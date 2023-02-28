Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told

RIYADH: The share of women employed in Saudi Arabia jumped from 21 percent to 35 percent in five years on the back of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost participation in the labor market.

The figures were revealed by Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri at the 52nd session of the UN’s Human Rights Council.

Al-Tuwaijri also underlined the impressive progress made by the Kingdom in the empowerment of women while moving towards their strategic goals of Vision 2030, citing the Gender Balance Centre in Riyadh which was established in 2021 to increase participation levels in the labor market.

The successes are “based on the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to take care of people and give them priority,” said Al-Tuwaijri.

“As a result of these efforts, the share of women in the labor market increased from 21.2 percent to 34.7 percent and the rate of their economic participation jumped from 17 percent to 37 percent during the period between 2017 and 2022,” said Al-Tuwaijri.

She added “the percentage of women’s representation in the higher and middle administrative positions increased from 28.6 percent to 39 percent during the 2017-2021 period.”

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a significant drop in its unemployment rate, going from 11.6 percent to 5.8 percent during the last five years.

In addition, a national policy was issued to manage discrimination through promoting equal opportunities and treatment in the labor market.

“We in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are witnessing historical transformations in terms of many reforms and developments in various fields of human rights, which have had a great impact on development and the quality of life,” she pointed out.

In this context of providing aid to the earthquake-affected people of Syria and Turkey, King Salman has developed an air bridge to deliver vital resources to the affected countries.

He also organized a widespread campaign to support the victims, with over $160 million currently collected.

“Based on the Kingdom’s firm values, its pioneering role, its endeavor to establish international peace and security, and the promotion of human rights, it spared no effort in supporting humanitarian issues, including the Kingdom's willingness to mediate in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” stated Al-Tuwaijri.