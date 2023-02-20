Saudi Arabia uses OECD meeting to discuss strengthening economic cooperation with several European countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with several European countries during its participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The international meeting – which took place in Paris, France – discussed the role of responsible business behavior in the global economy, and the contribution of the private sector to economic growth.

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim examined ways to propel financial sustainability and digitization.

Al-Ibrahim met the French Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire to scrutinize ways to strengthen economic relations between the two countries and resolve issues of common interest, according to a statement.

In addition to this, the Minister of Economy and Planning also crossed paths with Secretary General of the International Bureau of Exhibitions Dimitri Kirkentzes and reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to host the Riyadh Expo 2030.

On the sidelines of the international meeting, the minister met with CEO of French construction engineering firm Egis Laurent Germain and discussed the Gulf country’s roadmap to becoming a pioneer in empowering the private sector within the framework of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Al-Ibrahim also spoke with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic advisor to the French President, about the latest economic developments and the most prominent issues of common concern.

Moreover, the minister reviewed with the Secretary General of the OECD Matthias Kormann the economic progress in the Kingdom within the framework of the Vision 2030 as well as potential opportunities for joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the Organization.

Dominican Minister of Labor Luis Miguel de Camps discussed opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries with Al-Ibrahim.

Al-Ibrahim also met with Helen Bodleger Artida, Switzerland’s minister for economic affairs, and the pair held talks over the strengthening of economic relations and the latest developments of common interest between both countries.

He concluded his series of meetings with Peter Siarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade, in which they went over a number of areas of cooperation between the two countries and areas of mutual significance.