MOSCOW: The situation in the Bab al-Mandab strait is developing in an uncontrolled manner, prompting ‌concern in ‌Moscow, Interfax ‌reported ⁠on Saturday, citing Kremlin ⁠spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reached the ⁠strategic island ‌of Perim ‌in the ‌Bab al-Mandab ‌strait on Friday, four Yemeni government sources told ‌Reuters, moving to tighten ⁠their grip ⁠on a vital global shipping route in the widening Middle East war.