Jordan, US trade balance records $881m surplus in 2022   

RIYADH: The trade balance between Jordan and the US has recorded a surplus of about 625 million Jordanian dinars ($881 million) in 2022, according to a statement.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries last year amounted to about 2.75 billion dinars, according to foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics in Jordan. Moreover, the value of exports from Jordan to the US has surged over the past year, to about 1.685 billion dinars.

This figure reflects a 6.2 percent increase when compared to about 1.586 billion dinars back in 2021.

Similarly, the value of Jordan's imports from the US also increased in 2022 by 7.3 percent, to about 1.060 billion dinars, compared to 988 million dinars in 2021.

The free trade agreement between Jordan and the US entered into full force in January 2010, and provides for exemption from customs duties for Jordanian exports in an attempt to raise trade exchange between the two countries.

Last month, King Abdullah of Jordan and the country’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi greeted a delegation from Business Executives for National Security, the Jordan News Agency reported.

BENS is an American nonprofit, nonpartisan network of business and industry executives that was founded in 1982, to help address security challenges in the US through business practices.

During the meeting at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman, King Abdullah praised the strong, strategic relationship between Jordan and the US, expressing his desire to further strengthen it in all sectors.

He highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation to address global challenges, particularly those related to food security, energy, and climate change. The participants also discussed recent regional and international developments.

The BENS delegation also met Yousef Huneiti, chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, with whom they discussed opportunities for cooperation.