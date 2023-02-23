You are here

Top seeds in title frame as Dubai Tennis Championships enter quarter-finals

date 2023-02-23
World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, joins Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinal of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. (Supplied)
  • 1 Top seed Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka (2), Jessica Pegula (3) and Coco Gauff (5) among leading lights in Singles contention
  • Taiwan’s Doubles duo Chan and Chan send home top seeds Gauff and Pegula to advance to semifinals
DUBAI: The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ top three seeds remain in contention for WTA1000 glory after successfully navigating their respective routes into Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, the World No. 1, breezed into the last eight with an emphatic 6-1, 6-0 victory over 14th seed Liudmila Samsanova on a sun-drenched Center Court at Dubai Tennis Stadium. Swiatek, who is looking to secure consecutive WTA wins after triumphing in Doha last week, overran Samsonova in only 76 minutes. The comprehensive victory means Swiatek has lost only eight games in her last 10 sets.

Even more ominously for the Pole’s rivals in Dubai, Swiatek received a surprise walkover into Friday’s semifinals after her scheduled last eight opponent, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, withdrew from the tournament late on Wednesday evening with a viral illness.

“I’m just trying to be really solid and focused on every point. I’m happy it’s working. I realized in Australia that my mindset wasn’t great, I was stressed with the season starting and being world No. 1, so I’m starting from the beginning with a clean page,” said Swiatek, the current French Open and US Open champion.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, joins Swiatek in the quarterfinals after defeating reigning Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

“Jelena played unbelievable tennis in the first set — I couldn’t do anything. I turned the game around somehow and started playing incredible tennis. I’m super happy with the win and I just want to keep focusing on my game, and keep winning,” said Sabalenka, whose unbeaten run now stands at 13 consecutive matches. The tournament’s second seed will face the Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight, after the 27-year-old defeated compatriot and 2013 champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-2 in the evening’s final match on Center Court.

The US’s Coco Gauff, the world No. 6 and the fifth seed in Dubai, received a walkover into the singles quarterfinals after Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, withdrew from the championships with a lower back injury. Gauff will contest in-form Madison Keys in an all-American clash on Thursday.

Eighth seed Belinda Bencic, however, will not be repeating her 2019 win in Dubai after missing out on a place in the last eight. The Swiss star exited the championships following a disappointing 6-1, 6-4 loss to Karolina Muchova, who will face world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarters after the American’s 6-4, 6-3 victory over Romania’s Ana Bogdan earlier on Wednesday.

In the WTA1000 event’s first doubles quarterfinal, Taiwanese duo Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan outclassed top seeds Gauff and Pegula 6-1, 6-3 in a Court One masterclass to become the first pairing to reach the semifinals. The duo will find out their opponents in the last four following the completion of doubles quarter-finals matches on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the quarter-finals with a powerful 6-4,6-2 defeat of fourth seeds Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and China’s Shuai Zhang. The Russian duo will be joined in the last eight by Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and the US’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who edged past Aliaksandra Sasnovich and China’s Yifan Xu 3-6, 6-1, 13-11. Romania’s Monica Niculescu and Belgium’s Kimberley complete the quarter-final line-up after receiving a walkover following Rybakina’s injury ruled her — and playing partner Anastasia Pavluchenkova — out of Round of 16 clash.

  • The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller in quarter
DOHA: Andy Murray teetered on the brink before beating Alexander Zverev in a marathon that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open.
Murray won 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-5 after he was twice two points from defeat on his serve in the third set.
In his on-court interview after the victory, Murray said the crowd helped him.
“It makes a big difference for the players when we come and get a lot of energy and a great atmosphere from the crowd,” Murray said. “I obviously enjoyed playing in that atmosphere tonight.”
The British former World No. 1, will face French qualifier Alexandre Muller, who upset Dutch eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-4.
Murray and Muller have never met.
“Not so familiar,” said Murray. “But he’s obviously had a good week this week coming through qualifying. He will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions,“
“My coach will obviously watch video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow.”
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev, the Doha winner in 2020, was in danger of suffering a fourth opening-match exit in five tournaments this year before fighting his way back from 2-5 in the third set to edge Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).
Griekspoor squandered three match points on his serve in the ninth game of the third set.
He then saved two match points in the tie-break before Rublev won in one hour 54 minutes.
Rublev will face Jiri Lehecka, a 21-year-old Czech, who beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
Canadian second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime struggled against Jason Kubler’s serve in the first set but recovered to overcome the Australian 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 after two hours and 16 minutes.
Kubler had won the only previous meeting in Newport last year.

Swiatek and Sabalenka cruise into third round as icon retires at Dubai Tennis Championships

date 2023-02-22
  • Top two seeds turn on the style in opposite ends of the draw but there’s no fairytale for Sania Mirza as doubles defeat brings down curtain on storied career
DUBAI: The top two seeds in this week’s WTA 1000 field are safely through to round three of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after making light work of their second-round matches on a topsy-turvy day for seeded players at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Following an afternoon session in which three of the top seven seeds fell to lower-ranked opponents, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek safely navigated a potentially tricky tie against Leylah Fernandez to keep her hopes of back-to-back WTA titles alive following her victory in Doha last weekend.

In front of a Center Court crowd who showed support for both players, Swiatek raced into a 4-0 lead and never looked in any real danger despite a gutsy display from Fernandez. The world No. 1 had too much guile, power and speed, dispatching Fernandez 6-1 6-1 in just 1 hr 12 minutes to set up a third-round clash with 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

“That was much tougher than the score says. I really needed to work hard. The courts here are a little faster than Doha, so it took a little adjusting but was good in the end,” said Swiatek, who was roared on by a strong contingent of Polish fans.

Prior to Swiatek taking to Center Court, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, needed only 59 minutes to tame Lauren Davis 6-0 6-1. After breaking the American in the second game, Sabalenka never looked back, sending an ominous warning to her rivals.

“I have a better understanding now of what I need to do to keep going. I’m getting used to being announced on court as the Australian Open champion, but I just have to keep moving forward. I had a few days off in Dubai after the Australian Open, a few days at the beach and in some nice restaurants, but then it was straight back to work,” said Sabalenka.

In the final match on Center Court, the US’s Coco Gauff needed just 1hr 10 minutes to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0 6-4 and book her place in the third round, where she will play ninth seed Elena Rybakina. Wimbledon champion Rybakina beat Marie Bouzkova 7-5 6-2 in 1hr 43 minutes.

“I just focused on my service games as my opponent was returning well. I stuck to my gameplan and just focused on my serves, particularly in the second set,” said Gauff, who is also in the quarterfinals of the Doubles with partner Jessica Pegula.

One of the day’s most eagerly anticipated matches played out in the women’s Doubles on Court 3, where Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova denied India’s Sania Mirza a fairytale ending to her storied career with a 6-4, 6-0 triumph. Having outlined her retirement plans pre-tournament, Mirza, who played alongside the US’s Madison Keys in what proved to be the tennis icon’s final match, ends her playing days with a legacy of inspiring an entire generation of Indian tennis players and fans during a milestone-filled 18-year career.

“I’m just really grateful for everything that I’ve been able to achieve and been able to do in my last 20 years. It’s been a long career, and I’m looking forward to the next phase of my life. I guess it’s still sinking in a little bit. I’m sure I’ll have a couple of cries before tomorrow morning. But I think the good part about taking a decision on your own and doing it on your own terms is you’re very happy with what you’re doing. It is very important to believe,” said a tearful Mirza after calling time on her career.

Also on Court 3, defending Singles champion Jelena Ostapenko, the 13th seed, breezed into the Round of 16 with a ruthless dismantling of the Czech Republic’s Linda Fruhvirtova. The 13th seed needed only 54 minutes to notch up a near-flawless 6-2, 6-0 in victory.

After a short break, Ostapenko returned to Court 3 alongside Doubles partner Lyudmyla Kichenok where the pair faced Hungary’s Timea Babos and France’s Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the quarterfinals. Ostapenko, moving freely and hitting with menace, picked up where she left off against Fruhvirtova, and the second seeds eclipsed their rivals 6-1, 7-6 to move into the last eight.

Elsewhere, No. 8 seed and 2019 Dubai champion Belinda Bencic was just 40 seconds short of breaking the record for the longest match of the WTA season, which was set on Monday when Sorana Cirstea beat 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in 3 hours 28 minutes. Playing on Court One, Bencic recovered from a set down to beat Marta Kostyuk 6-7 7-6 6-4.

Norrie advances, Alcaraz leads at rain-suspended Rio Open

date 2023-02-22
  • The Alcaraz-Alves match lasted about an hour and 50 minutes before it was suspended
RIO DE JANEIRO: Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie have carried over their momentum from last week’s tournament to the Rio Open on Tuesday.

Finalists two days earlier in Buenos Aires, Norrie advanced to round of 16 in the clay court event on Tuesday, while Alcaraz was a game away from moving on before rain suspended play for the day.

Alcaraz, who beat Norrie on Sunday to win the Argentina Open, defeated Mateus Alves 6-4 in the first set and led 5-3 in the second when play was halted.

The second-ranked Alcaraz, the defending champion, struggled with his powerful forehand against Alves, ranked 556. The match lasted about an hour and 50 minutes before it was suspended. The match is scheduled to resume Wednesday, and the winner will face either Fabio Fognini or Marcelo Barrios Vera in the next round.

Second-seeded and 13th-ranked Norrie beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1. Norrie trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying past Cerundolo, who is ranked 107.

The 27-year-old Norrie will face home crowd favorite Thiago Monteiro, who eliminated 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem on Monday.
 

Interview: Aryna Sabalenka targets Swiatek's No.1 spot after maiden Grand Slam success

date 2023-02-21
Aryna Sabalenka is looking to continue her great start to 2023 in Dubai, a month after lifting her maiden Grand Slam
  • Players, pundits, and fans have been showering Sabalenka with praise following her Australian Open triumph
DUBAI: A little less than a year ago, Aryna Sabalenka was ready to give up on her dream of winning a Grand Slam singles title.

She had just suffered back-to-back opening-round losses in Miami and Indian Wells, and was going through some serious problems with her serve, committing 95 double faults in her first six matches of the 2022 season alone.

“After the Miami Open it was really tough. I was all over the place, it wasn’t me, I wasn’t Aryna, I was a depressed little girl,” the world No.2 told Arab News on Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“Definitely last year I was like, ‘OK, I will never get it [a Grand Slam trophy].’ It was the moment and it was a really tough period for me. But I’m happy that I got through it and still didn’t lose this belief.”

Sabalenka spent the rest of the season battling through matches, finding ways to win without her serve, and searching for solutions to recover one of her biggest assets on court.

Before the Cincinnati tournament in early August she began working with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan, who helped her make adjustments to her serving technique.

The work immediately paid dividends as Sabalenka reached the semifinals in Cincinnati and the US Open before finishing the year with a runner-up showing at the WTA Finals and a top-five ranking to go along with it.

Carrying the momentum from a strong end to her 2022 campaign, Sabalenka kicked off 2023 with a bang, lifting the Adelaide trophy before claiming a maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

 

Her triumph in Melbourne was a special full-circle moment as the 24-year-old recorded her biggest success at the same place where she had struggled a mere 12 months earlier.

Players, pundits, and fans have been showering Sabalenka with praise following that Australian Open triumph. The Belarusian kept fighting when her back was against the wall and proved to herself, and the rest of the world, how tough she really is.

She said: “I didn’t really see myself as a really tough person before last year happened.

“When I figured out the serve problems, I understood that I probably could get through whatever happens in my life.”

Sabalenka’s father Sergey passed away suddenly, at the age of 43, in November 2019, and she believes she gets her strength from him.

She added: “I think my father made me a really tough person without actually knowing that.

“The way he was trying to motivate me, the way he was trying to raise me, the things he was telling me, the things he was fighting through, he was a really tough person.

“He was a great example in some ways for me.”

Sabalenka, who begins her quest in Dubai against American lucky loser Lauren Davis on Tuesday, is very clear about her next big target: the No. 1 ranking.  

“It’s my first priority, I would say; I really want it,” she said.

Iga Swiatek has a healthy 4,800-point lead on Sabalenka at the top of the rankings, but that mountain of a gap is one the Belarusian is determined to climb.

 

“She’s doing really well, she’s moving better than anybody else, she’s tough and it’s going to be really tough, and that’s why I really want to achieve it,” said Sabalenka of Swiatek, who arrives in Dubai fresh from a dominant title run in Doha.

“Because it seems, like, impossible, but I want to make it possible.”

Swiatek took over the top spot when Australian Ashleigh Barty announced her sudden retirement from tennis last March and vacated that position.

The 21-year-old Pole enjoyed a comfortable transition to the summit of the rankings, winning eight titles in 2022, including two majors.

Before hanging up her racquet, Barty had also brought her own unique brand of dominance to the tour, grabbing Grand Slams on three different surfaces while showcasing a style that confounded her opponents.

As a new major champion, Sabalenka is not looking to follow in anyone’s footsteps and hopes to carve her own path instead of trying to emulate someone else’s accomplishments.

“I just want to be me, you know,” she says.

Sabalenka admits she was “surprised” by the number of congratulatory messages she received from other players, and giggles when she’s told that several of her peers said they were inspired by what she has accomplished.

For her though, this is only the beginning and Sabalenka is more motivated than satisfied with that breakthrough victory.

In the Netflix series “Break Point,” Paula Badosa, who is Sabalenka’s closest friend on tour, said winning “is like a drug,” and Sabalenka agrees.

“It’s true, it’s exactly how it feels like,” Sabalenka said.

“When I was watching Paula’s episode, I was like, ‘Girl, that’s right.’ Because you’re winning and you want it more, especially those titles, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I want to feel that again.’

“I just want to keep improving and I just want to be an even tougher person, a tougher opponent.

“I just want to feel it again, feel again this feeling of winning a Grand Slam. It was really amazing.”

 

Sabalenka’s work with her biomechanics coach is far from over as she looks to make improvements in other aspects of her game.

She added: “I feel how powerful it is and I really want to keep working this way.”

The Miami resident makes her first on-court appearance since the Australian Open in Dubai, and says the message from her team is clear.

She said: “The message is that, ‘Yes, you’ve become a Grand Slam champion, that’s great, that’s really amazing and everyone is super happy, but it’s already gone. You have to keep working, you have to keep proving to yourself, to everyone, that you’re in the right place, and you have to keep working.’”

Asked what she hopes people can take from her journey so far, Sabalenka said: “Never stop believing in yourself, and understand that whatever happens in your life, whatever challenge you’re facing, you’ll see the reason why later.

“So, you have to understand that if you’re having a bad time, that something good is coming for you. You just have to get through it and it will come.”

World No. 1 tennis star Iga Swiatek living childhood dream as she prepares for Dubai tournament

date 2023-02-20
  • 21-year-old Polish player issues warning to rivals on back of 12th career win in Doha
  • Swiatek will start, on Tuesday, her quest for a maiden Dubai title against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on Centre Court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
DUBAI: Fresh from a first win of the year and a 12th career title in Doha, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday arrived in the UAE for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a warning for her rivals.

The 21-year-old player revealed that her career success to date had been exceeding her dreams as a child but in a message to her opponents said that there was “even more” to come.

Asked by Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships junior reporter Sarah Bachnakova — an 11-year-old student at South View School in Dubai — what advice she would give to her younger self, Swiatek said: “I would tell myself that it’s possible and that I’m actually going to do even more than I expect, that I dreamt about.”

The Pole produced a devastating display of precision and power in conceding just five games in three Doha matches following a disappointing fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

“I think I would give myself a little bit more of the belief, and inspiration. When I was younger, it was all just tennis, school, and there wasn’t much perspective.

“I always watched WTA (Women’s Tennis Association). I thought it was a totally different place. Maybe I would tell myself that I’m going to be at that place pretty soon,” Swiatek added.

Top seed in Dubai, Swiatek will on Tuesday start her quest for a maiden Dubai title against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on Centre Court at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

