Lebanese state media archives looted in heart of Beirut

VOX Cinemas lowers Saudi ticket prices

RIYADH: VOX Cinemas, the movie arm of Majid Al Futtaim, has dropped ticket prices for standard and premium seats across all its 15 cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

Under the two-tier pricing strategy, standard-view tickets have been reduced from SR45 ($12) to SR35 and premium tickets from SR54 to SR45.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head for Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas, and Lifestyle, said: “Cinema has an incredible ability to bring communities together to enjoy a shared cultural experience.

“Building on this commitment, we are now offering cinema lovers the most affordable movie ticket in the Kingdom, enabling an even wider audience to enjoy the magic of movies.

“We also provide a wide array of experiences including Gold and IMAX among others to cater to our diverse guests’ needs and preferences.”

Standard ticket prices will be the same regardless of screening time, cinema location, or movie.

Mom-of-three Sara Fatimah said: “I always like to go and watch movies, but the ticket was too high and became nearly too unaffordable for a middle-class family.

“Besides, the extra amount ends up being consumed on snacks and drinks, making it expensive. VOX Cinemas has the best movie experience and this low-ticket scheme will definitely have the public flocking to theaters.”

Another moviegoer, Mohammed Radwan, said: “The news of getting a prime seat at a lower ticket price in VOX Cinemas is amazing. The theaters of VOX give you another level of experience and are worth the time spent.

“I believe there is a lack of schemes at most of the cinemas here in the Kingdom and with less competition between cinema houses, the offer from VOX will have a positive response from the public.”

Since launching almost five years ago, VOX Cinemas has provided immersive cinema experiences throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company has built an infrastructure of cinemas integrated with leisure and entertainment in line with its commitment to realize the goals of Vision 2030 and support the Quality of Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities.