Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi

Entries for Rally Jameel 2023 have doubled on last year's event (Supplied)
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News

  • More than 70 teams from around the world sign up for this year’s rally
  • Returning champions amongst teams participating in 2023 edition
JEDDAH: The second edition of Rally Jameel, the region’s first women-only navigational rally, has received applications from over 70 teams from around the world — more than double the previous year.

Registrations opened for the second edition earlier last month and participants from more than 16 nationalities have applied to compete in this year’s adventure which is set to take place from March 7-11.

The rally attracts participation from around the world, including teams from the US, UK, Spain, Poland, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Italy, France, Syria, Oman, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, and Algeria.

This year’s rally will also see the return of its first champions including Swedish professional rally driver and reigning champion Annie Seel, Eleanor Coker from the US and Saudi Arabia’s own Maha Al-Hamali, who came third last time round despite it being her first time competing in a rally.

“We are proud, and very much delighted to see that the number of women who registered during the first 10 days doubled this year. This is a testament of the rally’s appeal and the hunger women around the world have for competitive sports that require finesse and skill” said Munir Khoja, managing director for marketing communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

“With four days remaining, we invite all women who have a passion for adventure, are great drivers and willing to challenge themselves — to submit their application as soon as possible. Spaces are limited, interest is high, and the experience is one of a kind.”

This year’s route has been extended to 1,600 km, passing through some of the Kingdom’s most diverse and breathtaking terrains. The route of the rally will start in Saudi Arabia’s most acclaimed landmark, AlUla. Teams will drive through a striking course on their way to Hail, ending the three-day ride in Al-Qassim.

Annie Seel, winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel said: “Last year I did not know what to expect as it was my first time participating in a rally that challenged my navigational and precision driving skills. Winning was not easy even though I’m an experienced rally driver, which is why I’m back this year. I look forward to re-joining the rally’s all-woman spirit.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2022, this women’s only rally is underpinned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030; the diversification program to empower women and the quality of life program by integrating sports into the lives of people in the Kingdom.

Maha Al-Hamali, third place winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel commented: “I’m very excited to participate yet again in this Rally. Last year, I competed professionally for the first time and took third place. I could not believe it.

“My participation in Rally Jameel gave me the chance to discover my passion for motorsports and helped me break into the world of rally driving. I look forward to raising the Saudi flag once again. For any woman who is thinking twice about taking part in this rally, if you are an adept driver, take that step. By the end of the rally, you’ll feel like a different person.”

Rally Jameel, is organized by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bakhashab Motorsports, and is sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, and supported by the FIA, through their Women in Motorsport program.

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League
Updated 19 min 18 sec ago
John Duerden

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League
  • Portuguese superstar sets up both goals in hard-fought 2-1 victory 
RIYADH: Last week Cristiano Ronaldo scored all four as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wedha, and on Friday he turned provider, setting up both goals to give his new team a hard-fought 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun and their place back on top of the Roshn Saudi League.

The result means that three teams are now level on four points at the summit in what is turning into one of the closest and most exciting title races anywhere, though there is still a long way to go.

In an entertaining clash that could have gone either way, Al-Nassr will be relieved to defeat the only team they have lost to this season and it was a crucial victory. Earlier in the week, Al-Shabab defeated Abha 2-0 and Al-Ittihad won 3-0 at Ettifaq to move back above Al-Nassr.

It meant that the pressure was on the Yellows against Al-Taawoun, who have been having a fine season under Pericles Chamusca. Had the Buraidah outfit won, they would have gone fourth above Al-Hilal, who have been busy at the FIFA Club World Cup and are now preparing for the resumption of the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Ronaldo has domestic matters on his mind at the moment, and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man has been full of smiles in Saudi Arabia, especially since scoring five goals in the previous two games for the club he joined in December. He looked to be in the mood from the off, and early in the game the 38-year-old was twisting and turning just outside the area before unleashing a fierce shot that went just high and wide.

After a tight opening, Al-Nassr took the lead after 18 minutes. Ronaldo collected the ball just inside the halfway line and released a delightful first-time pass that dissected the Al-Taawoun defense to leave Abdulrahman Ghareeb free. He still had much work to do and, just inside the area, coolly lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

In the final seconds of the first half, Ronaldo turned beautifully at the halfway line to release Ghareeb down the left side, but his dangerous low cross was well stopped by Mailson.

Al-Taawoun stepped up a notch after the break and caught All-Nassr’s defense napping at the start of the second half. A right-sided cross from Mohammed Al-Ghamdi found Alvaro Medran stealing in at the far post unmarked to side-foot the ball high into the Nassr net to give goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi no chance. 

The game started to open up. Both teams continued to push forward and had half chances, with the ball not quite falling to their dangermen inside the area. Just after the hour, Al-Nassr appealed for a penalty after a Hasan Kadesh handball, but the referee and then VAR did not agree.

Then came two VAR interventions that changed the officials’ decisions and also the game.

After 67 minutes, however, Al-Taawoun thought they had taken the lead. Leandre Tawamba picked up the ball just outside the area and then slipped the ball smartly past Al-Aqidi.

The Cameroon striker was judged to have been slightly offside when the initial pass was played.

Then Ronaldo, standing on the edge of the six-yard box, laid off the ball for center-back Abdullah Madu to score. The flag immediately went up for offside against the five-time Ballon D’or winner, who was convinced that VAR would offer redemption. After a lengthy delay, the referee reviewed and agreed with the Portuguese attacker as Al-Nassr retained the lead with eight minutes remaining.

There was still time for more entertainment and drama, and in the final minute Al-Taawoun came close. Sumayhan Al-Nabit broke free down the right and, as he entered the area, had just the goalkeeper to beat. His choice to lob Al-Aqidi looked to be the right one, but the ball rolled just millimeters wide of the left-hand post. It was to be their last chance and they will be disappointed to go home with nothing.

Al-Nassr will not care. With Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, now eight points off the top but with games in hand, busy with Asian Champions League action in the next few days, it is a chance for Al-Nassr to get some points on the board. With Ronaldo in such form, few would bet against it.

Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future

Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future

Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
  • Hussa Alhudaithi first took up the sport as a hobby while she was studying in the US
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: An amatuer Saudi golfer took a step toward her dream of turning professional at the ongoing Aramco Saudi Ladies International in the pro-am tournament.

Hussa Alhudaithi, who comes from Riyadh and is a member of Ladies First Club for Golf, spoke to Arab News during the second day of ASLI currently being played at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club.

“It is been a great experience for me especially it is my first tournament with the best in the world and I am sure it will impact my performance because we learn from in a tournament with the world’s best players,” she said.

When Alhudaithi first took up the sport as a hobby while she was studying in the US, golf was very much a minority sport but the work of the sport promoters Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi is helping to introduce a new generation of Saudis to golf.

She expressed her gratitude to the SGF and Golf Saudi for give her the opportunity and opening the door for them to take part in such International tournaments.

“So having opportunities like this that we can get exposed to, at this stage in golf, it's very important. We are very, very lucky,” she said.

“The Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi have worked hard to encourage the growth of Golf in Saudi Arabia, particularly for Saudi women.

“A year ago, I joined the Ladies First Club which is the first golf club for ladies based in Riyadh and I have witnessed more and more new women golfers practicing and playing golf from all over the country,” she added.

She explained that Saudi female players have many ingredients and an ideal environment for ascending to golf stardom: “The thing that reassures the future of female players here is their talent and enthusiasm for the game.”

She continued: “Therefore, for example, many Saudi women will be able to reach a great level in the sport, and I am sure that there will be many on the way to prominence and brilliance, especially since everyone enjoys a lot of support and attention from the Saudi Golf Federation for the game, which preceded time to be always at the top.”

Alhudaithi, who studied project management in San Diego, revealed that golf had given her a route to an active lifestyle.

“Beside playing golf, I am a project manager and at the same time I am a writer and I have two books on the shelves of bookstores,” she said.

As she was preparing to head for another round on Friday afternoon, Alhudaithi said she hopes one day to represent Saudi Arabia as a professional player. 

“There is nothing impossible even if we start late, I have a huge ambition as long as I am doing my passion.”

Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win

Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win

Local horses looking for 3rd straight Saudi Cup win
  • Saudi-owned Mishriff, Emblem Road won world’s richest race in 2021 and 2022, respectively
RIYADH: Leading international horses and jockeys have begun flocking to Riyadh for the $35.35 million fourth edition of the Saudi Cup set to take place at King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Feb. 24-25.

Saudi-owned horses will be looking for a third straight win in the world’s richest horse race following Mishriff’s win 2021 and Emblem Road’s triumph last year.

In the first-ever run of the Saudi Cup in Feb. 2020, US colt Maximum Security crossed the line in first place, though the final result of that contest remains unclear due to possible cases of fraud connected with Maximum Security in previous US competitions.

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA), organizers of The Saudi Cup, suspended the 2020 edition prize as the investigation continues. The title may yet go to the runner-up, filly Midnight Bisou.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed an unexpected challenge to both the JCSA and The Saudi Cup, with restrictions on social interaction and international travel. The 2020 Saudi Cup did successfully go ahead, but with precautionary measures ensuring the safety of both people and horses.

The disruptions had a silver lining as the JCSA is now leading the way toward an integrated approach to health and safety in horse racing across the Gulf region.

Saudi Arabia’s first success came when local-bred Mishriff, owned by Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Faisal and trained by Englishman John Gosden OBE, claimed the 2021 Saudi Cup.

Another Saudi star, Emblem Road, owned by Prince Saud Bin Salman Abdulaziz, triumphed in the 2022 edition, keeping the prize in the Kingdom for the second consecutive year.

The Saudi Cup trophy could now remain in the Kingdom for the third year in a row with defending champion Emblem Road and stablemate Scotland Yard — winner of the Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Cup (held earlier this year) — among the favorites for the fourth edition of the race.

The Kingdom is witnessing a rapid expansion of horse racing with major investment in the JCSA’s racing facilities in both Taif (the JCSA’s summer venue) and Riyadh (host of the winter season), improvement of equine healthcare and streamlining of racing rules and regulations throughout the region.

While The Saudi Cup is the annual highlight, the JCSA has a mission to broaden the appeal of horse racing from an elite activity to a fun day out for all the family — with a host of side features including fashion shows, diverse cuisine and play areas for children.

“This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the JCSA and to see the progress that Saudi Arabia is making as a racing jurisdiction, both globally and on the domestic front,” said JCSA Chairman Prince Bandar bin Khaled Al-Faisal.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more, or experiencing the thrill of the action, to come and visit us during our race meetings, ask questions and get involved.”

Najdi door opens to 2023 BMX Freestyle World Cup in Diriyah

Najdi door opens to 2023 BMX Freestyle World Cup in Diriyah
Najdi door opens to 2023 BMX Freestyle World Cup in Diriyah

Najdi door opens to 2023 BMX Freestyle World Cup in Diriyah
  • BMX bikers skirt around a Najdi door inserted into a specially built arena at the Elite Sports Center in Diriyah
  • BMX Freestyle athletes are competing to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
RIYADH: The Najdi door is being showcased in a specially built arena at the Elite Sports Center for the 2023 BMX Freestyle World Cup in Diriyah.

The door was built into the BMX arena on the initiative of the organizers of the Diriyah Season to showcase Saudi culture.

The highlight of the show is undoubtedly the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup from 15 to 18 February 2023, which is being held for the first time in Saudi Arabia. 

BMX Freestyle athletes are competing to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Alongside the BMX competitions, a village of sports initiations, and exclusive DJ sets is on offer. Kids get to enjoy skating, BMX, scooters, and mountain bikes. There are shows, demos, and workshops. For parkour, there are four professional athletes who are putting on shows and hosting mini-competitions.

  • To purchase tickets visit: https://diriyahseason.sa/ar/events/diriyah-urban-festival
Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn share lead after Day 1 of Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • Joining Ko at the top of the leaderboard is Thai golfer Pajaree Anannarukarn, who is competing in Saudi Arabia and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the first time
  • Sitting one stroke behind the leaders is a solid Asian contingent that features world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul from Thailand, India’s Aditi Ashok and South Korean Jung Min Hong
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: World No. 1 Lydia Ko picked up right where she left off in 2022, blazing through her first round of professional golf in 2023 with an 8-under score on the first day of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented by the Public Investment Fund.

Joining Ko at the top of the leaderboard is Thai golfer Pajaree Anannarukarn, who is competing in Saudi Arabia and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club for the first time.

Sitting one stroke behind the leaders is a solid Asian contingent that features world No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul from Thailand, India’s Aditi Ashok and South Korean Jung Min Hong.

Ko took advantage of starting in the morning wave with less windy conditions, putting up a bogey-free round.

“All in all, I putted really well out there. Most of the opportunities I had, I was able to take advantage of,” Ko said, describing the round as “a nice start to the season.”

She added: “The wind is such a big factor on this golf course, so when it’s playing to your advantage, you kind of want to use that. I think I felt really confident with the putter today so that when I didn’t hit the green, I wasn’t too stressed about it and felt like I could make up and down.”

Ko, who recently got married, credits her ability to jump right back into the game to the amount of golf she played during her honeymoon.

She said: “I had a few weeks to prepare for this one, but I played a lot of golf, maybe a bit too much golf, on my honeymoon. But my husband loves golf, and that’s something that we can mutually do together, so we took advantage of that. And actually, thanks to him, it made my transition into off-season practice a lot easier.”

Anannarukarn was on form right from the get-go, sinking in four straight birdies. The 23-year-old maintained her brilliant form throughout the rest of the morning and sank a total of eight birdies, one eagle and two bogeys for a score of 64.

She said: “I was actually really in the zone starting off since the first hole. Did not expect the first birdie.”

Crediting her putting for her top performance today, Anannarukarn added: “(I) just really tried to get the speed good enough, and it turned out great today. Really grateful for that.”

World No. 4 Thitikul was again reminded of her time competing alongside Ko when they played together during the final round of the 2021 edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, where Ko took the title. Much like that day, while the 19-year-old scored great, Ko managed to get one up on her.

Thitikul likewise described the round as a “really good start” to the 2023 season.

Ashok has carried her great form since the start of the year to the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, after capturing the Magical Kenya Ladies Open two weeks ago and finishing third last week at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

She remarked: “I wasn’t in the field this week until I won, so definitely having that win and even third place last week on a tough golf course, I feel that was pretty good. This week, the field is really strong, so I was excited to see how my game was. Yeah, today was a great day. (There are) still three more rounds.”

Free tickets are available for fans to catch the world’s best compete for the title and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and breathtaking views at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Tickets can be secured by visiting www.golfsaudi.com, where further information regarding the tournament may also be found.

