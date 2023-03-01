NEOM partners with CARE’s to drive food innovation and talent development in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM has partnered with CARE’s, a global program started by Italian chef Norbert Niederkofler and Paolo Ferretti, to develop a unique culinary identity where the food supply is treated responsibly from the planet to the plate.
The program, which currently includes over 150 chefs in more than 25 countries, aims to support NEOM in inspiring a new generation of Saudi chefs to create exciting and delicious dishes using fresh ingredients from their own regions.
NEOM and CARE’s will develop a manifesto for food-industry professionals, outlining the principles for sustainable gastronomy and food security, alongside educational initiatives and content to broaden understanding of healthy eating, according to a press release.
“In an era marked by the challenges of climate change and food insecurity, NEOM is committed to developing ground-breaking food solutions, with the support of our industry partners and specialists,” said Juan Carlos Motamayor, executive director of NEOM Food Sector.
With a commitment to nurturing Saudi talent, the partnership will facilitate training opportunities and chef camps, as well as launch an award series to recognize leading examples of innovation in food systems.
“Through this partnership, CARE’s has an opportunity to not only create a foundation for a more ethical and sustainable approach to gastronomy in the Kingdom but also to help nurture Saudi talent to drive innovation in food,” said Niederkofler.