Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan launches Founding Day collection

Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan launches Founding Day collection
Al-Furayan started her fashion line in 2014 after people became interested in her clothes (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan launches Founding Day collection

Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan launches Founding Day collection
  • The Jelbab brand has now collaborated with Harvey Nichols to display the collection in Riyadh
  • Founding Day is commemorated annually in the Kingdom on Feb. 22 to mark the establishment of the first Saudi state.
Updated 14 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh: Saudi designer Mona Al-Furayan has launched a new Founding Day collection of her brand clothing brand, Jelbab. 

Founding Day is commemorated annually in the Kingdom on Feb. 22 to mark the establishment of the first Saudi state. 

The brand used two primary materials for the Founding Day collection: For men, a gold and black headband, known as Eqal Al-Moqassab, and for women an enormous dress that covers the body, known as the Jelbab, in tulle fabric. 

“In the Founding Day collection, we relied on the two most important materials that I see as the basis of our heritage, which is the tulle fabric and the Eqal Al-Moqassab headband for men. We used it in a new way … as the material is elegant and has become popular even though it is old in the Saudi heritage,” Al-Furayan told Arab News.

“We used the headband in a way that it is worn on a kaftan. We tried to develop it without losing its identity and giving the piece an extraordinary value.” 

Al-Furayan started her fashion line in 2014 after people became interested in her clothes. The company first made kaftans, but then moved on to evening attire.

“The demand … is what made me decide to start. I wanted to build a brand that represented myself,” Al-Furayan said.

“Four years ago, we were invited to participate in the Mercedes Fashion Show in Qatar — the biggest fashion show in the Middle East — to showcase the inaugural evening wear collection, and that was a turning point for our brand because it was a huge success.”

Quality and consistency are essential for the designer, and she takes time to carefully select the best materials and fabrics when creating her pieces. 

“One of our most distinguishable qualities is that we design our fabrics with … specifications unique to Jelbab. Since our inception, this is a step we have proudly adopted to create pieces worthy of a Saudi brand that inspires the world.” 

The Jelbab brand has now collaborated with Harvey Nichols to display the collection in Riyadh.  

“Jelbab is associated with (the) Harvey Nichols name because the brand is one of the first Saudi brands that was displayed there (from) 2015 until today. I am very proud of that,” Al-Furayan added. 

“This year our ambition is to be a global Saudi brand.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia fashion Saudi Founding Day

Kingdom takes strict measures to prevent overgrazing

Kingdom takes strict measures to prevent overgrazing
Updated 23 min 39 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Kingdom takes strict measures to prevent overgrazing

Kingdom takes strict measures to prevent overgrazing
  • Foreigners have until end-August to remove livestock
  • Desertification increasing at a rapid rate, say experts
Updated 23 min 39 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh: In a bid to prevent overgrazing, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has given foreigners who have camels and other livestock on Saudi land until the end of August to remove the animals.

In a statement, the ministry said the aim is to preserve the Kingdom’s natural resources, as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The owners should register on the Naama platform via naama.sa/services/details, and ensure the animals are taken to their home countries.

According to Ibrahim Aref, a former professor of forests and environment at King Saud University, the situation has become critical: “The increasing load of grazing, drought, lack of rain and fragility of pastoral lands has led to the disappearance of many important plants.”

Khalid Al-Saleem, head of Ardhuna Alkhadraa (Our Green Land) Association in Al-Jouf and Khafji told ‎‎Arab News‎: “‎Environmental specialists were waiting for this decision for years, due to the increase in the number of livestock, which made the land barren.”

“This decision is of great importance to preserve the pastures and the degraded vegetation cover, especially after the development of programs to regulate grazing by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.”

Al-Saleem, who is also the director of Noura Environmental Nurseries for the cultivation of wild plants, said vegetation cover is important to mitigate heat, as well as reduce sand encroachment and desertification.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye

Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye

Saudi Arabia signs projects worth $48 million for quake-struck Syria and Turkiye
  • Earthquakes in southern Turkiye and northwest Syria killed more than 46,000 people
  • Among the survivors of the Feb. 6 quakes are about 356,000 pregnant women
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has agreed on more than $48.8 million (183 million Saudi riyals) worth of projects to help Syria and Turkiye after this month’s devastating earthquakes, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported on Monday. 

The earthquakes in southern Turkiye and northwest Syria killed more than 46,000 people.

Among the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria are about 356,000 pregnant women who urgently need access to reproductive health services, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) said at the weekend.

The women include 226,000 in Turkiye and 130,000 in Syria, about 38,800 of whom will deliver in the next month.

It said many of the women are sheltering in camps or are living exposed to freezing temperatures and struggling to get food or clean water.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

Third annual Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum begins

Third annual Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum begins
Updated 59 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Third annual Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum begins

Third annual Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum begins
  • The event will hold case study presentations by researchers from regions affected by humanitarian crises
Updated 59 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

The third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF3) took place on Monday, bringing together government officials, practitioners and key decision makers of the humanitarian sector.

The theme of the forum this year is “Evolving Humanitarian Needs: development and response.”

The event focused on addressing the most pertinent issues of the current global humanitarian challenges.

Discussions covered the importance of developing, strengthening and delivering humanitarian assistance according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency to affected populations worldwide.

The event helld case study presentations by researchers from regions affected by humanitarian crises.

Topics: Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum 2023

Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts

Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts

Saudi Arabia launches electronic portal for tourist yachts
  • Portal unifies all government procedures and information from 20 government agencies
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser launched an electronic portal on Sunday that will facilitate the entry and movement of tourist yachts in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The “Ebhar” platform unifies all government procedures and information from 20 government agencies, including yacht registration services, procedures for entering and leaving the Kingdom, sailing permits, issuing navigational licenses, and registering yachts under the Saudi flag.

During the launch ceremony, which was held at the Jeddah Yacht Club, Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia was experiencing a significant expansion of its coastal and marine assets, including the development of new destinations such as NEOM, Amala, and the Red Sea project. He also noted the yacht market’s bright future, which is expected to grow 19.4 percent a year from 2022 to 2028.

Topics: tourism Saudi Arabia

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on role of AI in movie industry

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on role of AI in movie industry
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on role of AI in movie industry

Saudi Film Commission to host meeting on role of AI in movie industry
  • Event will highlight developments, participants’ experiences
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission is hosting an open meeting on Monday to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in the Kingdom’s movie industry.

The virtual meeting will highlight some of the most significant developments in AI in the industry, and review participants’ experiences in using the tool to make films. 

The event is part of a series of open meetings held by the film authority with enthusiasts to create a space for dialogue and knowledge that contributes to the industry’s development, while also diversifying communication channels.

 

Topics: Saudi Film Commission

