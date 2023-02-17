Pharma firm AstraZeneca to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park

You are here

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca is set to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park. (WAM)
  • The design and construction of the project, and the materials used, will meet US Green Building Council’s platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design
DUBAI: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca has announced plans to build sustainable offices at Dubai Science Park, the Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said the design and construction of the project, and the materials it uses, will meet the platinum standards in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design set out by the US Green Building Council.

The plan is part of the company’s global green agenda. It comes after authorities in the UAE last month announced 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability.”

“Health and sustainability go hand-in-hand,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, the senior vice president of Dubai Science Park. “We cannot improve our collective well-being without putting the planet’s health first.

“By joining our community of global and regional businesses across the health, energy and environment sectors, AstraZeneca can amplify their green efforts while promoting excellence in healthcare and research.”

Sameh El-Fangary, president of AstraZeneca for the Gulf Cooperation Council area and Pakistan, said: “Everyone involved in the delivery of healthcare has a role to play in addressing the global threat of climate change.

“Our new green offices will help us expand our local footprint in the UAE and demonstrate our support for the government’s ambition to drive and accelerate sustainable development in healthcare, aligning with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”
 

RIYADH: Luxury goods retailer and distributor Chaloub Group is expanding into Saudi Arabia through sales and distribution across the telecommunications sector after striking a deal with channels by stc.

In Riyadh during the second edition of LEAP Tech Conference, the group signed a Letter of Intent with the Saudi firm, one of the largest ICT distribution companies in the Middle East.

The move affirms Chalhoub Group’s desire to expand and strengthen its market position in the Kingdom.

“The transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia is extraordinary and we are incredibly fortunate to be part of this growth story,” Mohammad Aldabbagh, deputy country manager at Chalhoub Group told Arab News. 

“We are committed to nurturing and supporting Saudi talents by highlighting the limitless career opportunities the retail sector has to offer. 

“Our vision is to shape the Saudi luxury fashion, beauty and gifting markets by bringing cutting edge brands and being dedicated to making every customer experience unforgettable.”

The deal will enhance the group’s supply chain, logistics and e-commerce capabilities to address the needs of customers requiring faster and more seamless deliveries.

“Customer centricity is key to our operations in the Kingdom and in the region, and we have a great focus to be as fast as the transformation in Saudi Arabia. Our infrastructure, logistics and last mile operations are a core part of our value chain, and this is what we hope to deliver with this partnership with channels,” Alexandros Komianos, chief fulfillment and logistics officer at Chalhoub Group said in a statement.

Now headquartered in Dubai, Chalhoub Group – the largest retail operator in the Middle East – was founded back in Damascus, Syria in 1955 by Michel and Widad Chalhoub.

Its new business partner, channels by stc, provides services to over 120 cities and has delivered more than 8 million orders to date. It will utilize its fleet agency of over 12,000 Saudi national agents to enable Chalhoub Group to reach and deliver to customers throughout the Kingdom within a four-hour window.

“At channels by stc, we believe that strategic partnerships are vital to our success as we continue to serve our priority; our customers,” Waleed Alkanhal, vice president of last mile delivery sector at channels by stc told Arab News.

The deal also cements the Kingdom as a growing hub for luxury, both regionally and internationally. Saudi Arabia currently accounts for around 40 percent of the group’s retail and beauty goods and 20 percent of its fashion revenue.

As the largest market in the GCC with the largest population, the Kingdom’s luxury good’s market has the potential to grow and eventually account for over 50 percent of Chalhoub Group’s activity, according to a statement by the group.

According to Chalhoub’s “GCC Personal Luxury In 2021: A Story Of Early Recovery & Growth” report, the Kingdom has thus far demonstrated remarkable growth in personal luxury, reaching $2.2 billion and growing at over 19 percent in 2021.

Fashion leads the way at 50 percent, followed by beauty, jewelry and watches.

The report also stated how the Saudi consumer was still “relatively new to the concept of luxury” with 50 percent of respondents only beginning to purchase such goods in 2021.

Shopping is now a key pastime for Saudis, marked by high spending and frequent purchasing, coupled with high awareness of and preference for top-tier luxury brands – a signal that it is a market ripe for growth over the next few years.

“Saudi Arabia will likely be the driving force of regional growth thanks to government-led initiatives such as education, legislation changes and Ministry of Culture efforts, new retail developments, luxury brands plan to invest into stores and services, and tourism ambition underpinned by Vision 2030,” the report stated.

According to November 2022 report conducted by Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission under the Ministry of Culture entitled “A Sector of Opportunity”, the Kingdom’s fashion ecosystem is estimated to contribute to 1.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, accounting for $12.5 billion in gross value addition in 2022, driven by consumption relating to retail and wholesale.

Moreover, the expanding fashion ecosystem is expected to contribute to 1.8 percent of the Kingdom's total workforce – 52 percent of which are female and 66 percent are Saudi.

Chalhoub Group says currently 90 percent of their employees in the Kingdom are Saudi nationals, up from 20 percent. 

The growing number has also motivated the group to expand its staff in the Kingdom to up to 6,000 over the next five years to cater to the growing demand for high fashion in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s “laser focus” on using cloud-based technology to boost its economy has prompted global financial services technology enterprise ClearTax to expand its operations in the Kingdom, according to the company’s CEO.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Archit Gupta praised the Saudi government’s “increased appetite” for such products, and said the rollout in the Kingdom was part of the company’s plans to invest up to $20 million into the region over the next three years.

As a technology solutions provider compliant with the guidelines of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority of Saudi Arabia for the first phase of e-invoicing, ClearTax has built a strong footprint in the Kingdom following the launch of its cloud-based electronic invoicing solution for medium to large enterprises in 2021.

Gupta said: “We recognised the vast market potential in the Kingdom as government mandates were to be rolled out in line with the laser focus KSA is demonstrating when it comes to using cloud-based technology to digitalise the economy and promote robust economic growth under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

“We now have over 200 customers across multiple industries fully onboarded and are now focussed on providing further cloud-based offerings and expanding our customer base, as all VAT-registered businesses seek to adopt new ‘digital by default’ practices.”

Gupta went on to explain that ClearTax has already established partnerships with customers in a range of sectors in Saudi Arabia, including retail, manufacturing, energy, construction, financial services, and technology. 

He added: “The ‘cloud first policy’ of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology – the framework built to guide public and private sector companies in cloud-led transformations – demonstrates the commitment the Saudi government has shown in moving towards a paperless, digital environment. 

“Positive implications of this include increased efficiency, improved trade transparency and clearer visibility in fraud detection.  

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies, we are expanding our operations in Saudi Arabia as we expect to see an increased appetite for cloud-based solutions, with a breadth of digital and cloud-based products that support the digital transformation vision of the Kingdom.”

According to US-based technological research and consulting firm Gartner, 95 percent of new digital workloads are expected to be deployed on cloud-native platforms in the next two years. 

ClearTax plans to introduce a suite of products to help over 1.5 million VAT-registered businesses across the Gulf Cooperation Council region adopt digital initiatives. 

“As the scale of digitization increases, businesses will need to rapidly adopt digital solutions for more use cases like faster cash collections, automated bank reconciliations, efficient vendor management,  credit availability, and optimizing working capital,” said Gupta.

While cloud-based technology is on the rise across the globe, so too are concerns around cyber-security. In December, IT security company Kaspersky revealed that a third of computer users in Saudi Arabia were targeted by cyber criminals in 2022.

This prompted the company’s CEO Eugene Kaspersky to tell Arab News that governments should introduce regulations for cybersecurity systems and require businesses to adhere to the related guidelines in the same way they do for fire hazards regulations.

Gupta insisted that ClearTax takes cybersecurity “very seriously”, and added: “ClearTax cloud platform is hosted inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and complies with the data residency requirements by the government.”

Cleartax was showcasing at the Zakat Tax and Customs Conference 2023 on Feb. 8 to 9, which was organized by ZATCA at the Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, and held under the patronage of Minister of Finance and ZATCA chairman Mohamed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

TOKYO/RIYADH:  Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Nintendo Co. to 8.26 percent from 7.08 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday, making it the largest outside investor in the Japanese gaming company.

It is the the second stake increase disclosure this week following one on Wednesday.

Nintendo is valued at $52 billion, and the company's stock closed slightly down Friday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange at $40.50 a share.

The sovereign wealth fund has been expanding its investments in the Japanese gaming giant as well as Sweden’s Embracer and China’s VSPO backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd..

It was in May 2022 the PIF acquired a 5 percent stake in Nintendo, and in January 2023 it increased that to 6.07 percent in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to emerge as a global hub in the gaming industry.

Nintendo is one of the most prominent names in the global video games industry, with a portfolio of titles including Pokemon, The Legend of Zelda, and Mario.

The PIF also has stakes in noted video game companies which include Nexon, Capcom and Koei Tecmo.

Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a global gaming hub, and the most crucial step to achieve this mission was made in September 2022, as the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Savvy Games Group’s strategy.

The Saudi wealth fund holds stock worth $2.9 billion in Activision Blizzard, $1.7 billion in Electronic Arts, a $1.2 billion stake in Take-Two Interactive, according to data from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s gas processing firm said Friday it plans to sell 4 percent of its shares to local investors in the latest initial public offering to be made by a state-run energy company in the Middle East, according to AP.

The move follows a similar IPO by the Saudi oil giant Aramco in 2019 that raised some $30 billion, and comes months before the UAE is set to host this year’s UN climate talks.

The UAE, which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, selected Sultan Al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC, who also oversees renewable energey projects, to chair the COP28, angering climate change activists.

ADNOC has access to 95 percent of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest. It supplies gas to more than 60 percent of the local market and exports to more than 20 countries. The company had a net income of $4.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, up from $3.6 billion in all of 2021.

It plans to list over 3 billion shares on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange for purchase by local investors starting Feb. 23.

“Natural gas is central to the energy transition,” Khaled Al Zaabi, acting group chief financial officer of ADNOC, said in a press release. “ADNOC Gas is well-positioned to responsibly harness our significant natural gas resources, while driving efficiencies, delivering value, and reliably supplying this key fuel to meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

ADNOC Gas boasts a total gas processing capacity of over 10 billion standard cubic feet per day and a liquid processing capacity of 29 million tons per year. ADNOC announced the discovery of up to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area in February 2022.

Oil and gas have powered the UAE’s rapid transformation into a high-tech global business hub home to futuristic cities and one of the world’s busiest airports. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits as the world increasingly turns to renewables.

The Emirates says it has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest $50 billion more in the next decade. It has also vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050, though it’s unclear how it would reach that target.

LONDON: Oil fell almost 3 percent on Friday and was on course for a weekly decline, pressured by concerns of more US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that could weigh on demand, and signs of ample supply.

Two Fed officials on Thursday warned additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation to desired levels. Heightened rate hike expectations boosted the US dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Brent crude futures were down $2.83, or 3.3 percent, to $82.31 a barrel by 1411 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude fell $2.88, or 3.6 percent, to $75.61.

Both benchmarks were heading for a weekly decline of more than 4 percent.

“Rate hike jitters have returned with a vengeance,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Various signs of ample supply also weighed on the market.

Russian oil producers expect to maintain current volumes of crude oil exports, despite the government’s plan to cut oil output in March, the Vedomosti newspaper said on Friday, citing sources familiar with companies’ plans.

The latest snapshot of US supplies, released on Wednesday, showed crude inventories in the week to Feb. 10 rose by 16.3 million barrels to 471.4 million barrels, their highest level since June 2021.

Some support came from moves this week by the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to raise their forecasts for global oil demand growth this year, citing expectations for more Chinese demand.

And Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said the current deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil output targets by 2 million barrels per day, would be locked in until the end of the year, adding he remained cautious on Chinese demand.

