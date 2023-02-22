You are here

  • Home
  • US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
Migrants seeking asylum in the US wait in line along the border fence at the Rio Bravo river, the border between Mexico and the US, as seen from El Paso, Texas, US. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydy4j

Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
  • The new rules force US-bound migrants to apply for asylum online through the government’s CBP One app
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration proposed tough new restrictions on asylum seekers Tuesday, saying it wanted to head off a migrant rush to the southern border when Covid-related controls are lifted.
The new rules force US-bound migrants to apply for asylum online through the government’s CBP One app and make an appointment to meet US officials, or apply for asylum first in a country they pass through to get to the US frontier.
Those who don’t go through that process, and cross the border anyway, will be presumed ineligible for asylum.
The proposed rules, published in the Federal Register for a 30-day comment period before implementation, appear to partly revive the tough regime set by President Joe Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump that was eventually found unconstitutional.
But the Biden administration said that, in the absence of action from Congress, this is the only way to deal with the border, where up to 200,000 people try to cross each month, most of them requesting asylum.
“This administration will not allow mass chaos and disorder at the border because of Congress’s failure to act,” an official said on grounds of anonymity.
The new rules apply a system already in practice for migrants from Ukraine, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti.
The rules are expected to be put into place when the current Title 42 program which uses Covid-19 pandemic controls to tightly restrict immigration are lifted, expected on May 11.
“We are strengthening the availability of legal, orderly pathways for migrants to come to the United States, at the same time proposing new consequences on those who fail to use processes made available to them by the United States and its regional partners,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement.
Officials said the new rules were temporary and would expire after 24 months, but did not say what would replace them.
Pro-migrant groups condemned the new measure, comparing it to Trump’s moves to make it nearly impossible to enter the United States on an asylum request.
“This sweeping asylum ban will shut the door to countless refugees seeking safety and protection in the United States,” said Abby Maxman, president of Oxfam America.
“This policy is illegal, immoral, and will exact a frightening human toll on children, women, and men seeking safety,” she said.

Topics: asylum seekers US Biden administration

Related

Mexico says will not accept return of at-risk US asylum seekers
World
Mexico says will not accept return of at-risk US asylum seekers
In this May 15, 2017 file photo, protesters wave signs and chant during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
World
Judge blocks dramatic overhaul of US asylum system from taking effect

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine

On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine
  • NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

KYIV, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday that Rome “does not intend to waver” in its support for Ukraine as she visited Kyiv days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“I wanted to do it (come to Ukraine) to reiterate Italy’s full support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, to reiterate that Italy does not intend to waver,” Meloni said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Italian leader also visited Irpin and Bucha, towns just outside Kyiv that were devastated during Russia’s unsuccessful bid to seize the capital last year.
“It’s different, seeing it with one’s own eyes. I will do everything to tell every Italian what I’ve seen,” she said.
NATO member Italy has provided cash and weapons to help Ukraine, and earlier this month agreed to send mobile surface-to-air missile systems that it has jointly developed with France.
But Meloni said sending jets is “not on the table” for the moment and it’s a decision to be made “in consultation with international partners.”
Zelensky criticized earlier remarks of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has a personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin going back years.
“Mr Berlusconi... his house was never bombed with missiles daily, I suppose. And thank God his partner from Russia did not drive into his yard on a tank, and did not destroy his family and friends,” Zelensky said.
Meloni took office in October and leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party but has also distanced herself from the more pro-Russian partners in her governing coalition.
Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is the junior partner in the coalition, has sought to shift blame for the war away from Moscow, most recently earlier this week when he criticized Zelensky.
Meloni’s office responded by emphasising its “firm and committed” support for Ukraine.
Meanwhile Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party, has in the past spoken admiringly of Putin and even worn a T-shirt bearing the Russian president’s face.
Former Italian premier Mario Draghi visited Kyiv in June 2022 with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never:’ Biden
World
‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — never:’ Biden
Update Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine
World
Putin suspends US nuclear treaty, vows to keep fighting in Ukraine

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
  • The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
AFP

MOGADISHU: Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a house in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, killing 10 civilians, the government said.
The raid took place around 1200 GMT in the northern district of Abdiasiz, the government said, adding that three civilians had been wounded.
"The security forces rescued and extracted many other civilians from that house and other nearby buildings during the attack," it said.
The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda.
In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the militants in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.
But Al-Shabaab still control parts of the countryside from where they have carried out numerous retaliatory attacks both in Somalia and in neighbouring countries.

Topics: Somalia al-shabaab

Related

Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time
World
Somalia claims Al-Shabab seeking talks for first time
Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’
World
Somali leader urges people to flush out Al-Shabab ‘bedbugs’

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims
Updated 31 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims

Germany pledges further 50 mn euros aid for quake victims
  • Germany wants “to make it clear that we, as a global community, see this catastrophe and we support the population:” German foreign minister
Updated 31 min 21 sec ago
AFP

PAZARCIK, Turkiye: Germany will double its relief aid in Turkiye and Syria with an additional 50 million euros ($53 million) for victims of the deadly earthquake, two ministers announced Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wants “to make it clear that we, as a global community, see this catastrophe and we support the population.”
Baerbock was speaking during a visit Tuesday to Pazarcik, in southern Turkiye, along with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.
Of the new aid, 33 million euros will go to Turkiye and 17 million to northern Syria, bringing Germany’s contribution to 108 million euros in the region hit by a deadly earthquake which has killed nearly 46,000.
“We’re trying to get as much aid as possible into Syria, especially in the north of this country, through the crossings that have been opened, but the Syrian regime continues to obstruct the efforts of the United Nations,” said Baerbock.
Two weeks after the disaster aid has been arriving slowly in northwestern Syria, a country torn apart by a civil war.
The ministers confirmed that three-month visas will be granted to Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims with family in Germany.
According to the German foreign ministry, 96 visas have been issued so far.
Around 2.9 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany. The Syrian community is also large and is estimated at 924,000.

Topics: Syria-Turkiye earthquake Germany earthquake 2023 earthquake

Related

Update Blinken pledges long-term aid for Turkiye after devastating earthquakes
Middle-East
Blinken pledges long-term aid for Turkiye after devastating earthquakes
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000
Middle-East
Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal

First Muslim woman appointed CEO of international charity Penny Appeal
  • Ridwana Wallace-Laher is a former teacher at the Yorkshire (Bradford) Co-op Academy Grange
  • Her appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team for three years
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Penny Appeal, the Muslim international humanitarian charity, has appointed Ridwana Wallace-Laher as its CEO, the first Muslim woman to hold such a post at a major global charity.
Wallace-Laher is a former teacher at the Yorkshire (Bradford) Co-op Academy Grange in the UK, and is experienced in mentoring people from a variety of backgrounds.
Her appointment comes after being part of the Penny Appeal team for three years, with experience in various roles, including most recently as senior director of growth.
Working with Penny Appeal, which is based in Wakefield, Yorkshire, she has a strong track record of leading diverse teams, building relationships with stakeholders, and encouraging collaboration.
Wallace-Laher said: “It has been an honor to have been part of the core unit that has led the positive change Penny Appeal has made in the faith-led charity sector globally. My commitment to greater governance, collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement, combined with my background as a senior teaching professional, make me confident that I can drive Penny Appeal’s success even further in the future.”
Mohammed Jahangir, chairman of trustees, said: “Ridwana stood out against all other candidates through a tough selection process, and I am proud to have her as our new CEO.”
He said that she is the first Muslim woman to hold the CEO position at a major international charity. “May she be the first of many Muslim women to do so,” he added.
“At a time when the world is facing a global economic crisis, when many in the UK and abroad are struggling to feed themselves and pay electricity bills, and when people in Turkiye and Syria are suffering due to the recent earthquake, we at Penny Appeal are trying our best to help those who need it by supporting them and providing aid during these times or events.
“The trustees are confident that Ridwana is woman who will take Penny Appeal to new heights in order to help those in need. We believe she will transform and grow the charity for the digital age while staying true to our core values of helping those in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that Ridwana will have on the charity and her leadership to make the world a better place,” Jahangir said.
 

Topics: UK Muslim woman Penny Appeal humanitarian charity

Related

Founder of UK charity Penny Appeal visits Pakistan to review sustainable aid projects photos
World
Founder of UK charity Penny Appeal visits Pakistan to review sustainable aid projects
Penny Appeal launches helpline for Muslim youth in UK
Corporate News
Penny Appeal launches helpline for Muslim youth in UK

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers

UK government must address Islamophobia, violence against asylum seekers
  • Lack of acknowledgment of migrant hotel riot ‘shocking but unfortunately unsurprising,’ says signatory
  • Migrants’ Rights Network CEO Fizza Qureshi: ‘Once again racism, orientalism and Islamophobia have been omitted from discussions on the far-right attack’
Updated 21 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government must do more to address far-right Islamophobia and tackle violence against asylum seekers, charities have urged in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The open letter claims that the government has “failed to adequately address the dangers posed by Islamophobia and racism against vulnerable people seeking protection and racialised communities in the UK,” The Guardian reported.

It was penned by charities and rights groups including the Community Policy Form, Refugee Council and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

The letter added: “With government ministers continuing to promote incendiary language labeling asylum seekers with harmful stereotypes and painting them as unworthy of sanctuary, there must be accountability for their role in normalizing and tacitly endorsing the threats that asylum seekers now face.

“As such, the government must immediately disown such language and pledge to tackle far right rhetoric inciting hatred against minority groups.”

The letter’s warning comes amid the release of the Shawcross report into the government’s anti-extremism Prevent program.

The inquiry argued that the program had failed to focus on growing Islamist extremism, instead unduly targeting the far right.

However, the letter urges the government to reject the Shawcross report’s findings, arguing that they were based on “incomplete and skewed evidence to minimize the threat of the far right.”

The government must also clamp down on far-right violence against asylum-seekers, the letter warns, highlighting a recent incident in which demonstrators in the UK staged a protest outside a hotel that was housing new arrivals.

The protest in Knowsley descended into a riot, with several people arrested in the aftermath.

“The response to the violence and intimidation directed at refugees has highlighted the normalized far-right hatred in the UK,” the letter said.

The government must “outline a robust strategy to tackle far-right ideologies,” the letter added, warning that authority figures must “distance themselves from the statements of government ministers normalizing and mainstreaming far-right hatred against minority groups.”

Migrants’ Rights Network CEO Fizza Qureshi, who signed the letter, said: “The lack of acknowledgment about the role Islamophobia and racism played in the Knowsley riot is shocking but unfortunately unsurprising.

“At the Migrants’ Rights Network, we have been warning about the devastating impact hostile rhetoric and ideas can have on refugees and migrants for some time, and how it has emboldened the far right.

“Once again racism, orientalism and Islamophobia have been omitted from discussions on the far-right attack.

“Far-right extremism and hate crimes toward people of color and Muslims have been widespread for a number of years. So, we must publicly acknowledge the prejudice that drives attacks like these and prevent them from happening again.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Islamophobia rishi sunak Knowsley asylum seekers

Related

Islamophobia ‘every bit as big an issue as racism,’ says Jemima Khan
World
Islamophobia ‘every bit as big an issue as racism,’ says Jemima Khan
Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC
Saudi Arabia
Islamophobia has reached ‘alarming’ levels: OIC

Latest updates

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
Nepalese ‘Sight Messenger’ awarded with Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity
Nepalese ‘Sight Messenger’ awarded with Bahrain’s prestigious Isa Award for Service to Humanity
On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine
On Kyiv visit, Meloni reiterates Italy’s support for Ukraine
Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison
Israel sentences Islamic Jihad member to 22 months in prison
Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu
Ten civilians killed in jihadist attack in Mogadishu

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.