Turkiye's Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays

Turkiye’s Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays
This handout photograph released by the Turkish Presidental press service on February 27, 2023 shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posing for a photograph with rescue team members at Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency coordination centre in Adiyaman. (AFP)
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP

Turkiye’s Erdogan asks forgiveness for quake rescue delays

Erdogan poses with rescue team members at Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency coordination centre, Adiyaman.
  • Erdogan has received strong criticism from earthquake survivors in Adiyaman in the southeast
  • AFP reported the locals’ fury with the government from Adiyaman on February 10
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday asked for forgiveness over rescue delays while visiting one of the areas hit hardest by the deadly earthquake earlier this month.
Erdogan, who is seeking another term as president after two decades in power, has received strong criticism from earthquake survivors in Adiyaman in the southeast.
In the last election in 2018, Erdogan handily beat his secular opposition rival in that province.
“Due to the devastating effect of the tremors and the bad weather, we were not able to work the way we wanted in Adiyaman for the first few days. I apologize for this,” Erdogan said.
The February 6 quake killed more then 44,000 people in Turkiye and thousands more in neighboring Syria.
AFP reported the locals’ fury with the government from Adiyaman on February 10.
“I did not see anyone until 2:00 p.m. on the second day of the earthquake,” Adiyaman resident Mehmet Yildirim told AFP at the time.
“No government, no state, no police, no soldiers. Shame on you! You left us on our own.”
The catastrophe struck just as Erdogan was gaining momentum and starting to lift his approval numbers from a low suffered during a dire economic crisis that exploded last year.
Shortly after the quake, Erdogan had admitted “shortcomings” in the government’s handling of the disaster.

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake Turkiye Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in ‘coming days’

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in ‘coming days’
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP
AP

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in 'coming days'

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in ‘coming days’
  • Iran insists it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP AP

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran “in the coming days,” amid a row over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier this month it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog’s inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity.

Iran denied the report, insisting it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent, well beyond the 3.67 percent threshold set out in an agreement reached with world powers in 2015.

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran “in the coming days” following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami.

“In recent days, we have had constructive and promising discussions” with the IAEA delegation that was already in Iran to clear up any doubts about its nuclear program, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

“It is hoped that this trip will form the basis for greater cooperation and a clearer horizon between Iran and the IAEA,” he added.

The latest visit by the IAEA inspectors comes amid deadlock in negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal that promised Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

The restrictions were intended to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition it has always denied.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments under the accord known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Separately, a 24-year-old Spanish citizen has been released from prison in Iran after almost four months, Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

Ana Baneira was released Saturday, the ministry said, explaining that it waited to make the announcement until her plane took off from Iran.

The reasons for her arrest and detention in early November were not made public. Baneira is a human rights activist who was arrested while allegedly taking part in protests in Tehran, according to Spanish national news agency EFE.

A family spokesperson said that Baneira was visiting Iran on a vacation and that the trip was not related to human rights activism. 

Topics: Iran

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
Updated 59 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian schoolgirls being 'deliberately poisoned,' deputy health minister says

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says
  • Younes Panahi claims ‘certain individuals’ seeking closure of all schools
  • 15 girls hospitalized in Qom in past week alone
Updated 59 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian schoolgirls are being deliberately poisoned to keep them away from their studies, a government minister claimed in a report by the Fars News Agency.

Younes Panahi, Iran’s deputy health minister, said that “certain individuals sought the closure of all schools, especially girls’ schools,” and that pupils were being “deliberately poisoned with chemical compounds.”

In the city of Qom, hundreds of cases of respiratory poisonings have been reported since November, with 15 girls hospitalized over the past week alone.

In Borujerd, a city in the west of the country, 82 students were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Their symptoms included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing issues and an irregular heartbeat.

Similar cases have been reported at more than a dozen schools in four other cities, including Tehran.

Families of the Qom students rallied outside the city governor’s office earlier this month demanding an explanation and chanting: “We don’t want unsafe schools” and “schools must be secured.”

While no one has claimed responsibility for the poisonings, they come amid a wave of anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Young women, many of them students, have played a key role in the nationwide uprising which seeks to overthrow the clerical regime that has been in power since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Human rights groups have accused Iran’s security forces of killing more than 500 people and imprisoning thousands across the country.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Iran protests Middle East

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Baghdad on Monday to denounce a draft elections law that would increase the size of the country’s electoral districts, potentially undermining independent candidates.

The current legislation, under which the 2021 election was held, breaks up each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts. The law, which was a key demand of mass anti-government protests that kicked off in late 2019, was seen as giving independent candidates a better chance at winning.

Last week, parliament debated the draft, which would return Iraq to having one electoral district per governorate. Independent lawmakers who objected to the proposal, walked out of the session, which ended early due to losing its quorum.

The parliament was set to discuss the proposed law again in its session on Monday, but lawmakers voted to postpone the discussion until Saturday.

The return to a single district per province is backed by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed parties that forms the majority bloc in the current parliament, and which brought Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to power last year.

Monday’s protests took place as heavy security forces surrounded the parliament and closed off Joumhouriya Bridge on the Tigris River that leads to the government areas of the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Sunday that after overcoming the hardships of the past two decades, Iraq is ready to focus on improving everyday life for its people. Those hardships included years of resistance to foreign troops, violence between Sunnis and Shiites, and attacks by Daesh extremists who once controlled large areas, including Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul.

Topics: Iraq

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet
Updated 27 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon's caretaker PM tells cabinet

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet
  • Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi condemned ‘the refusal of the parliament to elect a president for individual and partisan interests’
  • Ministers on Monday approved a gasoline allowance for teachers and a $50 million loan for the payment of international debts
Updated 27 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reminded cabinet ministers on Monday of their duty “to facilitate the necessary matters of the citizens and maintain the functioning of public facilities,” as the government met for a third time amid the ongoing failure to select a new president.

He stressed that “the election of a new president remains a priority, as it will be the beginning of the regularization of public work and will grant the country a grace period to rebuild.”

The office of president has been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term concluded at the end of October. The legitimacy of the cabinet meetings has been rejected by Maronite Christian party the Free Patriotic Movement, on the grounds that they violate the role of the president while the office is vacant.

During his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi said that all the indications are that there will be “a prolonged presidential vacuum” and spoke of a “danger threatening the Lebanese nationality and entity” as a result of “the refusal of the parliament to elect a president for individual and partisan interests.”

Cabinet members authorized an allowance of five liters of gasoline for public school teachers who have been on strike for more than two months because their salaries can no longer cover transportation costs amid the financial crisis in the country and the massive decline in the value of its currency.

They approved a request by the Higher Relief Committee to continue the assessment of buildings in Lebanon left damaged or uninhabitable as a result the earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkiye this month and other natural factors. They also allocated 100 billion Lebanese pounds ($1.2 million) in accommodation allowance for the occupants of buildings recommended for evacuation by inspection committees.

In addition, ministers approved a $50 million loan, with an interest rate of 4 percent, for the payment of debts owed to international organizations.

However, the cabinet did not address an extension of the mandate for Director of General Security Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, which is due to expire within days. Ministers are of the opinion that such a decision requires a law to be passed but the current parliament is an electoral body only and does not have the authority to pass legislation. A legal solution for extending the term, bypassing the government and parliament, is being investigated, which would allow for him to be reappointed under the mobilization of reserves law.

Many other official and military posts will become vacant in the coming weeks and months, including the office of governor of the country’s central bank in July. The current governor, Riad Salameh, who is facing money laundering and corruption charges, has said he will not seek another term.

Minister of Information Ziad Makary said cabinet members did not approve an “increase to the transportation allowance of military personnel, pending a study to be conducted by the ministry of finance, so the increase would include all public sector workers.”

After the meeting, Mikati said efforts to “alleviate people’s suffering needs everyone’s cooperation. During the meeting, we asked to postpone some decisions for a short period of time as we are waiting to receive accurate figures and the volume of imports from the Ministry of Finance.

“I promise employees that we will follow up the matters within two weeks, maximum, so we can take the right decisions, since we can’t grant allowances and increases for certain categories only and without taking into consideration retired military personnel and other retirees.”

Bechara Al-Asmar, the head of Lebanon’s General Labor Union, previously told Arab News that poverty levels in the country are rising and “if 30 percent of the Lebanese people were in acute poverty in 2019, this percentage is increasing day by day now because people are losing their jobs.”

He added: “Institutions are closing their doors, the value of the Lebanese currency keeps decreasing, the purchasing power of the people is going down every day, the middle class is shrinking and 20 percent of the people are living on another planet,” in a reference to the wealthy elite.

Meanwhile the archive server of the state-run National News Agency was stolen on Monday from a Ministry of Information building in Hamra, Beirut, that reportedly lacked appropriate security.

Minister of Information Ziad Makary described the theft as a crime the size of a country and said: “Ministry staff were surprised this morning to find the door to the room broken down and the contents stolen. Security and judicial investigations were launched immediately.”

Also on Monday, service resumed at Lebanese banks after a strike lasting for more than two weeks. They reopened after the Ministry of Interior took steps to prevent any judicial action being taken against them by Mount Lebanon’s state prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, who is investigating financial crimes.

Topics: Lebanon Najib Mikati Beirut

Global outrage over killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel

Global outrage over killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel
Updated 27 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

Global outrage over killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel

Global outrage over killing of Palestinian civilians by Israel
  • 350 injured in tear gas attacks by Israeli military
  • France urges all sides to to ‘avoid fueling the violence’
Updated 27 February 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: France, Germany and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday expressed grave concern at the violence against Palestinian civilians by Israeli troops and settlers.

The lack of punishment for Israel’s actions had encouraged it to continue carrying out “crimes” in Palestine, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said.

France condemned the attacks by settlers in the occupied West Bank and said “violence against Palestinian civilians is unacceptable.”

Germany said there was an urgent need to ensure the tense situation in the region was not further inflamed.

Taha made his comments during an extraordinary meeting of the OIC’s executive committee in Jeddah, called to discuss the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank city of Nablus and throughout Palestine that has claimed 11 Palestinian lives and seen dozens more injured.

“Israel continues to commit crimes and perpetuates its colonial settlement regime on Palestinian land in the presence of the international community,” he said.

His statement came as Palestinians counted the cost of the violence and arson attacks by Israeli settlers. Dozens of homes and cars were set ablaze in the northern town of Huwara after a day of Israeli-Palestinian talks in Jordan aimed at quelling a surge in violence in the Palestinian territory.

More than 350 Palestinians were injured, most suffering from tear gas inhalation, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sameh Aqtash, 37, was shot dead during an attack by Israeli forces and settlers on the nearby village of Za’atara.

Wajeh Odeh, a member of Huwara municipality, said 30 houses were burned and damaged while more than 100 cars were torched.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he held the Israeli government responsible for “the terrorist acts carried out by settlers under the protection of the occupation forces.”

France’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there was a risk that the situation in the West Bank could “deteriorate out of control” and called on all parties “to avoid fueling the violence and to contribute to de-escalation.”

It added that the Israeli government “as part of its responsibility as an occupying power” needed to protect Palestinian civilians and find the perpetrators of the arson attacks.

A spokesperson for Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Berlin welcomed the talks in Jordan and it was “urgent that agreements to de-escalate the situation are respected, and that everyone now works to prevent the already very tense situation from becoming further inflamed.”

Sunday’s incident has sent a wave of shock, anxiety and terror among the villagers.

Ghassan Daglas, an official in charge of the settlement affairs in the northern West Bank, told Arab News that the settlers’ rampage in Huwara and other areas "is very dangerous.”

Daglas described the onslaught as a “tsunami,” adding that the situation “is difficult, but the citizens’ morale is high.”

He said that 295 attacks were monitored in the towns of Huwara, Za’tara, Asira Al-Qibliya and Burin in the Nablus region.

He said the 17 homes and a vast number of cars were burned in addition to severe damage to the streets and roadsides, as well as shops.

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that the Israeli army and the settlers acted in tandem while attacking the Palestinians. “What the Israeli military cannot do is being done by the settlers.”

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank Huwara

