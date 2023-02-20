Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan launches Founding Day collection

Riyadh: Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan has launched a new Founding Day collection of her brand clothing brand, Jelbab.

Founding Day is commemorated annually in the Kingdom on Feb. 22 to mark the establishment of the first Saudi state.

The brand used two primary materials for the Founding Day collection: For men, a gold and black headband, known as Eqal Al-Moqassab, and for women an enormous dress that covers the body, known as the Jelbab, in tulle fabric.

“In the Founding Day collection, we relied on the two most important materials that I see as the basis of our heritage, which is the tulle fabric and the Eqal Al-Moqassab headband for men. We used it in a new way … as the material is elegant and has become popular even though it is old in the Saudi heritage,” Al-Furayan told Arab News.

“We used the headband in a way that it is worn on a kaftan. We tried to develop it without losing its identity and giving the piece an extraordinary value.”

Al-Furayan started her fashion line in 2014 after people became interested in her clothes. The company first made kaftans, but then moved on to evening attire.

“The demand … is what made me decide to start. I wanted to build a brand that represented myself,” Al-Furayan said.

“Four years ago, we were invited to participate in the Mercedes Fashion Show in Qatar — the biggest fashion show in the Middle East — to showcase the inaugural evening wear collection, and that was a turning point for our brand because it was a huge success.”

Quality and consistency are essential for the designer, and she takes time to carefully select the best materials and fabrics when creating her pieces.

“One of our most distinguishable qualities is that we design our fabrics with … specifications unique to Jelbab. Since our inception, this is a step we have proudly adopted to create pieces worthy of a Saudi brand that inspires the world.”

The Jelbab brand has now collaborated with Harvey Nichols to display the collection in Riyadh.

“Jelbab is associated with (the) Harvey Nichols name because the brand is one of the first Saudi brands that was displayed there (from) 2015 until today. I am very proud of that,” Al-Furayan added.

“This year our ambition is to be a global Saudi brand.”