DUBAI: Palestinian singer-songwriter Saint Levant has postponed the North American leg of his world tour after what he described as unexpected US visa complications.

The artist, whose real name is Marwan Abdelhamid, announced the decision on Instagram, saying his visa had initially been approved before he was asked to undergo further checks.

“I’ve been unexpectedly asked to undergo additional background checks, which could take a number of months,” he said.

He said the decision to postpone was taken after discussions with his legal team.

The shows were part of the Afandi World Tour, which supports his album “Afandi,” released in August.

The postponement affects US dates in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego and Los Angeles, as well as Canadian shows in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. The rescheduled leg is set to begin in Ottawa in March 2027.

“I’m incredibly sorry for the disappointment, and apologize to all my fans. I wish I could speak more (one day inshallah). However, we’ve added more shows and all tickets will be honored for the new dates or refunded upon request. I was really looking forward to seeing you all, and I can’t wait to share the beautiful show we have been working on in 2027,” he added.