Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 
The growth will be driven by a sturdy fiscal policy geared towards increasing investment spending, according to the capital market company (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 

Saudi economy expected to grow 3% in 2023: Riyad Capital 
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic growth is expected to accelerate to 3 percent in 2023 backed by a robust non-oil sector, according to a forecast by Riyad Capital. 

The report forecasts the output from this part of the economy will rise by 5 percent this year.

The growth will be driven by a sturdy fiscal policy geared towards increasing investment spending, according to the capital market company.

The oil sector is also expected to continue its growth trajectory estimated at 1.2 percent this year, noted the report.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth rate increased to 8.7 percent – the highest rise since 2011. The oil sector was one of the main drivers, contributing at least 4.8 percent to this growth.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone the Kingdom’s economy recorded a growth of 5.4 percent annually.

Riyad Capital based its 2023 oil forecasts on the Kingdom’s stable oil production rate, with an average of 10.7 million barrels per day, after reaching 10.6 million barrels per day in 2022.  

As for oil prices, the report predicted a somewhat weaker performance in the first half of 2023 thanks to the current downturn in the global economy.  

Nevertheless, a significant recovery will follow in the second half of the year on the expectation that Brent crude oil will end 2023 at a level above $100 a barrel, with the annual average at $92. 

As oil prices continue to rise, the financial revenues of the Saudi budget are to remain strong in 2023, allowing financial spending to be directed towards economic growth.  

Riyad Capital added that oil export revenues will enable a large surplus in the current account balance, albeit a drop from 15.8 percent of GDP in 2022 to 13.2 percent in 2023. 

Inflation rate is expected to drop gradually across this year to reach 3.1 percent, down from 3.4 percent recorded in January 2023. 

The report predicted the US Federal Reserve is to raise interest rates to 5.25 percent during the first half of 2023, and stabilize interest rates throughout the second half.  

The report also pointed out that the Saudi Central Bank will naturally follow the Fed’s pattern in its interest rate policy. 

Topics: Riyad Capital  economy

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation

Saudi-Croatian business council to be established to boost economic cooperation
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A joint Saudi-Croatian business council is on track to be established in an attempt to tap new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries, Saudi Press Agency reported.

To be recognized under the Federation of Saudi Chambers umbrella, the new business council will also be concerned with financing continuous interaction between the business sectors of both countries.

The decision came during a meeting involving the former President of Croatia, Colinda Grabar, and her accompanying delegation, with Saudi business owners at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Grabar expressed her country's desire to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the Kingdom to expand the areas of trade and investment cooperation.

Under the terms of the new agreement, both countries will work hand in hand to explore the prospects for partnership between the two countries as well as the opportunities available in the sectors of renewable energy, transport, infrastructure, tourism, and real estate.

To support this, the former president called for greater participation between Saudi and Croatian firms in a way that contributes to raising the level of economic relations between the two countries.

On the other hand, the head of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi stressed during the meeting that Croatian companies have several investment opportunities in the Kingdom in the sectors targeted in Vision 2030, especially renewable energy, tourism, and real estate.

This comes as the volume of trade exchange between the two countries surged 198 percent to reach SR533 million ($142 million) in 2021.

Al-Huwaizi called for finding new cooperation mechanisms that contribute to stimulating investment opportunities between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia also discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation with several European countries during its participation in the ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. 

The international meeting – which took place in Paris, France – discussed the role of responsible business behavior in the global economy, and the contribution of the private sector to economic growth. 

During the meeting, the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim examined ways to propel financial sustainability and digitization.

Topics: saudi-croatia trade Croatia

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia

Netflix launches creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has launched a creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia in a further boost to the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

According to a press release, Netflix will help upskill 15 professional Saudi television creative producers through this seven-week program.

The program is available via the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and will take participants through the process of creating, forming, and executing a TV pitch, pilot script, and writers’ room led by award-winning writer and producer Jason Shuman. 

The program kicked off with an intensive three-day, in-person training session in Riyadh covering the full range of skills required to develop television shows. 

“The entire program was beautifully put together. I was thoroughly impressed with the passion and professionalism of both the Netflix and SCA team,” said Shuman. 

He added: “The students in attendance may have been born and raised far from Hollywood, but their love and appreciation for the arts, especially in the medium of television, was as genuine as I’ve ever seen. I am excited for the future of storytelling in Saudi Arabia.” 

Nuha El Tayeb, content director Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa at Netflix said that the booming entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia is presenting enormous opportunities for creative talents to grow and build their careers. 

“Knowledge transfer is critical to building this thriving creative community, and partnerships like the one with USC, allow us to expose promising talent to the tools and industry insight needed to create best in class content,” added El Tayeb. 

Topics: Netflix

FOREX – Dollar gains as higher-for-longer US rate views drive currency markets

FOREX – Dollar gains as higher-for-longer US rate views drive currency markets
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

FOREX – Dollar gains as higher-for-longer US rate views drive currency markets

FOREX – Dollar gains as higher-for-longer US rate views drive currency markets
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The dollar held firm near a seven-week peak on Monday, after a slew of strong US economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer, according to Reuters.

Data on Friday showed US consumer spending rebounded sharply in January, while inflation accelerated.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, shot up 0.6 percent last month after gaining 0.2 percent in December.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was up 0.038 percent at 105.21, just shy of the seven week high of 105.32 it touched on Friday after the hotter-than-expected data was released.

The index is up 3 percent for February and set to snap a four-month losing streak as investors adjust their expectations of US interest rates remaining higher for longer.

The market is now pricing rates to peak at 5.4 percent in July and remain above 5 percent through the end of the year.

“We’re in a bit of a nervous environment,” said Moh Siong Sim, currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, adding that the market is uncertain about the future pace of Fed interest rate hikes.

“Whether (Fed) can maintain 25 basis point hike? Or will they be forced to re-accelerate the pace? So I think these are the questions that the market is grappling with,” Sim said. “And there is no clear answer right now.”

Fed policymakers speaking on Friday did not push for a return to last year’s jumbo rate hikes, suggesting that for now central bankers are content to stick to a gradual tightening path despite signs that inflation is not cooling as they had hoped.

The Fed earlier this month raised rates by 25 basis points and is expected to increase by the same margin at its March 21-22 meeting, though some analysts see the possibility of a 50 basis points hike if inflation stays high and growth remains strong.

“We now believe it is a much closer call that officials hike by 50 basis points in March than our earlier 25 basis points assumption,” said Kevin Cummins, chief economist at NatWest Markets.

“We put the odds at about 60 percent that the FOMC hikes by 50 bps.”

Markets have also nudged up the likely rate tops for the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.4 basis points at 4.839 percent, just shy of the three-month high of 4.840 percent it touched on Friday. The euro was flat and pinned near the seven week low of $1.0536 it hit on Friday.

Sterling was last at $1.1943, down 0.01 percent on the day.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.12 percent to 136.29 per dollar, having slipped to more than two month lows of 136.58 earlier in the session.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the merits of the bank’s current monetary policy outweigh the costs, stressing the need to maintain support for the country’s economy with ultra-low interest rates.

The Aussie was 0.25 percent lower at $0.671, having touched near two month low of $0.6705. The kiwi fell 0.28 percent versus the greenback at $0.614.

Topics: Forex Dollar global currency

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement
Updated 27 February 2023
REUTERS 

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement

ADNOC raises gas unit IPO stake being offered to 5% - statement
Updated 27 February 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will increase the stake in its gas business being offered in an initial public offering to 5 percent from 4 percent, the state oil giant said on Monday. 

ADNOC made the decision "based on significant investor demand across all tranches," it said in a statement. 

As a result, the retail tranche of ADNOC Gas has been increased from 10 percent to 12 percent of the offering. 

ADNOC also raised the tranche reserved for employees and UAE national retirees of ADNOC Group companies residing in the country to 4 percent from 2 percent. 

The remaining 84 percent of the offering has been reserved for institutional investors. 

Topics: ADNOC shipping IPO

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
Updated 27 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
Updated 27 February 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Monday, as a stronger dollar and fears of recession risks offset gains arising from Russia’s plans to deepen oil supply cuts. 

West Texas Intermediate US crude futures traded at $76.04 a barrel, 28 cents, or 0.37 percent lower, while Brent crude futures were down 37 cents, or 0.44 percent, at $82.79 a barrel at 11.00 a.m. Saudi time. 

Both benchmarks closed more than 90 cents higher on Friday. 

Capricorn Energy gets new CFO 

Capricorn Energy has appointed Clare Mawdsley, previously a director of finance, as its acting chief financial officer, replacing James Smith, the oil and gas producer said on Monday. 

Smith had stayed on temporarily after resigning from the company’s board earlier this month, as shareholders voted in favor of six new directors activist investor Pallizer had proposed. 

Russia halts pipeline oil to Poland 

Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, PKN Orlen’s CEO said on Saturday, adding that the Polish refiner would tap other sources to plug the gap. 

The halt in supplies via the pipeline — which has been exempted from EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — came a day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine. 

“Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10 percent of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources,” PKN Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek wrote on Twitter. 

Orlen said it could fully supply its refineries via sea and that the halt in pipeline supplies would not impact deliveries of gasoline and diesel to its customers. 

As of February, after a contract with Russia’s Rosneft expired, Orlen has been getting oil under a deal with Russian oil and natural gas company Tatneft. 

Airbus, Qantas close to first joint sustainable aviation fuel investment 

Airbus and Qantas Airways plan to announce the first investment from a $200 million fund to develop a sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia within about a month, an Airbus executive said on Monday. 

The companies established the fund last year after Qantas set a target of using 10 percent SAF in its fuel mix by 2030 and placed a multibillion-dollar order for Airbus narrowbody and widebody planes. 

Australia lacks an SAF industry, meaning Qantas’ purchases of the fuel are made at overseas airports. 

Stephen Forshaw, Airbus’ chief representative for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, said the manufacturer and Qantas were meeting weekly to discuss $1 million-plus investments in early-stage SAF projects in Australia. 

“The first investment has been made but not fully closed yet,” he said in an interview ahead of the Australia International Airshow, which begins on Tuesday. 

He added: “We’ve both agreed to it, and I think we’ll make some announcements probably in the next month or so around the completion of that.” 

Forshaw said most of the investments being considered involved seed funding, where the partners might take a minority equity stake. 

“Some of them may be even earlier than Series A. What it may do is provide us with the opportunity or right of first refusal to go in at Series A or Series B or beyond,” he said. “And then the pace will determine whether we want to do that or whether we see it is time to open it up to other investors.” 

He declined to say what type of project was planned for the first investment but said that in the longer term, Australia had lots of potential to use solar power for projects that would help meet demand given limited feedstock available from sources like oils and fats. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia Poland

