a statement, Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Mousa, chairman of the Chamber Board, said: “The forum comes within the framework of Al-Ahsa Forum 2023, organized by the chamber together with the strategic partner Aramco, under the auspices of Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Eastern Region governor.”

For a complete list of speakers and to follow along live, visit the Al-Ahsa Forum pages.

LONDON: STARZPLAY announced on Tuesday a new partnership with Almanasa, Iraq’s largest OTT platform, to expand its reach to the Iraqi market.

The three-year agreement will allow Almanasa subscribers to access STARZPLAY’s exclusive offerings, allowing viewers to enjoy all content under one platform.

“We are delighted to expand our network to cover Iraq to offer premium and cutting-edge programming to all the entertainment and sports enthusiasts in the market,” Raghida Abou Fadel, senior vice president for business development and sales at STARZPLAY, commented.

“We look forward to our partnership with Almanasa as we continue to expand our footprint in the Middle East.”

As part of the deal, subscribers will have access to STARZPLAY’s wide-ranging entertainment and sports offerings, including its core catalog of movies and TV shows and the STARZPLAY Sports pack.

STARZPLAY is known for its rich catalog of premium content, including Western and Arabic shows, Turkish favorites, anime, and live sports including exclusive streaming of wrestling, football, cycling, basketball, the EA Sports Italian Super Cup, SuperCopa Argentina, Serie A, World Championship Boxing, UFC and more.

“We are proud to provide our subscribers in Iraq with additional content options from one of the region’s leading video streaming services,” said Al-Muheleb Al-Zaidy, CEO of Almanasa.

“Customer delight is at the core of our business and offering value-added offers to our customers underlines this commitment.

We hope that they enjoy STARZPLAY’s compelling programming as we continue to evolve our offerings to deliver unmatched experiences to them.”

Additionally, Iraq’s largest internet service provider, Earthlink, will offer Almanasa as a Premium Bundle with its home internet packages.

LONDON: The devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkiye, which killed over 35,000 people, has been exploited by scammers seeking to dupe people into donating to fake accounts, according to security experts.

These online scams claim to be relief fundraisers when, in fact, they channel donations into their own PayPal accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, a BBC investigation revealed on Monday.

The investigation identified a few of the methods scammers are employing and tools to be verified before users can donate.

TikTok Live allows content creators to make money by receiving digital gifts. Scammers are sharing images and video footage of the devastation and rescue efforts, with captions encouraging donations and inviting sympathy.

One of the accounts that the BBC found went live for over three hours, showing a pixelated aerial image of destroyed buildings, accompanied by sound effects of explosions and captioned “Let’s help Turkey. Donation.” Off-camera, a male voice was laughing as he spoke in Mandarin, according to the BBC.

Another live-streamed video showed a frightened child running from an explosion alongside the message “Please help achieve this goal” — a plea for TikTok gifts.

The photo, however, was not from last week’s earthquakes. By running a reverse image search, the BBC found the same photo had been posted on Twitter in 2018 along with the caption, “Stop Afrin Genocide,” referring to a city in northwestern Syria.

Another BBC investigation found TikTok takes up to 70 percent of the proceeds of digital gifts, but TikTok said it took less.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and are contributing to aid earthquake relief efforts,” a TikTok spokesperson told the BBC.

The spokesperson added: “We’re also actively working to prevent people from scamming and misleading community members who want to help.”

On Twitter, scammers are sharing impassioned images alongside links to cryptocurrency wallets, urging people to donate to help victims.

One account posted the same appeal eight times in the span of 12 hours, with an image of a firefighter carrying a child amid collapsed buildings.

But the image was not real, created using artificial intelligence software and the image of Maj. Gen. Panagiotis Kotridis of the Aegean fire brigade, Greek newspaper OEMA reported.

AI image generators often make mistakes, and Twitter users were quick to spot that the firefighter in the post had six digits on his right hand.

To verify this, the BBC’s tech research hub, the Blue Room, attempted to generate similar images using the same software. The prompt produced four images:

One of the scammers had been using the same crypto wallet link since 2018. Another link had been shared on Russian social media website VK with pornographic content.

When the BBC contacted the user tweeting the appeal, they denied it was a scam and answered the questions on Twitter using an AI translation tool: “My aim is to be able to help people affected by the earthquake if I manage to raise funds. Now people are cold in the disaster area, and especially babies do not have food. I can prove this process with receipts.”

The BBC said they have not yet been sent receipts or proof of identity.

Other scammers on Twitter use fake fundraising accounts to post links to PayPal.

These accounts retweet news articles and reply to celebrities and businesses to gain visibility, said Ax Sharma, a cybersecurity expert at Sonatype.

An example is @TurkeyRelief, which joined Twitter in January, and had just 31 followers when the report was published, and touts for donations via PayPal.

The PayPal account had received $900 in donations by Monday, including $500 from the creator of the page “to make the fundraiser appear authentic,” according to Sharma.

Over 100 fundraisers, some of which are fake, launched on PayPal following the disaster in Turkiye and Syria.

Sharma warned that accounts that claim to be based in Turkiye are especially suspicious, as PayPal has not been operating the country since 2016.

“There are real charities outside of Turkey using PayPal, but when these fundraisers say they’re in Turkey, that’s a red flag,” he explained.

Donors must also be wary of anonymous appeals that have raised small amounts. Real charities have “significant funds.”

A PayPal spokesperson told the BBC: “While the vast majority of people using PayPal to accept donations have the best intentions, there are inevitably some who attempt to prey on the charitable nature and generosity of others.

“PayPal teams are always working diligently to scrutinize and ban accounts, particularly in the wake of events like the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, so that donations go to intended causes,” the spokesperson added.

REUTERS: Meta Platforms' Oversight Board announced Tuesday it will review more types of content moderation cases and expedite some decisions, as it aims to expand its work.
The Oversight Board was created in late 2020 to review Facebook and Instagram's decisions on taking down or leaving up certain content and make rulings on whether to uphold or overturn the social media company's actions. Since then, the board has published 35 case decisions, it said in a blog post.
The board, which has 22 members, said it will now begin publishing decisions on some cases on an expedited basis. Rulings could come as quickly as 48 hours after accepting a case, while others could take up to 30 days.
Standard decisions, in which the Oversight Board reviews Meta's content moderation actions in depth, can take up to 90 days.
Publishing more decisions and increasing the pace will "let us tackle more of the big challenges of content moderation, and respond more quickly in situations with urgent real-world consequences," the board said in the blog post.
Unlike standard decisions, expedited cases will be reviewed by a panel of board members instead of the full board and will not consider public comments.
The board will also begin publishing summary decisions to analyze cases in which Meta changed its mind about whether to leave up or take down posts. Such cases could help Meta avoid similar mistakes in the future and may be useful for researchers and civil society, the board said.
It also said Tuesday it will add Kenji Yoshino, a constitutional law professor at New York University School of Law, as a new board member.

LONDON: Middle East and North Africa entertainment company Orbit Showtime Network, widely known as OSN Group, announced on Tuesday the release of the stand-up comedy show “Stand Up! Ya Arab!” to launch during Ramadan.

The OSN Original Ramadan series will feature some of the best stand-up talents from the Arab world and will air throughout the holy month on linear channels OSN Yahala and OSN Comedy and stream exclusively on OSN+.

“With viewer-centricity at the heart of OSN, we are dedicated to producing impactful original content that exceeds expectations and resonates with our regional audience,” said Fiona Robertson, acting head of OSN Originals.

“We created this OSN Original series so we could showcase emerging talent to comedy fans of all ages and demographics.”

“Stand up! You Arab!” will bring together 60 Arab comedians from 12 countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon and Egypt.

The series, which was created with the idea to provide a platform to showcase and discover emerging Arab stand-up talents, aims to reflect the rich cultural landscape of the MENA region.

The 30-minute episodes will feature a diverse group of artists including Sheikha Al-Khalidi, Mohammed Maher, Ammar Najjar, Stephanie Ghalbouni, Abdulla Al-Ansari and Ghada Salah, who will bring authentic, personal and relevant stories to an Arabic-speaking audience.

NEW DELHI: Indian tax authorities began searching the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after the government banned the British broadcaster’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Income Tax Department officers arrived at the BBC offices in the KG Marg area of central Delhi and in Mumbai’s Kalina Santacruz in the morning.

While their investigation was underway, the national spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Gaurav Bhatia, told reporters in Delhi that the BBC was “the most corrupt” organization in the world.

“If any company or organization is working in India, they have to comply with Indian law. Why are you scared if you are adhering to the law? The IT Department should be allowed to do their work,” Bhatia said.

“If they are working in India, they need to follow Indian law. If they have not done anything illegal, then what’s the worry?”

BBC staff who arrived in the office on Tuesday could not be reached by phone, but the broadcaster issued a statement confirming that the search was taking place.

“We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” the BBC said, adding that it was “fully cooperating” with authorities.

The raids are taking place after the release of the BBC’s two-part program, “India: The Modi Question,” which examines claims about the PM’s role in the 2002 riots in Gujarat that left more than 1,000 dead, most of them Muslim.

Modi was serving as chief minister of the western state when the violence broke out. The Indian government banned the distribution of the documentary in late January using emergency powers under information technology laws.

The raid has sent a shockwave through the Indian media.

Umakant Lakhera, president of the Press Club of India, said that the measure was “unprecedented” and “unnecessary,” had it related to tax issues.

 

“There is no need for such a raid. You can issue notices to them and they will submit the documents because if they are not paying tax, it is already in the public domain ... these things can be done without raids,” he told Arab News.

Lakhera said that the incident was sending an “alarming” message to all media organizations.

“The message is for other international media houses that if they want to run their activities from India, they should not be critical of government policies. This is a message to all stakeholders in the media to silence them,” he said.

“All such actions will hamper and lower the image of this country, our democracy ... we are in bad shape as far as freedom of the press is concerned.”

Since Modi took office in 2014, journalists have increasingly risked their careers over critical reporting of the government.

In the annual press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, India fell to rank 150 in 2022, its lowest-ever standing out of 180 countries.

“I think that from the freedom of expression standpoint, media and writers would come under further stress,” said Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News and former secretary general of the Editors Guild of India.

“It’s truly distressing that an organization like the BBC was not spared for producing a critical documentary on Mr. Modi. This will further corroborate the allegations that have appeared in Indian and foreign media that media freedom is in peril.”

