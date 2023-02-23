You are here

US crude stockpiles rise for ninth week in a row: EIA

Crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.
Crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.
Updated 40 sec ago
Reuters

HOUSTON: US crude oil inventories rose for the ninth week in a row, surging to their most since May 2021, as refiners ran less oil during a strong maintenance season, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels to about 479 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel rise.

Another steep crude oil supply adjustment in the EIA data added to the build, said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. Last week, a large adjustment contributed to a

16.3 million-barrel rise in crude supplies.

Refinery crude runs dropped by 17,000 barrels per day, and refinery utilization rates fell by 0.6 percentage point to 85.9 percent of total capacity.

“Refinery maintenance is adding to these crude builds,” Flynn said, adding that crude runs should increase as oil refiners increase utilization.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for futures rose by 700,000 barrels last week to 40.41 million barrels, their highest level since June 2021.

Oil prices pared gains slightly after the data, with US crude futures trading just over $1 per barrel at $74.99 at 11:39 a.m. EST (1639 GMT).

Gasoline

Gasoline stocks fell 1.9 million barrels to about 240.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 110,000-barrel rise. 

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 2.7 million barrels versus forecasts for a 1.1 million-barrel draw. At 121.9 million barrels, distillate supplies were at their highest since January 2022.

Net US crude imports fell by 1.4 million bpd, the EIA said, while production held steady at its highest level since April 2020 for a third week in a row at 12.3 million bpd.

Topics: US stockpiles crude EIA Brent WTI

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

  • Foreign trade minister highlights UAE move toward sustainable knowledge economy, incentives for Spanish private sector
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade recently met with his Spanish governmental counterparts to discuss ways to boost economic cooperation between the two countries and diversify into sectors of common interest, Emirates News Agency reported.

During Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi’s talks with Xiana Mendez, Spain’s secretary of state for trade, at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, both parties agreed to promote investment exchanges in entrepreneurship, tourism, innovation, technology, food security, real estate, logistics, mining, transformative industries, and renewable energy.

The minister noted the historical ties that bound Spain and the UAE together and pointed out that both nations were keen to strengthen working relations regarding their respective economic development visions.

Al-Zeyoudi said: “The bilateral trade figures demonstrate the rapid growth of the UAE-Spain economic relations. Our non-oil trade exchanges exceeded $2.6 billion in 2022. The UAE’s non-oil exports to Spain totalled $360 million last year while re-exports amounted to $181 million.

“We are keen to strengthen our economic and trade partnership with Spain. Spain became the UAE’s third-biggest European partner in 2022 as it received 8 percent of the UAE’s total non-oil exports to EU countries.

“In addition, the Spanish market is a key global market that enjoys special attention from the UAE’s business community. The UAE’s total investments in Spain reached approximately $3.8 billion by the end of 2021, while Spanish foreign direct investment in the UAE totalled $72 million by the end 2020,” he added.

Mendez and Al-Zeyoudi discussed ways to help businesses access opportunities in both markets and the UAE minister highlighted his country’s efforts to transition to a sustainable knowledge economy based on innovation.

Legislative changes in the UAE include the granting of full foreign ownership, improved intellectual property protection, and the launch of an ambitious strategy to attract talented and creative individuals to all sectors, bolstering the nation’s position as a creative and innovative hub.

Al-Zeyoudi added that the UAE market provided opportunities and incentives that could help Spanish companies grow in the UAE and wider Middle East and North Africa region.

And he invited the Spanish private sector to take advantage of the benefits and incentives available in the UAE to promote economic cooperation.

 

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Three carbon storage facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar capture 10 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide annually, according to an Arab Monetary Fund official. 

Abdul Rahman Al-Hamidi, director general and chairman of the organization, revealed that the facilities captured around 40 million tons in 2020. 

The announcement was made during the conference on enhancing the transition to a circular carbon economy to support sustainable development currently taking place in Abu Dhabi.  

Al-Hamidi noted that the circular carbon economy approach can enable the reduction of greenhouse emissions, improve resource efficiency, and promote sustainable economic development in Arab countries. 

The circular carbon economy is a framework for managing and reducing carbon emissions through 4Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle, and remove.  

With numerous challenges of energy security, the circular carbon economy provides an opportunity not only to reduce carbon emissions, but also to drive economic growth and create new job opportunities, Al-Hamidi added.  

Carbon dioxide emissions that come from coal consumption surged to reach 15.3 gigatons in 2021. Coal alone represents 40 percent of the total growth in emissions at the global level. 

Al-Hamidi said: “With the expansion of the uses of energy sources and the fluctuation of their prices, attention is directed directly to fossil fuel sources, especially oil and gas, to classify them as primarily responsible for emissions of greenhouse gases harmful to the environment, especially carbon dioxide, in light of what the globe has been witnessing in recent years.”  

The Arab region has performed well in terms of energy efficiency through the provision of affordable energy, according to data revealed by the World Energy Council.  

As for energy security, it fell below expectations. The region contains nearly 50 percent of the world’s oil reserves, and around 40 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves. 

Al-Hamidi further noted that the Arab world has the resources and experience to transition into a circular carbon economy.  

“We have abundant natural resources, such as solar and wind energy, to create low-carbon energy systems, so we can develop innovative technologies and business models that support the transition to a circular economy and create new job opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, emissions management, and recycling,” added Al-Hamidi.  

Numerous Arab countries have set ambitious goals for renewable energies in the medium and long term, to be achieved in the horizons of 2030 and 2050 while also committing to reducing fossil energy sector emissions.  

Updated 23 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 23 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dar Al Arkan has become one of the first Saudi brands to list on the London Stock Exchange via its international arm Dar Global with a valuation of SR2.25 billion ($600 million). 

Founded in 1994, Dar Al Arkan is one of the largest real estate companies in the Kingdom and has successfully admitted Dar Global to the Standard Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to the main market of the London Stock Exchange. 

Since its establishment in 2017, Dar Global has offered international real estate by focusing on developing projects across the Middle East and Europe including countries like Qatar, Oman, London, and Spain. 

“This is an extremely proud moment for us. After pioneering a distinct approach to development in the Kingdom’s real estate sector, we believe it is time to further diversify the group’s offerings across international communities with Dar Global,” Yousef Al-Shelash, Dar Al Arkan chairman, said in a statement. 

The company also collaborates with global brands including Missoni, W Hotels, Versace, Elie Saab, Automobili Pagani and Automobili Lamborghini. 

“London is the ideal venue as Dar Global looks to access a larger pool of investors and partners to support its expansion ambitions in the global luxury real estate landscape. We thank the Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia for facilitating and supporting our global expansion and assisting us in spreading the brand of Saudi Arabia globally,” Al-Shelash added. 

The company currently has 11 under-development projects in six different countries including Urban Oasis and the Da Vinci Tower in Dubai and Sidra in Bosnia which are set to be completed by the final quarter of 2023.

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index lost 116.43 points — or 1.13 percent — to close at 10,153.30 on Thursday, extending Tuesday’s 101 points and Monday’s 122 points topple, after the bourse was closed on Wednesday.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 1.23 percent to 1,383.84, the parallel market Nomu ascended 0.58 percent to 19,128.36.

TASI’s total trading turnover was SR4.02 billion ($1.07 billion) as 96 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 113 receded.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. took the biggest hit as its share price fell 5.97 percent to SR66.10.

Halwani Bros. Co., Savola Group, Gulf Insurance Group, and Saudi Electricity Co. stocks also took a severe beating.

The Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu emerged as the best-performing stock on Thursday as it closed 3.81 percent higher at SR54.50.

Among sectoral indices, 14 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while the rest gained.

On the announcements front, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. informed the exchange that it registered a net loss after zakat and tax of SR1.24 billion in 2022 from a profit of SR2.39 billion in 2021 due to a decrease in average selling prices and an increase in average feedstock prices.

Revenues declined 11.85 percent to SR12,656.21 billion in 2022 from SR11,157.02 billion.

The company also booked a loss after zakat and tax of SR791.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, against a profit of SR449.28 million in the year-ago period. Saudi Kayan’s share price fell 1.91 percent to SR12.30.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. reported a 40 percent rise in net profit to SR1.02 billion in 2022 from SR730.70 million in 2021.

Earnings per share increased to SR5.78 last year from SR4.18 in 2021. The company’s net written premiums rose 22.19 percent to SR13.80 billion in 2022 from SR11.29 billion.

Bupa Arabia also garnered negative incurred claims of SR10.92 billion in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, from SR9.04 billion in 2021. The company’s share price moved up slightly to SR156.40.

United International Transportation Co., also known as Budget Saudi, reported a 15 percent hike in net profit of SR252 million for 2022 from SR219.9 million during the previous year.

Budget Saudi’s share price closed flat at SR54.1.

Arabian Cement Co. also announced that it had clocked a 12 percent jump in net profit to SR181 million in 2022 from SR161 million in 2021 due to a rise in the profit share of associate companies, an increase in other income, and a decrease in finance costs. The company’s share price dipped slightly to SR35.1.

Meanwhile, ACWA Power Co. started the commercial operation of the 100 MW central tower in the Noor Energy 1 project on Feb. 20. The project is the fourth phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The total capacity under commercial operation reached 517 MW out of a total of 950 MW, which is generated by concentrated solar power and photovoltaic panels. The utility company’s share price moved marginally up to SR138.80.

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based hospitality firm Collective Retreats has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project NEOM to open a sustainable retreat in Trojena, the mountain destination located in the north-western part of the Kingdom. 

The project has been named Collective Trojena, and it is expected to be operational at the beginning of 2026, according to a press release. 

The retreat will feature approximately 60 open-air guest rooms and meeting spaces, along with water features, communal campfires and culinary experiences. 

It is also expected to offer direct access to various activities in Trojena which include, skiing and snowboarding, high-altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, and water sports. 

“Trojena provides the ultimate backdrop to achieve this mission in ways we never imagined.  In addition to giving a global audience a new perspective on this spectacular mountain setting, we are committed to demonstrating that luxury travel should not be extractive and it’s possible to both preserve the environment and deliver extraordinary guest experiences,” said Collective Retreats CEO and Founder Peter Mack. 

Philip Gullett, executive director and region head at Trojena, said that Collective Retreats’ innovative thinking and passionate commitment to sustainability make the American firm the ideal partner for the NEOM project. 

Gullett added: “Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in Trojena and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the NEOM project.” 

Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena and in December 2022, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Peter Fitzhardinge, head of Tourism Marketing at NEOM, said the event will showcase NEOM’s  innovation.

“NEOM is all about innovation. I think now, not only we have to launch Trojena to show the vision, but we have to also showcase how we can bring Asian winter games into reality for people to come and participate in winter sports in NEOM,” said Fitzhardinge.

