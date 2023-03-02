You are here

Highlights from Art Dubai's 2023 edition

Highlights from Art Dubai’s 2023 edition
Abdullah Al Othman, The Language of the City, 2019, Hafez Gallery. (Supplied)
Updated 02 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Here is a selection of great works by Arab artists at this year’s fair, which launched its 16th edition on Wednesday featuring over 130 galleries from over 40 countries.

Abdullah Al-Othman  

‘The Language of the City’ 

The Saudi artist presents a large neon installation from 2019. Made of lightboxes and wooden signage, the work layers numerous street signs from his native Riyadh — some collected, some recreated — including signs for a hotel, a barbershop, a restaurant, and coffee shops. The signs, some of which are amusing, also tap into the city’s mix of different ethnicities. “I do believe that a city absorbs its identity from the language of its residents,” Al-Othman explained in an Instagram post. “… a site becomes an identity, a narrative, and a biographical backdrop for each inhabitant.” 

Afifa Aleiby 

‘Enchantment’ 

The Iraqi artist serene 2021 painting shows a woman partially veiled in a dark lacy fabric set against a background of vivid grass and a cloudy sky. Looking away from the viewer, her eyes are peacefully closed, lost in her own thoughts. The play of light and shadow is especially notable. Portraying femininity is at the heart of Aleiby’s practice. “There is a tenderness in the way a woman moves, sits, talks and uses her hands,” she previously told Arab News. “These are all important factors for me and they enrich my painting.”  

Maha Malluh  

‘Food For Thought’ 

The Saudi artist is renowned for using found objects, such as colorful cassette tapes, large cooking pans, and polyester gloves, to create her mixed-media artworks and installations that tap into consumerism and her country’s changing social and visual culture. In this 2018 piece from her “Food for Thought” series, Malluh constructs a tower of 42 old enameled dishes and bowls typically used for serving food in Saudi households.  

“When an object no longer serves its original purpose,” Malluh wrote in a statement, “it can get a new lease on life, through adaptive reuse by serving an entirely new purpose, thus preserving the heritage of its significance.”  

Ibrahim El-Dessouki (Hafez Gallery) 

‘Doors and False Doors 4’ 

The Cairo-born artist has followed in the footsteps of his parents, who were both painters. He typically depicts aspects of Egyptian life and culture. Against plain backgrounds, graceful, full-figured women — including Egyptian superstar Umm Kulthum — take centre stage in his vertical canvases, as in this recent work. “Some of those paintings express his nostalgia for the women who strolled in his neighborhood when he was a child,” reads a text published by his gallery, Hafez.  

Helen Khal  

‘Untitled’ 

Not only was the late Helen Khal – born in Pennsylvania to Lebanese parents – a pioneering writer, art critic, teacher and gallerist, but she made numerous abstract color-field paintings from the 1960s onwards, reflecting the light and colors of the Mediterranean. This 1974 masterpiece, infused with warm orange and pink hues, is rare because of its large scale and its subject matter – a tribute to the famed abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. “She said that she had always been influenced by the work of Mark Rothko” a gallery representative told Arab News. “It’s not copying at all. . . If you’ve seen a Rothko work, you can see that it’s masculine and tough. Hers is more feminine.” 

Mona Saudi  

‘Mother Earth’ 

This is one of several limestone artworks on display at Art Dubai Modern that the Jordanian sculptor, who died last year, created in the Eighties and Nineties. It’s delicate piece that resembles a tender embrace. “I’ve read poetry ever since I was little and most of my works are an embodiment of poetry,” she told Arab News in 2019. According to a description released by her gallery, Saudi focused on themes of growth and fertility. “Always starting with basic shapes, she goes on to give them movement, a life of their own — either repeating their forms, varying their depths or heights, or cutting them across one another to create new, graceful compositions,” it says.  

Miryam Haddad  

‘L’Ode Sans Fins’ 

Haddad was born in Damascus and is based in Paris. This three-paneled work is dominated by intense abstraction and impassioned sweeping swirls of paint. Haddad tells Arab News that the piece was inspired by the Syrian city of Bosra — a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its ancient Roman theater. 

“This kind of theater is a real source of inspiration for me as it reflects human life. It reminds me of all the events that must have occurred in that place, where I imagine people talked about their great love stories, friendship, their lives during war and their hope for peace,” she says. “People were killed there, but others found their life in this arena.” 

Marwan  

‘Kopf’ 

The prominent Syrian artist, who died in Berlin six years ago, is one of several modern masters on view this year. Though he was born in Damascus, Marwan ended up building his career in Germany in the late 1950s. He is best known for his raw self-portraits, such as this one from 1974— the face lines of which have been compared to visceral landscapes. This piece was formerly owned by a German couple; the wife was one of the Marwan’s first sponsors.  

Fatiha Zemmouri  

‘Roundness’ 

The Moroccan artist describes her practice as “materialistic,” but it’s not what you’re thinking. She uses raw materials, such as tanned soil, charred wood and ceramics, to create her swirling sculptural compositions. “Roundness” addresses Zemmouri’s interest in nature and its fragility, as well as themes of construction, deconstruction, and evolution. What interests her most is “this in-between: to analyze the complex mechanism of transformation and to highlight the notion of time that elapses between the starting object and the transformed object,” according to her artist statement.   

Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 

Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 
Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 

Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 
Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn has long been fascinated with the idea of universality. His exhibition at the Leila Heller Gallery in Dubai, “Now and Forever” highlighted his preoccupation with creating accessible pieces addressing themes such as unity over separation, harmony over chaos and love over hate. 

He is best known for his work on hands, as seen at the Leila Heller Gallery, as well as in Dubai’s DIFC Sculpture Park. 

“I wanted to sculpt what is considered the hardest and most technically challenging part of the human body,” he said. “The hand holds so much power — the power to love, to hate, to create, to destroy.” 

He is best known for his work on hands, as seen at the Leila Heller Gallery, as well as in Dubai’s DIFC Sculpture Park. (Supplied)

“I like my works to address themes of universality across all cultures,” Quinn told Arab News. 

During 2021’s Art d’Egypte at the Giza Pyramids, Quinn presented his sculptural work “Together” depicting two large hands in mesh material with their palms united as if in a prayer — it is now on show at Dubai’s DIFC as part of the show “Tales Under the Gate.” 

“Together” was inspired by the pandemic and expressed the longing for contact during times of forced separation. 

Lorenzo Quinn, “Now and Forever.” (Supplied)

“In a world filled with negativity, struggle and hate I want to fight with love and art is my way of doing so,” Quinn said. “Some of the best art is done in tragic moments. I try to look for a positive outcome, a positive view of that sad moment and create art from it.” 

Such ideas were exhibited in his Leila Heller Gallery exhibition through gigantic sculptural phrases including “Forever,” “Patience”, and “Spirit.” 

Quinn, the son of US-Mexican actor Anthony Quinn, has dabbled in a number of professional worlds and was once an actor himself. 

Lorenzo Quinn, “Now and Forever.” (Supplied)

As an Italian who grew up surrounded by classical Roman and Renaissance sculptures, particularly those of Michelangelo and Donatello, tradition and heritage has long inspired his contemporary artworks. 

His work has also been exhibited at the Venice Biennale, in New York and in Palma in Mallorca, Spain. 

Ultimately, Quinn believes art offers an escape and a chance for a change in perspective. “I make art for myself and for people who wish to come along for a ride through my dreams.” 

Topics: Lorenzo Quinn

Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton returns to Saudi Arabia's AlUla for one weekend  

Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton returns to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for one weekend  
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton returns to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for one weekend  

Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton returns to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for one weekend  
Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton will return to Saudi Arabia this weekend for a stint at Maraya Social, his fine dining establishment on top of the iconic multi-purpose conference and entertainment venue in AlUla.  

The chef, the founder of multiple Michelin-starred restaurants, opened Maraya Social on Oct. 15, 2021, marking his first venture into the Kingdom.  

The eatery is part of Atherton’s globally renowned group The Social Company, which boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of restaurants in London, Shanghai, Dubai, Mykonos, St Moritz and Hong Kong. 

Maraya Social serves up European cuisine in a sharing format and takes inspiration from AlUla with produce sourced from local farms, all served up in Atherton’s signature style.  

The restaurant is located on the rooftop of Maraya, the mirrored building with a 360-degree view of stunning rock-strewn valleys and canyons of the Ashar Valley. 

Visitors can book a table for brunch or dinner on the MyTable app from March 2-4.  

Topics: Jason Atherton AlUla

Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin launches Hekaya 1755 brand exhibition in Diriyah

Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin launches Hekaya 1755 brand exhibition in Diriyah
Guests can hold and closely examine the watches at the brand discovery experience. (Arab News)
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin launches Hekaya 1755 brand exhibition in Diriyah

Swiss luxury watchmaker Vacheron Constantin launches Hekaya 1755 brand exhibition in Diriyah
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

 RIYADH: Luxury Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin is hosting Hekaya 1755, an immersive brand discovery taking place in Diriyah, Riyadh, until March 8. 

The watchmaking maison, with nearly 270 years of expertise and continuous history, launched the private event to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia, combining haute watchmaking with Saudi heritage.

Guests can closely examine the watches at the brand discovery experience. (Arab News)

The interactive journey invites guests to take a closer look at the leabl’s heritage and craftsmanship through various sections. 

“Hekaya” is an Arabic word meaning “tales,” which ties into Vacheron Constantin’s history of crafting luxury timepieces since 1755. 

According to organizers, this name encapsulates the purpose of the exhibition as it celebrates the maison’s long-standing relationship with the Kingdom also known as the land of stories due to its rich cultural heritage.

Christophe Ramel, regional director of Vacheron Constantin Middle East, said, “Hekaya 1755 celebrates fine watchmaking and the heritage shared between Vacheron Constantin and Saudi Arabia. Further strengthening the ties with the Kingdom, it provides guests with a deeper understanding of the Maison’s heritage, craftsmanship and technical excellence.”

The exhibit is divided into four areas which tell a story of the maison from different perspectives. (Arab News)

The exhibit is divided into four areas which tell a story of the maison from different perspectives. 

The first room — “What do you see?” — is designed as an art exhibition where technical mastery meets craftsmanship and guests can hold and closely examine the watches alongside Saudi artist Saad Al-Howede’s art pieces.

The artwork reflects a journey of rediscovery of the homeland, from the Bedouin tents and mud houses to the modern urban renaissance and the traditional handcrafted Saudi outwear for men — the bisht with Zari seams.

This room also exhibits a caliber — a manual-winding mechanism — created by Vacheron Constantin at three hundred times its real size. This artwork gives guests the opportunity to visually understand the level of detail and complexity that is applied inside a timepiece. 

The second room, “Look Back,” offers a glimpse at the maison’s private museum from 1755 till 2005. It provides an opportunity for guests to discover some of the first timepieces created by the label and some exceptional timepieces produced for Middle Eastern clients. 

Some of these pieces include a replica of the first-ever pocket watch by the watch house’s founder Jean-Marc Vacheron in 1755.

A replica of the first-ever pocket watch by the maison founder Jean-Marc Vacheron in 1755. (Arab News)

Other watches featured belong to the Vacheron Constantin Middle East Heritage collection, such as that made for the king of Saudi Arabia in 1957. Another is a special order made for King Hussein of Jordan in 1990.

A watch made for King Saud of Saudi Arabia in 1957. (Arab News)

The “Look Closer” room provides guests with the opportunity to step into a watchmaker’s world and discover the intricate process of watchmaking.

Master watchermaker Gregory Arnould, who guided the watchmaking process, told Arab News that the process to assemble a watch takes an engineering team of watchmakers. 

“Everybody working on a watch have their own specialty. Throughout the process, it takes one watchmaker to make every single movement. From assembly to finishing, and decoration,” he added. 

Arnould added that for complicated timepieces, it can take about three months to assemble. 

Guests end the tour with a sunset gathering around the bonfire at Diriyah, the heart of Riyadh, with mocktails and canapes to pair. 

Topics: Vacheron Constantin

US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi, Haze Khadra to bring their brand to the Middle East 

US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi, Haze Khadra to bring their brand to the Middle East 
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi, Haze Khadra to bring their brand to the Middle East 

US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi, Haze Khadra to bring their brand to the Middle East 
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US Palestinian beauty moguls Simi and Haze Khadra are bringing their eponymous label SimiHaze Beauty to the Middle East.  

The sisters, who touched down in Dubai on Thursday, teased a partnership with French multinational retailer Sephora on their joint Instagram account.  

The sisters teased a partnership with French multinational retailer Sephora on their joint Instagram account. (Instagram)

“This year, coming to you guys,” the duo wrote, snapping a picture at the Sephora Middle East office in Dubai. The twins added the Saudi, UAE, Qatar and Bahraini flags to the picture, hinting that their products will be available at Sephora stores in these countries.  

The twins launched their US-born cosmetics brand in 2021 with a range of stick-on makeup designs that can be placed on the face for a bold beauty look achievable within seconds. The sticker book features an array of edgy designs inspired by their favorite DJ looks from the past, such as chrome wings, neon negative space eyeliner and holographic cat-eyes. 

SimiHaze Beauty has expanded to include a range of products, including lipsticks, bronzing powders, a lifting mascara and more. 

The beauty entrepreneurs and DJs, who grew up between Riyadh, Dubai and London, are known for their contemporary beauty looks and are often spotted in public with futuristic makeup, something they have managed to encapsulate in their brand. 

The twins, who have played sets at Coachella, are often spotted alongside the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. 

Topics: Simi Khadra Haze Khadra

Recipes for success: Chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Dubai's Mythos restaurant offers advice and a tasty lamb pilafi recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Dubai’s Mythos restaurant offers advice and a tasty lamb pilafi recipe 
Chef Ilias Kokoroskos is the head chef at Dubai's Mythos, an award-winning Greek eatery. (Supplied)
Updated 02 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

Recipes for success: Chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Dubai’s Mythos restaurant offers advice and a tasty lamb pilafi recipe 

Recipes for success: Chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Dubai’s Mythos restaurant offers advice and a tasty lamb pilafi recipe 
Updated 02 March 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: In 2010, during the Greek debt crisis, Chef Ilias Kokoroskos was asked a random question after service by his mentor that would forever change his culinary career: Would he want to go to Dubai? The stint was supposed to last for six months, but there was a change in plans and heart. “I ended up being here 13 years,” Kokoroskos tells Arab News.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Raised between the Greek island of Crete and Athens, the cheerful chef’s passion for cooking began at around 15 years old. He went to cooking school and worked briefly as a chef de partie in Belgium. “I was falling in love with the process of how you treat the food, from taking it from the producer to making the end product,” he says. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

In Dubai, he is currently head chef of six restaurants, including Mythos, a popular, award-winning Greek eatery. The venue’s warm and earthy tones, verdant terraces, and traditional chairs, large pots, and flooring (all imported from Greece) transport diners to the Mediterranean country, creating a relaxing and authentic atmosphere.  

“I’m very proud about Greek food in Dubai,” Kokoroskos says. “It kind of restores Greek pride because, back in the day, in other countries, Greek food wasn’t so good. We had a very bad reputation. People thought that Greek food was only gyros, moussaka, and Greek salad — when it’s not only that.”  

Kokoroskos has crafted a diverse menu that presents vegetables, meats, and seafood in a fresh manner, imbued with Greek flavors.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Apart from the healthy properties of Greek cuisine, what makes it stand out, in the eyes of Kokoroskos, is its simplicity; you can whip up a dish using two to four ingredients. “It’s more difficult to make something good and simple than something complicated,” he says.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythos (@mythosdubai)

Here, Kokoroskos discusses family food memories, kitchen regrets, and shares his recipe for suckling lamb pilafi. 

Q: What’s your earliest food memory? 

A: The family table, especially in the countryside with my mother, father, sister, grandmother, grandfather… It was a nice feast of food. As for actually cooking food, I remember making something very simple — just pasta with butter. But I wanted it to be perfect.  

When you started out as a professional, what was the most common mistake you made? 

I tried to put a lot of ingredients in a dish — a bit of this, a bit of that, I did this, I did that… It ended up being something that was not actually nice — and not me.  

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

It’s not an ingredient that you can actually find in the market. It’s consistency and balance.  

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

For amateurs, nothing. Because amateurs are cooking for themselves or families, because they love it. I have the biggest respect for them. For new chefs coming into the industry, I’d tell them what I did: Don’t look for positions, don’t chase the money, don’t grow up very fast. When you’re building something very fast, it’s very easy to fall down. Work hard and focus on the kitchen.  

Are you a disciplinarian in the kitchen? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback? 

For me, a kitchen should be disciplined like an army. Imagine running a kitchen with 20-25 people inside and everybody’s doing whatever they want. It would be chaos. We have fun, when the time is right. I used to shout a lot. (Laughs.) I regret it now, but now I think I’m more fair. 

What customer behavior most annoys you?  

Ahh... What annoys me is when someone says, “I don’t want this ingredient on this dish.” I think that’s the nightmare of any chef. I’ve put effort and love into this dish. There’s a reason why each ingredient is there.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 

Anything to do with baking, like bread and pies.  

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?   

Not really. I like going out and enjoying myself with my friends or my wife. I cannot criticize the food because I do not know what the chef had in his or her mind. I respect what they’re putting on the table. . . I respect that it might have been a bad day. We all have bad days.  

Chef Ilias’ suckling lamb pilafi 

The lamb: 

INGREDIENTS: 1 lamb shoulder, whole with the bone; 3 onions; 2 tomatoes; water; sea salt; olive oil 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Place a pot over high fire and put the lamb shoulder in, cover with water, bring to the boil. 

2. Reduce the heat to medium and clear the scum. Simmer on medium heat for two hours. 

3. Add the whole tomatoes and onions to the pot and boil until the meat falls of the bone. 

4. Remove the lamb from the stock, season with sea salt and olive oil and set aside. 

5. Strain the stock and set aside. 

6. Chop the tomatoes and onions and keep them aside. 

The rice: 

INGREDIENTS: 200g Arborio rice; 1 medium onion, chopped; 500g chicken stock; 200g lamb stock; 130g olive oil; 2 tbsp wild oregano, fresh; 70g kefalograviera cheese 

INSTRUCTIONS:  

1. Add 80g of olive oil and the onion to a shallow pot over medium heat. Sauté until onion is translucent. Add rice and continue to heat until the rice is also lightly translucent. 

2. Slowly add the chicken stock in four stages, while stirring. 

3. Add the lamb stock slowly, in two stage. By that time, the rice should be cooked but still have a slight bite to it – not al dente, but one stage further. 

4. Add the wild oregano, the chopped boiled onion and tomato, the rest of the olive oil, and 50g of kefalograviera cheese. Heat until the rice is creamy. 

5. Place the rice on a plate, top with the lamb and the rest of the cheese. Serve. 

 

Topics: Mythos

Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 
Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn gets hands-on at UAE exhibition 
Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton returns to Saudi Arabia's AlUla for one weekend  
Celebrated British chef Jason Atherton returns to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla for one weekend  
