Review: Lost World - family entertainment at Boulevard World Riyadh

Lost World is a recent addition and a standout experience at Boulevard World, which is full of family entertainment options created for the Riyadh Calendar.
Activities at Boulevard World include amusements, cafes, restaurants, artistic and cultural events, theatrical performances, and concerts.
Lost World allows visitors to move from the surface of a lake to its depths in a bid to explore marine life at one of the largest entertainment attractions in the Kingdom.
It features an underwater journey that tours famous landmarks amid coral reefs.
After boarding a submarine that can fit a large family or group, visitors embark on a tour that reveals stunning views through windows that look out into the deep blue waters, in an attraction that is the first of its kind in the region.
Boulevard World is one of the prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom. It brings together the cultures of 10 countries, international rides and attractions, as well as various events, shows, and amusements.
The Riyadh Calendar, which was launched by the General Entertainment Authority, continues until the middle of March. The Groves, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, and other zones feature a variety of activities and attractions for all the family, with different opening times.
Entry tickets can be booked on the enjoy.sa website.
Alicia Keys takes AlUla by storm with empowering panel talk and concert
Updated 26 February 2023
Lama Alhamawi
ALULA: US superstar Alicia Keys took over Saudi Arabia’s AlUla this weekend with a concert on Friday evening, before she hosted a private Women to Women discussion on Saturday during which industry leaders came together to share their experiences against the serene backdrop of the historical site.
Fans were treated to an evening of Keys’ greatest hits at the mirrored Maraya concert hall on Friday, where the 15 Grammy-winning singer performed “If I Aint Got You,” “Girl on Fire,” “New Day,” and much more.
The Dar AlUla traditional band opened up the show in a performance highlighting Saudi musical culture and then returned to the stage for a surprise rendition of Keys’ “Girl on Fire.”
“Tonight is all about feeling free, tonight is all about feeling good, tonight is all about letting anything that’s on your shoulders go, so if you are ready to have fun with me I want you to let it all go. I want you to feel good with me tonight, I want you to stand up and have fun,” Keys told the audience.
The artist kicked off her show by playing piano and performing, “You Don’t Know My Name,” Keys then sang “City of Gods” and then transitioned into “Empire State of Mind.”
“I just want you to know that you are not glued to those chairs, you may come off of the chairs, and you may even come down the stairs when you’re ready I don’t want to rush you when you feel it vibe with me like this,” she said, prompting a rush of fans who gathered in front of the stage.
On Saturday afternoon, the second edition of the Women to Women panel series kicked off in AlUla.
The talk was moderated by Hala Al-Hedaithy, a lawyer and performance poet.
Accompanying Keys on the panel were Rasha Alkhamis, Saudi Arabia’s first female boxer; Mashael Alobeidan, a professional rally driver and Hafsa Alkhudairi, a writer and arts and culture initiatives lead at the Royal Commission for AlUla.
In an intimate gathering hosted in Wadi Ashar, the panel highlighted the challenges women often face and shared their experiences of strength, determination, and the pressure of success in their sectors.
The Women to Women discussion aimed to encourage women to celebrate the legacies they have been handed from previous generations and explore the many ways they can contribute to the collective wellbeing of women internationally.
This year’s discussion focused on embracing a future-forward mindset, posing the questions: “How can women become each other’s resource and continue their long-standing heritage of legacy-making?” and “how can women benefit from each other’s wisdom to nurture the collective?”
This marks the second edition of Women to Women hosted by the award-winning performer. The session was off the record to encourage participants to speak freely and share their stories.
US comedian Kevin Hart exhilarated after MidEast portion of world tour
Updated 26 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has taken to Instagram to celebrate the completion of the Middle Eastern portion of his “Reality Check” world tour, calling it “unbelievable.”
“You guys welcomed me with open arms… I saw and felt so much love from all of you!!!!! I have developed amazing relationships over here and I couldn’t be happier….Major thank you to all of my friends & partners for helping me achieve the goal at hand….it’s to simply bring us all closer together by making the (world) laugh. Laughter can and will bring us all together," he posted on Instagram.
Canadian actor Hayden Christensen to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 25 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: “Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen is set to join the stellar lineup of stars at the upcoming Middle East Film and Comic Con, taking place in Abu Dhabi from March 3-5.
The Canadian actor will have a meet and greet session to take pictures with his fans in the Middle East.
Christensen made his acting debut when he was 12, when he appeared in supporting roles on television series such as “Family Passions,” “Harrison Bergeron,” “In The Mouth Of Madness,” “Goosebumps,” “Forever Knight,” “Are You Afraid Of The Dark,” “The Virgin Suicides” and “Higher Ground,” which received critical acclaim and garnered the young actor praise for his skills.
Christensen skyrocketed to fame when he was cast as Anakin Skywalker in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy from 2002 to 2005. The character would later become the franchise’s big bad Darth Vader.
Other celebrities attending MEFCC include “Stranger Things” cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, “Moon Knight” actress May Calamawy, Hollywood star Andy Serkis, “House of the Dragon” and “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith, “Star Wars” veteran Anthony Daniels and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour.
Berlinale’s first Yemeni film lays country’s struggles bare
Updated 25 February 2023
AFP
BERLIN: Director Amr Gamal said this week he wanted to “open a window” to Yemen with “The Burdened,” the first film from the country ever to show at the Berlinale festival.
Shot in Gamal’s home city of Aden, the film follows the struggle of married couple Isra’a and Ahmed as they try to make the best of life in the poverty-stricken country.
Isra’a is pregnant. They already have three children and with school fees due, they know they can't afford a fourth. The couple decide on an abortion – an extremely difficult process in the deeply conservative country.
Their quest also takes place against a backdrop of constant obstacles such as military checks in the streets, power cuts and having to haul water from the street to the kitchen.
“Everybody needs something to push them to wake up every morning. And my motive was always Aden,” Gamal, 39, told AFP.
“I love my city very much and I feel it needs to be documented and shown to the world – the heritage, the buildings, the streets, the culture,” he said.
The film offers generous footage of Aden’s cityscape against the backdrop of the mountains and ocean, as well as street scenes shot with residents as extras.
Gamal said the storyline was inspired by the real-life struggle of a couple he knew.
“I was close to my friend and his wife. Seeing them going through all this, the idea started to grow in me,” he said.
In the film, picked for the festival’s Panorama sidebar section, the couple both want the abortion – but Isra’a has more doubts than her husband.
“Maybe if it wasn’t for the war, if it wasn’t for the economic collapse and they didn’t lose their jobs, maybe the fourth child would now be playing with his siblings,” Gamal said.
“The Burdened” is Gamal’s second feature film, after “Ten Days Before The Wedding” in 2018.
Critics at the Berlinale have praised its true-to-life feel and sparse storytelling.
Reaching a wide audience at the Berlinale, which runs until Sunday, “feels great,” Gamal said. “It’s a rare opportunity to make people see something from Yemen.”
THE ROUNDUP – 4 pop-culture highlights from across the region
From music videos to artworks, here are four pop-culture highlights from across the region
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News
Rasha Nahas
‘Habbetek’
The Berlin-based Palestinian artist released the video for this track to coincide with the launch of her album “Amrat,” in late January. The sparse track is, according to a press release, “an urban love story — a situation of confrontation, of relationships existing between airplanes, cities, attachments and disappointments. In a very minimal yet precise arrangement, sentimental echoing synths accompany laid back vocals and fuzzy bass lines.”
Sandmoon
‘Spirals in My Head’
“Lockdowns, economic meltdowns, explosions … with this kind of subject matter, one would expect heavy guitars and angry vocals,” the Lebanese band’s vocalist, Sandra Arslanian tells Arab News. Instead, she says, she went another way. “As if drained and lobotomized by what’s happening, the song explores these themes with delicate, almost distant, vocals telling an unnerving tale.”
Rima Yussef
‘Ahenu Ilayka’
The multi-faceted Lebanese singer has been making waves regionally over the past couple of years, taking on a variety of genres. Her latest track is described in a press release as “a modern beat combined with her sweet angelic voice,” that “takes her listeners to a magic world between 1001 nights and the future.”
Afifa Aleiby
‘Wish Flower’
This piece is part of the Iraqi artist’s upcoming exhibition “Timeless Echoes” at Dubai’s Zawyeh Gallery. A press release describes Alieby’s style as “poetic” mixing “a unique beauty” with “emotional intensity.” Her work is “a reflection of women’s state in society,” although she stresses that she is not making “a feminist statement.”