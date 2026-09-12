- Peskov expressed concerns regarding the developments in the region
MOSCOW: The situation in the Bab al-Mandab strait is developing in an uncontrolled manner, prompting concern in Moscow, Interfax reported on Saturday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reached the strategic island of Perim in the Bab al-Mandab strait on Friday, four Yemeni government sources told Reuters, moving to tighten their grip on a vital global shipping route in the widening Middle East war.