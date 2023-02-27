UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate

You are here

Abdoulaye Bathily (C), UN Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, arrives in Tripoli. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 February 2023
Reuters

  • “Libya’s political class is going through a major legitimacy crisis. One could say that most institutions lost their legitimacy years ago,” Bathily said
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Libya envoy will launch a new initiative to enable elections this year with the formation of a high-level steering committee, he said on Monday, attempting to break a year-long stalemate that has risked renewed conflict.
Addressing the UN Security Council, Abdoulaye Bathily said the panel would bring together representatives of political institutions, other political and tribal leaders, civil society groups, security officials and others.
“Libya’s political class is going through a major legitimacy crisis. One could say that most institutions lost their legitimacy years ago,” he said, referring to the need for elections.
Libya has had little peace since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Qaddafi and it split in 2014 between rival eastern and western factions, with the last major bout of conflict ending in 2020 with a cease-fire.
However, the political process to resolve the conflict has been stalled since the collapse of a scheduled election in December 2021 over disputes about the rules including the eligibility of major candidates.
The eastern-based parliament, the House of Representatives, has meanwhile said the interim unity government, installed through a UN-backed process in early 2021, was no longer valid and it set up a rival administration last year.
However, the government refused to step down until there are elections and attempts by armed groups aligned with the rival administration to dislodge it from Tripoli by force have failed.
Talks since last year have focused on trying to get the two Libyan legislative bodies that are internationally recognized to agree on constitutional rules that would allow an election to take place.
The House of Representatives, which was elected in 2014 to a four-year term, has unilaterally issued a constitutional amendment but without support from the High State Council, which emerged from an earlier parliament elected in 2012.
Bathily said the House of Representatives’ constitutional amendment was controversial in Libya, did not address contentious issues such as candidate eligibility and did not include a timeline for elections.
The last major international attempt to break the deadlock, via a 2020 political forum, led to the formation of the current interim government and the roadmap for the December 2021 election, but it was thwarted by internal political disputes.

US citizen killed in West Bank violence: State Department

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

US citizen killed in West Bank violence: State Department

Israeli security forces examine the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP)
  • “We condemn the wide-scale indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killings,” he said
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: An Israeli who was killed in violence in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday was also a US citizen, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
“We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and the killing today of an Israeli near Jericho, who we understand was also an American citizen,” Price told reporters.
Price did not identify the victim. But in a tweet US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides identified the person as male.
“I can confirm that a US citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight. I pray for his family,” Nides wrote.
Price called on Israel to take action against the settlers behind the violence as well as those suspected in the deaths of the Israelis.
He said one Palestinian man was killed and 300 injured in the attack by Israeli settlers, which left dozens of homes and cars torched.
“We also condemn the wide-scale indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killings,” he said.
“These actions are completely unacceptable,” Price said.
Price said the United States appreciates calls by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog for a halt to “vigilante violence.”
In addition, he added, “We expect the Israeli Government to ensure full accountability and legal prosecution of those responsible for these attacks.”
“Accountability and justice should be pursued with equal rigour in all cases of extremist violence,” Price said.

 

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in ‘coming days’

Updated 27 February 2023
AFP
AP

Iran says UN nuclear watchdog chief to visit in ‘coming days’

  • Iran insists it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent
Updated 27 February 2023
AFP AP

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran “in the coming days,” amid a row over uranium enrichment levels in the Islamic republic.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier this month it was in discussions with Tehran after Bloomberg News reported that the watchdog’s inspectors in Iran had found uranium enriched to 84 percent purity.

Iran denied the report, insisting it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent, well beyond the 3.67 percent threshold set out in an agreement reached with world powers in 2015.

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Grossi would travel to Iran “in the coming days” following an official invitation from its director, Mohamamd Eslami.

“In recent days, we have had constructive and promising discussions” with the IAEA delegation that was already in Iran to clear up any doubts about its nuclear program, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

“It is hoped that this trip will form the basis for greater cooperation and a clearer horizon between Iran and the IAEA,” he added.

The latest visit by the IAEA inspectors comes amid deadlock in negotiations on reviving the 2015 deal that promised Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.

The restrictions were intended to prevent Iran developing a nuclear weapons capability, an ambition it has always denied.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments under the accord known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Separately, a 24-year-old Spanish citizen has been released from prison in Iran after almost four months, Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

Ana Baneira was released Saturday, the ministry said, explaining that it waited to make the announcement until her plane took off from Iran.

The reasons for her arrest and detention in early November were not made public. Baneira is a human rights activist who was arrested while allegedly taking part in protests in Tehran, according to Spanish national news agency EFE.

A family spokesperson said that Baneira was visiting Iran on a vacation and that the trip was not related to human rights activism. 

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says

Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Iranian schoolgirls being ‘deliberately poisoned,’ deputy health minister says

  • Younes Panahi claims ‘certain individuals’ seeking closure of all schools
  • 15 girls hospitalized in Qom in past week alone
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian schoolgirls are being deliberately poisoned to keep them away from their studies, a government minister claimed in a report by the Fars News Agency.

Younes Panahi, Iran’s deputy health minister, said that “certain individuals sought the closure of all schools, especially girls’ schools,” and that pupils were being “deliberately poisoned with chemical compounds.”

In the city of Qom, hundreds of cases of respiratory poisonings have been reported since November, with 15 girls hospitalized over the past week alone.

In Borujerd, a city in the west of the country, 82 students were hospitalized with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Their symptoms included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing issues and an irregular heartbeat.

Similar cases have been reported at more than a dozen schools in four other cities, including Tehran.

Families of the Qom students rallied outside the city governor’s office earlier this month demanding an explanation and chanting: “We don’t want unsafe schools” and “schools must be secured.”

While no one has claimed responsibility for the poisonings, they come amid a wave of anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

Young women, many of them students, have played a key role in the nationwide uprising which seeks to overthrow the clerical regime that has been in power since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Human rights groups have accused Iran’s security forces of killing more than 500 people and imprisoning thousands across the country.

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital
Updated 27 February 2023
AP

Hundreds protest newly proposed election law in Iraqi capital

Updated 27 February 2023
AP

BAGHDAD: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Baghdad on Monday to denounce a draft elections law that would increase the size of the country’s electoral districts, potentially undermining independent candidates.

The current legislation, under which the 2021 election was held, breaks up each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts. The law, which was a key demand of mass anti-government protests that kicked off in late 2019, was seen as giving independent candidates a better chance at winning.

Last week, parliament debated the draft, which would return Iraq to having one electoral district per governorate. Independent lawmakers who objected to the proposal, walked out of the session, which ended early due to losing its quorum.

The parliament was set to discuss the proposed law again in its session on Monday, but lawmakers voted to postpone the discussion until Saturday.

The return to a single district per province is backed by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed parties that forms the majority bloc in the current parliament, and which brought Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to power last year.

Monday’s protests took place as heavy security forces surrounded the parliament and closed off Joumhouriya Bridge on the Tigris River that leads to the government areas of the heavily fortified Green Zone.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Sunday that after overcoming the hardships of the past two decades, Iraq is ready to focus on improving everyday life for its people. Those hardships included years of resistance to foreign troops, violence between Sunnis and Shiites, and attacks by Daesh extremists who once controlled large areas, including Iraq’s second-largest city, Mosul.

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet

Updated 27 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Election of a new president remains a priority, Lebanon’s caretaker PM tells cabinet

  • Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi condemned ‘the refusal of the parliament to elect a president for individual and partisan interests’
  • Ministers on Monday approved a gasoline allowance for teachers and a $50 million loan for the payment of international debts
Updated 27 February 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reminded cabinet ministers on Monday of their duty “to facilitate the necessary matters of the citizens and maintain the functioning of public facilities,” as the government met for a third time amid the ongoing failure to select a new president.

He stressed that “the election of a new president remains a priority, as it will be the beginning of the regularization of public work and will grant the country a grace period to rebuild.”

The office of president has been vacant since Michel Aoun’s term concluded at the end of October. The legitimacy of the cabinet meetings has been rejected by Maronite Christian party the Free Patriotic Movement, on the grounds that they violate the role of the president while the office is vacant.

During his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi said that all the indications are that there will be “a prolonged presidential vacuum” and spoke of a “danger threatening the Lebanese nationality and entity” as a result of “the refusal of the parliament to elect a president for individual and partisan interests.”

Cabinet members authorized an allowance of five liters of gasoline for public school teachers who have been on strike for more than two months because their salaries can no longer cover transportation costs amid the financial crisis in the country and the massive decline in the value of its currency.

They approved a request by the Higher Relief Committee to continue the assessment of buildings in Lebanon left damaged or uninhabitable as a result the earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkiye this month and other natural factors. They also allocated 100 billion Lebanese pounds ($1.2 million) in accommodation allowance for the occupants of buildings recommended for evacuation by inspection committees.

In addition, ministers approved a $50 million loan, with an interest rate of 4 percent, for the payment of debts owed to international organizations.

However, the cabinet did not address an extension of the mandate for Director of General Security Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, which is due to expire within days. Ministers are of the opinion that such a decision requires a law to be passed but the current parliament is an electoral body only and does not have the authority to pass legislation. A legal solution for extending the term, bypassing the government and parliament, is being investigated, which would allow for him to be reappointed under the mobilization of reserves law.

Many other official and military posts will become vacant in the coming weeks and months, including the office of governor of the country’s central bank in July. The current governor, Riad Salameh, who is facing money laundering and corruption charges, has said he will not seek another term.

Minister of Information Ziad Makary said cabinet members did not approve an “increase to the transportation allowance of military personnel, pending a study to be conducted by the ministry of finance, so the increase would include all public sector workers.”

After the meeting, Mikati said efforts to “alleviate people’s suffering needs everyone’s cooperation. During the meeting, we asked to postpone some decisions for a short period of time as we are waiting to receive accurate figures and the volume of imports from the Ministry of Finance.

“I promise employees that we will follow up the matters within two weeks, maximum, so we can take the right decisions, since we can’t grant allowances and increases for certain categories only and without taking into consideration retired military personnel and other retirees.”

Bechara Al-Asmar, the head of Lebanon’s General Labor Union, previously told Arab News that poverty levels in the country are rising and “if 30 percent of the Lebanese people were in acute poverty in 2019, this percentage is increasing day by day now because people are losing their jobs.”

He added: “Institutions are closing their doors, the value of the Lebanese currency keeps decreasing, the purchasing power of the people is going down every day, the middle class is shrinking and 20 percent of the people are living on another planet,” in a reference to the wealthy elite.

Meanwhile the archive server of the state-run National News Agency was stolen on Monday from a Ministry of Information building in Hamra, Beirut, that reportedly lacked appropriate security.

Minister of Information Ziad Makary described the theft as a crime the size of a country and said: “Ministry staff were surprised this morning to find the door to the room broken down and the contents stolen. Security and judicial investigations were launched immediately.”

Also on Monday, service resumed at Lebanese banks after a strike lasting for more than two weeks. They reopened after the Ministry of Interior took steps to prevent any judicial action being taken against them by Mount Lebanon’s state prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, who is investigating financial crimes.

