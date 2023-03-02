stc Group signs deal to offer connectivity services for Lucid vehicles in KSA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital solution provider stc Group has partnered with Lucid Motors to provide connected car communication systems for the American electric vehicle manufacturer’s customers in the Kingdom.

The partnership will allow Lucid to provide better connectivity services with advanced telematics and in-vehicle communication, enhancing the digital driving experience, according to a press release.

Through stc solutions, Lucid drivers will experience improvements in the vehicle’s control systems, infotainments via over-the-air updates, remote vehicle diagnostics and serviceability, and remote control of the vehicle.

“The partnership with Lucid Motors qualifies stc as a digital enabler to facilitate the provision and management of advanced in-vehicle services and gives us a basis for innovation and meeting the changing needs of customers with the development of new services,” Saud Al-Sharihi, vice president of Products and Solutions Sector at stc Group, said.

The agreement comes as part of stc’s commitment to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals which aim to continue to develop the automobile industry.

“We look forward to working with stc Group at such an important time in the evolution of the connected car ecosystem, and we are pleased to share these characteristics with our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Sultan Faisal, executive vice president of Lucid Motors.

Founded in 2007, Lucid Motors is headquartered in the US with the Public Investment Fund as a majority owner with around 62 percent stake in the company.