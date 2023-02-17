Rally Jameel field set to double in second edition of the women’s race in Saudi

JEDDAH: The second edition of Rally Jameel, the region’s first women-only navigational rally, has received applications from over 70 teams from around the world — more than double the previous year.

Registrations opened for the second edition earlier last month and participants from more than 16 nationalities have applied to compete in this year’s adventure which is set to take place from March 7-11.

The rally attracts participation from around the world, including teams from the US, UK, Spain, Poland, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Italy, France, Syria, Oman, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, and Algeria.

This year’s rally will also see the return of its first champions including Swedish professional rally driver and reigning champion Annie Seel, Eleanor Coker from the US and Saudi Arabia’s own Maha Al-Hamali, who came third last time round despite it being her first time competing in a rally.

“We are proud, and very much delighted to see that the number of women who registered during the first 10 days doubled this year. This is a testament of the rally’s appeal and the hunger women around the world have for competitive sports that require finesse and skill” said Munir Khoja, managing director for marketing communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors.

“With four days remaining, we invite all women who have a passion for adventure, are great drivers and willing to challenge themselves — to submit their application as soon as possible. Spaces are limited, interest is high, and the experience is one of a kind.”

This year’s route has been extended to 1,600 km, passing through some of the Kingdom’s most diverse and breathtaking terrains. The route of the rally will start in Saudi Arabia’s most acclaimed landmark, AlUla. Teams will drive through a striking course on their way to Hail, ending the three-day ride in Al-Qassim.

Annie Seel, winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel said: “Last year I did not know what to expect as it was my first time participating in a rally that challenged my navigational and precision driving skills. Winning was not easy even though I’m an experienced rally driver, which is why I’m back this year. I look forward to re-joining the rally’s all-woman spirit.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2022, this women’s only rally is underpinned by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030; the diversification program to empower women and the quality of life program by integrating sports into the lives of people in the Kingdom.

Maha Al-Hamali, third place winner of the previous edition of Rally Jameel commented: “I’m very excited to participate yet again in this Rally. Last year, I competed professionally for the first time and took third place. I could not believe it.

“My participation in Rally Jameel gave me the chance to discover my passion for motorsports and helped me break into the world of rally driving. I look forward to raising the Saudi flag once again. For any woman who is thinking twice about taking part in this rally, if you are an adept driver, take that step. By the end of the rally, you’ll feel like a different person.”

Rally Jameel, is organized by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bakhashab Motorsports, and is sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, and supported by the FIA, through their Women in Motorsport program.