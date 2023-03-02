You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
The World Bank expects global economies to grow by 1.7 percent in 2023 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjhgt

Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lead GCC economies in outstripping global growth this year, World Bank official says 
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Gulf countries will see double the global level of economic growth this year – with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the way, according to Issam Abu Suleiman, regional director for the Gulf Cooperation Council at the World Bank. 

Abu Suleiman stated that the World Bank expects global economies to grow by 1.7 percent in 2023, while Gulf countries are forecast to surge 3.7 percent. 

He indicated that the GCC region in general performed very well after the pandemic and the biggest challenge was the vaccination operations which were completed quickly compared to other countries in the region, according to Argaam.

Abu Suleiman pointed out that Gulf economies achieved a growth of about 6 percent, as Saudi Arabia witnessed the largest growth at 8.9 percent in 2022. 

He added there was a high stimulus in the economy and financing to support small and medium enterprises to boost the economy after the pandemic. 

The global economy faced a massive downturn in 2022 due to geopolitical challenges like the Ukraine-Russia war and inflation. 

According to a report by PwC, the slowdown in global economic growth is expected to continue throughout 2023 but forecasts for the GCC seem positive. 

“Forecasts for the GCC in 2023 are more upbeat, with 3.6 percent GDP (gross domestic product) growth expected this year. Although the region will not be completely immune to a global slowdown, there are a number of reasons to be optimistic,”said the report. 

It also stated that oil prices and energy demand in 2023 will likely increase or stabilize at last year’s level which will support GCC economies. 

“The GCC region is expected to register strong twin surpluses in 2022 and beyond. The regional fiscal balance is projected to register a surplus of 5.3 percent of GDP in 2022 —the first surplus since 2014 — while the external balance surplus is expected to reach 17.2 percent of GDP,” according to the report. 

“The 2023 outlook for the GCC region appears more upbeat in comparison to the rest of the world, supported by relatively high oil prices and growth in the non-oil economy, as well as moderating inflation,” the report concluded. 

Topics: World Bank Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money
Middle-East
World Bank to mobilize $10 toward climate action for every $1 received in grant money

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization

​​Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries with 4.9% productivity growth rate: International Labor Organization
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia secured first place among the Group of 20 countries for factor productivity growth in 2022, according to a series of modeled readings issued by the International Labor Organization annually on worker productivity.

This 4.9 percent increase represents the highest productivity growth rate achieved by the Kingdom, which was lagging at -6.3 percent in 2019.

Following that, in 2021, the productivity growth rate rose to 4.4 percent, before reaching its highest level in 2022.

Much of this is mainly attributed to the efforts of the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with government agencies.

This comes as they have contributed to achieving this achievement through the initiatives in developing and organizing the Saudi labor market, enhancing its attractiveness, and improving its productive efficiency in accordance with the labor market strategy.

Another tool has been attracting foreign wokers to the Kingdom, and in December 2022, Indian plumbers, electricians, and welders were among a select group of workers who were going to be able to take part in a new pilot program to secure a visa to work in Saudi Arabia. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced plans to launch the Skill Verification scheme in India, making the South Asian country the second beneficiary of the program for skilled workers after it was rolled out in Pakistan in September.

Prior to that, in October, professional roles in management, procurement, and the food sector were earmarked to be among 11 new localization decisions before the end of 2022.

Topics: productivity International Labor Organization (ILO) G20

Related

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence
Business & Economy
Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds

Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria agree to create a joint committee to deepen economic bonds
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria have signed an agreement to establish a new body to boost economic ties between the two countries.

The agreement for the ‘Saudi-Bulgarian Joint Committee’ was signed by the Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, who is currently on an official visit to Bulgaria, and the European country’s Minister of Economy and Industry Nikola Stoyanov, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The joint committee will work toward strengthening bilateral economic relations between nations, along with enhancing cooperation opportunities in various sectors.

During the visit Al-Ibrahim also visited Hristo Alekseev, Bulgaria’s deputy prime minister for Economic Policy, and Alexander Pulev, the minister of innovation and growth. 

They discussed opportunities for economic cooperation and the latest developments in the fields of technology. 

The joint committee is the latest move by the Kingdom to increase economic ties with countries in Europe, and comes in the wake of a similar deal being signed with Croatia.

In February, a meeting between that country’s former president, Colinda Grabar, and Saudi business owners at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh led to the creation of a new joint Saudi-Croatian business committee.

During the meeting, Grabar expressed her country’s desire to sign an economic cooperation agreement with the Kingdom to expand the areas of trade and investment cooperation.

 

 

Topics: Saudi-Bulgaria

Related

Bulgaria pledges support to Saudi Expo 2030 bid, empathising the importance of bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia
Bulgaria pledges support to Saudi Expo 2030 bid, empathising the importance of bilateral relations

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors' interest  

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors' interest  
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors' interest  

TASI rises 89 points as large-cap stocks pique investors' interest  
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose 89.56 points — or 0.84 percent — on Thursday to close at 10,051.78, led by sustained buying in all large-cap stocks.  

The Banking Index moved up 1.63 points to 10,714.58, led by about a 3 to 3.5 percent increase in the share prices of Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi British Bank, Alinma Bank and Arab National Bank.  

TASI’s total trading turnover increased 24 percent to SR5.12 billion (SR1.36 billion) from Wednesday’s SR4.13 billion as 127 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 87 fell back.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index picked up 0.84 percent to 1,397.62, even as the parallel market Nomu fell 0.50 percent to 19,120.30.  

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the top performer as its shares surged 10 percent to SR18.92 after the Saudi Exchange lifted a trading halt placed on its shares on Thursday as it had failed to disclose its financial statements within the stipulated time.  

On Feb. 28, the company announced a net profit of SR906,000 for the first nine months of 2022 against a net loss of SR3.7 million in the year-ago period.  

The other top performers for the day were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Mobile Telecommunication Co.  

Power and Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, also known as Marafiq, was the worst performer as its share price plunged 3.4 percent to SR51.  

The utility major on Thursday reported a 34 percent increase in net profit after zakat and tax to SR845.7 million in 2022 from SR632 million in the year ending Dec. 31, 2021, as revenues grew on higher sales volumes despite an increase in financing costs.    

The company’s revenue increased 5 percent to SR6.50 billion in 2022 from SR6.19 billion in 2021.  

Its earnings per share moved up to SR3.38 in 2022 from SR2.53 in 2021.  

Marafiq’s board of directors on March 1 approved the distribution of a cash dividend at SR1.1 per share, or 11 percent of capital, for the second half of 2022.  

The other poor performers were Nahdi Medical Co., Saudi Public Transport Co., Al Gassim Investment Holding Co. and Arabian Drilling Co.  

On the announcements front, Taiba Investments Co. informed the stock exchange that it swung to a net profit of SR139.6 million in 2022 against a net loss of SR117.3 million in 2021 due to better-operating revenues and occupancy rates at its commercial centers.  

Revenues increased nearly 116 percent to SR330.38 million in 2022 from SR129.09 million in 2021.  

The positive performance was driven by increased hospitality operating revenues and better occupancy rates at its commercial centers due to the recovery from the pandemic impact. The company’s share price, nevertheless, dropped 1.5 percent to SR26.25.  

Meanwhile, Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. informed the stock exchange that it completed the turnaround activities at its complex and started gradual operations ahead of schedule.  

The company said in the statement that the expected financial impact of the preventive maintenance is estimated at SR385 million and will appear during the first and second quarters of 2023. Its share price closed slightly lower at SR41.80.  

In another bourse filing, Arabian Pipes Co. announced that it signed a contract worth around SR62 million to supply steel pipes to Saudi Aramco on March 2. Its share price close slightly up at SR39.60. 

Topics: TASI shares stock

Related

Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI drops below significant 10k mark, loses 57 points 
Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI plunges by 101.52 points, extends last week’s 3.8% drop 

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA
Updated 02 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital solution provider stc Group has partnered with Lucid Motors to provide connected car communication systems for the American electric vehicle manufacturer’s customers in the Kingdom.

The partnership will allow Lucid to provide better connectivity services with advanced telematics and in-vehicle communication, enhancing the digital driving experience, according to a press release.

Through stc solutions, Lucid drivers will experience improvements in the vehicle’s control systems, infotainments via over-the-air updates, remote vehicle diagnostics and serviceability, and remote control of the vehicle.

“The partnership with Lucid Motors qualifies stc as a digital enabler to facilitate the provision and management of advanced in-vehicle services and gives us a basis for innovation and meeting the changing needs of customers with the development of new services,” Saud Al-Sharihi, vice president of Products and Solutions Sector at stc Group, said.

The agreement comes as part of stc’s commitment to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals which aim to continue to develop the automobile industry.

“We look forward to working with stc Group at such an important time in the evolution of the connected car ecosystem, and we are pleased to share these characteristics with our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Sultan Faisal, executive vice president of Lucid Motors.

Founded in 2007, Lucid Motors is headquartered in the US with the Public Investment Fund as a majority owner with around 62 percent stake in the company.

Topics: STC Lucid car

Related

stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Business & Economy
stc Group and Alaian sign deal during MWC 2023 to share best practices and success cases in innovation
Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is a hotspot for investment, says Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa

Saudi Arabia adds two shipping services boosting links with East Africa
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade between Saudi Arabia and East Africa is set to grow thanks to two new shipping services between the regions operated by Mediterranean Shipping Co..

The transport lanes were announced by the Kingdom’s port authority, also known as Mawani, and will see commerce along the East Africa to Red Sea and Red Sea to Jeddah Islamic Port routes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move falls in line with the framework of the initiatives launched by Mawani to achieve its strategic goals of further improving the maritime navigation network connectivity indicator with global shipping services and shipping lines.

The new services are also aligned with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.

The direct weekly East Africa to Red Sea service links the ports of Jeddah Islamic and King Abdullah with the port of Djibouti with a transit time of only two days.

It also connects the Kenyan port of Mombasa with a transit time of nine days, in addition to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam with a transit time of 12 days.

The new shipping service has the capacity of 2,500 standard containers from 730 ships, ensuring competitive transport times that meet the aspirations of both importers and exporters.

As for the Red Sea shipping service, it connects Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port directly to Port Sudan with a transit time of one day, twice a month.

The Red Sea service aims to elevate the reliability of the schedule and the flow of goods with a capacity of 1,000 standard containers.

Just last month, Mawani announced the approval of five new shipping services which will help link the Kingdom with as many as 43 international ports, according to a statement.

The five new services are projected to support commercial traffic, strengthen the national imports and exports system, as well as provide pioneering alternatives for importers, exporters, and shipping agents, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mediterranean Shipping Co

Related

UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  
Business & Economy
UAE issues new law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade  

Latest updates

Egypt’s foreign minister stresses stability at G20 meeting in New Delhi
Egypt’s foreign minister stresses stability at G20 meeting in New Delhi
Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
Saudi college trainees win 21 medals in World Chefs’ Championship in Malaysia
DIFC hosts first finance summit to advance COP28 climate agenda
DIFC hosts first finance summit to advance COP28 climate agenda
British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound
British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound
Most G20 members condemn war in Ukraine at FMs’ meet in India 
Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.