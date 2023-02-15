Saudi Arabia Coatings Show sees top global firms network for opportunities

Dhahran: The inaugural Saudi Arabia Coatings Show, which opened on Feb. 13 and concludes Thursday, has been seeing a range of international companies attending to network for business opportunities in this booming sector.

Hamad Mohammed Albuali, vice chairman of the Asharqia Chamber, opened the show which was held at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam.

The event hosted around 150 exhibiting brands from more than 15 countries, offering an unparalleled opportunity for invested parties to network and businesses to collaborate.

The event was attended by industry experts from the spectrum of the coatings industry including raw materials suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, buyers and technical specialists.

The leading companies included Sipchem, Wacker, Petrochem, Reda Chemicals, Niemann, Brenntag, Tasnee and Dia’33, which showcased their latest products and innovations.

The show also had a Business Presentations Hub on the first and final days of the show, with briefings provided by companies including Dow Chemical, Synthomer, BYK, Wacker and Kevin India.

In a statement, event director Paddy O’Neill said: “Saudi Arabia is the MENA leader in construction projects with 35 percent market share, and the Saudi Arabia Coatings Show is a perfect gateway to business opportunities in this region.”

Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, the Kingdom aims to invest SR1.3 trillion ($346 billion) in the industrial sector in the coming years, with 800 industrial projects to be announced in 2023.

Projects include the $8 billion Qiddiya project and some eight new cities, mostly on the Red Sea coast. Major projects are also planned for the capital Riyadh and NEOM projects, including The Line, present a host of opportunities for global coatings companies across a range of segments.