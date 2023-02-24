You are here

Ukraine’s Zelensky declares ‘we will defeat everyone’, as war drags into second year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Spain's Prime Minister following their talks in Kyiv on February 23, 2023. Sanchez arrived in Kyiv early on February 23, 2023 in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Reuters

  • Zelensky’s anniversary message of defiance, Fighting rages on in Ukraine’s north, east and south
  • Global leaders to impose new sanctions on Russia and its allies
Reuters

KYIV: The war in Ukraine entered its second year on Friday with no end in sight, a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowing “we will defeat everyone” and global leaders set to impose new sanctions on Russia and countries supporting its war effort.
In a video message, Zelensky said: .”..we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone.”
“This is how it began on February 24, 2022,” he said, sitting behind a desk and recalling how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago as the world reeled from Russia’s act of war.
“The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”
Zelensky described 2022 as a year of resilience, courage, pain, and unity.
“Its main conclusion is that we have survived. We had not been defeated. And we will do everything to win this year!“
As fighting raged on in Ukraine’s east and south, its allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colors of blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags, with hands on their hearts, gathered at a vigil in London holding a banner: “If you stand for freedom, stand for Ukraine.”
“There will be a life after this war, because Ukraine will win,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech.
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia pull out and stop fighting.
There were 141 votes in favor and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no — Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.
Russia’s ally China abstained on the UN vote.
Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy dismissed the action at the United Nations as “useless.”
The Ukraine military reported increased Russian activity in the east and south as the anniversary approached, with at least 25 towns and villages in three northern regions along the Russian border under fire.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year to seize Kyiv and topple the pro-European government, but those hopes were dashed by a fierce defense and Russian military blunders.
Ukraine counter-offensives in late 2022 grabbed back much of the territory it had lost. Russia now controls around a fifth of Ukraine.
TRENCH WARFARE
The war, which Russia calls a “special military operation” to protect its sovereignty, has settled into attritional trench warfare, with rising losses on both sides, particularly this year in fighting in and around the eastern town of Bakhmut.
Some US and Western officials estimate Russia’s casualties at nearly 200,000 dead and wounded, while in November the top US general said more than 100,000 troops on each side had been killed or wounded.
It is impossible to independently verify casualties in what has become the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country and tens of thousands of civilians have been killed.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of war crimes, but it denies targeting civilians.
The war has damaged the world economy and a Cold War chill has set into international relations, with Putin raising the spectre of nuclear weapons and signalling a desire to double down on the conflict, despite major battlefield defeats.
With Zelensky insisting on Moscow’s withdrawal, the prospects of peace appear bleak.
“We don’t know when the war will end. But what we do know is that when the war ends, we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Thursday.
“We need to prevent Russia from chipping away at European security,” he said.
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE
US President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Zelensky to mark the anniversary and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia’s war effort.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would provide an additional $2 billion in assistance and new G7 sanctions will target countries that are seeking to backfill products that are denied to Russia because of sanctions.
G20 financial leaders meeting near Bengaluru, in India, must condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters on Friday, adding that Europe was working on new sanctions against Moscow.
“Sanctions will be more and more efficient, more and more effective,” said Le Maire, speaking on the first day of the G20 meeting.
India, which holds the current G20 presidency, does not want the bloc to discuss additional sanctions and is pressing to avoid using the word “war” in the communique to describe the year-old conflict, G20 officials told Reuters.
The United States has said China is considering providing weapons to Russia, which could intensify the conflict into a confrontation between Russia and China on one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO on the other.
Putin on Thursday hailed “new frontiers” in ties between Moscow and Beijing and said China’s leader Xi Jinping would visit. Xi is expected to deliver a “peace speech” on Friday, though some analysts have cast doubt on whether China’s efforts to act as peacemaker will go beyond rhetoric.
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a position paper on Friday that dialogue and negotiation were the only viable ways to resolve the conflict.
Ukraine and its allies say the invasion is an unjustified land grab aimed at subjugating a sovereign state.
Further ratcheting up tension, Putin announced plans on Thursday to deploy new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year. This week, he suspended Russia’s participation with the United States in the New START, or Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, on nuclear arms control.

AP

  • China has announced it hopes to act as a mediator
AP
TAIPEI: One year into Russia’s war against Ukraine, China is offering a 12-point proposal to end the fighting.
The proposal follows China’s recent announcement that it is trying to act as mediator in the war that has re-energized Western alliances viewed by Beijing and Moscow as rivals. China’s top diplomat indicated that the plan was coming at a security conference this week in Munich, Germany.
With its release, President Xi Jinping’s government is reiterating China’s claim to being neutral, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the invasion. The document echoes Russian complaints that Western governments are to blame for the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion and criticizes sanctions on Russia.
At the Munich meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed skepticism about Beijing’s position before the plan’s release. He said China has provided non-lethal assistance that supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort and said the US has intelligence that Beijing is “considering providing lethal support.” China has called the allegation a “smear” and said it lacks evidence.
WHAT HAS CHINA PROPOSED?
China’s proposal calls for a cease-fire and peace talks, and an end to Western sanctions against Russia. It says “relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions” and “do their share in de-escalating the Ukraine crisis.”
It says sovereignty of all countries should be upheld, though it doesn’t specify what that would look like for Ukraine, and the land taken from it since Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
The proposal condemns a “Cold War mentality,” a rebuke of the United States and NATO, the US-European military alliance. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs,” the proposal says. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a promise that Ukraine will not join the bloc before the invasion.
Other points call for a cease-fire, peace talks, protection for prisoners of war and stopping attacks on civilians, keeping nuclear power plants safe and facilitating grain exports.
DOES CHINA BACK RUSSIA IN ITS WAR ON UKRAINE?
China has offered contradictory statements regarding its stance. It says Russia was provoked into taking action by NATO’s eastward expansion, but has also claimed neutrality on the war.
Ahead of Russia’s attack, Xi and Putin attended the opening of last year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and issued a statement that their governments had a “no limits” friendship. China has since ignored Western criticism and reaffirmed that pledge.
Putin has said he expects Xi to visit Russia in the next few months. China has yet to confirm that.
China is “trying to have it both ways,” Blinken said Sunday on NBC.
“Publicly, they present themselves as a country striving for peace in Ukraine, but privately, as I said, we’ve seen already over these past months the provision of non-lethal assistance that does go directly to aiding and abetting Russia’s war effort.”
HAS CHINA PROVIDED SUPPORT TO RUSSIA?
China’s support for Russia has been largely rhetorical and political. Beijing has helped to prevent efforts to condemn Moscow at the United Nations. There is no public evidence it is currently supplying arms to Russia, but the US has said China is providing non-lethal support already and may do more.
Blinken, at the Munich conference, said the United States has long been concerned that China would provide weapons to Russia. “We have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia,” he said.
Blinken said he expressed to the Chinese envoy to the meeting, Wang Yi, that “this would be a serious problem.”
NATO’s chief said Wednesday he had seen some signs that China may be ready to provide arms and warned that would be it would be supporting a violation of international law.
Russian and Chinese forces have held joint drills since the invasion, most recently with the South African navy in a shipping lane off the South African coast.
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov expressed doubt about US concerns Monday.
“I’m not sure because Russia needs also helmets, life vests, etc., etc. And I think that if China will help them … it will not (be) the weaponry. It will (be) some kinds of like clothes,” Reznikov said in Kyiv.

AFP

  • Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada
AFP

MONTREAL, Canada: The Canadian government announced on Thursday a relaxation of immigration rules for Iranians in Canada, amid “gross and systematic human rights violations” in Iran.
“These measures will make it easier for Iranians who wish to extend their temporary status in Canada,” the immigration department said in a statement.
Iranians will be able to apply for a new permit to study or work in Canada and will be exempt from certain processing fees.
They will be also able to apply for a work permit that allows them to pursue any occupation and for any employer of their choice.
“Canada will not stand idly by in the face of these aggressions as the Iranian regime continues its ongoing human rights violations,” Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said.
“Applications from Iranians in Canada will also be processed on a priority basis,” the statement said, noting the measures will take effect March 1.
Ottawa has imposed numerous sanctions against Iranian organizations and officials in recent months to condemn the crackdown on anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody.

AFP

  • Biden had delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “an announcement of more artillery, more ammunition, more HIMARS,”
AFP

Washington: The United States will send Ukraine a new military aid package worth $2 billion, a top US official said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
“Today, the United States announced a further $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN.
He did not give details of the types of armaments to be expected in the package.
Sullivan, who accompanied President Joe Biden on a surprise trip into Kyiv this week, said US officials were constantly deciding how “to give Ukraine the tools that it needs to win.”
He noted that while in Kyiv, Biden had delivered to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “an announcement of more artillery, more ammunition, more HIMARS,” in addition to previous pledges of US armored vehicles and at a later date, tanks.
HIMARS are a US multiple rocket system that Ukrainian forces have used to devastating effect against the invading Russians.

Reuters

  • Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides are believed to have died
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government said on Friday it would send more drones to Ukraine to aid its fight against Russia on the anniversary of the invasion, and imposed new targeted financial sanctions against 90 Russian individuals and 40 entities.
The latest targets include Russian ministers overseeing energy, resources and industry sectors, and key players in defense including arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern, aviation firm Tupolev and submarine developer Admiralty Shipyards.
“We continue to stand with Ukraine,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement. “(The uncrewed aerial systems) provide a battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
He did not specify how many drones would be shipped, the models involved, and whether they would be armed.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops on both sides are believed to have died and millions forced to flee since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a “special military operation” to rid its neighbor of extremists, a year ago.
Putin talked up Russia’s nuclear arsenal on the eve of the war’s anniversary, while the United States and NATO accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia, a strategic partner of Beijing. China dismissed the accusation.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong told ABC television that she would urge China to take steps to de-escalate the conflict.
Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West’s support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defense equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
Since the conflict began, Australia has provided around A$500 million ($340 million) in military support to Ukraine. It has also deployed soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and has sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.
The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, the White House said, when President Joe Biden virtually meets G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ephrem Kossaify

  • Josep Borrell told Arab News that any potential peace talks must begin with respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity
  • He was speaking on the sidelines of an emergency session of the UN General Assembly to mark the first anniversary of the start of the war
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The EU has again ruled out the prospect of any peace talks with Russia that are not predicated on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, along with reparations and accountability for war crimes.

“This for us is the framing (within) which any discussion has to take place,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, told Arab News on Thursday.

“When and how? I don’t know. But I want to make it clear, here, that it is not us who are refusing to open the way for negotiations. We are open and we will be always open.”

Borrell was speaking on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly emergency session marking the first anniversary of start of the war in Ukraine, at which an overwhelming majority of the 193 member states voted in favor of adopting an EU resolution titled “UN Charter principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Unlike a Security Council resolution, it does not have the binding force of international law behind it but it could nevertheless further contribute to the growing isolation of Russia on the world stage.

The draft resolution, sponsored by about 60 countries, calls for an end to hostilities and for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. It reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Kyiv was able to garner a broad show of support for the resolution among UN member nations, as it has done in the past year for several other resolutions denouncing the actions of Russia. However, Borrell was under no illusions about the chances that the latest UN rebuke to Moscow would bring about a speedy resolution to the conflict.

“Unhappily, I am afraid that the war will continue,” he said. “But I don’t know what’s going to happen or when.

“What I know (is that) every day (there) is an intensification of the Russian attacks, an intensification of the Russians massing troops. Before the invasion, they massed 150,000 soldiers; now they have 300,000 soldiers on the front line — so twice the number they had when they launched the invasion. They are bombing 50,000 shots every day.”

Amid the rising human cost of the war, some analysts have called on the EU to encourage the Ukrainians to strike a deal whereby they cede control of part of the occupied Donbas region to Russia in exchange for Moscow accepting the admittance of Ukraine to the EU, with all the security guarantees that would come with that. They argue that the Ukrainian people previously rose up and toppled two domestic dictators because they wanted to join the EU and that this remains their goal.

But Borrell said that given “the reality that we are facing,” it is imperative that military support for Ukraine continues, along with international sanctions on the Russian economy and efforts to “isolate Russia diplomatically — that’s what we are trying to do these days here (in New York.)”

He added: “On one hand, we have to support someone who’s being attacked. On the other hand, we have to keep open the possibility of ceasefire and negotiation.

“On which terms? We already have said: Respect (of) the territorial integrity of Ukraine; respect (of) the sovereignty of Ukraine; asking for accountability and war reparations.

“This is for us the framing (within) which any discussion have to take place. And when a window of opportunity comes to start discussing this, we will be the first to take (the) initiative.”

