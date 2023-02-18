Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team/node/2253561/sport
Aramco Saudi Ladies Tournament hosts Al-Ahli Women's team
1 / 2
The women’s Al-Ahli team participated on Friday in various golf training sessions on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). (Supplied)
2 / 2
The women’s Al-Ahli team participated on Friday in various golf training sessions on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). (Supplied)
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The women’s Al-Ahli team participated on Friday in various golf training sessions on the sidelines of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).
Players from the team were trained by a number of Golf Saudi coaches who gave them training sessions on the rules and nature of golf competitions.
The team also observed the performance of the female golf players from around the world while they were participating in the second day of the ASLI tournament.
The visit concluded with a tour around the tournament facilities and a visit to the fans’ area, where a number of female players participated in some activities and events along with guests and visitors.
The participating guests expressed happiness at the opportunity provided by Golf Saudi.
“I was pleased to visit the Aramco Saudi Ladies International tournament with my teammates,” midfielder Bahia Talaat Eid said. “The experience was very nice at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club, (it’s) wonderful and well-equipped, we enjoyed watching golfers of different nationalities, and I advise everyone to come,” she added.
Her teammate, Malouk Hawsawi, the club’s striker, said: “It is wonderful to watch such tournaments, which reflect the amount of support and empowerment that we have as Saudi women in the sports sector.”
She continued: “Football is my main hobby, but I liked golf and it can be one of the other sports that I practice, obviously, it differs from football, but it's a fun sport and worth trying.”
Golf Saudi’s strategy focuses on empowering women and their participation in the game, through the Ladies First Club initiative, which was introduced to support women and girls wishing to being playing golf and learn the basics.
Benard Koech, Hellen Obiri soar to victory at Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023
Men’s gold awarded to Koech with winning time of 58:45
Obiri takes women’s elite race with time of 1:05:05
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
RAS AL-KHAIMAH: The Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon returned for its 16th edition this morning, with an electrifying race that saw world-class athletes Bernard Koech and Hellen Obiri cross the finish line as winners.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council member and ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, the event saw intense competition from 28 elite athletes vying for the top spot.
Following the race, the first, second and third place runners were recognized at an award ceremony. In addition to the elite field, the race recorded more than 5,500 amateur runners across four categories, including the half marathon — relay teams of two, five km and one-mile races.
Offering an attractive prize fund of more than $330,000, the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon saw runners tackle a flat and fast course, which took them on a scenic route across stunning Marjan Island set against the backdrop of the emirate’s shimmering coastline.
Storming ahead in the men’s category and through the finish line in first place was Kenya’s Bernard Koech, who set an impressive new personal best time of 58 minutes, 45 seconds. He was followed closely by fellow countrymen Daniel Mateiko in second, with a time of 58 minutes, 49 seconds. Richard Kimunyan, with a time of 59 minutes, 37 seconds, came in third.
Similarly, the women’s race saw intense competition from start to finish, with Hellen Obiri from Kenya being crowned the winner of the Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon 2023 with an exceptional time of one hour, five minutes, five seconds. Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia took second place, crossing the finish line with a time of one hour, five minutes, 51 seconds, while the half marathon’s third place went to Ftaw Zeray, who secured a time of one hour, six minutes, four seconds.
Speaking on the successful race, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “The 2023 Ras Al-Khaimah Half Marathon was a display of remarkable athleticism and unwavering spirit.
“We are thrilled to see our community come to together for one of our most important events of the year and to welcome participants from home and abroad.
“Not only does RAK Half Marathon remain the world’s fastest half marathon but it genuinely positions our Nature Emirate as a premier sports destination.
“We thank all our sponsors for their instrumental contribution to making this event a huge success, and look forward to continuing our partnership as we organize an enhanced experience in future editions to come.”
Mona Nemmer recalls ‘overwhelming’ Champions League triumph as Liverpool look to kick-start second half of their season
Head of nutrition at Anfield reveals behind-the-scenes work that has contributed to success of Jurgen Klopp’s team over recent years
Updated 18 February 2023
Arab News
Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby last Monday night may not have fixed all their recent problems overnight, but it certainly changed the complexion of their season ahead of an important few weeks that will include a double-header against Real Madrid, and before that an important Premier League match against Newcastle.
The Champions League has always been a special competition for the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp’s team has in recent years been responsible for one of the club’s six triumphs, and three of their 10 finals.
A pillar of the club’s backroom staff over the past seven years has been Mona Nemmer, who as the club’s head of nutrition would become part of the revolution that her compatriot Klopp set in motion when he joined in 2015.
Nemmer recalls the day all of the hard work behind the scenes finally came to fruition; the 2-0 win over Tottenham that clinched the 2019 Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
“I think there was a moment where no one really could digest and understand and take in what is really happening,” said Nemmer at the Liverpool FC Store in Dubai Mall on a recent trip to the UAE. “For me, it took me weeks and months to actually understand, and I’m not really sure if I’ve understood it by now. It was such an overwhelming situation, so unique, so historic. I’m just super grateful being part of it.”
Nemmer joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2016, and Klopp has often cited her as one of his best signings at Liverpool.
“So when I arrived we already had a good basic setup, and I was in this lucky position that I got the full trust and power to develop it,” she said. “Jurgen and the ownership said you have a white canvas here. So you were the expert, let’s see what we have to do, and over these seven years it has been an amazing journey so far.”
“We have established so many things, we have created a complete department and we have wonderful members of staff. We still have our girls, Caroline (Guest) and Carol (Farrell), they have been there for such a long, long time. They are part of our team, they are part of the heart of the catering team.
“And also our dining room is like a central point in the training ground, it’s a little bit like home, like the best part is starting out in the kitchen. And that’s how we try and live our philosophy there.”
Nemmer has released a book, “A Taste of the Liverpool Way: Recipe for Success,” and says that her role involves keeping up with constant advances in the nutrition and health fields.
“Over the last 10 years, there has been a massive development in nutrition, and it’s super important that we don’t stand still. So there’s too much movement everywhere, when we think about sciences moving on really quickly.
“There is so much more in technology,” she said. “What is moving on, where we can do more from the cooking side, but also more toward typical body composition measurements. And we are in such a lucky position to work for one of the biggest football clubs in the world, so I think (we are) just trying to always hit the benchmark and trying to be a tiny bit ahead. And the Premier League is such a competitive league as well, where we try to always be a tiny bit quicker.”
The season has been a challenging one for Liverpool on and off the pitch, with the World Cup for the first time taking place in the middle of the domestic English and European campaigns.
Nemmer says that while the Liverpool staff kept in touch with their players while they were in Qatar, they also trusted — and worked with — the national teams to ensure the best possible care for them.
“So the wonderful thing is we are really big family, also all over the world, not only in football, but around the nutritionists. We have a very collegial, very open exchange,” Nemmer said. “And it’s the same interests, where we are there for the players, we want to help the players and we have some secrets, but not in that context. So we want to share their match routines, we want to give comfort to the other institutions, what our players do. I think it’s very, very important to stick together because we all work for the same goal.”
Nemmer is keen to highlight that her pivotal role is still part of the team effort.
“It’s so interesting because football is a team sport,” she said. “And it’s the same behind the scenes, with team cooperation, exchange, communication with all the different departments, medical departments, sports science, kitman, player liaison. So everyone is contributing toward it.
“Teamwork makes the dream work, and that’s how we are playing.”
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkiye quake rubble: report
His body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence
Updated 18 February 2023
AFP
HATAY, Turkiye: The body of former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkiye, local media reported Saturday, quoting his manager.
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.
There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.
His manager in Turkiye, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.
“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.
Midfielder Atsu spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.
Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.
Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.
Newcastle coach Howe has no grudge against Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of crunch league clash
The Reds were victorious and Newcastle were booed off the pitch last time the sides met, but the Newcastle boss said he is not out for revenge, just the best performance from his players
Klopp has stoked the rivalry between the sides with some inflammatory comments about the ownership of the Magpies by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and the money spent at the club
Updated 18 February 2023
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe spoke of his “respect” for his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, ahead of The Reds’ visit to St James’ Park on Saturday.
The Liverpool boss has stoked the rivalry between the sides with some inflammatory comments about the ownership of the Magpies by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and the money spent at the club.
The last time the sides met was early in the season, when the Magpies suffered their only defeat of the league campaign so far. It was a controversial, ill-tempered match after which United were booed off the pitch by the Anfield faithful.
Howe, though, does not hold any grudges. In fact, he said he wants to take Klopp out for a drink.
“I remember that night, I remember that reaction,” he said. “I don’t think that’s been uncommon for us this year. I don’t read too much into that really, the reaction we get from other teams or supporters… sometimes the more negative reaction you get, the better you’re doing. I’d probably encourage that more.
“I wouldn’t say we owe Liverpool one; we owe ourselves to do the best we can in this game, and do everything in our power to try and win the match. I’m reluctant to use Liverpool as motivation for us; we shouldn’t need that. It should come from ourselves, our league position and our needs and wants to have a successful season.”
On going toe-to-toe with Klopp again and Liverpool’s disappointing season so far, Howe said: “It’s the life of a manager, really. People have very, very short memories. What he’s done has been incredible. How his team has played over a consistent time is unrivaled, so to me he’s one of the very best of all-time in the Premier League.
“All times have difficult moments, that’s the reality of being a manager. I think you have to be a bad loser. If you’re a good loser you’re in the wrong job.”
While United have been one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season, in a positive sense, Liverpool have arguably been equally surprising as a result of their under-performance.
Newcastle currently sit fourth in the table, occupying a Champions League spot that many people expected ninth-placed Liverpool, nine points behind, would have been well in the mix for.
“I think I’ve said many times, I don’t really look at the league table, I don’t study it and analyze it,” said Howe. “I think the reason for that is it changes so quickly. Can we maximize our efforts in this game — and if we do that every week, the league table will take care of itself.
“Certainly, I’m aware of where we are. We’re in a great position. But we know there are some big teams below us who are desperate to the climb the table. I don’t think we can focus on that or them, we can only focus on us.”
On the injury front, United could see three of their four injured stars return to action on Saturday, with only Joe Willock definitely ruled out.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron will be available to start after limping off at Bournemouth last weekend. Callum Wilson, who missed the clash at the Vitality Stadium, also has a chance.
“They’re back training, they’re fine,” Howe said of Saint-Maximin and Almiron. “Callum’s done really well. As we said at the time, it was a minor complaint for him.”
As for the health status of former Arsenal man Willock, Howe said: “Joe, we haven’t seen yet. I think he’ll be doubtful for the game tomorrow.
“I don’t think it’s a big injury at all, so it’s a very minor complaint with his hamstring. We hope to get him back very quickly.”
Napoli increases lead at top of Serie A to 18 points
Second-place Inter Milan hosts Udinese on Saturday
Updated 18 February 2023
AP
SASSUOLO, Italy: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen scored first-half goals as Napoli opened an 18-point lead in Serie A with a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Friday.
Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone, thought he’d made it 3-0 in injury time but his goal was ruled out for offside.
Simeone had come on late for Osimhen as Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti made his five substitutions presumably with Tuesday’s visit to Eintracht Frankfurt in mind.
His team had shown no sign of conserving any energy for the Champions League clash.
Kvaratskhelia got the visitors off to a great start in the 12th minute when he won the ball in the center circle and tore off toward goal, skipping over a challenge and then finding the space to shoot through a defender’s legs and inside the left post.
Armand Laurienté struck the post in response for Sassuolo before Osimhen took over. The Nigeria striker scored a hat trick in Napoli’s 4-0 win over Sassuolo in October and seemed keen to repeat the feat.
Osimhen hit the left post in the 27th, then scored in the 33rd, when he squeezed the ball inside the near post from a narrow angle despite facing two defenders.
Osimhen almost made it 3-0 minutes later when he headed just wide from Kvaratskhelia’s cross.
Laurienté replied with a fine finish for Sassuolo, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR check as teammate Gregoire Defrel was offside when he impeded Napoli defender Mathias Olivera.
Osimhen could have scored again after the break. He had an uncharacteristically poor touch with only goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to beat, then Consigli pulled off a good save as the visitors kept pushing forward.
Osimhen had to be content with one goal. He now has nine in his last seven league matches and 18 in Serie A this season.
Second-place Inter Milan hosts Udinese on Saturday.