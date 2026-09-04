RIYADH: stc group and Saudi Research and Media Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore cooperation on media production technology, cloud infrastructure and AI-enabled workflows in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement, signed at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, will examine how stc group’s telecommunications, cloud and digital infrastructure can be used alongside SRMG’s media and production operations.

The two companies said the collaboration will focus on five areas, including high-speed connectivity, cloud-based production, next-generation studios, emerging production technologies and the use of artificial intelligence across the content-production process.

Potential areas of cooperation include fiber-optic networks and edge computing for studios and remote production, as well as cloud platforms for media storage, editing, asset management and post-production.

The MoU also covers the development of production centers using advanced broadcast technology and the testing of tools such as virtual production, real-time processing, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Artificial intelligence will also be assessed for possible use in script development, video editing, content recommendations and production automation.

Riyadh Muawad, group chief business officer at stc group, said the company would bring its infrastructure, cloud capabilities and technical expertise to the partnership.

“Through our partnership with SRMG, we are bringing these capabilities together with the region’s leading media expertise to work jointly to develop the Kingdom’s content production sector,” he said.

Jomana AlRashid, CEO of SRMG, said changing audience habits and demand for faster content production were increasing the role of technology in the media industry.

“Through our collaboration with stc group, we will explore more connected, cloud-enabled and AI-supported production models, while supporting Saudi talent and contributing to the continued growth of the Kingdom’s media sector,” she said.

The agreement is exploratory and does not set out specific investment figures, implementation timelines or confirmed projects.

It comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand investment in media, technology and creative industries, with companies increasingly looking at cloud computing, remote production and AI as ways to reduce production time and increase output.