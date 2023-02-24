Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jouf festival supports young entrepreneurs

DUMMAT AL-JUNDAL: Food truck owners have been given the chance to take part in the Al-Jouf Dates Festival, held in the Exhibition City of the Dummat Al-Jandal governorate, as part of efforts to support young entrepreneurs in the region.
Smihan bin Mohammed Al-Shammari, mayor of Dummat Al-Jandal municipality and CEO of the festival, said that 37 food truck entrepreneurs are participating in festival events.
Special areas for food trucks have been allocated as part of the municipality’s efforts to encourage small businesses and achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Al-Jouf region municipality has launched incubators to support the projects of young entrepreneurs in the region and its governorates, and has also worked on facilitating licenses and procedures.
Saudi Arabia is focusing on boosting date production throughout the Kingdom.
In late January, Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai visited the Al-Ahsa date festival, which was organized by the Al-Ahsa municipality at Al-Ahsa Heritage Castle in Al-Hofuf.
The envoy expressed his happiness with the activities and programs he witnessed at the festival, pointing to his previous visits to a number of date festivals around the Kingdom.
Al-Ahsa is the largest date palm oasis in the world, with about 3 million trees spread across 30,000 acres.
Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion
Regional influencers and style icons are setting trends with custom-made designs created specifically for the event
Updated 24 February 2023
Hams Saleh Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Regional fashion influencers and style icons are setting trends at the Saudi Cup this weekend with custom-made designs created specifically for the event.
One of the designers in the spotlight is Nour Al-Dhahri, who launched a Saudi luxury label under her own name in 2013 and is dressing Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi.
The hand-made designer ensemble for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads and was inspired by the culture of the Kingdom’s Asir region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News.
“We were inspired by the inscriptions they do — they have inscriptions on the walls and buildings, and this is what inspired us,” she said.
Al-Dhahri said that the region, located in the southwest of the country, was known for wheat and agriculture, so she and her team decided to add stem designs to the creation to reflect the history of the province.
The gown, which took over two months to make, is made up of two pieces — a form-fitting plain dress and a cutout cape with a long train.
“When (Al-Rumaihi) walks, it will give a royal feel. It will look like a veil, but it is part of the dress,” Al-Dhahri said.
The entrepreneur opted for shades of blue and white to give “a relaxation and warmth feel.”
Al-Dhahri also created a special headpiece, with the same colors as the ensemble, “that perfectly fits the horse-race vibes,” she said.
“Horse races are always accompanied by crazy and creative hats — a piece of art.”
After Al-Rumaihi wears the dress, which weighs around 14 kg, it will be put on display at the Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition at the event.
“She (Al-Rumaihi) is the perfect person to represent us,” said Al-Dhahri. “We are proud that Nojoud is Saudi. She is an influencer who worked with international brands like Fendi, Gucci and Graff. She always gets special invites to Paris and Milan. So, we carefully chose the person to represent the dress.
“She is amazing and the outfits always look amazing on her,” the designer added. “She has Arabian features. We wanted someone calm, because, as I told you, the dress represents calmness and relaxation, and all these features are in Nojoud. So when she wears it, she will represent the dress from within.”
The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the best 100 fashion labels in the Kingdom to present their work globally.
Al-Dhahri said that she is “honored and proud to represent Saudi Arabia internationally.”
The exhibition at the Saudi Cup marks her first participation with the Saudi 100 Brands.
“There is more to come,” she added.
Two friends, Carlotta, who is also representing Noura Al-Dhahri, and Elisabetta, wearing Saudi brand Heart and Spirit, traveled from Italy to attend the Saudi Cup.
While the Kingdom is not a country they would usually think of visiting, they feel proud to represent Saudi brands as part of the country’s development.
“I chose this design because of the beautiful cobalt blue. I love the embroidery, and it reminds me as well of both Italy and Saudi, and I think that’s a beautiful mix. It’s wonderful to support designers in Saudi, especially women. It feels like we’re in a time of great change,” Carlotta told Arab News.
Elisabetta sported a modern white silhouette dress with gold accenting prints inspired by historical designs.
“It’s a great way to honor the Saudi Cup and this tradition. I’m really proud to be Italian, but at the same time, I’m honored to represent a Saudi brand here in its own country,” she said.
Fellow Saudi 100 Brands designer Noura Alghilaisy has taken a more sentimental approach to her designs for public speaker and journalist Abrar Bahabri. Her brand is a tribute to strong Saudi women, balancing modernity, femininity and tradition.
Alghilaisy grew up with equestrian patriotism in her blood, as her father, Said, is a stable master at Ennabi Stables.
She admires the speed and strength of the horses, comparing both qualities to the swift developments of a changing nation and the many achievements in the fashion sector.
“I see that in my own brand. It gives that beautiful feminine look, accentuating the curves, but deep inside the women wearing it have so much strength,” she told Arab News.
For her featured Saudi Cup design, Alghilaisy has incorporated native embroidery and sharabat (tassels), local to the region, as well as a cape motif.
“The cape is an alternative to the abaya. It’s modest but edgy at the same time, which is similar to my brand,” she said.
The ensemble’s magenta burgundy shade is a tribute to her father’s stables, whose name roughly translates to the same shade. Viva magenta is also the color of the year for 2023.
“I want women to progress from a local to an international market. And there was a big gap to bridge before the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture to highlight these efforts within the Kingdom,” Alghilaisy said.
“Fashion is a great way to represent our culture and our country, and it’s also an extremely important international platform.
“Being part of the Saudi Cup meant so much more to me when I saw the pride in my dad’s eyes being involved in this sector. Fashion has also been part of this sector, but no one has left their mark in this way.”
Fashion designer Mashael Aldraei, founder of Saudi 100 Brands Ivory Fashion, took inspiration from Subalat Al-Mudi in Diriyah and the common theme of triangles within Saudi architecture.
She designed an exclusive dress for influencer and self-care advocate Zainab Al-Khalifah, founder of Zoz Lash Salon.
Each of Aldraei’s designs incorporates a modern take on King Abdulaziz’s agal, including the outfit she is representing at the Saudi Cup, highlighting the heritage of the Kingdom with natural tones found within the environment.
She also dressed businesswoman and influencer Danya bin Saedan.
“I used the soft pink tones for Zainab because she stands for the very essence of femininity, and I used the burgundy tone with Danya because it represents luxury,” Aldraei told Arab News.
RIYADH: More than 4,200 Saudi medics have volunteered to help quake survivors in Turkey and Syria, the chief of Saudi aid told Arab News, as relief efforts continue in the most affected areas.
Around 50,000 people are known to have died in the Feb. 6 earthquake, which reduced dozens of towns to rubble. Hundreds of thousands more people are left with nothing and many are sleeping in tents or in the open in winter conditions.
Saudi teams were among the first foreign responders to reach the affected area hours after the tremor struck. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center quickly established an air bridge to send plane-loads of aid to both countries.
The quake and the response dominated this week’s Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, which was hosted by KSrelief and the UN.
KSrelief Supervisor-General Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeah announced $49 million of aid to help house survivors and provide health care.
With respect to Saudi response to both Syria and Turkiye, I’m proud of it.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief supervisor-general
The Saudi teams deployed to 20 regions in Syria and Turkey are “internationally certified responders,” Al-Rabeeah said in an interview during the Riyadh forum.
They are joined by the more than 4,200 Saudi medical professionals who have volunteered, he said.
“We thank and respect those who have offered and registered their names. We would love to use them all,” he told Arab News. He added that the number of those who would be immediately sent to the field would depend on what kind of assistance was most urgent.
Six Saudi medical convoys are also being sent.
“I would expect myself that on the medical side, especially emergency medical responders, trauma doctors, orthopaedists, or bone doctors, neurosurgeons and also servers related to children will be one of the top priorities,” Al-Rabeeah said.
“At the later stage, mental health and mental counseling will be important because of the magnitude of trauma that has happened.”
The public has also been generous in response to the disaster. In addition to official aid, an online campaign for quake victims run by KSrelief has as of Friday collected over $120 million in private donations.
“I thank the government and also the private donors for their generous donations, and also thank the teams from KSrelief, Saudi Red Crescent and Saudi Civil Defense. All of these experts have been one of the first people to be helping on the ground,” Al-Rabeeah said.
KSrelief signs 2 agreements to boost medical services to Syrians
Mobile clinic system will provide aid to those affected by earthquake
Healthcare support to be given to refugees in Lebanon
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed two agreements on Thursday with the International Society for the Care of Victims of Wars and Disasters, on the sidelines of the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.
The first agreement initiated the launch of a mobile clinic system for those affected by the Syrian earthquake. Some 20 clinics will be stocked with medical and surgical supplies, as well as infant formula. The plan is expected to help more than 200,000 people.
The second deal calls for KSrelief and the Syrian refugee charity to provide health care as well as psychological, social, and nutritional support to 100,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The aid aims to support existing national tuberculosis and infectious disease programs, raise nutrition and hygiene awareness, help routine vaccination campaigns, and provide free medicines.
Saudi Shoura Council speaker leads team at Iraq talks
Al-Asheikh said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom is keen to promote joint-Arab action to boost stability, and support all aspects of parliamentary work
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, is leading the Saudi delegation at the 34th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Baghdad.
Heads of councils and presidents of parliaments of member states will participate with organizations and regional and international institutions in the conference, which aims to support Iraq’s stability and sovereignty.
Al-Asheikh said that under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom is keen to promote joint-Arab action to boost stability, and support all aspects of parliamentary work.
He commended the special relationship between the Kingdom and Iraq. He said that Saudi Arabia aimed to maintain Iraq’s security and stability and promote the prosperity of its people. He added that a secure and stable Iraq aided the country’s prosperity and that of the wider region.
Saudi Arabia’s potential has only recently been shown to the world, as the country positions itself as a leading entity globally in various sectors one of them is art
Updated 24 February 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: While Saudi Arabia marks its beginnings as a nation 300 years ago through Founding Day celebrations, artists in the Kingdom are looking back on their own history through an exhibition aptly titled “The Beginning.”
The exhibition, the creative hub Burble’s second original event, was launched on Feb.19 with a diverse lineup of artists chosen by arts and events curator Dana Qabbani.
Eight artworks on display until Feb. 24 offer a retrospective experience of each artist.
“We wanted to take the exact moment where each individual realized they wanted to be an artist and felt like they wanted to do this, displayed literally on paper in front of you,” Qabbani told Arab News.
Prince Mohammed bin Bandar, founder of Burble, said: “For everything, there is a beginning, including the Kingdom. The idea was to showcase the beginnings of each artist. ‘Vol. 2’ was our opening art exhibition in January, and people would ask me: ‘When was Vol. 1?’ It was 100 years ago, I would say.
“Saudi Arabia has gone through two social events that changed the fabric of this country completely in the past 100 years. The first was King Abdulaziz’s unification of the Kingdom. Almost 100 years after that came Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision,” he said.
Like Vision 2030, the exhibition targets a wide range of social and community concerns, addressing the nuances of a changing region through digital art, pencil drawing, photography and acrylic paintings.
Artists Awatef Al-Safwan, Taghreed Baghsi, Noor Hisham Alsaif, Fatimah Al-Hakami, Faisal Bin Zarah, Ahmed Bawazeer, Eman Ghuffah and Eligatou take the audience on a nostalgic journey from the time their first pencil brush transformed a blank page, for example, to their most notable works today.
Al-Safwan’s “Our Sand Our Heritage” explores the depths of Saudi culture, with sections painted using sand from her hometown, Tarot Island. The artwork was created using the Indonesian batik technique and is showcased alongside her first experiments with the method in 1992.
Scriptwriter and artist Alsaif captures the simplicity of everyday moments in movie-like scenes. Her first drawing is recreated in impressionist style: In her grandfather’s house, she draws guests who are arriving and leaving.
Qabbani also wanted to pay tribute to the work of Ghuffah, an artist who died at the age of 15, only months before the exhibition.
Ghuffah’s early sketches, drawn when she was 8, were of the cartoon characters Power Puff Girls, but her growing skill is evident in a mature depiction of King Abdulaziz sitting in distinction against a golden backdrop.
“I see how great she was as an artist, and I hope it touches someone,” Qabbani said.
The exhibition also creates space for non-Saudis who call the country home. Multidisciplinary artist Bawazeer’s work takes art from the street to a gallery. Inspired by Riyadh, where he was born and raised, it sets out to humanize the city by depicting it through the faces of passers-by seen during his time painting murals around the capital.
“You can’t deny that they are here. There are people living here that would die for this country, not just love it. So I felt that we had to push to have at least one artist (included in the exhibition),” Qabbani said.
Saudi Arabia’s potential has only recently been shown to the world, as the country positions itself as a leading entity globally in various sectors. However, not long ago, its presence in the world was a shadow to other nations.
In parallel, Qabbani’s curatorial venture does more than shed light on history. Rather, it salutes the unsung art heroes whose potential was never fully displayed to the world.
“In Saudi, specifically in contemporary art, there’s no middle ground. We’re either with the immensely popular artists or support really young and emerging artists.
“For the artists in this art space today, the selection process consisted of asking, ‘who is authentic, original, and has worked hard as an artist, but never got their chance or recognition that they deserve?’” Qabbani said.
She hopes the gallery will inspire emerging and young artists, and that seeing the evolution of each exhibitor’s work, they, too, will scale new heights with their own practice.