NEOM partners with CARE's to drive food innovation and talent development in Saudi Arabia

NEOM partners with CARE’s to drive food innovation and talent development in Saudi Arabia
NEOM and CARE’s will develop a manifesto for food-industry professionals, outlining the principles for sustainable gastronomy and food security. (Supplied)
Updated 01 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Updated 01 March 2023
ARAB NEWS

NEOM partners with CARE’s to drive food innovation and talent development in Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM has partnered with CARE’s, a global program started by Italian chef Norbert Niederkofler and Paolo Ferretti, to develop a unique culinary identity where the food supply is treated responsibly from the planet to the plate. 

The program, which currently includes over 150 chefs in more than 25 countries, aims to support NEOM in inspiring a new generation of Saudi chefs to create exciting and delicious dishes using fresh ingredients from their own regions.  

NEOM and CARE’s will develop a manifesto for food-industry professionals, outlining the principles for sustainable gastronomy and food security, alongside educational initiatives and content to broaden understanding of healthy eating, according to a press release.  

“In an era marked by the challenges of climate change and food insecurity, NEOM is committed to developing ground-breaking food solutions, with the support of our industry partners and specialists,” said Juan Carlos Motamayor, executive director of NEOM Food Sector.  

With a commitment to nurturing Saudi talent, the partnership will facilitate training opportunities and chef camps, as well as launch an award series to recognize leading examples of innovation in food systems.  

“Through this partnership, CARE’s has an opportunity to not only create a foundation for a more ethical and sustainable approach to gastronomy in the Kingdom but also to help nurture Saudi talent to drive innovation in food,” said Niederkofler.  

Japanese group Monstarlab launches new office in Riyadh

Japanese group Monstarlab launches new office in Riyadh
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News Japan

Japanese group Monstarlab launches new office in Riyadh
  • Global innovation leader to bring international expertise of around 1,500 employees to the Kingdom
  • Monstarlab drives digital transformation, innovation in emerging tech supporting Saudi Vision 2030 across sectors including healthcare and smart places
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Monstarlab, the Japan-headquartered global digital and technology consulting leader, has announced that it officially launched a new office in Riyadh as part of its efforts to accelerate digital transformation through the provision of Strategy, Experience, Technology and Data services.

Monstarlab aims to impact growth of emerging sectors such as smart places and healthcare tech in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is already working with a range of private and public sector organisations in the country including high-level projects with NEOM and the Public Investment Fund.

Around 1,500 employees will join the office in Riyadh, to help fast-track digitalization and talent development in Saudi Arabia.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s strategy and commitment to advance digital technology and people skills. The KSA ICT Strategy 2023 aims to increase the ICT sector’s contribution to GDP, grow levels of Saudization in the sector, increase women’s participation in the sector and boost IT and emerging technology adoption.

The Kingdom has also encouraged using artificial intelligence to achieve Vision 2030 and Smart Government Strategy objectives.

Hiroki Inagawa, Monstarlab’s Group CEO, said: “We are proud to be officially launching our new office in Riyadh which forms part of our ongoing investments and commitment to KSA.

"Our plan is to nurture Saudi talent as well as people from the wider region to fill most of the new roles created. We are excited to accelerate digitalization of key sectors in KSA by working with customers and partners on innovative projects that support the long-term goals of the country.”

As part of its commitment to investing in KSA, Monstarlab recently announced the acquisition of Pioneers Consulting, a leader in design and implementation of strategies, founded by Faisal Alamro, Abdullah Aldakheel and Ahmed Alghofaily and developed in KSA.

The business acquisition is enabling Pioneers to utilise Monstarlab’s world-class digital capabilities, supporting its vision to provide clients with consulting solutions that have real impact.

Faisal Alamro commented: “The establishment of the new Monstarlab office in Riyadh will enable us to expand regionally and further enhance our global reach, and attract new potential projects in the Middle East, particularly GCC, as well as Africa and Europe.

"Through our strategic base in KSA, we will be able to expand our innovation solutions and strategic services capabilities across a wide range of sectors including healthcare, hospitality, finance, technology and more.”

Bahrain airport's passenger traffic spikes to 6.9m in 2022 

Bahrain airport’s passenger traffic spikes to 6.9m in 2022 
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News 

Bahrain airport’s passenger traffic spikes to 6.9m in 2022 
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain International Airport welcomed 6.9 million passengers in 2022, marking an increase of 125 percent from 3 million in 2021, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

However, the number of passengers received during 2022 is still 29 percent less than the pre-pandemic traffic of 9.6 million in 2019.

Bahrain Airport Co.’s Airport Facilitation Committee on Wednesday disclosed these numbers at a meeting to review the operational aspects of the facility, which checked passengers, crew, and baggage movement at the BIA. 

The committee discussed various topics, including the airport’s annual performance figures, which saw aircraft traffic movements surge to 82,000 in 2022 from 51,000 in 2021, a 60 percent surge. 

The cargo tonnage increased by 17 percent to 379,000 tons in 2022 from 324,000 tons in 2021. 

“We can all be proud of how well our airport performed last year as we came closer to reaching pre-pandemic figures. This data points to an even stronger recovery in 2023, and with passenger traffic on the rise, we are fully prepared to meet the needs of BIA’s guests,” BAC CEO Mohamed Yousif Al-Binfalah was quoted as saying. 

The meeting also included presentations on aviation security, fire prevention, and the upcoming full-scale emergency exercise, which will test the Airport Emergency Plan and assess the capabilities, readiness, and effectiveness of the facility’s emergency and rescue services in dealing with potential incidents. 

Last year, the airport was awarded the coveted ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Level 2, underscoring BAC’s efforts to deliver a smooth and seamless experience to travelers and visitors. 

TASI continues its ascent, rising 89 points to close at 10,192  

TASI continues its ascent, rising 89 points to close at 10,192  
Updated 01 March 2023
Nirmal Menon  

Updated 01 March 2023
Nirmal Menon  

TASI continues its ascent, rising 89 points to close at 10,192  
Updated 01 March 2023
Nirmal Menon  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Wednesday gained 89.56 points — or 0.89 percent — to close at 10,051.78, extending Tuesday’s 101.52 points rise registered after seven sessions of losses.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 1.03 percent to 1,385.96, the parallel market Nomu closed higher at 19,216.88.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.13 billion ($1.10 billion) as 138 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 70 retracted.  

The day’s highlight was the healthy resurgence of the banking and insurance sectors, which grew over 2 percent to 10,542.78 points and 5,973.98 points.  

The banking sector surge was led by Arab National Bank, which shot up 8.6 percent to SR25. Riyad Bank emerged as a close second, rising 5.37 percent to SR27.45.   

Saudi British Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi, which zoomed up by 4.98 percent and 4.13 percent, were among Wednesday’s top performers.  

The Media and Entertainment Index was also in the spotlight as it leaped 4 percent to 22,870.58, following healthy buying in the shares of Saudi Research and Media Group, which closed 4.19 percent higher to SR194.  

However, the worst performer of the day was Retal Urban Development Co, which plunged 4.37 percent to SR122.40.  

The company on March 1 reported a 27 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR245.7 million in 2022 from SR193.3 million in 2021.  

It also booked an increase in its share of results of equity-accounted investments and gains from investments at fair value and other income, which led to a rise in the net profit margin of 22.2 percent in 2022 from 17.8 percent in the previous year.  

Its net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 fell 15 percent to SR62.5 million from SR73.4 million during the same period in 2021.  

The company’s board of directors recommended a 30 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2022 at SR3 per share.  

On the announcements front, Methanol Chemicals Co., also known as Chemanol, reported a 15 percent decline in its annual net profit to SR206.4 million from SR244 million in 2021.   

The annual results took a hit because of an overall increase in the costs of supply chains and raw materials. Average selling prices also declined during the third and fourth quarters of the year.  

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company registered a net loss of SR16 million against a net profit of SR79.86 million in the year-ago period. Chemanol’s share price dipped 1.69 percent to SR24.46.  

Watani Iron Steel Co. also announced a 5 percent increase in the net profit to SR49.6 million for 2022 to SR47.1 million a year earlier. Its share price closed slightly higher at SR53.  

Meanwhile, Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. informed the stock exchange that Portugal-based Metalogalva Co. acquired a 26 percent stake in Al Babtain France, which is 51 percent owned by Al Babtain, for SR3.74 million. Its share price increased 2.6 percent to SR22.06.  

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. seals $8.5bn finance deals

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. seals $8.5bn finance deals
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. seals $8.5bn finance deals
Updated 01 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. has signed finance agreements with several financial institutions amounting to $8.5 billion in order to finance its clean energy facility, according to a bourse filing.

The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project includes the development, financing, design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, and factory testing of a world scale green hydrogen and green ammonia plant.

Under a 30-year green ammonia offtake contract with Air Products, the project will also comprise transportation, construction, erection, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation and maintenance of the facility.

NGHC is a joint venture between Public Investment Fund-backed power generation, renewable energy, and water desalination firm Air Products, and NEOM Co, and ACWA Power – which holds a 33.3 percent equity stake.

The total investment cost is funded by a combination of long-term debt and equity.

It is divided into $5.85 billion senior debt and $475 million mezzanine debt facilities, both of which are arranged on a non-recourse project finance basis.

The arrangement includes $1.5 billion from the National Development Fund on behalf of the National Infrastructure Fund.

In addition to this, the arrangement also includes $1.25 billion in the form of Saudi riyal-denominated financing from Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

The consortium of financiers from which the balance came from entails First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, BNP Paribas, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, among several others.

Last year, during the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, NEOM’s CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr announced the first phase of its green hydrogen facilities are set to come online in 2025.

Al-Nasr added that the company is also creating universities, which will specialize in technical research and innovation in new industries, specifically mining. 

NEOM is doing this to attract the best students in the world to come and be prepared for the research and innovation for the future of mining, Al-Nasr explained. 

“It is time for the mining industry to compete with the oil industry,” he said, adding: “Oil has made the big move to move to the next generation. We need the same in the mining sector.” 

flydubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms 

flydubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms 
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

Updated 01 March 2023
AP 

flydubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms 
Updated 01 March 2023
AP

DUBAI: Budget carrier flydubai announced record profits on Wednesday, benefitting from a surge in air travel following the lifting of pandemic restrictions. 

The state-owned carrier, based in the business and tourism hub of Dubai in the UAE, reported $327 million in profit in 2022, up 43 percent from the previous year. Annual revenue for 2022 was up 72 percent, to $2.5 billion, it said. 

“We realized early on the great opportunities that Dubai provides and remained focused and ready to scale up our operations once the demand for travel returned,” Ghaith Al Ghaith, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. 

Traffic more than doubled last year at Dubai's airport, the busiest in the world for international travel, but still lags behind a record set in 2019 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

flydubai said it carried 10.6 million passengers in 2022, up 89 percent from the previous year. The sister airline to long-haul carrier Emirates has also ramped up capacity, with the delivery of 17 new aircraft and the hiring of some 1,300 employees over the past year, it said. 

In 2020, flydubai reported losses of $194 million. 

Its good performance last year was helped by the nearly 1,300 shuttle flights it made to neighboring Qatar during the football World Cup. 

The year ended with a mass airlift of World Cup fans to and from Qatar, with 1,290 flights — up to 30 a day — ferrying 133,000 people of 171 different nationalities, a statement said. 

"2022 has been an exceptional year, with accelerated demand, bookended by the final few months of Expo 2020 and the unprecedented efforts to support travel to and from the World Cup in Doha," said Al Ghaith. 

"Navigating through challenging times characterized by continued fluctuating fuel prices, disruption to supply chains, rising global inflation and geopolitical unrest did not dampen our strong performance last year," he added. 

(With inputs from AFP)

