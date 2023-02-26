Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Sunday lost 101.52 points — or 1 percent — to close at 10,051.78, extending last week’s 3.8 percent fall.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 12.43 points to 1,371.41, the parallel market Nomu dropped 0.79 percent to 18,967.99.

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR2.77 billion ($740 million) as 37 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 179 receded.

Among sectoral indices, 18 of the 21 listed on the stock exchange declined, while three gained.

The Diversified Financials Index witnessed heavy selling as the sector shed 204.07 points to 4,057.15.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. took the worst hit as its share price plunged 6.81 percent to SR61.60.

Other prominent losers were Thob Al Aseel Co., Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., Arabian Cement Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. reported a 28 percent decline in net profit after zakat and tax to SR424.6 million in 2022 from SR587.7 million in 2021.

In a statement to the stock exchange, the group said that its operating expenses increased 16.6 percent to SR644.3 million in 2022 due to a rise in salaries and related benefits.

Operating revenue declined 8.1 percent to SR1.07 billion in 2022 from SR1.16 billion in 2021.

Earnings per share reduced to SR3.54 in 2022 from SR4.9 in the year-ago period.

Tadawul Group’s board of directors recommended a 23.1 percent cash dividend, or SR2.31 per share, for 2022, totaling SR277.13 million. Its share price fell 4.7 percent to SR150.20.

Middle East Healthcare Co., also known as Saudi German Health, on the other hand, was the topmost gainer as its share price shot up 9.96 percent to SR29.80 after its outstanding financial results.

The company reported a 337 percent surge in 2022 net profit after zakat and tax of SR75.2 million from SR17.2 million in 2021.

The profit spike was spurred by an increase in the number of patients in outpatient and inpatient clinics, higher revenue due to the revised prices with major customers, accreditation and case mix, and better efficiency due to the ramp-up of new facilities.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the healthcare services provider achieved a net profit of SR33.2 million against a net loss of SR18.39 million in the year-ago period.

Astra Industrial Group’s share prices also jumped 7.68 percent to SR60.30, its highest level since May 2014

On the announcements front, Saudi Ceramic Co. also reported a decline of 26 percent in net profit to SR173.9 million in 2022 from SR233.8 billion a year earlier.

The profit decline is attributed to a slight decrease in sales and an increase in the cost of production inputs, affecting profit margins.

The company reported an 11 percent decline in net profit to SR41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from SR47.1 million in the year-ago period. Its share price fell 2 percent to SR29.35.

On Sunday, the board of National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, recommended on Feb. 23 a stock split from SR10 to SR1, with no change in the company’s capital. Accordingly, the total shares will increase to 58.08 million from 5.81 million. Its share price slumped 9.08 percent to SR69.10.

Meanwhile, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. expects to list its international development subsidiary, Dar Global, and begin trading its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Feb. 28.

In a statement on Tadawul, the company said that Dar Global issued its prospectus, approved by the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority, regarding its listing. Dar Al Arkan’s share price rose 1.93 percent to SR13.72.