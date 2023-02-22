You are here

Saudi Cabinet approves incentives for localization of priority goods, services 

Besides bolstering the localization strategy, the Cabinet also ratified a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi government and the International Monetary Fund to establish a regional office for the institution in the Kingdom and support it in capacity development. 
Besides bolstering the localization strategy, the Cabinet also ratified a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi government and the International Monetary Fund to establish a regional office for the institution in the Kingdom and support it in capacity development. 
Saudi Cabinet approves incentives for localization of priority goods, services 
RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, has approved the framework for granting incentives for the localization of priority goods and services under the Vision 2030 strategy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Besides bolstering the localization strategy, the Cabinet also ratified a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi government and the International Monetary Fund to establish a regional office for the institution in the Kingdom and support it in capacity development. 

Additionally, the council of ministers approved a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia and Singapore to forge technical ties in the digital economy, emerging tech and digital government. 

They also consented to an agreement between the Kingdom and South Africa for technical cooperation in agriculture, fisheries, and aquaculture. 

The Cabinet also gave the green light for technical collaboration between the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the French Ministry for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion in the field of civil aviation. 

There were also agreements for scientific and technological cooperation between King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Innovative Development. 

The Cabinet authorized the minister of education and chairman of the board of directors of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to hold talks with the Austrian side and sign a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of technical and vocational training with the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy. 

Egypt to sell stakes in state-owned hotels once assessment process is complete: Minister

Egypt to sell stakes in state-owned hotels once assessment process is complete: Minister
RIYADH: International companies are determining the value of Egypt’s state-owned hotels before the government sells stakes in these properties to strategic investors, according to the country’s public enterprise sector minister.

The sale of state assets gained new urgency after the war in Ukraine triggered heavy foreign investment outflows from Egyptian financial markets.

“A private company was established, with the holding companies of the tourism and hotels sector, along with the Egyptian General Company for Tourism and Hotels, having a large share in it. This move aims to transfer the government hotels to the newly established company,” Mahmoud Esmat said in an interview with Asharq.

He added: “The Sovereign Fund of Egypt is working on marketing the government hotels. It has also offered 20 percent of these assets to strategic investors, along with stakes in the stock market.”

Esmat said that the new company was established with a capital of 10 million Egyptian pounds ($326,700), explaining that “the capital will increase once the government hotels assessment process is done and the fair value is determined.” 

According to a report in Zawya, the state-run hotels that are up for sale are Cairo Marriott Hotel, Sofitel Legend Old Cataract in Aswan, Marriott Mena House, Sofitel Winter Palace Luxor, Steigenberger Cecil Alexandria, Mövenpick Aswan, and “Elephantine” Aswan.

This is a new step that confirms what Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced in June 2022 that “a number of hotels will be merged in preparation to be listed on the stock exchange, in order to expand the governance of government institutions.”

The sale of these hotels forms part of Egypt’s effort to enhance the participation of the private sector to accelerate the pace of economic growth and attract foreign investments at a time when the country is suffering from a lack of hard currency.

Rail network linking UAE and Oman receives $3bn investment boost

Rail network linking UAE and Oman receives $3bn investment boost
RIYADH: A plan to build a new rail network linking the UAE and Oman is a step closer thanks to a new $3 billion agreement.

Oman and Etihad Rail Co. and Abu Dhabi’s funding firm Mubadala have signed a deal to back the development of a 303 km railway network connecting the two countries.

The agreement will see the journey between Oman’s capital Sohar and the UAE city of Al Ain take just 47 minutes.

The new deal falls in line with the goals and objectives of both parties to further bolster ties and explore more investment opportunities in order to accelerate all procedures relating to the UAE-Oman Rail Network including planning as well as execution.

“The signing of the cooperation agreement between Oman and Etihad Rail company and Mubadala reflects the commitment of both parties to building strategic partnerships and strengthening cooperation with leading entities to promote investment, economic growth, and comprehensive development in both countries,” the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of Oman and Etihad Rail Co. Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei said, according to a statement.

The new partnership entails the creation of working groups as well as joint committees in an attempt to profit from the shared know-how expertise, and knowledge.

In addition to this, both parties will work to develop economic and financial feasibility studies.

Under the collaboration, the two companies will also ensure investments in the growth and expansion of the UAE-Oman railway network as well as cooperation to enhance and further elevate the project’s added value.

“The agreement will contribute to enhancing and developing the national economy in the UAE and the Sultanate by improving supply chain efficiency, opening new cross-border trade opportunities, and providing safe and sustainable means of transportation via rail for passengers and goods,” Al Mazrouei added.

“The strategic partnership with Oman and Etihad Rail Co. is aimed at driving economic development and collaboration amongst both countries as well as create value for all stakeholders,” the Executive Director of the UAE Industries Unit at Mubadala’s Investments platform Bakheet Al Katheeri explained.

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden and Bahrain's Alba explore ways to strengthen cooperation in ESG

Saudi Arabia's Ma'aden and Bahrain's Alba explore ways to strengthen cooperation in ESG
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., and Aluminum Bahrain, also known as Alba, have agreed to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in various areas including know-how and environmental, social, and governance standards. 

The decision to elevate the cooperation between the two companies was made when Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden, along with his delegates, met Alba Chairman Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa and its CEO Ali Al Baqali at the Bahrain firm’s office. 

During the meeting, which also had the attendance of Alba’s executives and Deputy CEO Abdulaziz Al Harbi, both companies discussed the possibility of potential cooperation upstream and supply-chain opportunities.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Ma’aden; we also look forward to continuing our dialogue on areas of mutual interest as we work together to cement our positions as responsible aluminum producers,” said Al-Khalifa. 

He added: “Such partnerships are what makes the Gulf Cooperation Council region a hub for responsible primary smelting and high-grade metal in the industry.” 

Wilt noted that both Ma’aden and Alba have a collective vision to build and develop a regional aluminum powerhouse. 

“By sharing ideas and knowledge, and working together to enhance our capabilities we will set new benchmarks for the industry in responsible operations, cost efficiency and most importantly positioning the GCC as a key ally in bringing resilience to the global aluminum supply chain. We look forward to strengthening our relationship and working more closely with Alba,” said Wilt. 

Earlier in January, Ma’aden had agreed to form a joint venture with the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund to invest in mining assets globally.  

In a regulatory filing, Ma’aden said that will own 51 percent of the venture while the Public Investment Fund will own 49 percent.

Ma’aden said the new venture’s strategy “will initially be to invest in the iron ore, copper, nickel and lithium sectors as a non-operating partner taking minority equity positions.”  

The new company’s initial paid-up capital will amount to SR187.5 million ($50 million), of which Ma’aden will finance SR96 million as its share of the investment. 

SAMI's new 'Center of Excellence' to be up and running by 2025: CEO

SAMI's new 'Center of Excellence' to be up and running by 2025: CEO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to create hundreds more jobs in the defense sector as Saudi Arabian Military Industries' new ‘Land System Center of Excellence’ becomes operational in the next two years, the company’s CEO told Arab News.

Speaking exclusively on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, Walid Abukhaled said the latest project by the company is designed to boost the defense industry in Saudi Arabia.

“What we announced is the design phase of the facilities. We have got board approval, we have got the support, and we are moving forward with our plan,” he said. 

The SAMI CEO said the latest center will focus on developing land system vehicles including four-by-fours, six-by-sixes, and eight-by-eights.

The center is part of the drive to make SAMI one of the top 25 defense companies globally by 2030 – an ambition that is increasingly likely thanks to the support from the leadership of the Kingdom, according to Abukhaled.

Last year, the firm joined forces with global firm Lockheed Martin to begin work on a Composites Manufacturing Center of Excellence to boost Saudi Arabia’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

During the interview, he expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said that his Vision 2030 is the driving factor behind SAMI’s growth. 

“Only after four years of operationalizing SAMI’s operation, we managed to be one of the top 100 defense companies in the world. We are number 96. Company number 100 is Embraer which was established in 1969. Our ultimate objective is to be a top 25 defense company by 2030,” said Abukhaled. 

He added: “We have a clear roadmap. The target is 2030, absolutely. And the challenge, can we beat it? Can we beat the date and make it happen before 2030?“ 

According to Abukhaled, the government, the military and all the armed forces are working together to help SAMI achieve this target. 

He further noted that SAMI has hired some of the best local talents, along with international experts who have first-hand knowledge about the defense sector, and this has played a crucial role in determining the success of the company in a very short period of time. 

The SAMI CEO added that the firm is eyeing 50 percent of localization in defense spending by 2030. 

He further pointed out that space is going to play a crucial role in enhancing the communication system in the defense sector. 

“Space will play a key role in communication. And under our advanced electronic divisions, we have communication systems, and that communication can happen through space, or through a normal waveform, ground to ground. So, we are working on how to communicate with satellites, and that will be under our advanced electronics division,” he said. 

Abukhaled revealed that SAMI is also working on new technologies like artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicle technology to further grow in the defense sector. 

“We have a chief technology officer. There is a function called emerging technologies, where the main objective and purpose is to look at the trends in technology and look 20 and 30 years ahead. So, absolutely there is a focus on advanced technology,” said Abukhaled. 

He added: “Autonomy is not an option any more. It is coming. That is the future. Airplane will fly without pilots. Ships will sail without a captain, and for land vehicles, you will not need drivers. The machines have proven that they can. They are more reliable and they do not make mistakes. Of course, you need to put the right in them to make it reliable.” 

Jordanian and Algerian ministers announce plans for closer economic ties

Jordanian and Algerian ministers announce plans for closer economic ties
AMMAN: Ministers from Jordan and Algeria have agreed a road map for the advancement of economic, trade and investment cooperation between now and 2025, the Jordan News Agency reported on Tuesday.
A delegation of officials from Jordan met their counterparts in Algeria to discuss bilateral cooperation in line with the visions and directives of their governments and the outcomes of a visit by King Abdullah II to Algeria in December. The plans include projects to expand trade exchanges, inter-investment volumes, and cooperation in a number of sectors.
Yousef Al-Shamali, Jordan’s minister of industry, trade and supply said the talks reflected a shared desire to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields to serve common interests and build on the success of the recent royal visit to Algeria.
He emphasized the importance of forming partnerships such as this in efforts to address challenges relating to food security, supply chains, emergencies and global geopolitical factors, and also highlighted a new air route that will connect the countries.
“A direct flight route between Amman and Algeria will be launched on March 9, with two flights a week by Royal Jordanian Airlines, followed by two flights by Air Algerie,” he added.
The road map includes the establishment of the Algerian-Jordanian Businessmen Council, ratification of trade and investment agreements, and meetings between economic experts and business leaders from both nations to discuss potential joint ventures, officials said.
The delegates also agreed to accelerate existing cooperative projects and investigate new opportunities in priority sectors such as energy, mining, culture, industry, agriculture, transport, tourism, handicrafts, health, labor and employment, and social security.
They arranged to hold meetings of sectoral committees before the end of this year, as well as the ninth session of the Jordanian-Algerian Joint Committee in Amman in June. Sector-specific technical committees and collaborative work teams will be established to investigate and monitor bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, officials added.
During the first 11 months of 2022, Jordanian exports to Algeria totaled $93.5 million, an increase of 8.1 percent from a year earlier. Algeria’s exports to Jordan totaled $138.5 million during the same period, an increase of 52.7 percent on the first 11 months of 2021.

