Saudi Cabinet signs off on transformation of Shareek program into center

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet approved the transformation of the Shareek program into a center named the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Center on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, chaired by King Salman, it also approved an agreement between the Kingdom and Morocco in the field of air transport services, among other issues on its agenda.
In a statement following the session, acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet commended the outcomes of the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in partnership with the UN and its affiliated organizations.
The forum’s recommendations included enhancing collective efforts in areas that can reach innovative and sustainable solutions to humanitarian responses around the world, while realizing sustainable development goals.
In other decisions regarding regional issues, the Cabinet authorized the Minister of Culture to discuss and sign with the Kuwaiti side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the two countries.
It authorized the chairman of the board of directors of the Nuclear and Radiological Control Commission to discuss and sign with the Iraqi side a draft MoU in the field of nuclear safety and radiation protection.
Other MoUs in various fields and sectors were authorized between the Kingdom and Thailand, Japan, Brazil, South African and Djibouti.
Updated 28 February 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Khurais desert lies halfway between Hufof and Riyadh. Beds of solid sedimentary rock from the Eocene epoch and earlier eras dip gently toward the east. These beds are well exposed for two main reasons — lack of vegetation and extreme wind erosion — and the fossils and geographical gems found here tell the secrets of millions of years ago.
Arab News had a deep dive interview with Iyad Zalmout, the technical adviser of the Geology and Paleontology Survey and Exploration Center at the Saudi Geological Survey. For the survey’s program on the Khurais area, the desert is dubbed “Shark Teeth Trail” due to the shark teeth, shells and bones of sea creatures found on its surface.
The fossils indicate that the Khurais area, scientifically known as the “Dammam Formation,” was immersed in water a long time ago.
Environmentally and geologically speaking, Zalmout said that by looking at the fossils of the Dammam Formation “we may be able to assemble an image of the depositional environment and marine ecology of the Tethyan Sea in Saudi Arabia 45 million years ago.”
He said: “The main rock unit in question here is called the Dammam Formation, and it was deposited and formed 46 million years ago during the dominance of the Tethyan Sea, a stage of the geological time called Lutetian or part of the Middle Eocene.
Only one scientific note was published on the fauna and flora of the Eocene Dammam Formation ... we are hoping that more can be done in terms of research and conservation on the site.
Iyad Zalmout, Paleontology technical adviser, Saudi Geological Survey
“The sediments of this formation are very well exposed in shallow depressions, domes, also along small hills and buttes.”
Since the Eocene era, the whole region east of the Arabian Shield has undergone many changes through erosion, deposition, deformation, uplifting, subsidence and rise and fall of sea level. All of that has contributed to changes in the climate and surrounding environments and landscape.
For example, during the Middle Eocene, shallow warm marine waters covered most of the eastern and northern region in the Arabian Peninsula, resulting in the deposit of carbonate rocks: 30 million years later during the Middle Miocene the same area experienced erosion due to rivers, lakes and deltas that were present in some places. The area has now transformed into a desert due to the influence of sand migration and arid climate for the past 20,000 years.
Dammam Formation
The Dammam Formation is a sedimentary region that is made up of carbonate rocks, shales and marl that were deposited during a highstand sea level when most of the Arabian landmass was part of East Africa before the rifting of the Red Sea.
The formation is mostly restricted to the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula on the surface and in the subsurface. It is exposed in Saudi Arabia in Khurais, Dammam, Alkhobar and under the aeolian deposits on the eastern side of the Empty Quarter. It is also visible in Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the UAE.
Zalmout explained the significance of the Dammam Formation: “Everything in the Dammam Formation is interesting — its fossil contents, its diversity and paleobiogeographic significance, the color of the rocks, geomorphology and landscape of the Eocene beds exposed in the form of cliffs and hills. The fossils themselves can tell us a lot about the age, the palaeobiological diversity, the paleobiogeography, and to some extent the climate and temperature of the Tethyan Ocean in this part of the world 45 million years ago.”
He said that the area could be described as a shallow marine environment that was connected to several oceanic pathways and full of apex marine predators such as sharks that fed on bony fishes and rays. These fed on molluscs and smaller organisms hidden in the mud and slimy sediments, which were bottom-feeders that ate plants and their roots, algae and plankton.
A trail of shark teeth
In the Khurais area, a shale sedimentary unit in the lower third of the Dammam Formation is loaded with the fossilized remains of marine creatures.
Zalmout said that the fossils mainly include the teeth of sharks, rays, bony fishes, snails and bivalves, solitary corals, and more.
He explained, “In the Middle Eocene fossils, the teeth of sharks and rays or chondrichthyes fishes are abundant and diverse. The dentitions of some genera can be recognized in the field directly if you are a fossil shark and rays specialist.
“We found Lamniformes sharks that feature long-bladed toothed sharks such as Isurus, Cretolamna, Odontaspis and Charcharis, and Carcharhiniformes sharks or ground sharks such as Galeocerdo and Carcharhinus that are the most abundant. They resemble the dentitions of the mako shark, sand shark, tiger shark and requiem shark.”
According to Zalmout, ray fishes were also present in the Khurais site but less abundantly than sharks. The ray fish fossils found included some that are similar to knifetooth sawfish, narrow-tooth sawfish, along with the teeth of eagle ray fishes.
On the diversity of fossils, he said: “Bony fishes are the least diverse and least abundant group of marine fishes and are represented by a species of an extinct barracuda, a lancetfish known as saber-toothed herring, billfish, and one species that resembled in appearance the butterflyfishes.”
Khurais oil field
Despite the fact that the Khurais area includes an oil field with an area of 2,890 sq. km, these fossils have nothing to do with the oil and gas formation and maturation of the Khurais oil field.
Zalmout explained the presence of oil in the region: “Geologically speaking, oil and gas in Khurais are produced from a reservoir rock type called the Jurassic Arab-D reservoir. Several steps should have taken place before the oil gets stored in this rock unit, including that sediments with high contents of organic material from an older formation called the Jurassic Hanifa Formation are cooked and ripened through the process of maturation under certain temperatures and pressure. This takes place over millions of years.
The mature and ripe oil seeps from the source rock into a more porous and permeable rock called the “Arab-D reservoir.”
Scientific recognition
There are several locations being studied in the Kingdom with the emphasis on fossils and their environmental indications. Currently, the geological survey’s paleontology projects are working in areas where fossil sites date back to the Cretaceous and Paleogene ages with abundant marine vertebrate remains.
The survey is working with several agencies and authorities in the Kingdom to develop the Khurais site into a natural paleontological reserve since it contains many extinct species of fauna and flora that are part of the geological heritage of the country. According to Zalmout, several visits to the area have been made by the survey’s teams to study the Eocene rocks.
He expressed hope that the area would receive more scientific recognition.
“The Khurais fossil site got the attention of travelers, campers and outdoor lovers because it is very close to the main access road connecting the capital Riyadh to Dammam and Hufof. However, only one scientific note was published on the fauna and flora of the Eocene Dammam Formation from Khurais back in the 70s of the last century. We are hoping that more can be done in terms of research and conservation on the site.”
How Saudi Arabia could become a leader in carbon capture on the road to net-zero emissions
Carbon capture can achieve 14 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions reductions needed by 2050
The Kingdom has set the bar high, with a carbon capture target of 44 million tons annually by 2035
Updated 01 March 2023
Rawan Radwan
RIYADH: As nations step up their efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emission goals and mitigate the effects of climate change, oil and gas-producing countries in particular are under tremendous pressure to make a swift transition to green energy sources and leave their petroleum assets underground.
This is no small challenge. Carbon-capture technologies could therefore prove be a vital lifeline for the energy industries of these countries, and Saudi Arabia is well-placed to emerge as a global leader in the carbon-capture sector.
Carbon capture utilization and storage, or CCUS, technologies have been in use for decades to remove and sequester carbon dioxide emissions, and improve the quality of natural gas. Carbon capture achieves several goals, simultaneously reducing emission levels while also ensuring fossil fuels meet the world’s pressing energy needs and providing a mechanism to help meet net-zero goals by 2050.
According to Bloomberg, global investment in carbon capture and storage projects will reach $6.4 billion this year.
The most natural method of carbon capture is as old as time itself: Photosynthesis, the process through which trees and plants absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and transform it into oxygen and energy.
Saudi authorities have launched a number of afforestation initiatives, including the Saudi Green and the Middle East Green initiatives, with the aim of planting 50 billion trees in the Kingdom and the wider region by 2030. Still, this alone is not enough and other methods are desperately needed to reduce carbon emissions as efficiently possible.
According to the International Energy Agency, effective CCUS technologies capture emissions at source or directly from the air. The carbon dioxide collected in this way can then be stored deep underground or processed to convert it into valuable products.
The IEA is aware of more than 300 carbon-capture facilities being developed worldwide, including the Gorgon Carbon Dioxide Injection Project in Australia; two capture facilities linked to the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line in Canada; the first large-scale bioenergy and carbon-capture project in Japan; capture facilities at the Sinopec chemical plant and at the Guohua Jinjie coal-fired power plant in China; and Saudi Aramco’s Uthmaniyah project and Hawiyah gas plant.
Saudi Arabia has set the bar high in its efforts to cut emissions, announcing a carbon-capture target of 44 million tons a year by 2035. Aramco is working with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy to establish a hub in Jubail with a storage capacity of up to 9 million tons a year by 2027.
In mid-January, meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company teamed up with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, UAE-based clean energy company Masdar, and Emirati decarbonization company 44.01 for a project to remove carbon dioxide from the air by “mineralizing” it into rock formations in Fujairah emirate.
According to Vikas Dhole, general manager for Sustainability Solution Strategy and Enablement with AspenTech, a provider of software and services for process industries, the Middle East as a whole is in an ideal position to take the lead in carbon-mitigation efforts, thanks to its vast subsurface formations, which have the capacity to store a highly significant proportion of the world’s target for carbon removal.
“These two initiatives from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi will have a big impact, regionally and globally,” he told Arab News. “The Middle East can pair that with the region’s ideal geography to generate massive solar power. These together allow carbon removal powered by green energy.”
Aramco recently announced a partnership with AspenTech to make carbon-capture software developed by Aramco available to other companies globally, so that new technology will have an effect far beyond the Kingdom.
Dhole said his company is also working to integrate its software capabilities with a number of businesses to help them predict the long-term outcomes of various carbon dioxide storage strategies, including mineralization.
“In short, the announcements recently made in the region can be anticipated to be very impactful,” he added.
In recent years, the momentum for CCUS has been growing. It is estimated that carbon capture could achieve 14 percent of the global target for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and is viewed as the only practical way to achieve deep levels of decarbonization in the industrial sector.
In a report published last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that a drastic reduction in carbon emissions will no longer be sufficient in the battle against climate change; the world now needs Negative Emissions Technologies to keep rising temperatures at bay.
While Dhole believes the world is indeed “late to the game” in terms of the efforts to reduce emissions, he sees it as an opportunity to be seized.
“The opportunity is there to scale this up much faster than ever before by combining the engineering innovation with the digitalization innovation, and the funding resources of players such as (Saudi Arabia) and Abu Dhabi,” he said. “And it is really a profitable opportunity to provide carbon removal and storage services beyond the region.
• 44m Saudi Arabia’s annual carbon capture target by 2035 in tons.
• 50bn Number of trees the Kingdom will plant by 2030 to help capture carbon.
• 9m Annual carbon storage capacity of planned Jubail facility by 2027 in tons.
• 2060 Saudi Arabia’s target year for achieving net-zero carbon emissions.
“Carbon-capture utilization and storage are now proven, technologically, and rapidly improving, economically. They will become one of the key ‘silver bullets,’ if they are funded to the extent that the projects can be done in a completely digital manner, so that the earlier projects will inform future projects to keep improving technology-wise, economics-wise, and speed of execution-wise.
“This all can be done with an end-to-end digital pathway, as AspenTech has introduced to the industry.”
According to Paul Sullivan, a senior research associate at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies and a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, carbon-capture technologies, though widely available, are still costly to use and inefficient.
“Things are improving and can be improved more so,” he told Arab News. “Saudi Arabia, the UAE and their partners could work together on improving carbon capture, and the uses of that carbon after it is captured. There is no silver bullet.
“Most of the carbon in the atmosphere is absorbed by oceans, trees and other natural carbon sinks. However, these are not enough. Also, these additions of carbon to the seas and other water bodies have caused acidification and do damage to coral reefs and more.
“Solving the carbon issues will need a multipronged, long-term, strategic approach, bringing in the energy industries, agriculture, transport and many more sectors. It will require us to work with think tanks, universities and across industries. There should be giant prizes for new inventions to bring the carbon balance more in line. All industries, and others, could be involved with this.”
The consensus seems to be that while the work of companies, engineers and scientists developing carbon-capture technologies has come a long way, a lot remains to be done to effectively utilize these technologies in a manner that can make a significant dent in curbing emissions and reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Dhole agrees, saying that in particular, greater innovation is required in the “utilization” of captured carbon. Several chemical companies, including leading businesses in the Middle East, are working to commercialize ideas for the use of carbon dioxide as a chemical building block, for example.
“In this area, modeling combined with industrial AI (artificial intelligence), using a concept called hybrid models, will have a big impact on accelerating the innovation of these new classes of chemicals,” he said.
Over the past 30 years, many industry experts have predicted that CCUS technologies would be required to decarbonize a number of industries, including energy, chemicals, cement, and steel production, yet the CCUS industry is still finding its footing.
A report in October 2022 by the McKinsey Global Institute concluded that CCUS uptake needs to increase by a factor of 120 by 2050 if countries are to achieve their net-zero commitments.
The 2015 Paris climate agreement calls for a balance between reductions in carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and earthbound carbon sinks, in an effort to reduce the confusion over the relative qualities and benefits of carbon in its various forms.
“Carbon is not always a problem,” said Sullivan. “It is used in photosynthesis to create food for plants and trees, for example. It is used in carbonated beverages and in many important scientific and industrial processes.
“Carbon is not the enemy. Imbalances in the carbon balances and the carbon cycle are what we need to focus on. Balance is the issue with climate change, as with many other issues.”
Updated 28 February 2023
Arab News
KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah and his accompanying delegation met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and issues related to the quota for Hajj and Umrah. They also discussed initiatives that can be implemented to improve cooperation in tourism, education, investment and trade.
The Malaysian prime minister also praised the services provided by the Kingdom to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Recently, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a program to train the leaders of foreign Hajj pilgrim groups before their arrival in the Kingdom.
The first session was held in Tabung Haji, Kuala Lumpur, and was attended by more than 30 group leaders.
The aim of the program is to improve the quality of services for pilgrims, facilitate their trips and enrich their religious and cultural experiences, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The training session was held on the sidelines of Al-Rabiah’s official visit to Malaysia, accompanied by a delegation from government agencies and the Saudi private sector.
Further sessions will be organized in other countries before the start of this year’s Hajj season.
The training program includes a detailed explanation of pilgrims’ trips and covers all aspects of performing Hajj and crowd management skills.
Saudi chefs display cooking skills at cultural festival
Updated 28 February 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
DAMMAM: Saudi chefs have been showcasing their cooking skills with a series of culinary demonstrations at a major cultural event in the Kingdom.
Food fans got the chance to watch well-known regional cooks make traditional dishes during shows held at Dammam Corniche and Qatif Corniche as part of the first Writers and Readers Festival.
One of the participating chefs, Bandar Alshehri, who gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering, has an Instagram page dedicated to cooking tutorials.
He told Arab News: “I am a fan of the kitchen, and I always strive to present dishes to people in an easy and fun way.”
Alshehri has previously taken part in cooking shows at special events such as the Qemam festival in Abha.
He said: “I am interested in the culture of ancient cuisine, especially Saudi cuisine, its transition from ancient to modern kitchens, and their development.”
Professional chocolatier and pastry chef Afnan Aljaadi put on six live festival cooking shows, four in Dammam and two in Qatif, making traditional dishes such as saleeg, um Ali, and date cake.
She said: “I had the goal to share my knowledge with the audience and also to get more exposure to cultural and authentic food, which helps me create more ideas of local food in a different and modern way.”
Although she began cooking as a child, Aljaadi studied business administration and worked as a human resources and performance manager before pursuing a career as a chef. She is the co-founder of Jeddah-based cake shop Une Meringue.
The first edition of the Writers and Readers Festival, launched by the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, is being staged under the title, “Literary Value from Saudi Arabia to the World,” and runs until March 11.
Chefs Heba Rajab, Ghofran Alromaihy, and Hadeel Mohammed have also been participating in the event held across five locations — Dammam Corniche, Alkhobar Corniche, Qatif Corniche, Dhahran Expo, and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.