Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion

The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the best 100 fashion labels in the Kingdom to present their work globally. (AN photos/Huda Bashatah)
The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the best 100 fashion labels in the Kingdom to present their work globally. (AN photos/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 18 sec ago
Hams Saleh
Nada Alturki

  • Regional influencers and style icons are setting trends with custom-made designs created specifically for the event
  • The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News
RIYADH: Regional fashion influencers and style icons are setting trends at the Saudi Cup this weekend with custom-made designs created specifically for the event.

One of the designers in the spotlight is Nour Al-Dhahri, who launched a Saudi luxury label under her own name in 2013 and is dressing Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi.

The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News.




(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

“We were inspired by the inscriptions they do — they have inscriptions on the walls and buildings, and this is what inspired us,” she said.

Al-Dhahri said that the region, located in the southwest of the country, was known for wheat and agriculture, so she and her team decided to add stem designs to the creation to reflect the history of the province.   

The gown, which took over two months to make, is made up of two pieces — a form-fitting plain dress and a cutout cape with a long train.

“When (Al-Rumaihi) walks, it will give a royal feel. It will look like a veil, but it is part of the dress,” Al-Dhahri said.




(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

The entrepreneur opted for shades of blue and white to give “a relaxation and warmth feel.”

Al-Dhahri also created a special headpiece, with the same colors as the ensemble, “that perfectly fits the horse-race vibes,” she said.

“Horse races are always accompanied by crazy and creative hats — a piece of art.”

After Al-Rumaihi wears the dress, which weighs around 14 kg, it will be put on display at the Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition at the event.




Nojoud Al-Rumaihi

“She (Al-Rumaihi) is the perfect person to represent us,” said Al-Dhahri. “We are proud that Nojoud is Saudi. She is an influencer who worked with international brands like Fendi, Gucci and Graff. She always gets special invites to Paris and Milan. So, we carefully chose the person to represent the dress.

“She is amazing and the outfits always look amazing on her,” the designer added. “She has Arabian features. We wanted someone calm, because, as I told you, the dress represents calmness and relaxation, and all these features are in Nojoud. So when she wears it, she will represent the dress from within.”

The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the best 100 fashion labels in the Kingdom to present their work globally.

Al-Dhahri said that she is “honored and proud to represent Saudi Arabia internationally.”




(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

The exhibition at the Saudi Cup marks her first participation with the Saudi 100 Brands.

“There is more to come,” she added.

Two friends, Carlotta, who is also representing Noura Al-Dhahri, and Elisabetta, wearing Saudi brand Heart and Spirit, traveled from Italy to attend the Saudi Cup.

While the Kingdom is not a country they would usually think of visiting, they feel proud to represent Saudi brands as part of the country’s development.

“I chose this design because of the beautiful cobalt blue. I love the embroidery, and it reminds me as well of both Italy and Saudi, and I think that’s a beautiful mix. It’s wonderful to support designers in Saudi, especially women. It feels like we’re in a time of great change,” Carlotta told Arab News.




(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

Elisabetta sported a modern white silhouette dress with gold accenting prints inspired by historical designs.

“It’s a great way to honor the Saudi Cup and this tradition. I’m really proud to be Italian, but at the same time, I’m honored to represent a Saudi brand here in its own country,” she said.

Fellow Saudi 100 Brands designer Noura Alghilaisy has taken a more sentimental approach to her designs for public speaker and journalist Abrar Bahabri. Her brand is a tribute to strong Saudi women, balancing modernity, femininity and tradition.

Alghilaisy grew up with equestrian patriotism in her blood, as her father, Said, is a stable master at Ennabi Stables.




Danya Bin Saedan in Ivory Fashion. (Supplied)

She admires the speed and strength of the horses, comparing both qualities to the swift developments of a changing nation and the many achievements in the fashion sector.

“I see that in my own brand. It gives that beautiful feminine look, accentuating the curves, but deep inside the women wearing it have so much strength,” she told Arab News.

For her featured Saudi Cup design, Alghilaisy has incorporated native embroidery and sharabat (tassels), local to the region, as well as a cape motif.

“The cape is an alternative to the abaya. It’s modest but edgy at the same time, which is similar to my brand,” she said.




(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

The ensemble’s magenta burgundy shade is a tribute to her father’s stables, whose name roughly translates to the same shade. Viva magenta is also the color of the year for 2023.

“I want women to progress from a local to an international market. And there was a big gap to bridge before the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture to highlight these efforts within the Kingdom,” Alghilaisy said.

“Fashion is a great way to represent our culture and our country, and it’s also an extremely important international platform.

“Being part of the Saudi Cup meant so much more to me when I saw the pride in my dad’s eyes being involved in this sector. Fashion has also been part of this sector, but no one has left their mark in this way.”




(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

Fashion designer Mashael Aldraei, founder of Saudi 100 Brands Ivory Fashion, took inspiration from Subalat Al-Mudi in Diriyah and the common theme of triangles within Saudi architecture.

She designed an exclusive dress for influencer and self-care advocate Zainab Al-Khalifah, founder of Zoz Lash Salon.

Each of Aldraei’s designs incorporates a modern take on King Abdulaziz’s agal, including the outfit she is representing at the Saudi Cup, highlighting the heritage of the Kingdom with natural tones found within the environment.

She also dressed businesswoman and influencer Danya bin Saedan.

“I used the soft pink tones for Zainab because she stands for the very essence of femininity, and I used the burgundy tone with Danya because it represents luxury,” Aldraei told Arab News.

 

Topics: 2023 Saudi Cup

KSrelief signs 2 agreements to boost medical services to Syrians

KSrelief signs 2 agreements to boost medical services to Syrians
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

KSrelief signs 2 agreements to boost medical services to Syrians

KSrelief signs 2 agreements to boost medical services to Syrians
  • Mobile clinic system will provide aid to those affected by earthquake
  • Healthcare support to be given to refugees in Lebanon
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed two agreements on Thursday with the International Society for the Care of Victims of Wars and Disasters, on the sidelines of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.
The first agreement initiated the launch of a mobile clinic system for those affected by the Syrian earthquake. Some 20 clinics will be stocked with medical and surgical supplies, as well as infant formula. The plan is expected to help more than 200,000 people.
The second deal calls for KSrelief and the Syrian refugee charity to provide health care as well as psychological, social, and nutritional support to 100,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The aid aims to support existing national tuberculosis and infectious disease programs, raise nutrition and hygiene awareness, help routine vaccination campaigns, and provide free medicines.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Artists draw on their past as Kingdom celebrates

Artists draw on their past as Kingdom celebrates
Updated 24 February 2023
Nada Alturki

Artists draw on their past as Kingdom celebrates

Artists draw on their past as Kingdom celebrates
  • Saudi Arabia’s potential has only recently been shown to the world, as the country positions itself as a leading entity globally in various sectors one of them is art
Updated 24 February 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: While Saudi Arabia marks its beginnings as a nation 300 years ago through Founding Day celebrations, artists in the Kingdom are looking back on their own history through an exhibition aptly titled “The Beginning.”

The exhibition, the creative hub Burble’s second original event, was launched on Feb.19 with a diverse lineup of artists chosen by arts and events curator Dana Qabbani.

Eight artworks on display until Feb. 24 offer a retrospective experience of each artist.

“We wanted to take the exact moment where each individual realized they wanted to be an artist and felt like they wanted to do this, displayed literally on paper in front of you,” Qabbani told Arab News.

Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said: “For everything, there is a beginning, including the Kingdom. The idea was to showcase the beginnings of each artist. ‘Vol. 2’ was our opening art exhibition in January, and people would ask me: ‘When was Vol. 1?’ It was 100 years ago, I would say.

“Saudi Arabia has gone through two social events that changed the fabric of this country completely in the past 100 years. The first was King Abdulaziz’s unification of the Kingdom. Almost 100 years after that came Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision,” he said.

Like Vision 2030, the exhibition targets a wide range of social and community concerns, addressing the nuances of a changing region through digital art, pencil drawing, photography and acrylic paintings.

Artists Awatef Al-Safwan, Taghreed Baghsi, Noor Hisham Alsaif, Fatimah Al-Hakami, Faisal Bin Zarah, Ahmed Bawazeer, Eman Ghuffah and Eligatou take the audience on a nostalgic journey from the time their first pencil brush transformed a blank page, for example, to their most notable works today.

Al-Safwan’s “Our Sand Our Heritage” explores the depths of Saudi culture, with sections painted using sand from her hometown, Tarot Island. The artwork was created using the Indonesian batik technique and is showcased alongside her first experiments with the method in 1992.

Scriptwriter and artist Alsaif captures the simplicity of everyday moments in movie-like scenes. Her first drawing is recreated in impressionist style: In her grandfather’s house, she draws guests who are arriving and leaving.

Qabbani also wanted to pay tribute to the work of Ghuffah, an artist who died at the age of 15, only months before the exhibition.

Ghuffah’s early sketches, drawn when she was 8, were of the cartoon characters Power Puff Girls, but her growing skill is evident in a mature depiction of King Abdulaziz sitting in distinction against a golden backdrop.

“I see how great she was as an artist, and I hope it touches someone,” Qabbani said.

The exhibition also creates space for non-Saudis who call the country home. Multidisciplinary artist Bawazeer’s work takes art from the street to a gallery. Inspired by Riyadh, where he was born and raised, it sets out to humanize the city by depicting it through the faces of passers-by seen during his time painting murals around the capital.

“You can’t deny that they are here. There are people living here that would die for this country, not just love it. So I felt that we had to push to have at least one artist (included in the exhibition),” Qabbani said.

Saudi Arabia’s potential has only recently been shown to the world, as the country positions itself as a leading entity globally in various sectors. However, not long ago, its presence in the world was a shadow to other nations.

In parallel, Qabbani’s curatorial venture does more than shed light on history. Rather, it salutes the unsung art heroes whose potential was never fully displayed to the world.

“In Saudi, specifically in contemporary art, there’s no middle ground. We’re either with the immensely popular artists or support really young and emerging artists.

“For the artists in this art space today, the selection process consisted of asking, ‘who is authentic, original, and has worked hard as an artist, but never got their chance or recognition that they deserve?’” Qabbani said.

She hopes the gallery will inspire emerging and young artists, and that seeing the evolution of each exhibitor’s work, they, too, will scale new heights with their own practice.

Topics: Saudi Arabia art Founding Day 2023

Saudi Center for ‎Government Communication launches initiative to stimulate digital content

Saudi Center for ‎Government Communication launches initiative to stimulate digital content
Updated 24 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Center for ‎Government Communication launches initiative to stimulate digital content

Saudi Center for ‎Government Communication launches initiative to stimulate digital content
Updated 24 February 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh: The Saudi Center for ‎Government Communication at the Ministry of Media recently announced the start of the Vocational Training Initiative, one of the initiatives of the ‎Ignite‎ digital content program, in the second half of 2023, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Maghlouth, undersecretary of the Ministry of Media for Communication,‎ told ‎Arab News‎ that ‎‎the initiative aims to propel the Kingdom to global leadership in the digital content sector by 2030.

It aims to create more partnerships with the public and private sectors to develop digital content in several tracks, most importantly digital video, audio, games and advertisements.

“The Vocational Training Initiative is one of the initiatives of the digital content program Ignite, which aims to provide on-the-job training opportunities and develop professional skills in the digital content sector and its platforms,‎” Al-Maghlouth said. ‏

‎”‎The initiative seeks to provide training opportunities for up to 120 talented fresh graduates, in cooperation with 30 private sector companies. The said training will run for six months. ‎In addition to vocational training, the initiative provides training courses that enhance knowledge in the digital content sector for male and female talents‎,” he added.

Candidates will have to pass through three stages of nomination determined by specialists in the field, as well as partner companies in the initiative. ‏

The ‎Ignite‎ program was launched to produce digital content, attract new investments and support the next generation of communications infrastructure. The program is a part of the Kingdom’s plan to boost its digital content and become a leading digital media and audio and visual content production hub.

The CGC’s primary mission is to enhance government communications tools and achieve integration between them within the Ministry of Media’s strategy to improve the capabilities of those working in media.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Nights wraps up, hosts thousands of visitors

Diriyah Nights wraps up, hosts thousands of visitors
Updated 24 February 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Diriyah Nights wraps up, hosts thousands of visitors

Diriyah Nights wraps up, hosts thousands of visitors
  • In January, the first session saw performances from singers Nabil Shuail, Aseel Abu Bakr and Fouad Abdel Wahed
Updated 24 February 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

RIYADH: Riyadh's Diriyah Nights concluded on Wednesday having attracted thousands over its two-month-long run

The two-month event featured a plethora of activities, including dazzling live performances, a great gastronomy scene, high-end shops and art. 

“Diriyah Nights Sessions,” performances from world-renowned Arab music stars, hosted by Rotana Audio Co., consisted of three musical sessions over the duration of the event. 

In January, the first session saw performances from singers Nabil Shuail, Aseel Abu Bakr and Fouad Abdel Wahed. 

In Feburary, singers Abadi Al-Johar, Rashid Al-Faris and Rami Abdullah performed for the second session. 

Iconic Saudi singer Mohammed Abdo concluded the final session on Feb. 20 with a resounding live performance that attracted hundreds of music lovers. 

Visitors were spoiled for choice with restaurants at Diriyah Nights with the likes of Okto, Tawlat Fayza, Pizzeria Dei Monti, and Lebanese restaurant Shababik, where Saudi Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr, had dinner.

With a reservation at any restaurant in Diriyah Nights, attendees received general access to the event. 

Electric car racing lovers had the chance to enjoy the ninth season of the Diriyah Formula E World Championship, which took place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site from Jan. 27-28.

Diriyah Season 2022 hosted the Spanish Super Cup from Jan. 11 to 15 and the EA Sports Supercup on Jan. 18, which received distinguished global attention and attendance. 

The Spanish Super Cup brought four legendary soccer teams — Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia and Real Betis — to play.

The EA Sports Supercup was a one-day match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. 

Diriyah Nights may have come to an end, but Diriyah Season still continues to host a variety of events for all ages.

Topics: Diriyah Diriyah Nights Sessions Riyadh

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts
Updated 23 February 2023
Nada Alturki

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia's sustainability efforts

Luxury designer-turned activist applauds Saudi Arabia’s sustainability efforts
  • Follow the Kingdom’s example to help save us, says Satish Sikha
  • Raises funds for children and needy people in India and elsewhere
Updated 23 February 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Satish Sikha went from being a luxury haute couture fashion designer to adopting a nomadic lifestyle, traveling across the globe for over 16 years and collecting celebrity statements on the current state of the environment. Saudi Arabia, he says, is truly an inspirational model for sustainable ventures internationally.

Sikha’s mission in life is to spread awareness around sustainability and green living in order to maintain a livable environment for all. He travels with only a suitcase and a precious 1-kilometer-long piece of fabric banner that carries his message.

Sikha told Arab News in an exclusive interview: “Saudi Arabia is doing wonderful (projects) like The Line and NEOM, where there’s no traffic, and that’s a fantastic thing. It’s not only appreciation, we should follow it. Only a big sudden change in our lifestyle can save us.

“With this project, I’m educating, creating awareness for children, parents, and teachers on the important steps to take care of our planet within our lifestyle so that our children can live a healthy life, just like our great grandparents.”

In 2007, the Indian-Canadian fashion designer had just opened up another bridal gown and evening wear boutique. His handmade designs would cascade in precious stones such as diamonds, emeralds and rubies, and would sell for a hefty price.

Through his philanthropic work with the Sick Kids Foundation, he became particularly fond of a patient named Allison. She opened his new establishment, a moment her mother said was the happiest of her life. When she passed away from a rare disease shortly afterward, Sikha was grief-stricken.

He gave up the lavish lifestyle to investigate the state of humanity and why diseases are so common now. He maintains that our overall health is deteriorating much quicker compared to our ancestors’, largely due to climate change and the failing state of the planet.

“I realized, what am I going to do with all this? With money we can buy anything that we can touch, so I contacted my lawyers to sign and donate everything to the Sick Kids Foundation and I left the country with the clothes (I had) on,” he said.

He auctioned off his last gown for $184,000.

True to his nature as a designer, his new initiative was also laid out on fabric. “I started traveling the world, and visited 72 countries meeting prime ministers, presidents, NASA scientists, foresters, film stars. Each person would write one message on one yard of green eco silk fabric. I provided the fabric and nontoxic markers,” he explained.

The campaign, “Luxury for Soul,” is dedicated to helping others. He also started the 90MillionSmiles Foundation to support underprivileged children in India.

His first showcase was across the Arctic Ocean at the North Pole, the first and only event of its kind to take place in that location. He wanted to make a statement on the climate crisis at a place known for its endless landscapes of ice, now slowly melting away, unseen.

He said: “I’ve seen what’s happening in the Arctic, I’ve been there, I stayed there, I experienced it. Overnight, over 200 miles of glaciers vanished, so I presented the longest fabric on top of the ocean.”

“There are one thousand people and only one tree. Can we live?” one message reads.

He has gathered messages from prominent figures across the world, including the late NASA scientist Hermann Engelhardt, whose designs helped send rockets to Mars, and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. While creating exposure through figures with a prominent following is key for the philanthropist, he also welcomes contributions from the public, as it is a project by the people, for the people.

“Maybe those hits you were getting were only the pressure you needed to shape the diamond you were meant to be,” wrote Saudi Saad Mohammed on a piece of fabric, an excerpt from his upcoming book.

Mohammed had met Sikha almost a decade ago through a mutual charity contact, and had kept in touch virtually since then. He had been following the artists’ work through social media and is a huge admirer of his initiative as an advocate for environmental causes himself.

They met for the first time in Riyadh and Mohammed was honored to take part in the project.

Mohammed told Arab News: “Having so much awareness these days about sustainability, and air and environmental pollution made me realize how lucky we are, and how we can work for such a cause and make it even slightly better. The more you spread awareness, the more people can take care of themselves and the environment around them.”

“Saudis need to be a part of this, because this piece is going to roam around the world and everyone is a citizen of the world,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sustainability Satish Sikha

