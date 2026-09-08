- The procedure, an ablation, was deemed a complete success
- McTominay is expected to return to training in two weeks after a period of rest
ROME: Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has had successful surgery on a minor heart issue and will return to training in two weeks’ time, his club Napoli said on Tuesday.
The former Manchester United player recently experienced a heart rhythm disorder, something which is not considered serious but did require surgery.
“On Tuesday morning, Scott McTominay underwent an ablation procedure at Spire Manchester Hospital. The operation was a complete success,” the Serie A club said in a statement.
“McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training.”
McTominay, 29, has been a key player for Napoli since joining from Manchester United in 2024, scoring 27 goals in 82 matches.
But he was off-form in their opening two Serie A games.
Napoli previously said that McTominay would miss Scotland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Slovenia (twice), Switzerland and North Macedonia.
Napoli, who have just three points from their opening three Serie A games this season, host Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday and then play Bologna and Fiorentina before the international break.