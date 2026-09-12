Washington, United States: Chinese entities supplied Iran with satellite images of a base in Jordan before and after an attack that killed three US soldiers, The Wall Street Journal reported -- an incident that could deepen tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On July 17, Iran launched missile strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which houses US forces. Three US Army soldiers were killed.

The unnamed US officials quoted by The Wall Street Journal did not name the Chinese entities involved, and did not suggest that Beijing was directly to blame.

But US officials have raised the matter with their Chinese counterparts, and it could come up again when US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House on September 24.

Chinese officials asked for proof of the transfer of satellite imagery when prodded by the US officials, and refused to acknowledge that Chinese companies were involved in providing Tehran with satellite images, the Journal reported late Friday.

Trump has warned Beijing not to sell weapons to Iran, and in May, Washington sanctioned three China-based satellite firms for enabling Iran’s military operations.

China is a top economic partner of Iran, buying much of its oil output, and also an important diplomatic backer.