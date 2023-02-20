Kuwait’s crown prince receives Saudi minister of state

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz and his accompanying delegation were received by Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Monday at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.
Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the emir of Kuwait, and to Sheikh Mishal.
Sheikh Mishal conveyed greetings to the king and the crown prince, along with his best wishes of continued good health.
The two sides discussed issues of common interest and looked at the deep-rooted relations between their countries and ways to strengthen ties and further develop bilateral cooperation.
The meeting was also attended by Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait, and Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Saudi minister of transport.
Expert at Saudi Media Forum highlights popularity of Korean content in Middle East and beyond
Si Hyang Lee said there is a big market for films, TV series, video games and other content from his country in the Gulf region, and in Saudi Arabia in particular
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: South Korean media expert Si Hyang Lee highlighted the global popularity of Korean content when he appeared at the Saudi Media Forum on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Speaking during the opening day of the two-day event, Lee, who is part of a policy-planning team for South Korean media channels, said the industry in his country includes about 1,000 companies that produce hundreds of films and TV series each year. While planning and making movies and shows, Korean producers are thinking about how best to promote them around the world, he added.
He also emphasized Korea’s successes in media technology, noting for example that the country produces 60 percent of the world’s video games.
“As we look at the future and Korean content, we focus on the global market, particularly the Middle Eastern countries, where we are widely popular,” Lee said.
“We also have a large market in the Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, with whom we share very similar cultures.”
He noted that his country is also developing educational programs, in mathematics and English language, for use in the Kingdom.
Researcher warns Saudi Media Forum of potential dangers of artificial intelligence
Abdulrahman Al-Thabiti contrasted AI-generated content with the creative and supervisory value that is provided by human capabilities
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: One of the greatest dangers posed by the development and growing use of artificial intelligence in society is that it diminishes the role of humans, according to Abdulrahman Al-Thabiti, a researcher in public administration. To illustrate his point, he talked about the detrimental effect AI could have on the job market.
His warning came at the Saudi Media Forum in Riyadh on Monday, during a session titled “Media and the Ethical and Practical Implications of Artificial Intelligence.” The discussion centered on the ways in which AI might affect the ability of people to create and communicate.
Al-Thabiti, who is studying for a doctorate and is an op-ed writer for the Jeddah-based Okaz newspaper, contrasted AI-generated content with the creative and supervisory value that is provided by human capabilities, arguing that AI systems lack transparency and accountability in this regard.
He said AI cannot replace humans but expressed concern that it could nevertheless threaten the labor market by pushing down wages or eliminating some jobs altogether.
New Murabba project to give Saudi capital Riyadh ‘a unique icon instantly recognizable’ — The Mukaab
Saudi Arabia pushes boundaries of urban design with planned downtown Riyadh project called New Murabba
At 400 meters in height, width and length, The Mukaab is visualized as the largest inner-city building in the world
Updated 21 February 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is once again pushing the boundaries of urban design with the launch of the New Murabba Development Company, which aims to build the world’s largest modern downtown in the Kingdom’s capital Riyadh.
The crown jewel of the planned development is The Mukaab, which means cube in Arabic. At 400 meters in height, 400 meters in width, and 400 meters in length, developers say the structure will be the largest inner-city building in the world.
Inside this gigantic cube, the exterior of which will be inspired by the region’s traditional Najdi architectural style, will be the world’s first immersive destination — created through digital and virtual technology with the latest holographics.
This “immersive experiential” structure will house 2 million square meters of floor space and a premium hospitality destination encompassing retail, cultural and tourist attractions, alongside hotel and residential units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities.
“There is a tendency among Western and Arab observers to dismiss such projects out of hand, describing them as acts of folly, and the outcome of people with too much money,” Yasser Elsheshtawy, adjunct professor of architecture at Columbia University, New York and non-resident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News.
“But if we look at it objectively, it is much more than that. Having been involved with one of the teams that were invited to compete for the project, I can attest that there is serious thinking involved in such schemes.
“For one, it will provide a unique and unprecedented experience utilizing the latest technological advances in virtual reality. Visitors entering the Mukaab will encounter projections of varying landscapes, which will also be seen from the apartments comprising a spiral tower in the middle of the cube.
“Furthermore, it will provide Riyadh with a unique icon that will make the city instantly recognizable among other world cities,” akin to the Eiffel Tower or the Sydney Opera House, he added.
The announcement, made on Feb. 16 by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and NMDC, is part of a strategy to develop local industries, enhance the private sector, and provide new platforms for local content, real estate, and non-oil sources of revenue.
New Murabba is the latest of the Kingdom’s roster of mega- and giga-projects — which include NEOM, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Gate, Qiddiya, Aseer and Amaala — whose overarching objective is to transform Saudi Arabia into a world leader in tourism, technology and the creative industries.
New Murabba will be located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads in the northwest of Riyadh. It will encompass an area of 19 sq. km, and will accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents.
In total, the project will offer 25 million square meters of floor area, including more than 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, and more than 980,000 square meters of retail space, in addition to 1.4 million square meters of office space, 620,000 square meters of leisure assets, and 1.8 million square meters of space dedicated to community facilities.
According to the PIF announcement, New Murabba will offer a unique living, working and entertainment experience within a 15-minute walking radius and will have its own internal transport system. It will be approximately a 20-minute drive from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
Sustainability will be a core principle of the project — another key facet of Riyadh’s transformation and urban renaissance. It will feature green spaces for walking and cycling paths to enhance the quality of life, encourage healthy, active lifestyles, and bring the community together.
The project will also include a museum, a technology and design university, more than 80 entertainment and cultural venues and a multipurpose theater.
INNUMBERS
• 400 meters Planned height, width and length of New Murabba.
• SR180bn What the project will add to the Kingdom’s non-oil GDP.
• 334,000 Number of direct and indirect jobs the project will create.
• 25m sq. m Total floor space provided by the finished project.
• 2030 Project’s scheduled compilation date.
New Murabba is a stunning addition to Riyadh’s future development plans, which were unveiled in detail by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative conference at the end of October 2022.
“True growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors,” the crown prince said at the event, which was organized under the theme, “the neo-renaissance.”
Plans for a “Riyadh renaissance” will be implemented by Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.
It will not be a straightforward undertaking, however. The history of Riyadh is one that has time and again overcome the challenges of rapid urban development.
As architectural expert Saleh Al-Hathloul noted in the journal Scientific Research, “Riyadh had grown from a town of less than half a million inhabitants into a large metropolis of 7 million during the past 50 years. The speed and scale of its transformation have had few parallels.”
Architects around the world, particularly those already working in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, have often mused about Riyadh’s gravity-defying development schemes.
“The latest generation of Saudi projects are of such a scale and ambition that they seem to defy judgment,” Reina de Graaf, partner at OMA, a leading international architectural and design studio, told Arab News.
“Folly or foresight? Misguided or spot-on? … Either way, impossible to ignore.”
Similar doubts had been cast when Dubai, the glittering emirate and only Arab city to host the World Expo so far, was in the midst of doubling its population in a decade more than once in the UAE’s 50-year history.
“Such rapid urban expansion is not implausible, but you have to learn from the experience of other world cities,” Jeff Merritt, a San Francisco-based expert in smart cities and urban transformation for the World Economic Forum, told Arab News in February 2021.
Although ground-breaking, Riyadh’s plans for urban development do pose challenges, not least because of its booming population.
“My concern centers on the impact such a project will have on Riyadh’s urban landscape,” said Elsheshtawy.
“As the master plan specifies, The Mukaab is part of a much larger development — the New Murabba district, a residential and commercial neighborhood benefiting from the proximity of such a massive icon.
“Planners need to ensure that this is not perceived as an enclave for the wealthy and that it integrates with the city at large. Connections need to be established to ensure that the district and the icon are accessible to a broad swathe of people, and that it is not a purely commercial and profit-driven enterprise.
“Thus, the development should include affordable housing, and The Mukaab should be open and accessible for all residents of Riyadh.”
Elsheshtawy believes that further visual and perceptual studies are needed to mitigate the impact of The Mukaab given its scale.
“Its size is immense — comparable perhaps to the Pyramids,” he said. “But those are located at the city’s fringe and not amid residential areas. Thus, its mass needs to be further modified and opened so that it does not become an inscrutable monolith, oppressive and overwhelming.”
Elsheshtawy is nevertheless convinced the project could become a defining landmark of Saudi Arabia.
“The sheer audacity of the project, given its immense scale, will ensure that there will be a steady flow of tourists,” he said, adding that this will “benefit the local economy and respond to Vision 2030 — the Kingdom’s blueprint for economic diversification.”
Diriyah authority ranked among top 10 best workplaces in Saudi Arabia for 2023
‘We do it for the love of nation’s birthplace, not awards’ says CEO Jerry Inzerillo
DGDA up 5 places from last year’s ranking by Global Authority on Workplace Culture
Updated 21 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has been ranked among the top 10 best workplaces in the Kingdom for 2023 in the Large Enterprise category, according to the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.
“Awards are fine but we don’t do our work for awards, we do it because we love what we do. We love Diriyah. There’s only one Diriyah, it’s the birthplace of the Kingdom, it’s the birthplace of founding day, it’s the house of Al-Saud, and we want everybody to know that they have a very promising future in Vision 2030,” Jerry Inzerillo, DGDA’s group CEO, told Arab News.
In 2022, DGDA was named the 14th best place to work in the Kingdom, according to the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, a monitoring and accreditation organization. This year, they jumped five places into ninth position in the Large Enterprise category.
“Everybody, when they come to work, they have to be treated with dignity and respect. So (for) self-esteem, and knowing that you are trained to do the right job and knowing that you are at a place that you love and that people care about you,” Inzerillo said.
“There’s a lot of nurturing, there’s a lot of training, and there’s a lot of support, and that’s why we won the best place to work ... The top 10 is a big honor for us,” he added.
Inzerillo said Diriyah was like a family, with each individual being critical to the group’s overall success.
“Around the Kingdom, most companies hire one out of three applicants. We only hire one out of 10 applicants, so the screening is very thorough because we want people that are passionate and people that love Diriyah, in addition to being smart,” he said.
“The crown prince is going to need a lot of talent, and I know that DGDA will be a great incubator for him to have leaders for many, many years and decades to come,” Inzerillo added.
As part of their efforts to promote staff and family engagement, DGDA hosts a variety of gatherings and celebrations such as monthly town halls, family picnics, and weekly virtual workshops.
The crown prince is going to need a lot of talent, and I know that DGDA will be a great incubator for him to have leaders for many, many years and decades to come.
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Their mission is to ensure staff members are involved, appreciated, and confident enough in their training to work effectively in their respective departments.
“We do a lot of initiatives. We just had several thousand people two weeks ago for our annual family picnic day because it’s not just the individual, the whole family comes with it. It’s so much fun,” Inzerillo said.
Being recognized among the top 10 best workplaces in the Kingdom highlights the DGDA’s continuous efforts in building a positive work environment.
“I have been in this business a long time now, and to be around such a talented young male and female Saudi team that believes so much in their future, I don’t remember a point in my career where I have been more optimistic and more fired up than I am now and that’s because I get to work with the best and brightest all day long,” he said.
“This is very important to me, and I am proud of the team. And what makes me happier is I know that they are just getting started, and their best work is yet to come,” he added.
Six Saudi photographers showcase their work following Misk micro-residency
The course gave them the creative freedom to choose a theme, take photographs, and then print them using silkscreen techniques
Updated 20 February 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Six ambitious Saudi photographers are showing their works on silkscreen at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Fine Arts Hall in Riyadh at an exhibition that concludes on Tuesday.
The exhibition follows the photographers’ micro-residency at Misk Art Institute, which had invited them to attend an intensive four-week course learning the technique of silkscreen printing.
The course gave them the creative freedom to choose a theme, take photographs, and then print them using silkscreen techniques.
Six rooms are bursting with color and personality, reflecting each photographer’s creations.
Photographer Iman Falih tells her story through portraiture and street photography. The artist took photos of a colorful kite, and an old man with different facial expressions.
Falih believes self-expression is vital, and through her project she seeks to change some perspectives, such as older generations feeling the need to be more serious, and their tendency to wait instead of embracing life in the present.
Falih said: “Life is sending us invitations every single day, but are we seeing these messages or are we even ready for them?
“We should enjoy and live, even in moments we consider small, because those moments are what makes the human experience what it is.”
Nada Alshahrani uses a cinematic approach to put her artistic focus on the feeling of passing time.
She said: “A person wants to go back in time but is perplexed by negative and positive emotions.”
Her first work is a scenic view of a village about 1.5 hours from Riyadh. The first photo is covered by a fence and the second gives a clear view of the village.
“Each human has choices to make,” she added.
Some photographers connect with their personal identity, and Gofran Tariq’s work integrates her two ethnicities: Sudanese and Saudi.
Tariq remembers seeing many of her grandfather’s old passports when she was younger, and they have inspired her art today. Photos of her father and her grandfather’s old passport stamps are printed in bright colors, resembling pop art.
She said: “My family mixes both traditions into their lives and this is how me and my family relate to both cultures.”
Saudi photographer Hashem Alsharif was inspired by khubaiti, a type of dancing often seen at Hijazi weddings.
Alsharif said: “When I was a kid, khubaiti was prominent in our celebrations, weddings, and all our happy occasions.
“I wanted to shed some light on a happy memory of young me walking into a wedding and seeing this.”
Alsharif’s pieces capture the khubaiti performance in motion, reflecting a dynamic energy with bright colors of cyan, pink, and yellow.
Alsharif’s work also consists of prints of Middle Eastern instruments.
Hind Aldawish’s art focuses on the Arabian arta, an endangered desert plant that once bloomed across Najd.
She said: “The Arabian arta is now endangered and it is almost extinct.
“This used to be a source of life for many animals, especially camels who would heavily rely on this plant for food.”
Aldawish’s pieces are in black and white with the plant standing in the center of each photograph.
Artists have the chance to connect with themselves and escape from life’s complexities, and Mohamed Aljubran feels perplexed by an urban life that has limited access to nature.
Aljubran has shifted his focus to landscape photography instead of his usual street-style scenes.
He said: “The name of my work is ‘Land-escape’ and I hope it urges people to explore around us and escape to the land. Only through nature can you connect to yourself.”