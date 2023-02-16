You are here

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
Car crashes and road collisions in Egypt are largely caused by speeding, poor roads or lax enforcement of traffic laws. (File/AFP)
AP

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians

Deadly road crash kills 6 in Egypt, including Palestinians
  • Egyptian authorities say six people were killed when a pickup truck and a minibus collided near Egypt’s eastern city of Ismailia
AP

CAIRO: At least six people were killed Thursday when a pickup truck and a minibus collided near Egypt’s eastern city of Ismailia, health officials said. Three others were injured in the crash.
Among the dead were five Palestinians, between 20 and 50 years of age, and one Egyptian, the local ambulance service said in a statement.
According to Egyptian media, the five Palestinian passengers were heading to Rafah, Egypt’s official border crossing with the Gaza Strip.
Eight ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident to transfer injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment, the ambulance service said. No further details were given.
In a separate statement, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo said it would help facilitate the transfer of the bodies of the five Palestinian victims back to the Gaza Strip for burial.
Fatal car accidents are common across the North African country, killing thousands every year. Last November, 21 people died after a bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region. In July 2022, a passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer in the south of the country, killing 23 people.
Car crashes and road collisions in Egypt are largely caused by speeding, poor roads or lax enforcement of traffic laws.

Topics: bus crash Egypt

Idlib healthcare crisis: ‘We just wish for a bit of humanity’ 

A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi

Idlib healthcare crisis: ‘We just wish for a bit of humanity’ 

A medical worker cares for a Syrian boy at a hospital in Sarmada, Idlib province, Syria on February 13, 2023. (AFP)
  • Quake adds to burden facing medical staff after 12 years of conflict
  • UN emergency assistance “too little, too late,” says health official
Updated 17 sec ago
Maedeh Sharifi

IDLIB: Northwestern Syria’s worn-out healthcare sector is struggling to treat the thousands injured in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated the region last week. 

Pressure is mounting on doctors and staff in Idlib province after the massive quake caused extensive damage to hospitals and medical facilities. 

“The number of wounded individuals who came in during the first 24 hours exceeded the capacity of all the hospitals and medical centers,” Dr. Zuhair Al-Qarat, of the Idlib health directorate, told Arab News. 

Around 12 to 16 medical facilities, hospitals and medical centers were badly damaged in the disaster, according to Al-Qarat. 

Some staff are working in empty storage rooms, and relying on local charities, individuals and organizations. 

“As for the international assistance, provided by the UN agencies in general, it was five or six days late. Even now, when the assistance does reach northwestern Syria, it barely covers 5 to 10 percent of the needs,” he said. 

The UN is facing growing criticism over what some observers say has been its slow response to Syria’s quake. 

Medical personnel In northwestern Syria faced a healthcare crisis even before the quake hit. The country’s 12-year war has left medical facilities struggling to cope, making it increasingly difficult to respond to the earthquake disaster.

Dr. Omar Ali, a pediatrician at Sham Hospital in Idlib, told Arab News: “Most hospitals are working at 200, 300 and even 400 percent capacity when it comes to admissions and the number of hospital beds they have.” 

He said that his staff are working nonstop, with the maternity department just one example of the sacrifices made.

“They stopped neither during nor after the earthquake. We had a lot of infants on ventilators, and they were not removed.

“We just wish for a bit of humanity,” Ali said. 

The quake has also placed strain on Syrians’ mental health. 

According to a report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, cases of nervous breakdown, shock and panic are particularly prevalent among the elderly, women and children. 

Al-Qarat told Arab News that his governorate urgently needs life-saving medical equipment. 

“We need medical consumables, bone supplies, general surgery kits, dialysis kits, and ventilators, as we now have a lot of ICU patients and patients requiring dialysis sessions. Bone surgery and neurosurgery consumables, along with diesel, are also needed. We are suffering from a lack of ambulances as well.”

In northwestern Syria, the earthquake has so far claimed the lives of over 4,400 people and injured more than 7,600, according to reports. However, Al-Qarat believes the number of injured now exceeds 11,000.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Idlib Syria Healthcare

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer

Iran jails influential academic for eight years: lawyer
  • Madani, 62, has been in detention since May last year
  • Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since mid-September
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has sentenced influential sociology professor Saeed Madani Ghahfarokhi to eight years in prison, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.
Madani, 62, who has published books on topics including prostitution, violence against women, child abuse and drug addiction in Iran, has been in detention since May last year.
“My client was sentenced to eight years in prison for forming a hostile group and one year for propaganda against the system,” said his lawyer, Mahmoud Behzadirad, adding the verdict was final.
Madani, a professor at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, had previously been arrested several times and served a six-year prison sentence from 2011.
Iran has been rocked by a wave of protests since mid-September, sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been accused of breaching the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
“Since my client has been in prison, he has been consulted by some officials to find ways to deal with the violence” that broke out at the protests, said Behzadirad.
Early this month, Madani published from prison an analysis of the protest movement in which he wrote that it spelled a “vision of the future Iran.”
The Islamic republic has recently released dozens of personalities, including many detained over the protests, under a partial amnesty granted by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Saeed Madani Ghahfarokhi court

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP
Reuters

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake

Turkiye rescues girl from rubble 248 hours after quake
  • Turkish soldiers told the media and locals to leave the scene because teams were starting to pull corpses out of the rubble
  • Authorities have yet to announce numbers still missing
Updated 16 February 2023
AFP Reuters

Kahramanmaras: Turkish rescuers on Thursday pulled a 17-year-girl from the rubble of last week’s devastating earthquake, as hopes fade of finding more survivors.
Aleyna Olmez was rescued 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing nearly 40,000 people across southeastern Turkiye and parts of Syria.
“She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes,” coal miner Ali Akdogan, who took part in the rescue effort, told AFP in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake’s epicenter.
“We have been working here in this building for a week now... We came here with the hope of hearing sounds,” he said.
“We are happy whenever we find a living thing — even a cat.”


The girl’s uncle tearfully hugged the rescuers one by one, saying: “We will never forget you.”
But after the rescue, Turkish soldiers told the media and locals to leave the scene because teams were starting to pull corpses out of the rubble.
While several people were also found alive in Turkiye on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become increasingly infrequent. Authorities in Turkiye and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.
Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.
In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a photo of two missing boys had been tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived.
"Their parents are deceased," said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.
He said the bodies of the boys' parents were still under the rubble. "The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body is yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris."
More than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.
AID CONVOYS
The Syrian government has declared the death toll in territory it controls as 1,414, saying this is the final tally.
The bulk of fatalities in Syria have been in the rebel-held northwest, but rescuers say nobody has been found alive there since Feb. 9 and the focus has shifted to helping survivors.
With much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable, health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.
The aid effort in the northwest has been hampered by the conflict and many people there feel abandoned as aid heads to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned by the welfare of people in the northwest, where some 4 million people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the earthquake struck.
Aid deliveries from Turkiye were severed completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the United Nations was temporarily blocked.
Earlier this week, Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad granted approval for two additional crossings to be opened for aid - more than a week after the earthquake. The WHO has asked him to give approval for more access points to be opened.
As of Thursday, 119 U.N. trucks had gone through the Bab Al-Hawa and Bab Al-Salam crossings since the earthquake, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
The aid comprised of food, essential medicine, tents and other shelter items and cholera testing kits, given the area is still witnessing a cholera outbreak.
Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licences to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the Assad government and its backers.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Lebanese depositors smash up, burn Beirut banks

Lebanese depositors smash up, burn Beirut banks
Updated 16 February 2023
Reuters

Lebanese depositors smash up, burn Beirut banks

Lebanese depositors smash up, burn Beirut banks
  • At least six banks had been targeted as the Lebanese pound hit a new record low on Thursday
Updated 16 February 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Several dozen Lebanese protesters attacked banks in a Beirut neighborhood on Thursday, while blocking roads protesting against informal restrictions on cash withdrawals in place for years and rapidly deteriorating economic conditions.
At least six banks had been targeted as the Lebanese pound hit a new record low on Thursday, a spokesperson for Depositors Outcry, a lobby representing depositors with money stuck in the country’s banking sector, said.

A bank in the Badaro neighborhood smoldered as firefighters sprayed water, while riot police stood nearby with shields.
Since 2019, Lebanese banks have imposed restrictions on withdrawals in US dollars and Lebanese pounds that were never formalized by law, leading depositors to seek access to their funds through lawsuits and often by force.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 98 percent of its value since the country’s financial sector imploded in 2019. It was changing hands at around 80,000 pounds per greenback on Thursday, dropping from 70,000 pounds just two days earlier.


The country’s central bank, which has struggled to manage the crisis, did not respond to a request for comment on why the pound had crashed and what it was doing to address the issue.
The office of Lebanon’s prime minister said work was ongoing to remedy financial conditions in the country.
Lebanon made a first step toward securing an International Monetary Fund bailout in April 2022 but, nearly a year later, has failed to carry out the reforms needed to finalize it.

Topics: Lebanon Banks depositors

Japan aid reaches Syria as earthquake death toll continues to rise

Japan aid reaches Syria as earthquake death toll continues to rise
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan aid reaches Syria as earthquake death toll continues to rise

Japan aid reaches Syria as earthquake death toll continues to rise
  • The aid was sent in response to the considerable damage caused by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the region
  • Japan sent aid through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Emergency relief goods such as blankets, sleeping pads, plastic sheets and tents sent to Syria by the Japanese government arrived at Damascus Airport on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry reported Thursday. 

The aid was sent in response to the considerable damage caused by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in the region. 

The emergency relief goods were handed over to the Syrian authorities at the airport in the presence of MIYAKE Hirofumi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Syria, and Khaled Hboubati, President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent. 

The goods were quickly transshipped to trucks and transferred to the areas affected by the earthquakes. 

Japan sent aid through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The government says it will continue to provide assistance in light of the requirements on the ground and in conjunction with the government of Syria.

The death toll from the Turkiye and Syria earthquake topped 41,000 on Feb. 15.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan. 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Japan aid

