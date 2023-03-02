You are here

  Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 
Saudi Aramco and Valvoline plan to work together to further spread the 150-year-old company’s brand globally (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 

Aramco completes $2.65bn buy-out of Valvoline 
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has bought US-based oil firm Valvoline Inc for $2.65 billion.

Under this deal, which comes after the two companies signed the share purchase agreement on Aug. 1, 2022, Saudi Aramco aims to become one of the most prominent integrated brands in the world in the field of lubricants, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Aramco will own the brand in connection with its product business, while Valvoline will keep its name in connection with its retail services business.

Saudi Aramco and Valvoline plan to work together to further spread the 150-year-old company’s brand globally.

Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Valvoline Global Operations will continue to be a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the world, added SPA.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Aramco valvoline

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade between Saudi Arabia and East Africa is set to grow thanks to two new shipping services between the regions operated by Mediterranean Shipping Co..

The transport lanes were announced by the Kingdom’s port authority, also known as Mawani, and will see commerce along the East Africa to Red Sea and Red Sea to Jeddah Islamic Port routes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move falls in line with the framework of the initiatives launched by Mawani to achieve its strategic goals of further improving the maritime navigation network connectivity indicator with global shipping services and shipping lines.

The new services are also aligned with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.

The direct weekly East Africa to Red Sea service links the ports of Jeddah Islamic and King Abdullah with the port of Djibouti with a transit time of only two days.

It also connects the Kenyan port of Mombasa with a transit time of nine days, in addition to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam with a transit time of 12 days.

The new shipping service has the capacity of 2,500 standard containers from 730 ships, ensuring competitive transport times that meet the aspirations of both importers and exporters.

As for the Red Sea shipping service, it connects Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port directly to Port Sudan with a transit time of one day, twice a month.

The Red Sea service aims to elevate the reliability of the schedule and the flow of goods with a capacity of 1,000 standard containers.

Just last month, Mawani announced the approval of five new shipping services which will help link the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports, according to a statement.

The five new services are projected to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system, as well as provide pioneering alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mediterranean Shipping Co

Updated 02 March 2023
  Arab News 

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  
Updated 02 March 2023
  Arab News 

RIYADH: A new law aimed at boosting investments and trade in Dubai's maritime sector has been issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE.  

Under the new law, marine and offshore services provider Drydocks World-Dubai, a part of DP World, will be affiliated with Dubai Ports Authority.  

The ruling also provides new responsibilities to the Dubai Ports Authority, which include strategic planning and policy development for overseeing the ports and terminals in Dubai, developing and managing port infrastructure and regulating their operations. 

Under the new law, the authority will regulate businesses, activities, and professions authorized to operate in ports and terminals. 

Al Maktoum, on his official website, noted that “the law seeks to advance the Dubai Ports Authority’s position as a leading global model in port operation, management, and terminal handling.” 

The statement added: “It aims to offer efficient operational services while regulating and developing the port sector in Dubai in accordance with strategic plans and policies.” 

All the responsibilities of Drydocks World-Dubai will now be transferred to Dubai Ports Authority, as well all employees, without affecting their acquired rights, assets and funds. 

It should be also noted that Dubai Ports Authority will be also in charge of all duties and liabilities of Drydocks World-Dubai. 

Topics: Dubai dubai ports authority marine Investment

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Gulf countries will see double the global level of economic growth this year – with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the way, according to Issam Abu Suleiman, regional director for the Gulf Cooperation Council at the World Bank. 

Abu Suleiman stated that the World Bank expects global economies to grow by 1.7 percent in 2023, while Gulf countries are forecast to surge 3.7 percent. 

He indicated that the GCC region in general performed very well after the pandemic and the biggest challenge was the vaccination operations which were completed quickly compared to other countries in the region, according to Argaam.

Abu Suleiman pointed out that Gulf economies achieved a growth of about 6 percent, as Saudi Arabia witnessed the largest growth at 8.9 percent in 2022. 

He added there was a high stimulus in the economy and financing to support small and medium enterprises to boost the economy after the pandemic. 

The global economy faced a massive downturn in 2022 due to geopolitical challenges like the Ukraine-Russia war and inflation. 

According to a report by PwC, the slowdown in global economic growth is expected to continue throughout 2023 but forecasts for the GCC seem positive. 

“Forecasts for the GCC in 2023 are more upbeat, with 3.6 percent GDP (gross domestic product) growth expected this year. Although the region will not be completely immune to a global slowdown, there are a number of reasons to be optimistic,”said the report. 

It also stated that oil prices and energy demand in 2023 will likely increase or stabilize at last year’s level which will support GCC economies. 

“The GCC region is expected to register strong twin surpluses in 2022 and beyond. The regional fiscal balance is projected to register a surplus of 5.3 percent of GDP in 2022 —the first surplus since 2014 — while the external balance surplus is expected to reach 17.2 percent of GDP,” according to the report. 

“The 2023 outlook for the GCC region appears more upbeat in comparison to the rest of the world, supported by relatively high oil prices and growth in the non-oil economy, as well as moderating inflation,” the report concluded. 

Topics: World Bank Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 

Saudi Aramco to establish new powertrain firm amid efforts to promote green technologies 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, has signed a letter of intent with Chinese multinational automotive company Geely and French multinational automobile manufacturer Renault to establish a new powertrain technology firm. 

This falls in line with the energy giant’s efforts to promote and further boost the use of low-emission technologies. 

Under the terms of the letter of intent, the parties will work hand in hand to discuss opportunities to join a new transmission technology company that is on track to be established by Geely Holding Group and Renault Group respectively.

The new company will mainly focus on transmission technologies for internal combustion engines and hybrid engines as well. 

Saudi Aramco's investment will be utilized in supporting the new company's growth, facilitating its research and development of industrial fuel solutions, and boosting its next-generation hydrogen technologies. 

“Our planned collaboration with Geely and Renault would support the development of powertrains across the automotive industry, and aligns with our broader efforts across our global operations,” said Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream Mohammed Al Qahtani. 

As part of the agreement, both Geely and Renault are expected to retain a joint and equal stake in the new independent entity.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, said: “This partnership with Aramco will raise our joint powertrain company together with Geely Group to the next level and give it a head start in the race towards ultra-low-emissions ICE powertrain technology.  

He said Aramco’s entry brings to the table unique know-how that will help develop breakthrough innovations in the fields of synthetic fuels and hydrogen. 

Through a global network of 17 transmission plants and five research and development centers across three continents, the new firm aims to serve as an independent global supplier to more than 130 countries and regions. 

In addition to this, the new firm is expected to have an annual production capacity of over 5 million internal combustion engines, hybrid engines, and transmissions. 

Daniel Li, CEO of Geely Holding Group, said: “The proposed investment by Aramco represents recognition from global industry leaders in the PWT’s future business prospects and vision for pioneering low and carbon-free fuels such as methanol and hydrogen.”  

Saudi Aramco’s intention to invest in the new firm goes in line with its vision to lead in low-carbon, zero-carbon fuels such as methanol and hydrogen. 

Topics: Aramco GREEN TECHNOLOGY

Middle East real estate market to see strong growth in 2023, predicts CBRE

Middle East real estate market to see strong growth in 2023, predicts CBRE
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Middle East real estate market to see strong growth in 2023, predicts CBRE

Middle East real estate market to see strong growth in 2023, predicts CBRE
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by elevated oil prices and resolute economic growth, the Middle East real estate market will remain strong in 2023, predicts CBRE in its latest report.

According to the US-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, both the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors have seen strong rates of recovery over the course of the last year, with economic growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council region noticeably outpacing the global average during 2022.

Over this period, GCC countries recorded an average growth rate of 6.3 percent and as one moves into 2023, their gross domestic product growth is expected to reach 2.7 percent, it said.

The total value of real estate projects currently planned or under construction currently stands at an estimated $1.36 trillion. Saudi Arabia accounts for 64.5 percent of this total or some $877 billion, followed by the UAE, which at $293 billion, accounts for 21.6 percent of the total.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar share 1.7 percent, 4.4 percent, 4.6 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.

While this level of investment in real estate is a core part of a number of countries’ diversification strategies, the continued development and easing of regulations will be crucial in supporting these initiatives, the report said.

“GCC economies and real estate markets, on the whole, are expected to continue to see performance levels remain relatively strong over the coming year, despite the weaker global economic backdrop,” said Taimur Khan, head of research for Middle East and North Africa at CBRE in Dubai. 

He added: “In the region’s key office markets, Dubai and Riyadh, with available supply being constrained, we expect rental rates to continue to grow. In other markets, a combination of subdued demand and excess supply will mean rental growth is likely to remain anemic.”

Performance in the GCC’s office market was relatively upbeat over the course of 2022. Occupier activity in Saudi Arabia will continue to be centered toward Riyadh, where the average occupancy rate sits at 99 percent.  

With a lack of existing supply and strong pre-leasing activity taking place in new projects which are not scheduled for delivery in the immediate future, CBRE expects that rental rates will continue to increase in 2023.

Price performance in both the apartment and villa market segments in Saudi Arabia is forecast to become more polarized over the coming year. Villa prices are expected to continue to increase, albeit at slower rates, whereas apartment prices are likely to continue to soften.

However, CBRE does not anticipate this trend occurring in Riyadh, where the rate of price growth is expected to moderate.

Furthermore, the full-scale return of religious tourism in Saudi Arabia will continue to drive hotel occupancy in the two holy cities and Jeddah. More so across the Kingdom, with the materialization of luxury and ultra-luxury developments, one is also likely to see an uptick in average daily rates.

Topics: CBRE real estate

