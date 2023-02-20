Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 

You are here

The ministry is planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism is working on plans to raise pilgrim capacity in Makkah and Madinah to meet the growing demand for accommodation during the Ramadan holy month. 

The Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib, on his Twitter page, said that the ministry is planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan. 

“I met with businessmen and operators of the hospitality sector in Madinah, and we were briefed on the readiness of the city’s hotels to receive visitors and Umrah performers in the Ramadan season,” said Al-Khatib. 

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah offered services to seven million Umrah visitors including four million worshipers with Umrah visas.

In the same year the Kingdom for the first time allowed people who had a tourist visa to the Kingdom to perform Umrah during their stay in the country.

Al-Khateeb further noted that the ministry is working to elevate the quality of the hospitality sector in the Kingdom, by empowering the private sector with legislation and financing solutions.

Meanwhile, the Royal Commission for AlUla, also known as the RCU, has announced the launch of a portal for obtaining tourism and recreational permits and licenses, as the historical site steadily emerges as a global tourism destination. 

The new portal is being launched to provide services for AlUla and develop the governorate’s operations and automate the procedures. 

RCU has also urged everyone to visit the e-services portal to submit the necessary details for obtaining tourism and recreational permits.

As Saudi Arabia pursues its journey to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Kingdom, earlier this month, launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom. 

The outline of the plan was announced by Al-Khateeb during the global and technology-leading LEAP 2023 forum.

The new digital tourism strategy also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s national tourism strategy aims to create one million jobs in the tourism sector, along with attracting 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse plummets 122 points to close at 10,370 
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 122.20 points — or 1.16 percent — on Monday to close at 10,370.17. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.33 percent to 1,417.61, the parallel market Nomu declined 0.44 percent to 19,286.88. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.46 billion ($920 million) as 35 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 180 receded. 

Among sectoral indices, 20 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the Software & Services Index closed marginally high. 

The worst-performing index on Monday was the pharma, biotech and life science industry, which plunged 3.60 percent to 2,825.86. 

Insurance, diversified financials and banking witnessed massive selling as the sectors tanked 2 percent, 1.87 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively. 

Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. was the worst-performing stock of the day as it stumbled 5.65 percent to SR23.40. 

The other prominent losers were Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., Gulf Insurance Group, Wataniya Insurance Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. 

However, the best performer was Etihad Etisalat Co., which surged 5.71 percent to SR37. The telecommunications major on Sunday recommended an 11.5 percent cash dividend for 2022, at SR1.15 per share, amounting to SR885.5 million. 

On the announcements front, Emaar The Economic City informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that, on Feb. 19, it signed a term loan agreement of up to SR1 billion with the Public Investment Fund, a significant shareholder. 

The loan will be repaid through a single bullet payment at maturity within 18 months from the date of the agreement, according to a filing to Tadawul. 

The facility is guaranteed by real estate assets within King Abdullah Economic City, with a market value of no less than SR1.5 billion.  

The deal aims to enhance strategic plans and projects to become a leading industrial, commercial and tourism hub for the Kingdom’s western region. The company’s share price slipped 1 percent to SR7.77. 

National Building and Marketing Co. also announced that its board of directors approved the issuance of Murabaha Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk worth SR100 million, which will be offered in several tranches based on the existing market conditions.  

The issuance aims to enhance NBM’s working capital and capital expansions. 

The statement noted that the sukuk issuance is pending the approval of the Capital Market Authority. NBM’s share price, however, dropped 3.24 percent to SR221.20. 

Meanwhile, Qassim Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 6 percent dividend payout, or SR0.6 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, disbursing a total dividend of SR54 million. QACCO’s share price fell slightly to SR66.70.

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister
Updated 49 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister

Saudi industrial sector offers huge opportunities, says minister
Updated 49 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef wants the business sector to take advantage of the huge opportunities the Kingdom has to offer as it seeks to diversify its sources of income by expanding its industrial base.

Speaking at the Sixth Riyadh Industrialists Council meeting organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, the minister said thanks to the government’s efforts the industrial sector has witnessed significant growth.

According to official statistics, the number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia has surpassed more than 10,000.

Alkhorayef said many opportunities are available in the Kingdom’s industrial sector and international companies are also taking keen interest in making investments in Saudi Arabia.

He went on to say that his ministry  has identified key growth sectors and offered several incentives to encourage the private sector to come forward. The ministry is also working to help industrialists overcome global supply chain challenges.
Alkhorayef also highlighted the importance of the Industrialists Council, a platform where industrialists and other stakeholders can exchange opinions, proposals, aspirations and requirements in support of the national industry.
Abdullah Alkhorayef, a member of the board of directors and chairman of the Industrial Committee at the Riyadh Chamber, expressed confidence in the development the sector is witnessing and the incentives it is offering to increase competitiveness. 

During an open session, the CEO of Saudi Export-Import Bank, Saad Al-Khalab, the deputy minister for industrial strategies and sectors at the Ministry Industry and Mineral Resources, Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi and the CEO of the Saudi Export Development Authority, Abdulrahman Althukair, discussed the initiatives and projects that are being worked on in the Kingdom’s industrial sector. 

