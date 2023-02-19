International Defense Conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 25% rise in participant numbers

RIYADH: The 16th edition of the International Defense Conference kicked off on Feb. 19 in Abu Dhabi, with 17 speakers including global leaders, ministers, and senior officials discussing social and economic impacts and risks of widespread adoption of new technologies in the defense sector.

The one-day conference is hinged on the theme titled: “Adaption, Exploration, Transformation: Reimagining Security, Society, and the Human Experience in an age of Disruption.”

Held one day prior to the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and the Naval Defense & Maritime Security Exhibition, the event is organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Co. in collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Defense and the UAE defense and security acquisitions authority, also known as the Tawazun Council.

The 2023 edition of the conference expects to host 1,800 participants, reflecting a 25 percent increase from the previous event.

Panel discussions touched upon issues relating to talent development and human capital management, the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations, and the future of warfare.

The International Defense Conference will also host 1,350 participating firms, reflecting a 50 percent surge in participation compared to 2021 figures.

When compared to the first edition back in 1993, the figure reflects a 285 percent increase in company participation.

“The current edition is expected to attract more than 130,000 visitors including VIPs, decision-makers, and specialists from all over the world, with a growth rate of 209 percent over the 2021 edition,” said Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri in a press statement.

He added: “The number of participating countries has increased to reach 65, with a growth rate of 10 percent compared to the 2021 edition, and 200 percent compared to the first edition of the event.”

Both IDEX and NAVDEX aim to offer a global platform through which the latest innovations in international defence, as well as the sector’s developments with regard to advanced technology and equipment, are showcased and discussed.