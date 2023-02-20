Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser launched an electronic portal on Sunday that will facilitate the entry and movement of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The “Ebhar” platform unifies all government procedures and information from 20 government agencies, including yacht registration services, procedures for entering and leaving the Kingdom, sailing permits, issuing navigational licenses, and registering yachts under the Saudi flag.
During the launch ceremony, which was held at the Jeddah Yacht Club, Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia was experiencing a significant expansion of its coastal and marine assets, including the development of new destinations such as NEOM, Amala, and the Red Sea project. He also noted the yacht market’s bright future, which is expected to grow 19.4 percent a year from 2022 to 2028.
Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on role of AI in movie industry
Event will highlight developments, participants’ experiences
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is hosting an open meeting on Monday to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in the Kingdom’s movie industry.
The virtual meeting will highlight some of the most significant developments in AI in the industry, and review participants’ experiences in using the tool to make films.
The event is part of a series of open meetings held by the film authority with enthusiasts to create a space for dialogue and knowledge that contributes to the industry’s development, while also diversifying communication channels.
Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority to host first IAAPA Mideast trade summit
Firms include Disneyland Paris, Europa Park, Six Flags Qiddiya
Saudi Arabia’s bid to further develop the nation’s booming industry
Updated 19 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has announced that it would be hosting here the first IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit in partnership with the Global Association for the Attractions Industry — as part of efforts to further boost the nation’s booming industry.
The summit will take place from March 5 to 9 and will mark the first IAAPA participation in the Middle East.
Leading local and international experts are expected to explore new challenges, developments and global innovations in the entertainment sector. The three-day event will include workshops, live discussions, and panel sessions.
Speakers are expected from leading firms including Disneyland Paris, Europa Park, Liseberg, Compagnie des Alpes, Parques Reunidos and Six Flags Qiddiya. Companies will display their products and services.
The summit includes sessions to highlight the latest entertainment projects in the Kingdom. The participants will be able to tour some of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment initiatives including Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World.
The IAAPA Institute for Attraction Managers will provide a program dedicated to professional development from March 5 to 7 at the JW Marriott in Riyadh. The program will feature five modules totaling 13 hours led by industry experts.
The IAAPA Middle East Trade Summit is part of the GEA’s efforts to develop the entertainment sector in line with international best practice, to meet growing domestic demand.
Artist Mariam Al-Jumaa’s Saudi X Love captures intimacy, affection
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Jumaa expressed her inspiration behind the theme. “My directive is to paint humans and immortalize them in the artwork. They hold deep emotions within them that are meant to be painted
Updated 19 February 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi X Love is an art exhibition by Saudi artist Mariam Al-Jumaa that depicts the intimacy of love. Curated by Dana Qabbani, the collection is being showcased at Boulevard City in Riyadh until Feb. 28.
Resha Leon opened in Boulevard City as a new space for artists to showcase their work. The Saudi X Love showing will have 38 of Al-Jumaa’s paintings.
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Jumaa expressed her inspiration behind the theme. “My directive is to paint humans and immortalize them in the artwork. They hold deep emotions within them that are meant to be painted. I wanted to capture the essence of Saudi love specifically.”
The collection includes paintings of a couple dressed in traditional Saudi clothing embracing one another. The artworks were created using mixed mediums including acrylic, digital, print, and sowing.
Al-Jumaa started drawing at the age of five and began seriously pursuing her journey as an artist by the time she was in high school. She has previously showcased her work at international exhibitions in Japan and the UK, and is finally doing a solo exhibit in the Kingdom.
Al-Jumma, from Al-Ahsa, says she has rarely seen Saudis in intimate settings in local art. “Expressing our intimate emotions is found everywhere in our culture. It is in music, poetry, film, and even in children’s books where parental love is shown, but rarely in art. Love stories in our culture have existed for countless years,” she said.
The multimedia art pieces portray a wide range of emotions including passion, love, and comfort.
HIGHLIGHT
The Saudi X Love art exhibition by Saudi artist Mariam Al-Jumaa is inspired by the passionate love portrayed in the Middle Eastern and Arab folktales of One Thousand and One Nights. Curated by Dana Qabbani, the collection is being showcased at Resha Leon in Boulevard City in Riyadh until Feb. 28. The showing features 38 paintings by Al-Jumaa.
She explained the emotional nuance in her art. “I wanted to create paintings that show a different side of relationships, a side where the Saudi male is delicate. The media always depicts relationships as a war on authority, but the reality is many Saudis live a real-life love story.”
Al-Jumaa takes inspiration from literary heritage — the beloved “One Thousand and One Nights,” a collection of Middle Eastern and Arab folktales filled with stories of passion and love.
Qabbani, the curator, first met Al-Jumaa as one of the 20 Saudi artists who took her training course at the British Embassy. “The training consisted of teaching the artists how to manage their portfolio, CV, and create an interactive Instagram page to launch their careers. After the training, Mariam started working on her art exhibition, Saudi X Love.”
Qabbani, who has been in the art scene for 18 years, chose to collaborate with Al-Jumaa based on the originality and the self-expression in her style. She said: “Studying art history has made me realize that the Arab world does not have a wide range of intimacy in art. Mariam showed me photos of her Saudi couple paintings and I was amazed by it. I told myself, ‘I have to do an exhibition with her before anyone else does’ because I saw something in her.”
She wanted Saudi X Love to be held in the Resha Leon art studio, owned by Eman Madeel and Reem Yousef, in Boulevard City as it would allow a larger number of visitors to be able to enjoy the artworks.
In sync with the government’s initiative to support artists, Madeel and Yousef opened two branches of Resha Leon where over 120 local artists have had the opportunity to share their work. Madeel said she felt touched by Al-Jumaa’s art and how it reflects admiration.
“‘Love in the air’ is not only a sensation that couples experience, but a shared condition that can spread to everyone. The love for our parents, siblings, children, and friends; it is an international language of appreciation and admiration,” said Madeel.
When asked about her idea of love, Al-Jumaa beamed and said: “Love is something that we all practice in everything. I eat what I love, I wear what I love, I live the way of life that I love, I even adopt the philosophy I love, because love is present in everything.”
The three-day event attracts extensive global attention annually
Updated 19 February 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
RIYADH: With the participation of over 200 local and international exhibitors, the 11th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition kicked off on Sunday at the Jeddah Superdome.
The three-day event, held under the patronage of Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, attracts extensive global attention annually.
The yearly event showcases Saudi tourist destinations, offers chances for business and joint investments, and aims to function as a conduit between participating agencies and the Kingdom’s travel market.
Hundreds of people representing different tourism agencies, private sector companies, airlines, hotels, and resorts are present in Jeddah to take part in this year’s exhibition.
The event is sponsored by a number of entities including Visit Qatar, Saudia Holidays, Flynas, Yelo, and the Casablanca for Hotel and Touristic Services Co. Ltd.
Maya Helfawi, head of the exhibition’s organizing committee and general manager of 4M Events, said that the exhibition contributes to launching business horizons in the tourism sector.
“The fair will provide a new vision for travel and tourism in support of the Saudi Vision 2030," she said.
“The exhibition is considered a unique platform that brings together a number of investors in the tourism sector.
“This year’s edition will be focusing on … paving the way for partnerships and contracts between the participants from inside Saudi Arabia and beyond."
Mohammed Al-Najran, chief executive officer of Yelo, pointed out that the exhibition is an ideal opportunity to introduce the Kingdom’s huge tourism potential and the distinctive logistic services that support the rapidly growing sector in Saudi Arabia.
The last edition of the exhibition, which was held in 2020, attracted over 29,000 visitors, mostly Saudis, who attended the event and benefited from the products and services offered by 172 exhibitors from 27 countries.
UN expert to discuss humanitarian affairs at Riyadh forum
He will use his speech to go over the organization’s plan for development in humanitarian affairs with Saudi Arabia
Steiner will also discuss strengthening the relationship between UNDP and Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: One of the UN’s leading voices on humanitarian affairs and development is visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time to speak at a specialist event in Riyadh.
Achim Steiner, a Brazilian environmentalist and the UN Development Programme’s Administrator, will participate in this week’s International Humanitarian Forum. He will use his speech to go over the organization’s plan for development in humanitarian affairs with Saudi Arabia.
Steiner will also discuss strengthening the relationship between UNDP and Saudi Arabia.
The forum aims to strengthen dialogue between humanitarian workers and will be attended by leading figures, donors, practitioners, and researchers to discuss legislative, informational, and logistical mechanisms for delivering aid.
The UNDP has worked in partnership with and supported Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years.
This year will be the third session of the forum organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
It fulfills one of the many Sustainable Development Goals for Vision 2030 as well as bringing government officials together for vital discussions on the future of international wellbeing.
Global challenges including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice will be discussed by those in attendance.
Prominent figures due at the forum include: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar; Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN Martin Griffiths; EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic; Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi; and Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel.
Key organizations taking part include the World Health Organization, World Food Programme, International Organization for Migration, the UN Development Programme and UN Children’s Fund.