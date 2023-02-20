You are here

Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries
The meeting took place in Paris, France (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with several European countries during its participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The international meeting – which took place in Paris, France – discussed the role of responsible business behavior in the global economy, and the contribution of the private sector to economic growth.

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim examined ways to propel financial sustainability and digitization.

Al-Ibrahim met the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire to scrutinize ways to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and resolve issues of common interest, according to a statement. 

In addition to this, the Minister of Economy and Planning also crossed paths with Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions Dimitri Kirkentzes and reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to host the Riyadh Expo 2030.

On the sidelines of the international meeting, the minister met with CEO of French construction engineering firm Egis Laurent Germain and discussed the Gulf country’s roadmap to becoming a pioneer in empowering the private sector within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Ibrahim also spoke with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French President, about the latest economic developments and the most prominent issues of common concern.

Moreover, the minister reviewed with the Secretary General of the OECD Matthias Kormann the economic progress in the Kingdom within the framework of the Vision 2030 as well as potential opportunities for joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the Organization.

Dominican Minister of Labor Luis Miguel de Camps discussed opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries with Al-Ibrahim.

Al-Ibrahim also met with Helen Bodleger Artida, Switzerland’s minister for economic affairs, and the pair held talks over the strengthening of economic relations and the latest developments of common interest between both countries.

He concluded his series of meetings with Peter Siarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade, in which they went over a number of areas of cooperation between the two countries and areas of mutual significance.

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative
UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative

UAE in-focus: Over 7m single-use plastic bottles saved through Dubai Can initiative
RIYADH: In line with Dubai’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals and becoming a fully sustainable destination, Dubai Can, a citywide sustainability movement launched last year, has reduced the use of an equivalent of more than 7 million 500-ml single-use plastic water bottles in 12 months. 

The initiative sees participation from homes, offices, hotels and schools, with the installation of 50 fountains that give out free water in different locations.  

Dubai Can has placed water fountains in public parks, beaches and popular tourist destinations, with the help of its partners and sponsors.

All water fountains throughout the city adhere to the highest hygiene standards and provide clean and safe drinking water, which is tested in accordance with local, Gulf and World Health Organization standards.  

Yousuf Lootah, acting CEO of corporate strategy and performance sector at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “We are extremely proud of the progress the initiative has made, and we hope that during this year and beyond, the initiative will continue to encourage residents and tourists to adopt greener practices and lifestyle choices contributing to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of the world’s top-3 global cities.” 

The initiative has inspired significant change at both the individual and community level over the past year, extending beyond the installation of fountains.

Its objective is to increase awareness of the harmful effects of single-use plastics and promote the use of reusable bottles not only at water fountains but also in homes, hotels and elsewhere, aiming to change people’s mindsets. 

Surge in business licenses 

Reflecting strong growth in its business sector, Abu Dhabi issued a total of 25,593 new economic licenses last year and renewed 73,212 licenses. 

Professional licenses witnessed an increase of 161 percent from 243 in 2021 to 635 in 2022. Tourism sector licenses grew to 181 in 2022 from 126 in 2021, an increase of 43.6 percent, while industrial sector licenses rose to 243 from 206 licenses in 2021, a 17.9 percent rise. 

“The continued growth of new and renewed economic licenses is a testament of the attractiveness of the business sector in Abu Dhabi despite geopolitical and economic challenges that affected confidence of investors and businesses around the globe,” said Rashed Abdulkarim Al-Balooshi, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. 

According to the Business Activity Report issued by the Abu Dhabi Business Center, 23,947 commercial sector licenses were issued in 2022, comprising 93.5 percent of total new licenses. Five hundred and sixty occupational and 25 agricultural, livestock and fishery sector new licenses were issued in 2022.  

Dubai's DIFC has about 60 hedge fund firms waiting to be licensed - governor

The Dubai International Financial Centre has about 60 hedge fund firms, with north of a trillion dollars in assets under management, waiting to be licensed, the governor of the emirate's financial freezone said on Monday.

The hedge fund industry is capitalising on new rules and regulations that have been developed to support the sector, which is one of the sources of DIFC's growth, Essa Kazim told reporters in a news conference. "A few have already been licensed," he added.

Millennium Management, ExodusPoint Capital Management and BlueCrest established a presence in Dubai last year, just three of the many funds attracted by lower licensing fees and capital requirements for the industry.

The DIFC registered record breaking growth last year, with the number of active companies in the Gulf's financial hub up by a fifth year on year to 4377, driven by fintech and innovation firms, Kazim said. The number of people employed at the DIFC rose 22% to 63083 workers, he added.

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 
Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 

Emaar The Economic City signs $270m term loan agreement with PIF 
RIYADH: Emaar The Economic City has signed a term loan agreement of up to SR1 billion ($270 million) with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, according to a filing to the Kingdom’s stock exchange.  

The statement noted that the loan will be repaid through a single bullet payment upon maturity.  

The financing period for the term loan is 18 months from the date of the agreement, it added.  

The filing further noted that the term loan agreement is guaranteed by real estate assets within King Abdullah Economic City which has a market value of no less than SR1.5 billion.  

The company also provided promissory notes pursuant to the agreement, the filing added.  

Through the term loan agreement, the company aims to enhance strategic plans and projects in King Abdullah Economic City.  

“These projects and plans will help support the growth and development of KAEC to become a leading industrial, commercial and tourism hub for the Western Coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Emaar EC in the filing.  

Earlier this month, Emaar EC signed a rescheduling agreement with the Saudi British Bank revising the terms of SR976.25 million Shariah-compliant outstanding long-term Tawarruq facility.  

The original loan amounted to SR2 billion, while the total current facilities amounted to SR1.28 billion, it stated in a bourse filing.  

The amended terms of the facility also include a grace period up to June 2023 and repayment starting from June 2023 until December 2029 in semi-annual installments. 

Before rescheduling, the financing period was from September 2014 until September 2021, the company said in a statement to Tadawul.  

In November 2022, Emaar EC announced the sale of an industrial plot to Ceer National Automotive Co. to build a specialized factory for electric vehicles. 

The deal was valued at SR359.04 million, which Ceer will pay Emaar EC in installments over 15 years, according to a Tadawul statement.  

Upon completion, the manufacturing facility will create thousands of direct and indirect high-skilled jobs, most of them dedicated to Saudi nationals. 

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 
Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 

Saudi Ministry of Tourism working to raise pilgrim capacity ahead of Ramadan 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism is working on plans to raise pilgrim capacity in Makkah and Madinah to meet the growing demand for accommodation during the Ramadan holy month. 

The Kingdom’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib, on his Twitter page, said that the ministry is planning to operate an additional 9,000 hotel rooms in Madinah before Ramadan. 

“I met with businessmen and operators of the hospitality sector in Madinah, and we were briefed on the readiness of the city’s hotels to receive visitors and Umrah performers in the Ramadan season,” said Al-Khatib. 

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah offered services to seven million Umrah visitors including four million worshipers with Umrah visas.

In the same year the Kingdom for the first time allowed people who had a tourist visa to the Kingdom to perform Umrah during their stay in the country.

Al-Khateeb further noted that the ministry is working to elevate the quality of the hospitality sector in the Kingdom, by empowering the private sector with legislation and financing solutions.

Meanwhile, the Royal Commission for AlUla, also known as the RCU, has announced the launch of a portal for obtaining tourism and recreational permits and licenses, as the historical site steadily emerges as a global tourism destination. 

The new portal is being launched to provide services for AlUla and develop the governorate’s operations and automate the procedures. 

RCU has also urged everyone to visit the e-services portal to submit the necessary details for obtaining tourism and recreational permits.

As Saudi Arabia pursues its journey to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Kingdom, earlier this month, launched a new digital tourism strategy in a bid to attract more visitors to the Kingdom. 

The outline of the plan was announced by Al-Khateeb during the global and technology-leading LEAP 2023 forum.

The new digital tourism strategy also has the support of the World Tourism Organization, the World Bank and digital partners such as Microsoft and Cisco.

“We want travelers and visitors to be sure that the tourism sector in the Kingdom operates within smart regulations,” said Al-Khatib.

The digital plan includes nine programs and will be completed by 2025.

Saudi Arabia’s national tourism strategy aims to create one million jobs in the tourism sector, along with attracting 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

 

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 
AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 

AI offers both opportunities and challenges in defense sector, say experts at IDC 
RIYADH: The increasing use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, neuro and biotechnology are not only creating new opportunities and efficiencies but also bringing social uncertainty, risks and tensions in the defense sector, experts said during a panel discussion at the International Defense Conference in Abu Dhabi.  

Speaking at the conference, the UAE's Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultana Al Olama. said artificial intelligence tools often lack ethical decision-making capabilities like humans. 

“The limitations are the challenges you have with false positives. Ethical decision-making with a high level of competence is unfortunately not to the degree of a very well-trained human being, but with time we’re going to see that as we feed the systems with more and more data, they’re going to be able to give us a better output compared to what we have today,” said Al Olama.  

He pointed out that these systems do not have the same level of empathy and thinking as humans. “It is important that the decisions made are not too extreme or offensive.”  

Al Olama further noted that more cooperation between countries and entities is needed to ensure a better outcome in terms of the usage of AI in both the civilian and military worlds.  

John W. Nicholson Jr, CEO of Lockheed Martin Middle East opined that training people with these advanced technologies is the key to a better future.  

“Even though AI offers a lot in terms of efficiency and better decision-making, the man in the front of the machine is making the final decision, which clearly indicates the crucial role of human beings in controlling these technologies,” he said.  

According to Nicholson Jr, AI is not about replacing human decision-making but rather enhancing human decision-making. “Al is very good at detecting anomalies and this allows the human to come in and verify what needs to be done.”  

During the panel discussion, Roy Donelson, CEO of Raytheon MENA said that threats associated with the advent of AI are becoming more complex and unpredictable. 

“Many technologies are out there and AI is one of them… you have directed energy hypersonic. The list goes on…how these are integrated…could be the key in the future. Our goal is to deter conflict… to ensure that the capabilities that we and our partners have are so good that no one would want to risk conflict with us,” said Donelson. 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India's Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India's Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 
RIYADH: Oil prices went up on Monday, after settling down $2 a barrel on Friday, as optimism rose over China’s demand recovery. 

Brent crude went up 41 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $83.41 a barrel at 08.12 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $76.69 a barrel, up 35 cents. 

India’s Russian oil imports surge to a record in January 

India’s Russian oil imports climbed to a record 1.4 million barrels per day in January, up 9.2 percent from December, with Moscow still the top monthly oil seller to New Delhi, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, data from trade sources showed. 

Last month Russian oil accounted for about 27 percent of the 5 million bpd of crude imported by India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, the data showed. 

India’s oil imports typically rise in December and January as state-run refiners avoid maintenance shutdowns in the first quarter to meet their annual production targets fixed by the government. 

Refiners in India, which rarely used to buy Russian oil because of costly logistics, have emerged as Russia’s key oil client, snapping up discounted crude shunned by Western nations since the invasion of Ukraine last February. 

Last month India’s imports of Russian Sokol crude oil were the highest so far at 100,900 bpd, as output from the Sakhalin 1 field resumed under a new Russian operator, the data showed. 

In January, India’s imports of oil from Canada rose to 314,000 bpd as Reliance Industries boosted purchases of long-haul crude, the data showed. 

Canada emerged as the fifth-largest supplier to India in January after the UAE, the data showed. 

India’s Iraqi oil imports in January rose to a seven-month high of 983,000 bpd, up 11 percent from December, the data showed. 

During April-January, the first 10 months of this fiscal year, Iraq continued to be the largest oil supplier to India, while Russia became the second-biggest supplier, replacing Saudi Arabia which is now in third place, the data showed. 

Higher purchases of Russian oil dragged down Indian imports from the Middle East to an all-time low of 48 percent and member nations of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries declined to the lowest ever, the data showed. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

 

