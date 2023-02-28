You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told

Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told

Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told
Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri (@UN_HRC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqe2q

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told

Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The share of women employed in Saudi Arabia jumped from 21 percent to 35 percent in five years on the back of the Kingdom’s efforts to boost participation in the labor market.

The figures were revealed by Saudi Human Rights Commission President Hala Al-Tuwaijri at the 52nd session of the UN’s Human Rights Council.  

Al-Tuwaijri also underlined the impressive progress made by the Kingdom in the empowerment of women while moving towards their strategic goals of Vision 2030, citing the Gender Balance Centre in Riyadh which was established in 2021 to increase participation levels in the labor market.  

The successes are “based on the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to take care of people and give them priority,” said Al-Tuwaijri.

“As a result of these efforts, the share of women in the labor market increased from 21.2 percent to 34.7 percent and the rate of their economic participation jumped from 17 percent to 37 percent during the period between 2017 and 2022,” said Al-Tuwaijri. 

She added “the percentage of women’s representation in the higher and middle administrative positions increased from 28.6 percent to 39 percent during the 2017-2021 period.”  

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a significant drop in its unemployment rate, going from 11.6 percent to 5.8 percent during the last five years.  

In addition, a national policy was issued to manage discrimination through promoting equal opportunities and treatment in the labor market.  

“We in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are witnessing historical transformations in terms of many reforms and developments in various fields of human rights, which have had a great impact on development and the quality of life,” she pointed out. 

In this context of providing aid to the earthquake-affected people of Syria and Turkey, King Salman has developed an air bridge to deliver vital resources to the affected countries.  

He also organized a widespread campaign to support the victims, with over $160 million currently collected.  

“Based on the Kingdom’s firm values, its pioneering role, its endeavor to establish international peace and security, and the promotion of human rights, it spared no effort in supporting humanitarian issues, including the Kingdom's willingness to mediate in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” stated Al-Tuwaijri.  

Topics: saudi human rights commission Hala Al-Tuwaijri UN Human Rights Council

Related

Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 
Business & Economy
Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 

Bank finance for cleaner energy grows, says report

Bank finance for cleaner energy grows, says report
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Bank finance for cleaner energy grows, says report

Bank finance for cleaner energy grows, says report
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Banks gave 81 cents in financing support to low carbon energy supply for every dollar they provided to fossil fuels in 2021, a report showed on Tuesday, but they will need to ramp up their commitments much further for the world to hit its climate goals.

Several climate scenarios suggest that to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, the world needs to be investing $4 in renewable energy for every $1 invested in fossil fuels by 2030.

Energy analysts BloombergNEF compiled data from 1,142 banks for what it calls an “Energy Supply Banking Ratio” to assess whether banks are aligning their financing to the real economy and the 1.5 degrees target.

In 2021, bank financing for energy supply totaled $1.9 trillion, just over $1 trillion of which went to fossil fuels and $842 billion to low carbon energy projects and companies, according to the report.

The bank financing ratio, of 81 cents to $1, was below the global energy supply investment ratio of 90 cents to $1.

The latter ratio has been climbing in recent years from around 0.45:1 between 2011 and 2015.

“While a bounce in fossil fuel investment is expected to counter the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the underlying economics of low-carbon energy supply mean its growth will be sustained,” said BloombergNEF CEO Jon Moore, noting 2022’s 15 percent rise in low carbon energy supply investment.

Individual banks’ financing ratios varied. The Royal Bank of Canada had a 0.4 ratio and JP Morgan 0.7, against BNP Paribas’ 1.7 and Deutsche Bank’s 2.2, according to BloombergNEF, which said differences reflect geographic focus, client bases and strategies.

JP Morgan and RBC did not respond to requests for comment.

The report’s findings differ from another study published by environmental groups last month which said the share of bank financing going to renewables had stagnated.

BloombergNEF said its research covered financing from far more banks than other studies.

Topics: Bank Green Energy transition fossil fuel Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF hires 5 banks for ESG panel on green finance push
Saudi Arabia has potential to be hub for green finance: KPMG
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia has potential to be hub for green finance: KPMG

Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 

Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 
Updated 20 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 

Saudi textiles industry investments exceed $1bn: MODON CEO 
Updated 20 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With the industrial sector in Saudi Arabia going through massive developments, the Kingdom’s textiles and fabrics industries have recorded over SR4.1 billion ($1 billion) worth of investment, revealed the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones. 

Majed Al-Argoubi said this funding has been distributed over 125 industrial contracts in 19 industrial cities, covering a total area of more than one million sq. m, reported Saudi Press Agency. 

Also known as MODON, the government body is responsible for the development of fully integrated service industrial lands to the highest standards, and the agency currently oversees 35 existing and under development industrial cities in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to supervising private industrial cities.  

According to Al-Argoubi, the textiles and men's supplies sector is experiencing high growth in the Kingdom. As most of its raw materials are sourced from Saudi Arabia, he said this makes it an attractive sector for investments.  

Al-Argoubi added that the industrial sector in the Kingdom is going through remarkable developments, thanks to the support and facilitation provided by the Saudi leadership to invest in value-added projects.  

The CEO shared these details at the inauguration of the second edition of the Men's Fabrics and Accessories Exhibition at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Sponsored by MODON, the five-day event aims to strengthen the industry in this sector, which has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. 

Currently, MODON's developed industrial lands exceed 1,988 million sq. m. The existing industrial cities include 3,474 productive factories, in addition to 6,190 industrial, service and logistic contracts, and more than 435,000 employees. 

MODON has also prepared advanced infrastructure, supporting logistical services, and several ready-made products and innovative solutions in all regions across the Kingdom and different areas to build factories in various sectors. 

Earlier this month, MODON revealed that it will establish, develop and operate 14 warehouses in Jeddah 1st Industrial City.   

The new warehouses will be based on smart automated systems to provide quick and temporary logistical solutions to support industrialists and entrepreneurs as well as stimulate investment in the retail sector.   

The project involves the construction of fully digital and automated warehouses that do not need human intervention, using the latest technology and equipment that provides access to storage units via a smartphone app.   

The warehouses will be operated based on the public-private partnership model, which is expected to enhance quality standards and operational efficiency of services and products and stimulate investment.

Topics: MODON textile Investment

Related

Modon to develop and operate 14 automated warehouses in Jeddah 
Business & Economy
Modon to develop and operate 14 automated warehouses in Jeddah 
MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness
Business & Economy
MODON completes SIRI evaluation of 58 factories for 4IR readiness

Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments

Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments

Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEF Sec Gen says energy security an urgent priority for governments
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were steady in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further US interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand in the world’s biggest economy.

Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, gained 56 cents or 67 percent to $83.00 per barrel by 10.50 a.m. Saudi time. The more active May contract  firmed 17 cents to $82.21 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 61 cents or 81 percent to $76.29 a barrel.

IEF Secretary General highlights energy security threat

During the Japan Energy Summit, Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the International Energy Forum said that energy security is one of the top-most priorities for many governments worldwide. 

"Energy security has re-emerged as an urgent priority for many governments, as they seek to secure reliable and affordable energy in this unsettling new geopolitical era," said McMonigle. 

He added: "We are witnessing an unexpected and radical realignment of global energy flows unlike anything seen since the 1970s… Japan's presidency of the G7 will strengthen the world's focus on energy security as a top global priority." 

During the talk, McMonigle also highlighted the necessity of increased investments in the energy sector. 

"Through high prices and volatility, global energy markets are sending us a signal to increase investment. We ignore these market signals at our peril," he said. 

Occidental raises spending budget, delays direct air capture launch

US oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. on Monday said it would sharply raise spending this year, including on its direct air capture carbon-reduction project, which has been delayed to 2025.

The Houston-based company posted fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates on lower energy prices and higher costs. The direct air capture project is closely watched by investors as a potential moneymaker.

Occidental, of which investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is a top shareholder, raised its quarterly dividend 38 percent to 18 cents per share and disclosed a $3 billion share buyback program.

The company had said it would prioritize debt payments and shareholder distribution over oil production growth. Last year, it paid off $10.5 billion in debt, or more than a third of the outstanding principal.

Occidental said it will raise capital spending this year to up to $6.2 billion, from $4.5 billion last year. The company said it is facing higher costs across its oil, chemicals and new energy business.

Spending on lower-carbon projects will at least double to $200 million this year and could hit $600 million depending on how much of its own cash will be required to finance a new business dedicated to capturing carbon dioxide from the air and burying it underground.

Occidental plans to build dozens of DAC plants. The first large-scale DAC plant will be postponed to mid-2025, from late 2024 previously. The project is followed closely by the market as a test of the commercial viability of technology seen as key to combating global warming.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: oil updates International Energy Forum (IEF)

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude falls; Airbus, Qantas close to first joint SAF investment 

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives from Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse, and HSBC are among members of the global financial community set to gather in Riyadh from March 15-16 for the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference, being held under the slogan “Promising Financial Horizons”.

Leaders and senior executives from some of the most prominent international institutions will work alongside government ministers and other decision makers to help set the industry agenda for 2023 and explore solutions to the challenges facing the sector. 

The conference will see delegates from banks, venture capitalists, market specialists and investment gurus from Asia, Europe and North America joining regional experts in a series of presentations and panel discussions and debates. 

Other companies set to be represented include Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and S&P Ratings.

Commenting on the expected impact of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee Mohammed Al-Jadaan said: “The launch of the 2nd Edition of the Financial Sector Conference comes at a critical time in the world as the regional and international financial community seeks to overcome the current challenges of the global economy, including slow growth, high inflation, and uncertainty, which have affected the global supply chain.

"The Kingdom is committed to accelerating progress in line with Saudi Vision 2030 through the execution of structural reforms, including within the financial sector. Vision 2030 aims to drive sustainable economic growth and improve the quality of life by delivering effective strategies, programs, and projects.  

“These efforts will help achieve higher growth rates and generate employment opportunities. Vision 2030 also aims to provide improved services through enhancing the role of the financial sector, boosting local content, promoting national industry, and strengthening the Kingdom’s financial position."

Following the success of its first edition in 2019, organizers plan to hold FSC every two years with the aim that it becomes one of the most highly anticipated and sought after conferences in the global financial services agenda, according to a press release.

The conference is part of Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program, a key component of Vision 2030, and will ensure a focus on its three core pillars: Enabling financial institutions to support private sector growth; ensuring the development of an advanced capital market, and promoting and enabling financial planning. 

Topics: Goldman Sachs HSBC JP Morgan Financial Sector Conference

Related

Saudi Arabia set to hold 2nd Financial Sector Conference to discuss economic uncertainty issues in March 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia set to hold 2nd Financial Sector Conference to discuss economic uncertainty issues in March 

SABIC’s revenue rises by 13% to $53bn in 2022

SABIC’s revenue rises by 13% to $53bn in 2022
Updated 28 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

SABIC’s revenue rises by 13% to $53bn in 2022

SABIC’s revenue rises by 13% to $53bn in 2022
Updated 28 February 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has reported a 13 percent rise in total revenue to SR198.47 billion ($52.88 billion) in 2022, up from SR174.88 billion recorded in 2021. 

According to a bourse filing, however, the company’s net profit fell by 28.35 percent to SR16.53 billion in 2022, due to a lower profit margin amid rising distribution costs. 

“SABIC 2022 results remain strong despite challenging market conditions. Our sales volumes continue to grow, exceeding the previous year’s sales by 9 percent and driven by growth projects, improved reliability, inventory optimization and synergies with Saudi Aramco,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC’s acting CEO. 

In a statement given to the Saudi stock exchange, SABIC said the decrease in its net income is mainly attributable to lower profit margins for most of its key products which were driven by higher feedstock prices in addition to an increase in selling and distribution costs. 

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2022 stood at SR38.57 billion, a 20 percent fall compared to 2021. 

The Tadawul statement further noted that SABIC’s income from operations was SR23.88 billion in 2022, 29 percent lower than the previous year. 
 
 

Topics: SABIC Tadawul TASI shares

Related

SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 
Business & Economy
SABIC plans $1.3bn investments in second stage of energy transition 
SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030
Business & Economy
SABIC pledges to process 1m metric tons through circular plastic initiative by 2030

Latest updates

Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told
Saudi women’s labor market participation surges to 35% in 5 years, UN told
White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban
White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: Terror adviser
UK risks creating ‘Guantanamo Bay’ in Syria if repatriation fails: Terror adviser
Bank finance for cleaner energy grows, says report
Bank finance for cleaner energy grows, says report
From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast
From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.